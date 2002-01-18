Stories
canopic jug writes:

The Linux Journal gets a second wind through the assistance of Private Internet Access (PIA), owner of the Freenode and Soonet IRC networks.

[...] First, the PIA people are hard-core Linux, free software and open-source hackers. They are just as committed to FOSS values as Phil Hughes was when he published the first issue of Linux Journal in April 1994, the same month Linus released version 1.0 of Linux. (Friends and colleagues of Phil's, especially those who worked for him at Linux Journal for many years, know how completely principled he was and still is.) They also want to do right by developers, users, and the whole free and open networked world. That's one reason they stepped forward to save us. [...]

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 02, @08:04PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 02, @08:04PM (#616859)

    So glad to hear that it will be published!

  • (Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday January 02, @08:06PM (2 children)

    by DannyB (5839) on Tuesday January 02, @08:06PM (#616860)

    While I rarely looked at Linux Journal, I wish them the best of luck.

    Make a New Years Resolution to not cease publication. Make a New Years Resolution to cover things that Linux users care about, such as the extreme rise of the Linux Desktop in 2018.

    This year I definitely will not break my new years resolution. I just won't make any. In fact, my only new years resolution is to NOT make any new year's resolutions and that way I can't possibly break my new year's resolution. So there. Oh, wait.

    • (Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 02, @08:34PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 02, @08:34PM (#616877)

      At this point you're the chicken. Question answered, next up: why does God hate you and ten ways to get back in his good graces.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 02, @09:14PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 02, @09:14PM (#616894)

      What did LJ do wrong to get into that situation in the first place? Tons of other Linux mags, many from the UK, still lie in magazine racks.

