posted by martyb on Tuesday January 02, @02:54PM
from the who-will-be-first-to-put-an-8K-display-in-a-cell-phone? dept.
LG is showing off the world's largest and highest resolution OLED panel in an 88-inch TV at the Consumer Electronics Show:
Just as 4K and HDR are finally going mainstream, the ambitious folks at LG Display have also been busy pushing its OLED technology to 8K. Come CES, the Korean manufacturer will be letting attendees get up close with its new 88-inch [2.2 meter] 8K OLED display (can we just call it the "Triple 8?"), which is both the largest and the highest-resolution OLED panel to date. But as far as specs go, that's all we have for now.
(1)
(Score: 3, Funny) by looorg on Tuesday January 02, @03:47PM (10 children)
Just hearing people talk about their 4K screens is annoying. I guess they'll soon update then and start to talk shit about how dreadful it is with only 4k and how they just can't watch anything lower then 8K. Once it becomes the new normal I guess LG (or whomever) will start to push their 16K screens. It's so real is more real then reality or whatever the slogan will be.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 02, @03:54PM (7 children)
Meanwhile, there's so little content other than porn in 4k that it doesn't make sense except for jacking off
(Score: 3, Touché) by massa on Tuesday January 02, @04:36PM
or, as it is better known, "everyday use" :-)
(Score: 4, Informative) by TheRaven on Tuesday January 02, @04:46PM (5 children)
sudo mod me up
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 02, @05:36PM (1 child)
If you went back 10 years ago and replaced "4K" with "1920x1200" you would have been able to say the same things.
But the future always sucked because mainstream adoption went to 1920x1080.
They couldn't even upgrade from 1024x768 to something cool like 1280x1024 or 1680x1050 to tide them over until 1920x1200--no it had to be a stupid TV resolution.
And now we have "4K" which isn't 4K in either direction. They don't call 1080 2K and they don't call 2160... 2K
which helps describe that the present state of affairs is marketing to ignorant people. Is 8K something like 7168? I mean that's closer to 7k than 8k, and no one talks about that little second number anymore... it's like height is bad or something. I guess letterboxes suck? too bad monitors can make use of all of that space... oh wait right ignorant people and marketing, nvm
(Score: 3, Interesting) by bob_super on Tuesday January 02, @07:10PM
TV "4K" (3840x2160) has a lot of infrastructure in common with movie 4K (4096x2160). The content industry is very happy that SMPTE finally got some of their duck in a row and provided standards (manufacturer-driven, obviously) to simplify many of the workflows. 2K and 4K were originally the shortcuts for the movie side of things (DCM). 8K makes sense because it's 2x each way again.
I did miss 1920x1200 for years (lost 10% of the lines, unless you went portrait mode), until it dropped to $400 for the 2160-line 40-inch "monitor" on which I'm currently typing. There will not be a need for 8K on my desktop, unless I also get very good reading glasses.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 02, @05:38PM
It also depends on view distance and screen size. The problem with these bigger and higher resolution screens is that many people are watching their TV from across the room, where the increase in detail doesn't matter. There is a reason why TV stores don't let you see anything but their largest at any distance resembling normal. See here for more: http://s3.carltonbale.com/resolution_chart.html [carltonbale.com]
(Score: 2) by TheLink on Tuesday January 02, @05:44PM
And hopefully OS builders actually make GUIs and OSes that _help_ with making such stuff easy for humans and augment us rather than do retarded stuff like dumbing down desktop/workstations to tablet style UIs.
Intel and AMD might get excited about that... There's not as much need for 32 cores and 128GB of RAM if your desktop OS only makes it easy for you to do tablet crap.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 02, @08:09PM
Screen resolution has almost to nothing to do with anti-aliasing.
In computer graphics, aliasing normally refers to a type of quantization error caused by rendering to a fixed pattern of pixels (in the case of a computer monitor this is a rectangular grid). It occurs when the source information does not exactly align with the pixel grid. Normally these errors are periodic and highly non-random, resulting in significant damage to the original signal (it is called "aliasing" because different signals become indistinguishable -- hence aliases). The effect is the same sort of error you see in a Moiré pattern [wikipedia.org].
