from the progress++ dept.
An Intel website leaked some details of the Intel Core i7-8809G, a "Kaby Lake" desktop CPU with on-package AMD Radeon graphics and High Bandwidth Memory 2.0. While it is listed as an 8th-generation part, 8th-generation "Coffee Lake" CPUs for desktop users have up to 6 cores (in other words, Intel has been releasing multiple microarchitectures as "8th-generation"). The i7-8809G may be officially announced at the Consumer Electronics Show next week.
The components are linked together using what Intel calls "embedded multi-die interconnect bridge technology" (EMIB). The thermal design power (TDP) of the entire package is around 100 Watts:
Intel at the original launch did state that they were using Core-H grade CPUs for the Intel with Radeon Graphics products, which would mean that the CPU portion is around 45W. This would lead to ~55W left for graphics, which would be in the RX 550 level: 8 CUs, 512 SPs, running at 1100 MHz. It is worth nothing that AMD already puts up to 10 Vega CUs in its 15W processors, so with the Intel i7-8809G product Intel has likely has gone wider and slower: judging by the size of the silicon in the mockup, this could be more of a 20-24 CU design built within that 55W-75W window, depending on how the power budget is moved around between CPU and GPU. We await more information, of course.
It is rumored to include 4 GB of HBM2 on-package, while the CPU also supports DDR4-2400 memory. Two cheaper EMIB CPUs have been mentioned:
According to some other media, the 8809G will turbo to 4.1 GHz, while the graphics will feature 24 [compute units (CUs)] (1536 [stream processors (SPs)]) running at 1190 MHz while the HBM2 is 4GB and will run at 800 MHz. The same media are also listing the Core i7-8705G (20 CUs, 1000 MHz on 'Vega M GL', 700 MHz on HBM2) and a Core i7-8706G. None of the information from those sources is yet to be verified by AnandTech or found on an official Intel webpage.
Currently available AMD Ryzen Mobile APUs only include 8-10 Vega CUs. These are mobile chips with a maximum TDP of 25 W; no desktop Ryzen chips with integrated graphics have been announced yet.
Previously: Intel Announces Core H Laptop Chips With AMD Graphics and High Bandwidth Memory
Related Stories
Intel squeezed an AMD graphics chip, RAM and CPU into one module
the new processor integrates a "semi-custom" AMD graphics chip and the second generation of Intel's "High Bandwidth Memory (HBM2)", which is comparable to GDDR5 in a traditional laptop.
Intel CPU and AMD GPU, together at last
Summary of Intel's news:
The new product, which will be part of our 8th Gen Intel Core family, brings together our high-performing Intel Core H-series processor, second generation High Bandwidth Memory (HBM2) and a custom-to-Intel third-party discrete graphics chip from AMD's Radeon Technologies Group* – all in a single processor package.
[...] At the heart of this new design is EMIB (Embedded Multi-Die Interconnect Bridge), a small intelligent bridge that allows heterogeneous silicon to quickly pass information in extremely close proximity. EMIB eliminates height impact as well as manufacturing and design complexities, enabling faster, more powerful and more efficient products in smaller sizes. This is the first consumer product that takes advantage of EMIB.
[...] Additionally, this solution is the first mobile PC to use HBM2, which consumes much less power and takes up less space compared to traditional discrete graphics-based designs using dedicated graphics memory, like GDDR5 memory.
takyon: This is more like an "integrated discrete GPU" than standard integrated graphics. It also avoids the need for Intel to license AMD's IP. AMD also needs to make a lot of parts since its wafer supply agreement with GlobalFoundries penalizes AMD if they buy less than a target number of wafers each year.
Also at AnandTech and Ars Technica.
Previously: AMD Stock Surges on Report of Intel Graphics Licensing Deal, 16-Core Ryzen Confirmed
Related: Samsung Increases Production of 8 GB High Bandwidth Memory 2.0 Stacks
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 02, @04:51PM (6 children)
The term has started to lose its meaning. Sites that suck use it to attract viewers.
I was going to blame Anandtech, but after going there to confirm things, the word "leak" isn't part of the content. The word appears when they referenced information they had last year, but it's not relating to the Intel press release that the article is about. The info was posted on the other side of the world prior to being posted on this side of the world.
