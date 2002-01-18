from the all-the-cryptosporidium-you-can-drink dept.
At Rainbow Grocery, a cooperative in this city’s Mission District, one brand of water is so popular that it’s often out of stock. But one recent evening, there was a glittering rack of it: glass orbs containing 2.5 gallons of what is billed as “raw water” — unfiltered, untreated, unsterilized spring water, $36.99 each and $14.99 per refill, bottled and marketed by a small company called Live Water.
“It has a vaguely mild sweetness, a nice smooth mouth feel, nothing that overwhelms the flavor profile,” said Kevin Freeman, a shift manager at the store. “Bottled water’s controversial. We’ve curtailed our water selection. But this is totally outside that whole realm.”
Here on the West Coast and in other pockets around the country, many people are looking to get off the water grid.
[...] Raw water is such a nascent business that there’s debate over what exactly to call the liquid. Daniel Vitalis hosts a podcast, “ReWild Yourself,” that promotes hunting for food and gathering water; he started the site called FindASpring.com to help people locate springs. He prefers the term “unprocessed water,” which echoes the idea of processed versus unprocessed food.
“I don’t like ‘raw water’ because it sort of makes people think of raw sewage,” Mr. Vitalis said. “When you say ‘live water,’ that’s going to trigger a lot of people who are into physics and biology. Is it alive?”
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/12/29/dining/raw-water-unfiltered.html
(Score: 3, Insightful) by fyngyrz on Wednesday January 03, @12:19AM (8 children)
I suggest "Dangerous Water"
If they'd like a tagline as well, they could go with:
Dangerous Water
for stupid people
The eyes are the windows to the soul.
Sunglasses are the window shades.
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Funny) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday January 03, @12:33AM (3 children)
Our house was built in 1960, on then rural land, with a well supplied from the aquifer ~200' down - limestone and a bit of hydrogen sulfide which usually gasses off pretty well before it gets piped into the house. It's "live water" and we like it that way for bathing and drinking... however, every so often it is time to dose the system with Clorox because the bio-films can get out of hand, both on surfaces you can see, and in the pipes where you can't.
So, if my well water is worth $6/gallon - between the four of us we're getting $250/day value out of that well, over $90K/yr, and we don't even have to drive to a store to get it.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 03, @01:20AM
And all that sweet sales tax income you're robbing the rest of us of ...
</sarcasm> but someone's probably thinking it.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by hemocyanin on Wednesday January 03, @05:44AM (1 child)
My well is awesome -- no hydrogen sulfide at all. When I'm in town and drink the city water drawn from a local lake, it's just about undrinkable. It has a whiff of lake algea masked by chlorine. Of course, you can cure that just by running city water through one of those pitcher dealies with the charcoal filter in it, but it is very nice to just open the tap and get some ice-cold "live" water right from my well.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by hemocyanin on Wednesday January 03, @06:03AM
Holy cow -- as much as I like my well, and feel chagrined at not thinking up a way to turn my awesome water into $6/gal gold, there's a whole sack of nutty opportunism going on with this lot:
As a tangent, this is the funniest teardown of a juicero ever: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Cp-BGQfpHQ [youtube.com]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by edIII on Wednesday January 03, @12:46AM (3 children)
That's pretty much it. I live off-grid mostly, and that means well water. Still goes through multiple stages of R/O before it goes anywhere in the house.
Unfiltered, untreated, and unsterilized spring water. Stupidest thing I've ever heard, except for the part where people are paying for it. Two six packs and you could afford the R/O, but then would lose all the hipster value I guess.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday January 03, @01:50AM (2 children)
Sorry, genuinely curious, what's R/O in this context?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Arik on Wednesday January 03, @01:52AM (1 child)
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Touché) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday January 03, @01:56AM
Oh, makes sense - around here that's what the limestone does...
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Snotnose on Wednesday January 03, @12:27AM (2 children)
people in Silicon Valley making $200k a year have to rent motorhomes to live in. $15/gallon for "raw water"? Take me now, Jesus, things have gotten too stupid to deal with.
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 03, @12:35AM
Optimist.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 03, @07:20AM
You will always find a few to buy stupid things. The bigger problem is President Comacho in the White House.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 4, Informative) by leftover on Wednesday January 03, @12:34AM (13 children)
So now there are deluded water snobs. Perhaps we shouldn't tell them that springs are not magic taps into some primeval virgin water source. Instead, they are local groundwater coming to the surface. Groundwater is transient, it is replenished by local surface water, aka streams, rivers, mud puddles, parking lot runoff. Sources get notably more disgusting after that. The process is actually pretty effective in some locations. Ordinary soils structure and flora/fauna remove most naturally occurring materials. Unfortunately they do not remove dissolved substances they have no use for. Metals, pharmaceuticals, herbicides and insecticides, all show up in local spring water.
Springs up in the Teton Mountains, for instance, are another story (at least so far). Water from remote springs is indeed marvelous.
Bent, folded, spindled, and mutilated.
Reply to This
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 03, @12:46AM (5 children)
There are ancient aquifers that have been around for a long time. There is one under the Sahara.
For the best natural water, drill down in Antarctica. Get water from before humans smelted lead or mercury.
Personally, I prefer high-tech water. Start by running hydrogen and oxygen through gas centrifuges to eliminate any radioactive isotopes, then join the results to get pure water. Do likewise for a few extra elements that can create salts that would help with the taste.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Funny) by bob_super on Wednesday January 03, @01:03AM (4 children)
I'm gonna go buy a few hundred acres of nowhere, WA, BC or AK, and install rain collectors...
