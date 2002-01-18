from the time-travel-back-to-2017 dept.
US Customs and Immigration computers went down at various airports around the US yesterday, causing some havoc for travelers returning from holidays. It left hundreds of folks stuck in lines for a couple of hours in a part of the airport where there's normally not a lot to do. The agency didn't say what caused the problem, but said "there is no indication the service disruption was malicious in nature."
As Reuters notes, a similar outage occurred at the same time last year, so it might be that the customs systems were slammed with Christmas travelers and couldn't handle the excess traffic. Agents were still able to process passengers using an alternative system, albeit at a much slower rate.
Source: https://www.engadget.com/2018/01/02/a-us-customs-computer-snafu-caused-major-airport-delays/
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 02, @09:59PM (9 children)
Give me a break. What is the peak rate of traffic? A big airport has maybe 20 customs lanes, and there are 20 big airports? So 400 people every 20 seconds? 20 per second is not a lot of traffic. You could run it in a 486 with WinSock over dialup.
(Score: 1) by tftp on Tuesday January 02, @10:25PM (2 children)
You are probably forgetting that every incoming person has to be checked against a thousand databases. For your own safety, of course.
(Score: 3, Funny) by bob_super on Tuesday January 02, @10:31PM
I did notice a sudden rash of major terrorist attacks on US soil as soon as the system went down. I am really glad it usually works.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by frojack on Tuesday January 02, @10:33PM
Not to mention bags inspection if the computer "randomly" selects you for that, and one guy with dodgy documents can tie up a line for a long time.
Its only fast if they know you are coming well ahead of time, (returning flight, visa travel, etc).
If I wanted to put my tin foil hat on, I would say they could arrange such a failure any time they needed to slow the system to a crawl because they know something we don't, or were expecting something/someone was trying to sneak in. Or I would suspect the Russians because its the in-thing to do these days.
(Score: 2) by Nerdfest on Tuesday January 02, @10:41PM (5 children)
Sadly, all they have is hundreds of millions worth of lameframe hardware.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday January 02, @10:49PM (4 children)
If you have Excess Budget to buy lameframe hardware, then it doesn't take much traffic to have Excess Traffic.
Why can't they past mainframes and move into the 1980's?
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday January 02, @11:03PM (3 children)
Interesting. You've "triggered" me, LOL. Have mainframes not kept up with the advances in PC's and other computer hardware? 40 years ago, when I was leaning up against a mainframe to stay warm while studying, they were 'The Thing', so to speak. If it couldn't be solved on a mainframe, it probaly couldn't be solved. Since I don't work with them, maybe my presumptions are all wrong. Don't they still use them? And, aren't they proportionally more powerful today, than they were 40 years ago?
Those are probably stupid questions. I've read enough stories about mainframe sales. You tell the salesman what you need the computer for, and he enables those functions necessary for those needs. If you need something next year that your description of needs didn't spell out, you contact the salesman. For another $$,000,000 (that's a dollar sign and a string sign, LOL) you can have those functions enabled. He MAY have to put in an additional switch or relay, but more likely, all he does is enter some secret authorization code. Utter crap.
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Tuesday January 02, @11:59PM (1 child)
Mainframes have, indeed, almost kept up, but if you bought one a decade ago, you may not be able to afford a replacement.
That said, the other argument, that there's no way the amount of incoming passengers should have overloaded the system, seems valid. Perhaps they were running something else that had a higher priority?
(Score: 3, Funny) by MostCynical on Wednesday January 03, @03:08AM
Bitcoin mining.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Nerdfest on Wednesday January 03, @12:34AM
The problem with them is that you're paying 100x the cost per operation you need for the hardware fault tolerance, and in most cases, throwing one of the most user-hostile operating systems in existence on top of it. The only thing that stops weekly outages in most places is a culture of ridiculous process, very little of which adds value, but in general, only reduces the number of problems my reducing the amount of work done.
On one project I worked ion, what was costing 3+ million/year in "MIPS" costs could have been done on a mid-range PC. It was insane.
Fucking "triggered" indeed.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 03, @09:22AM
