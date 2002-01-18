18/01/02/1438233 story
posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday January 02, @06:02PM
from the some-things-only-exist-as-a-warning-to-others dept.
from the some-things-only-exist-as-a-warning-to-others dept.
Ars Technica has an article over the background behind Hotmail and how it aquired the stigma it has since its purchase back in 1997 for $450 million. Over the years it served as a showcase for several types of failure, including the inability of Windows servers to work in production or to scale.
The Hotmail Stigma | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 21 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 3, Insightful) by looorg on Tuesday January 02, @06:19PM (3 children)
I always found the name was the stigma, it just sounded cheap and shitty.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday January 02, @06:22PM (1 child)
It's the domain + tld combo that is the stigma. They should redirect it to hotmale.xxx.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday January 02, @06:42PM
The domain + tld is not the problem. It's the incoming mail announcement. It should be:
You've got male!
Paid for by Americans for Renewable Complaining and Sustainable Whining.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 4, Informative) by zocalo on Tuesday January 02, @06:42PM
UNIX? They're not even circumcised! Savages!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 4, Interesting) by fustakrakich on Tuesday January 02, @06:21PM (4 children)
Because I can white list my inbox. Only contacts get in. Plus it's my only email address that hasn't changed in 15 years. And it's still free. Damn ISPs being traded like baseball cards made using their email a living hell.
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Interesting) by bob_super on Tuesday January 02, @06:50PM (2 children)
Same reason I still use a Yahoo address. Their spam filtering works well, perceived availability is over three 9s, and the address doesn't change every other year.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday January 02, @07:11PM (1 child)
I have several hundreds of Yahoo addresses that I haven't looked at for years. They could even be gone for all I know. Last I checked (about 2016) the few that I tried still were there and could be logged in.
When several high profile breaches of Yahoo email occurred, it led me to wonder:
* what percent of my email accounts are affected? (not that I care)
* what percent of the hacked email accounts are mine? (not that I care)
Paid for by Americans for Renewable Complaining and Sustainable Whining.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Interesting) by frojack on Tuesday January 02, @07:47PM
Various of those providers have powered up two factor authentication - for those accounts you care even a little bit about.
I had old yahoo account hacked/stolen and used by a guy in India. He changed the password.
It took him a year to realized that I had it set up to forward a copy to another account, and was reading his mail to his girlfriend in the UK?
Who steals free email accounts? This was years before the widely published breaches.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by LoRdTAW on Tuesday January 02, @08:26PM
ISP email? The only use for ISP email is getting the damn copier to send emails using their barely secured SMTP servers.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 02, @06:25PM (6 children)
Back in the 90's hot mail was great, for throwaway email addresses, or even 'cause you forgot your old email address.. Just create a new account, accounts for each resume you sent out, accounts for friends and one for acquaintances, helped you compartmentalize things, they where not especially trusted, but then again everyone had five, so you looked at attachments, and the sending address and actually thought about things, they didn't try to track your every move and demand an IRL identity, but that was way back when the internet wasn't just an intricate surveillance system
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by frojack on Tuesday January 02, @07:38PM (4 children)
Yup. One for each mailing list I subscribe to.
Kind of the way I use Gmail today. And Yandex mail.
Same way I used yahoo before that. And Hotmail. And AOL.
I have more forgotten email addresses than currently used addresses.
Every once in a while I dig out my old password book, wake up an long disused account, send a couple emails or comments to mailing lists just to keep the surveillance spiders guessing.
I have EDU university addresses at schools I've never attended. The trick there is to let them thing you are a doctorate student or research assistant, and they stop checking if you are enrolled.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday January 02, @07:40PM (3 children)
It has become harder to do this now that more services demand phone numbers.
Gmail is particularly bad in that you could make an account without a phone number (last time I checked) but draconian "unusual activity" detection will often permanently lock your account away for some arbitrary and unknown reason, and the only recourse is to give up a phone number.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by frojack on Tuesday January 02, @08:00PM
Trick there is to use two factor with the Authenticator App or the Yubikey. [yubico.com] No phone number needed. One key will serve for a bunch of different accounts from a bunch of providers.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by frojack on Tuesday January 02, @08:03PM
Oh, and the "unusual activity" alerts usually amounted to accessing the account via a cellular network which bridges to the internet at some random place which changes hour by hour in some cases. Very annoying. 2FA solves that.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 02, @08:53PM
https://smsreceivefree.com/country/usa [smsreceivefree.com]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Nuke on Tuesday January 02, @08:40PM
You don't need 90's Hotmail for throwaway and unlimited email addresses. I use a conventional email client and an email forwarder which offers me an unlimited number of addresses, and I also have a hosting provider ditto. I never give out the same email address to more than one entity; downside is that I have to keep a spreadsheet to remember which address I have given to which entity. I can also look at the statistics and see that a pond gardening company I bought something from 6 years ago continues to send me about 10 spams a week, and they are only one offender.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Insightful) by DannyB on Tuesday January 02, @07:07PM (2 children)
From TFA (on Ars Technica). . .
What in Valen's Name were they thinking? Did Microsoft not know about hash functions? And salts? The password could be of unlimited length, yet the storage would be fixed. Password strength requirements could still be tested before hashing. Or perhaps the Windows OS deliberately limited implementing smart ideas unless you purchased a more expensive version license?
Paid for by Americans for Renewable Complaining and Sustainable Whining.
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Funny) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Tuesday January 02, @07:15PM (1 child)
"password" and "abc123" don't require 16 characters.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Funny) by DannyB on Tuesday January 02, @07:58PM
At least you aren't suggesting 12345 which is reserved for presidents to use on their luggage.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Offtopic) by Freeman on Tuesday January 02, @07:19PM (1 child)
Even those of us stuck on Windows for gaming, would rather avoid as much of the cancer as possible. I would be a happy Linux Gamer, if game support was better on Linux than on Windows. It isn't, it may never be, it may never even be as "good" as Apple in that regard. Which is a really, really, sad pathetic thing. You can get junk mobile apps all day long on Microsoft, Android, and Apple devices. Semi-decent game support, isn't even in the picture for Apple or Linux. Linux has slowly been getting better, but it's still has a long uphill battle.
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Dr Spin on Tuesday January 02, @09:32PM
Semi-decent game support, isn't even in the picture for Apple or Linux.
You can just imagine how much Microsoft pays for this to happen!
Putting your data in the cloud is like sending your teenage daughter backpacking in a 3rd world country with a pimp
Reply to This
Parent