Complaints about automated telemarketing calls jumped steeply last year, and have quintupled since 2009, according to a recent FTC report. The report says that in fiscal year 2017, the agency received over 375,000 complaints per month about automated robocalls, up from only 63,000 per month in 2009. That’s a total of 4.5 million robocall complaints, plus an additional 2.5 million complaints about live telemarketing calls. For comparison, there were 3.4 million robocalls and 1.8 million live calls in 2016. (The FCC also regulates robocalls, but has received far fewer complaints — only 185,000 since August of 2016.)
The report says that robocalls are steadily increasing because of cheap access to internet calling services and autodialing, and because it’s getting easier for spammers to hide their true identity and location. People reported more “neighborhood” number spoofing, where calls appear to come from a local area code, in 2017. The most popular topic by far, according to complaint responses, was debt reduction. People also reported spam calls about vacations and timeshares; warranties and protection plans; prescription medication; and “imposter” calls ostensibly from businesses, the government, or family and friends.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Tuesday January 02, @11:00PM (4 children)
I always wondered if this, robocalls, was a very American thing. I dont think we even have it, we have sales people that call you up sometimes and want to sell you (or for you to renew) subscriptions to newspapers -- mostly due to stupidity of once upon a time I actually gave them my phone number and now they have it forever apparently and they can't take a hint. But that isn't exactly robocalls. So is this a very American thing or do people from other countries have it to?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 02, @11:16PM (1 child)
We don't even have the sales stuff here, contracts can't be accepted by phone. It certainly sounds like a very American thing.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Tuesday January 02, @11:18PM
THIS sounds intelligent!
Probably won't get this in Canada with Trudeau at the
bonghelm.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Tuesday January 02, @11:16PM
In Canada we have a do not call list:
https://www.lnnte-dncl.gc.ca/index-eng [lnnte-dncl.gc.ca]
It works pretty good, but not perfect. It DOES reduce the calls a lot, it does not eliminate them (or....we still get them because my wife answers all calls, while I let the machine screen them for me: I think her answering them lets them know it is a valid number someone will pick up at).
(Score: 2) by Nuke on Wednesday January 03, @12:28AM
Wikipedia defines a robot call as one that plays a recorded message. I have had those in the UK, but more often I get calls that are obviously automated dialling but with potentially a human voice. I say potentially because I understand that the call centre computer is dialling dozens of numbers (possibly randomly) all the time and the human salesmen/scammers only take over one that has answered and is still connected when their previous conversation finishes. That way, the salesmen/scammers don't waste any time sitting around waiting for a phone to be answered. Any calls that get answered by "customers" but cannot be taken over by a salesman/scammer within a few seconds are promptly disconnected by the computer.
The result is that about 90% of the cold calls that I pick up are silent, or shortly disconnect, so presumably only 10% generally result in a sales conversation. It might not be "robot calling" strictly speaking, but it is just as inconvenient and infuriating or even worse so. Those I do answer I ask for more detailed explanation of the offer and then ask it to be repeated louder as I claim to have poor hearing. I then leave the phone connected and walk away to let the saleman/scammer talk until their throat goes dry..
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 02, @11:16PM (1 child)
Sounds like that Do Not Call List that was supposed to solve all the telemarketer problems didn't actually solve any problems?
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 02, @11:52PM
Reply to This
(Score: 5, Interesting) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday January 02, @11:19PM
Stop prosecuting them. Don't take them to jail, don't take them to court. When you find a robocaller, summary execution is in order. Just kill everyone on the spot. Well, everyone except the janitor. He's just a regular working stiff, mopping floors, and cleaning the restrooms. Everyone else dies while resisting arrest. Yes, even the quadraplegic in his wheelchair. They all die. Then, publicize it!!
(Score: 5, Informative) by Justin Case on Tuesday January 02, @11:21PM (12 children)
I have completely solved the robocall problem. Zero in over 6 months:
1. Disconnect land line.
2. Make sure all my legitimate callers are in my contacts list. (Yeah, I know that won't work for everyone.)
3. Put phone on permanent Do Not Disturb. No sound, no flashing, no nothing.
4. Allow those on my contacts list (2) to bypass Do Not Disturb.
Presto! A white list* of authorized callers. To get by that, they'd have to spoof the caller ID of one of my whitelisted contacts. Not saying it is impossible, but hasn't happened yet.
* Security 101: you can never list all the bad people / bad things / bad words / bad numbers....
P.S. I hate hate hate hate advertisers.
(Score: 2) by LoRdTAW on Tuesday January 02, @11:35PM (1 child)
What do you about businesses which may have more than one outgoing number as is the case with some small businesses?
(Score: 2) by Justin Case on Tuesday January 02, @11:40PM
Yeah that is why this won't work for everyone.
