from the CRISPR-chocolate dept.
If you can't maintain a viable habitat for cacao trees in the wild, maybe you can genetically design them to survive the world that's coming?
Scientists forecast that reduced humidity, caused by rising temperatures, will make cacao trees extremely vulnerable by 2050, threatening the chocolate industry. Luckily for cacao farmers and chocolate fiends, researchers are attempting to save the bean-like seeds with CRISPR, the same gene-editing technology associated with creating “designer babies,” eradicating diseases, and bringing back the wooly mammoth.
According to a report published Sunday by Business Insider, scientists at the University of California, Berkeley and the global confectionary company Mars are collaborating to create cacao plants that can survive in warmer temperatures and drier conditions. Scientists at the university’s Innovative Genomics Institute are using CRISPR to enable them to grow in different elevations while being disease-resistant.
[...] This project is a part of Mars’s larger initiative, a $1 billion pledge to reduce the carbon footprint of its business and increase the sustainability of the crops used in its products. In 2008, Mars launched the Cacao Genome Project, an effort to publicly release the sequence of the cacao gene so breeders could “begin identifying traits of climate change adaptability, enhanced yield, and efficiency in water and nutrient use.”
Yay, open source - does this mean we're going to get designer chocolates with extra good stuff grown right in at the source? Chocolate Kingdom grows a few specimen cacao trees indoors in Orlando. They're a little on the tall side for commercial indoor cultivation, but maybe if they're putting out high quality theobromine and similar goodies, it might make commercial sense.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 03, @07:03AM
High quality theobromine may kill you. From the linked:
Now, you righteous prick, piss off and let me enjoy my ciggie, otherwise I swear I'll start a campaign against chocolate consumption and advertising it in attractive packages.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Ramze on Wednesday January 03, @07:28AM (3 children)
Assuming they're able to genetically modify the cacao plant to survive elsewhere, they're going to also have to also modify its flowers to attract different pollinators or resign themselves to hand pollinating each flower. That's assuming they can figure out how to even begin to modify flower shape, scent, etc.
For those that don't know, the cacao plant's only viable pollinators are several species of tiny biting midges -- small flies closely related to mosquitoes. They need a moist environment to breed and for the larvae to survive to adulthood. It won't do anyone any good to have a cacao plant growing in dryer climates if the midges can't adapt as well -- unless you want to pay for someone to painstakingly hand pollinate each flower with tweezers.
I suspect since midges and mosquitoes are related, they could genetically modify the midges using mosquito DNA to help them survive in various climates better, but they'd still need standing water for breeding and a warm, wet, nutrient-rich area for their larvae to develop.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 03, @07:53AM (2 children)
We know quite a bit about how DNA is expressed in flower development. It's even in introductory college biology texts that are a decade old.
An easier fix may be to cause the plant to develop fruit without pollination. You could hand-pollinate when you want viable seeds, but otherwise don't bother.
The real win might be to move chocolate DNA into soybeans.
Pollination robots might also be an option.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 03, @09:07AM (1 child)
You could hand-pollinate when you want viable seeds
Um, it's the seed pods that make this plant valuable to humans.
-- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by WalksOnDirt on Wednesday January 03, @09:37AM
But they don't have to be viable seeds. Making large non-viable seeds may not be easy, but it's at least conceptually possible.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Interesting) by bradley13 on Wednesday January 03, @07:47AM (1 child)
As always, TFA has to mention "climate change". But the real problem is much simpler, and more obvious: crappy agricultural practices destroying the very crop the farmers are trying to cultivate. Just one example: Cocoa trees cannot function in a monoculture, because they are happiest in light shade, meaning growing in and amongst some other trees that like full sun. So you have uneducated farmers figuring "more is better", and replacing surrounding trees with more cocoa. Over time, as the canopy disappears, the cocoa trees get sickly and stop producing. The thing is: this plays out over years, because cocoa trees have to be about 5 years old before they are really producing.
It's a classic problem that you see all over Africa, just like the overgrazing that is causing desertification. This is even a problem in stable, relatively prosperous countries like Ghana, where one would hope for better long-term planning. So what are companies like Mars supposed to do? What they undoubtedly would like to do is move in, and set up their own agricultural operations. Take control of the supply, and manage it themselves. But that would reek of colonialism, and is politically impossible. So they cast this in terms of "climate change" to win political points (and possibly government subsidies), and try to create cocoa plants that can better survive poor agricultural practices. Really, it's a clever move on their part.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 03, @09:17AM
This isn't the only crop that is seeing negative effects due to manmade climate disruption.
Traditional growing zones for crops are shifting toward the poles. [google.com]
-- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Aiwendil on Wednesday January 03, @09:54AM
Keep going with that modification, and while at it fix the other parameters of that picky plant.
Theobroma cacao is one of the seriously picky plants out there, stuff like allowing it to deal with cold better would seriously increase it range, or making it drought-tolerant.
Kinda funny really - with coffee and tea the challenge is to make it able to grow well in colder climates, but with cacao they decide to try to make it grow better in _hotter_ climates (for a plant that only really grows at the equator - which should tell you a bit about how picky it is).
Reply to This