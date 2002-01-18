[...] First, the PIA people are hard-core Linux, free software and open-source hackers. They are just as committed to FOSS values as Phil Hughes was when he published the first issue of Linux Journal in April 1994, the same month Linus released version 1.0 of Linux. (Friends and colleagues of Phil's, especially those who worked for him at Linux Journal for many years, know how completely principled he was and still is.) They also want to do right by developers, users, and the whole free and open networked world. That's one reason they stepped forward to save us. [...]