However, in my case, there are no businesses I want to give the power to interrupt and annoy me. So I don't. Sooner or later most of them end up abusing it anyhow.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Snotnose on Tuesday January 02, @11:42PM (7 children)
What happens in an emergency when someone on your approved list needs to contact you from a phone you don't know?
I'm more on the side of the guy a couple posts up: summary execution, especially the shitass politicians who make them after exempting themselves from the rule.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Justin Case on Tuesday January 02, @11:47PM (6 children)
Hasn't happened yet, but if it were a really serious emergency I hope they'd call 911.
If I (could / bothered to) take advantage of all the capabilities of the computer in my phone, I'd make it require a user ID and password (or similar) on every call. In that case, the (easily faked) caller-ID wouldn't matter.
I mean, I don't let just anyone demand resources from my server, why should my phone be any different?
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Wednesday January 03, @12:25AM (5 children)
That whooshing sound you just heard was my entire point flying over your head. 911 has already been called. Parent/child is dying, can't use the cellphone for reasons, but they have your phone number.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Justin Case on Wednesday January 03, @12:34AM (3 children)
Probably not much I can do about it. Call 911. I'm sure I'll find out eventually.
Again, I didn't claim this would work for you. But it works great for me.
The phone used to be a useful communications device. Advertisers have almost completely ruined it, like email, and those un-skippable things at the beginning of a DVD, and pay TV channels, and... everything they touch. Fire is too good for them.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Wednesday January 03, @02:24AM (2 children)
That's cold. You don't have a single person in your life that, if they had a major emergency, wanted you there, and couldn't use their cellphone for reasons.
Sad. I hate to trump the cheeto in charge, but sad.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Wednesday January 03, @02:29AM
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 03, @02:43AM
My sisters friend pull that 'but what if it was an emergency' shit on me at 3AM once. I had just got off the phone from using the net. She apparently had been calling every 5 mins for 4 hours straight. "what if it was an emergency?" "call 911" then I hung up on her.
My phone is at my pleasure. Not yours.
Reply to This
(Score: 1) by tftp on Wednesday January 03, @01:24AM
I have a system similar to Justin's. However every caller is allowed to leave voicemail, even if my phone does not ring. Spammers very, very rarely fo that - the only time it happened was a piece of an ad speech, meaning that the robot was broken. The parent/child in your example can leave a message. If there is sound associated with this event, the phone beeps and the owner can check it immediately.
(Score: 2) by shipofgold on Wednesday January 03, @02:39AM (1 child)
My VoIP numbers got lots of robocalls. Now they arrive at my asterisk box where I have a simple captcha method. Anybody not in the address book gets a recorded message: "please press nine of you are not a computer".
Robocalls are almost always autodialers which only distribute the call to a call queue after answer by human. They determine that a human answered by the fact that initial greeting is a single word like "hello". An answering machine will have a longer greeting. Autodialers mostly bail after my greeting, but human callers will press 9. It is now very rare for a telemarketer to dial the number themselves so my telemarketers are down to about one a month.
Vendors, doctors, etc. press 9 as it is an easy captcha...Now I don't worry about missed calls.
System works, but only because nobody else does it. It everybody did it the autodialers would recognize and press 9...
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Wednesday January 03, @06:41AM
Well, if many people did it the first line of defense is to use longer entry codes. Nothing special about 9 is there? 1492 would would just as well. Different people using different entry codes would mean the caller would need limited speech recognition. Then it would get more complicated, but if they're already using speech recognition, then you start with simple math problems "What's 2 plus 3?". "What's the third prime number?", etc. When they can handle that, you're probably dealing with an AI sophisticated enough to swear at.
Put not your faith in princes.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 03, @02:17AM
I'll second the recent appearance of spam calls reporting to be from the same exchange as the number they are calling.
I won't answer if the exchange matches, but I would really like to get my number terminated to VoIP so I can set up a messaging and ring through to my phone if someone presents the correct password.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by anubi on Wednesday January 03, @04:43AM
Late night TV. Beautiful wimmen are here! Waiting to talk to you! Just 99 cents per minit! Call now, and you will be immediately connected!
Caller-pay technology is here.
What I would love to see is I pay, say, $50/month for my phone. Calls on my contact list go straight through. Covered by my $50 plan.
If a strange call comes in, give me the option of accepting the call, or letting the caller pay 99 cents per minute for my time.
I feel my time is at least worth what people are willing to pay to talk dirty to an oral prostitute. Why do all these businesses assume MY time is free? If some have the gall to charge for their time, why can't I do business the same way?
Interrupt my meal! Just 99 cents per minit! Call now! Billing begins when I answer the phone. I retain the right to accept the call as a free-to-caller phone, otherwise, the 99 cents per minit goes to paying down my phone bill.
Do business like a business does business, and we will see these robocalls go away really fast. ( let the 99 cent warning play before my phone actually rings to allow the caller to terminate before getting nailed. If their robot goes ahead and demands my answer, their robot has also accepted the charge in their behalf. ).
