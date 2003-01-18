from the making-money-from-home dept.
Submitted via IRC for Bytram
Germany has spent $200 billion over the past two decades to promote cleaner sources of electricity. That enormous investment is now having an unexpected impact — consumers are now actually paid to use power on occasion, as was the case over the weekend.
Power prices plunged below zero for much of Sunday and the early hours of Christmas Day on the EPEX Spot, a large European power trading exchange, the result of low demand, unseasonably warm weather and strong breezes that provided an abundance of wind power on the grid.
Such "negative prices" are not the norm in Germany, but they are far from rare, thanks to the country's effort to encourage investment in greener forms of power generation. Prices for electricity in Germany have dipped below zero — meaning customers are being paid to consume power — more than 100 times this year alone, according to EPEX Spot.
Source: https://www.nytimes.com/2017/12/25/business/energy-environment/germany-electricity-negative-prices.html
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 03, @07:14AM (1 child)
Which consumers? My power bill went up last year. I now pay about €0.30/kWh which these days is about $0.35/kWh. Add to that the fixed fees for everything from transmission to meter reading, and I'm not so sure. Sure, wholesale spot price may have went negative, but so what? I still paid €0.30/kWh to be able to turn on the lights over the weekend.
Reply to This
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 03, @07:34AM
When you walk out that door, do you think anyone's gonna care about you!? I couldn't get enough of it.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 03, @07:23AM
But strangely prices for necessities keep going up while 60 inch hdtvs are less than 1/3 of a months rent... hummmm... why is my picture so fuzzy at 4k?
Reply to This
(Score: 2, Informative) by bradley13 on Wednesday January 03, @07:30AM (4 children)
Do note this tidbit from TFA: "Do German consumers benefit from ‘negative prices’? Not directly."
Only the wholesale prices go negative. That includes (some) industrial customers, but consider the problem: You have a factory that would use a lot of electricity, but you cannot just start and stop a production line at some random time. Meanwhile, here in Switzerland, there are companies that run hydroelectric storage, are unable to get enough business, and are on the verge of bankruptcy. Hmmm...
What articles like TFA complete ignore: electrical power in Europe is a massively over-regulated market, used by politicians for the more ordinary sort of power games [europa.eu]. Subsidy here, restriction there, who can sell power to whom with what restrictions - the whole market is a mess. And the answer is always more regulation, more governance, more pork for politicians to distribute.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 03, @07:45AM (1 child)
Ditch the power regulation, and you create something like Enron and the rolling blackouts that California suffered.
The free market will very efficiently allocate resources for the average need. There will be little margin for failure. The free market doesn't want to pay for redundant power equipment. The free market just doesn't give a damn about reliability. Companies that attempt to be reliable are quickly put out of business due to high costs.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Wednesday January 03, @09:00AM
Natural last-mile monopolies supplying basic critical utilities (water, electricity, gas, landline internet) should not be for-profit nor private.
Whatever happened to actual Strategic Interest? Do we need another world war to remind people, or will people finally notice industries are getting priced out of some consumer markets by their utility bills compared to their foreign competitors?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 03, @07:52AM
Also ignores that people with money will simply build there own free( except for basic maintenance) as google and facefuck are doing, only capital will benefit from new and innovative tech, sure this is the opposite of what was envisioned, but how else are you going to pay for you 2400 a month 100 sq ft apartment in Winnipeg?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 03, @08:20AM
And the result in an excess of energy, so that prices go negative? If only they had stuck to an American Enron Style FREE MaRKet system, where there could be artificial shortages, price gouging, post-to-pay accounting, and Donald Trump. Nasty Socialist Euros! We need to Amexit!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Insightful) by MostCynical on Wednesday January 03, @07:43AM (2 children)
so, did the feed-in tarrif for home solar *also* go negative, this penalising those with home solar?
Not quite that perverse, but still, further dis-incentive.
http://www.res-legal.eu/search-by-country/germany/single/s/res-e/t/promotion/aid/feed-in-tariff-eeg-feed-in-tariff/lastp/135/ [res-legal.eu]
(Score: tau, Irrational)
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 03, @08:06AM
god forbid you contribute to society!!! please go gault and do everyone a favor, ugly woman
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by jbernardo on Wednesday January 03, @08:37AM
In Belgium, at least in the Flemish area, it is negative. You pay a tax indexed to the inverter capacity, around 90€/kW. But apparently if you install a bidirectional meter and sell energetic back to the grid you don't pay that tax, so it might be possible to avoid it.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 03, @09:27AM
Hundreds of millions poured every year to use the dirtiest fuels available.
Reply to This