"Pure Rain(TM)" water ! $20 a gallon, plus $200 for the oxygen-free directional gold-copper-contacts Al tank !
With blockchain technology, of course !
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 03, @01:07AM (1 child)
This sounds like a wonderful investment opportunity should I just send you a big cheque or do you except Bitcoin?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 03, @01:22AM
Too late. Elon Musk is already working on autonomous robotic cloud harvesting. Solar-powered, of course.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by NewNic on Wednesday January 03, @01:30AM (1 child)
Just don't do this in California: you will be accused of theft!
Yes, in CA it's illegal to collect rainwater.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 03, @01:36AM
Yer gettin' old man: Shoulda clicked this 5 years ago [lexisnexis.com]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday January 03, @01:37AM (4 children)
The one I love the best is Fiji water: from the land of nuclear weapon testing.
https://www.wagingpeace.org/the-nuclear-history-of-micronesia-and-the-pacific/ [wagingpeace.org]
No, I don't think Fiji itself was tested on, but a) do Fiji water consumers have the faintest idea that it's even in the neighborhood of nuclear testing, and b) does the water really come from Fiji where almost 900,000 people live, or more remote and sparsely populated islands nearby? They're selling the image of remote Pacific islands relatively nearby where: bingo, the nuclear testing was done, just about long enough ago for the isotopes to make their way into the groundwater...
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Arik on Wednesday January 03, @01:47AM (2 children)
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday January 03, @01:54AM
Great, only 600K population there, roughly the population density of New Hampshire.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by hemocyanin on Wednesday January 03, @05:49AM
Wait -- seriously? They ship water across the Pacific? It isn't just a marketing name?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by driverless on Wednesday January 03, @07:08AM
Don't worry, you'll never even notice any traces of residual radioactivity over the fecal matter, E.coli, arsenic [elephantjournal.com] and other stuff in Fiji water [tophealthnews.net].
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Interesting) by frojack on Wednesday January 03, @01:41AM (1 child)
I beg to differ:
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Giardia [wikipedia.org]
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by leftover on Wednesday January 03, @01:55AM
anaerobic flagellated protozoan parasites That photo makes me want to nuke from orbit.
That must be in a surface collection pool or tank? Sigh -- just like the horse tank I drank from.
Bent, folded, spindled, and mutilated.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 5, Funny) by Valkor on Wednesday January 03, @12:35AM (3 children)
I just did a water change in my fish tank. I now have 5 gallons of unprocessed water. I'll cut ya'll a deal, $7 per gallon. Guaranteed chlorine free! For an extra dollar I'll wring out the filter sponge in it for that decedent spicy flavor!
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday January 03, @01:42AM
C'mon folks, the refills are $14.99 for 2.5 gallons, that's less than $6 per gallon - such a bargain!
I'm all for "natural" "unprocessed" etc. but the one I can't get past is raw milk... too much like Russian Roulette for me. Maybe if it was my cow and I personally oversaw the milking process all the way to the table, but to buy raw milk from a store or farmer's market? I would feel safer buying acid from some guy off the internet who I've never met before.
Now, fishwater: if you could manage to include some fresh fertilized roe in each gallon, I think $7 isn't high enough for proper market placement - probably closer to $9, especially if the hatchlings are looking healthy.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 03, @02:36AM
I'll take that water, it can fertilize my greenhouse "tomatoes". I can even up-sell the organic aspect!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Wednesday January 03, @04:39AM
Pretty sure that water's been processed to hell and back by several dozen pairs of little fishy kidneys...
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Interesting) by drussell on Wednesday January 03, @01:24AM (3 children)
What is wrong with these people??!
:facepalm:
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 03, @01:40AM
You get stupid shit all over the country, quite a few people will see something expensive and just assume there is a good reason for it.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday January 03, @01:47AM
It's all the chlorine and fluoride in the drinking water, it's burned out the Purity Of their Essence, making them kinda wacko.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Wednesday January 03, @05:19AM
Well, you know Einstein's famous quip about human stupidity. And every year there are plenty of contenders for Darwin Awards.
Stupid things people do:
Build homes in floodplains
Use fireplaces for heating
Drive while drunk
Vote for politicians like Roy Moore
I also consider it stupid to do thrill seeking stuff like skydiving, but that's not so simply viewed. Mental problems are also a huge source of self-destructive behaviors and actions, and it's hard to dismiss that as mere stupidity. Delusional thinking and a stubborn refusal to face facts are other all too common bases for stupid decisions and moves.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by stormwyrm on Wednesday January 03, @02:57AM (1 child)
Frankly, I'd like to avoid dysentery, cholera, cryptosporidium, amoebiasis, and any number of such waterborne diseases, as well as avoid poisoning with lead, arsenic, mercury, polychlorinated biphenyls, or any other dangerous chemicals that might occur in such naturally occurring water. And people will pay good money for water which might or might not be contaminated with stuff like this?!
The right to believe whatever you want does not mean that whatever you want to believe is right.
Reply to This
(Score: 1) by tftp on Wednesday January 03, @03:03AM
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 03, @03:18AM
If you knew the gift of God and who it is that asks you for a drink, you would have asked him and he would have given you living water.
Reply to This