In this context, anti-aliasing is a form of dither which adds randomness to remove aliasing errors as much as possible, replacing it with a small amount of white noise. Anti-aliasing is always required for correct rendering on a fixed grid of pixels like a computer monitor -- regardless of the resolution of that pixel grid.
Nevertheless, up to a certain point, higher resolution will look better because the noise floor from dithering will be reduced. The ~100 pixels/inch displays of yesteryear are definitely not ideal for small text so I say bring out more pixels!
(NB: When done correctly, anti-aliasing will completely eliminate all aliasing errors (with high probability) for signals above the noise floor by the use of random sampling. However, in raster graphics it is very common to use post-processing techniques to hide visible artifacts rather than true anti-aliasing. Such techniques are sometimes confusingly called "anti-aliasing" even though these don't actually do anything to prevent aliasing!)
(Score: 3, Insightful) by LoRdTAW on Tuesday January 02, @05:32PM
One word which justifies high DPI and resolution screens: text.
(Score: 3, Funny) by takyon on Tuesday January 02, @05:33PM
Looking at 4K is like smearing hydrochloric acid in my eyeball. That's why I only use 16K screens at a minimum.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday January 02, @05:43PM (1 child)
So now we have the video 8K, 16K, 32K, etc people who are the equivalent of audiophiles who claim that a $1,000 speaker sounds so much worse than their $25,000 speaker. Even though nobody else can hear the difference. And of course, you need a pear.
Then you get Monster Cable type claims, that gold-plated Ethernet cables for audio sound so much better. Even though a distorted 1 or 0 on a digital signal sounds just as perfect as a well formed 1 or 0 once it hits the DAC.
Paid for by Americans for Renewable Complaining and Sustainable Whining.
(Score: 3, Informative) by takyon on Tuesday January 02, @05:58PM
The use case for 16K involves strapping it to your face. Very close to your face, and distorted by lenses as well. 16K [wikipedia.org] per eye (total of 30720 x 8640) ensures a wide field of view which should cover most of your peripheral vision [wikipedia.org].
https://wccftech.com/interview-amd-liquid-vr-guennadi-riguer/ [wccftech.com]
http://www.legitreviews.com/amds-roy-taylor-talks-future-vr-capsaicin-cream-event_191983 [legitreviews.com]
https://overclock3d.net/news/gpu_displays/amd_s_raja_koduri_says_that_we_need_16k_at_240hz_for_true_immersion_in_vr/1 [overclock3d.net]
Note that I haven't even mentioned 32K, just ultra-wide 16K. Who needs 32K? The virtuophiles!
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 3, Informative) by digitalaudiorock on Tuesday January 02, @08:12PM
I have an LG OLED55B6P that I bought last year. The picture quality of OLED really is second to none, primarily because of the true black. Black pixels are just like the TV being shut off. Can't say enough about it. It makes even the best plasma TVs look just OK.
HOWEVER: Since LG has decided their current corner on the OLED market means they can screw customers, I can't in good conscience recommend anything of theirs. Several months ago, the first major version update to WebOS 3 (from 4.x to 5.30.03) actually broke the main thing you're paying for...the true black [avsforum.com]. It's subtle enough that many have not noticed it, so LG has decided not to even acknowledge the problem let alone fix it. It's pretty much "sucks to be someone who noticed isn't it?". There's plenty about it on the owners thread here [avsforum.com].
LG offers no way to revert firmware to a version that actually works, so industrious users have figured out how to set up a dummy web server of your own to trick it into downgrading (noted in the above threads). I just did that yesterday myself yesterday, and blocked the LG update sites on my router, and everything's great again. In the process I also discovered that network issues using VUDU had nothing to do with VUDU or their app, but was also caused by this cluster fuck of LGs, and works perfectly with the old 4.31.20 LG firmware. They simply released a total lemon of an OS upgrade and aren't doing shit about it.
If this post prevents even one person from buying their shit, I'll be happy. Hit the bastards where it hurts.