Perhaps geographical regions that have a differently timed day and night cycles due to, you know, actually not being in California, actually have scripts that publish authorized data on a schedule that doesn't follow Silicon Valley time? Strange and unusual, I know... Intel might even have cheap local resources posting it, too, who knows, it *IS* an Indian website that the info was first seen.
But it's in no way a leak..
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by LoRdTAW on Tuesday January 02, @05:10PM (1 child)
Agreed. This is a "sneak peek". Not a leak.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Funny) by DannyB on Tuesday January 02, @05:46PM
If it were more info about Intel's Management Engine, it would be a whistleblower, not a "leak".
Paid for by Americans for Renewable Complaining and Sustainable Whining.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday January 02, @05:39PM (3 children)
The info was obviously published on accident before a regular press release:
And the very end of the article references leaks/rumors beyond what came from Intel's Indian website.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 02, @06:22PM (2 children)
The "mistake" has saved Intel millions in advertisement costs.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday January 02, @06:25PM (1 child)
All they have to do is issue a press release to get coverage on these sites. One drone typing for an hour, cross checked with marketing and legal. Probably several hundreds of dollars of expenditure, not millions. And they will still issue one even if ALL of the relevant details have already leaked.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Tuesday January 02, @06:55PM
Dang, they still have much to learn from Apple, which gets full front page coverage on the potential that some rumor about the idea of a leak might be plausible, plus full-blown analysis of fanfiction photoshops.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1) by waximius on Tuesday January 02, @08:31PM (1 child)
Ok, I've seen this going on for a while and will now ask the dumb question - why is Intel integrating GPUs onto the same package as their processors?
Don't misunderstand, I can see many benefits of on-package GPUs, but if we're going to disrupt motherboards and sockets again why are we not making faster/larger processors instead of trying to integrate GPUs? If we are creating more real estate on-package, I don't see that putting a GPU on it is the best decision for the additional space needed and heat produced.
As far as I know, full video cards can run circles around on-package GPUs. They are modular (I can use an old CPU and upgrade my video card independently), and the technology can still be made faster (we're not done innovating in that space). So, what benefits are there to an on-chip GPU that it would ever be an attractive option for a buyer? It will increase cost, be useful for only a certain market segment, and right now I completely discount this combined package because I think a video card gives me more performance bang for my buck than on-chip GPUs.
Lastly, why AMD? Their drivers are not near as good as NVidia's (IMHO), and they own less than half of the market share by comparison. I upgrade my rig infrequently, and I switched from AMD video cards back in 2012 because I had such a bad 4-year experience with AMD.
I don't see anybody asking these questions, so I'm hoping the answer is obvious and I'm just missing it somewhere.
Market share comparison:
https://wccftech.com/nvidia-amd-discrete-gpu-market-share-report-q3-2017/ [wccftech.com]
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by LoRdTAW on Tuesday January 02, @09:25PM
You're thinking small.
Have you looked at the Intel and AMD server/HPC offerings? Plenty of big CPU's with lots of cores there.
There's this thing called the internet which is heavily driven by visual content delivered to screens. With all the new web technologies such as WebGL, streaming video, and all sorts of other stuff, why would you not include a GPU? It's a desktop necessity nowadays. Just because it cant play Crysis in 4k at 240Hz doesn't mean it's useless.
Because Intel and AMD already cross license technologies (hello, x86-64!). Business wise, Nvidia doesn't need Intel as they are doing quite well in the Mobile, HPC, AI, Deep Learning, and autonomous automotive markets. And the HPC/AI/Deep LEarning is very profitable as you can sell shit loads of chips at once to big customers with DEEP pockets. Intel is gearing up in some of those areas with The Xeon Phi and FPGA tech they got from Altera. So Intel and Nvidia are going to compete head to head in those markets where AMD is pretty much absent from. The enemy of my enemy is my friend and AMD is more of a friend than Nvidia at this point. And as for your driver complaint, you think Intel would let that be a problem? I mean who better than Intel to get those damn drivers into the Linux Kernel? Intel CPU with excellent GPU with mainlined kernel drivers: Win-win in my book.
Reply to This
Parent