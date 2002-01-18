from the You've-got-mal-mail! dept.
Cyber-criminals are spoofing scanners by the millions to launch attacks containing malicious attachments that appear to be coming from the network printer.
Barracuda researchers first witnessed the initial attack in late November 2017 and said the attachment provides the attackers with the ability to initiate covert surveillance or gain unauthorised access to a victim PC backdoor into the victim PC, according to a 21 December blog post.
[...] “Receiving a PDF attachment in an email sent by a printer is so commonplace that many users assume the document is completely safe,” researchers said in the blog. “From a social engineering perspective, this is exactly the response that the cyber-criminals want.”
[...] The emails subject read something like “Scanned from HP”, “Scanned from Epson”, or “Scanned from Canon,” while containing a malicious file attachment with anti-detection techniques such as modified file names and extensions inside the traditional file archive, which allows attackers to hide the malicious code inside the archive, imitating a ‘.jpg', ‘.txt' or any other format.
The malware in the attachments was designed to gain unfettered access to a user's device including the ability to monitor user behaviour, change computer settings, browse and copy files, [and] utilise the bandwidth to victim's devices.
Source: https://www.scmagazineuk.com/criminals-spoof-scanners-and-printers-by-the-millions-to-spread-malware/article/733793/
(Score: 2) by frojack on Wednesday January 03, @05:44AM (2 children)
Apparently there are people who still do.
I see these all the time, invariably in my spam folder, invariably all purporting to come from my own network. I suppose if I worked for a huge organization I might fall for that, but probably not. If I wasn't expecting it from a specific person I don't open it. And, as I say, spamassassin has it marked as spam anyway.
I don't read pdf files on windows any more. Or with Adobe software.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 03, @09:26AM (1 child)
A campaign like this is successful even if only 1 in 100K people fall for it. It's the same with malvertisment. There's also the chance that people open them by accident due to misclicking and given the trend to butcher UI's into barely useable garbage this will become ever more common.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 03, @09:31AM
PS: What surprises me more is that despite executable and script whitelisting being a thing since 2008/2009 on windaz organizations go out of their way to never deploy these measures (despite paying for the versions of the OS that offer them).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 03, @08:47AM
It assumes that you know it's talking about Windoze.
Y'know, the malware magnet. [google.com]
The idiots who constructed the page also included styling in their HTML but never checked how that works.
(Black text on a saturated blue background is stupid.)
It should also come as no great surprise that the page fails validation. [w3.org]
-- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]
