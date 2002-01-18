from the cool-new-glasses dept.
Metalenses—flat surfaces that use nanostructures to focus light—promise to revolutionize optics by replacing the bulky, curved lenses currently used in optical devices with a simple, flat surface. But, these metalenses have remained limited in the spectrum of light they can focus well. Now a team of researchers at the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (SEAS) has developed the first single lens that can focus the entire visible spectrum of light—including white light—in the same spot and in high resolution. This has only ever been achieved in conventional lenses by stacking multiple lenses.
The research is published in Nature Nanotechnology.
Focusing the entire visible spectrum and white light - combination of all the colors of the spectrum—is so challenging because each wavelength moves through materials at different speeds. Red wavelengths, for example, will move through glass faster than the blue, so the two colors will reach the same location at different times resulting in different foci. This creates image distortions known as chromatic aberrations.
Cameras and optical instruments use multiple curved lenses of different thicknesses and materials to correct these aberrations, which, of course, adds to the bulk of the device.
"Metalenses have advantages over traditional lenses," says Federico Capasso, the Robert L. Wallace Professor of Applied Physics and Vinton Hayes Senior Research Fellow in Electrical Engineering at SEAS and senior author of the research. "Metalenses are thin, easy to fabricate and cost effective. This breakthrough extends those advantages across the whole visible range of light. This is the next big step."
https://phys.org/news/2018-01-metalens-focuses-rainbow-possibilities-virtual.html
A broadband achromatic metalens for focusing and imaging in the visible, Nature Nanotechnology (2018). nature.com/articles/doi:10.1038/s41565-017-0034-6
-- submitted from IRC
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Wednesday January 03, @02:36AM (3 children)
/ I should add a comment
// I should make another drink
/// I should wonder why my vodak bottle is mt again. We Have The Technology!
Reply to This
(Score: 5, Funny) by takyon on Wednesday January 03, @02:53AM (2 children)
You can't even focus a single image bro.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Funny) by Snotnose on Wednesday January 03, @03:06AM (1 child)
Long as it's a naked female body that is not my wife, I can focus just fine thankyewverrymuch.
A bachelor looks in the fridge, then goes to bed
A married guy looks in the bed, then goes to the fridge
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 03, @04:25AM
A pessimist sees the glass as half empty.
An optimist sees the glass as half full.
An engineer sees the glass as being twice as big as it needs to be.
I see the glass as having room for vodka.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday January 03, @04:38AM (1 child)
It's a VR revolution! Because it's less heavy and bulky!
http://www.valuewalk.com/2018/01/new-metalens-technology-vr-ar/ [valuewalk.com]
http://www.newsweek.com/metalens-focuses-entire-light-spectrum-color-one-focus-virtual-reality-767931 [newsweek.com]
https://www.siliconrepublic.com/machines/ar-vr-new-technologies [siliconrepublic.com]
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 03, @08:14AM
Makes me think of a Fresnel lens [google.com] that is flat and will fit in your wallet [google.com] (compared to a traditional magnifying glass).
Damned Frenchies and their spelling/pronunciation. [google.com]
-- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 03, @04:40AM
Single Metalens avoids chromatic aberrations in flat form factor.
Reply to This