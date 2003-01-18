from the I-am-the-law-Judge-Dredd dept.
The state of California legalised recreational cannabis use in November 2016, and it will become legal state-wide on Monday. That means anyone 21 and older will be able to buy cannabis from a licensed store, known as a dispensary.
The resentencing provisions of Proposition 64, California's cannabis legalisation initiative, have been in effect since last year, said Eunisses Hernandez, a policy coordinator at the Drug Policy Alliance, a group working to end drug prohibition. But few people know about the resentencing provision, which applies to people who are currently imprisoned or out on parole, Hernandez told Al Jazeera.
Individuals who apply for resentencing may be released from prison or have the charge on their criminal record reduced. Felonies may be lowered to misdemeanours, misdemeanours to infractions, or infractions to an outright dismissal of charges.
Resentencing will likely affect thousands of lives, since at least 500,000 marijuana-related arrests have been recorded in California over the last decade, Hernandez said.
[...] Several groups in the US have urged authorities to include changes to drug-related criminal offences in their efforts to legalise recreational cannabis.
Proponents of cannabis legalisation feared that allowing people with past drug convictions to get out of jail or reduce their sentences would lower the chance that the laws would pass at all. "There was, in many cases, a reluctance to bring this up," he told Al Jazeera.
Today, opponents of resentencing provisions often argue that retrying these cases puts "a very, very large potential burden on the courts", Sterling said.
Law enforcement officers may also contend that a guilty plea to cannabis possession may follow the dropping of more serious charges, such as possession with the intent to distribute - "and so to make a blanket change without looking at all of the underlying facts of the arrest would mean that more serious offenders would have their records expunged", Sterling said.
Ultimately, Sterling said it is most important to make sure people who may be affected by a resentencing law are aware that the law exists in the first place.
"The key thing, I think, is the ability for people to re-enter the economy and society free of those encumbrances," he said. "We would also say they are eligible to vote, they are eligible for jury duty, that all of their civil rights are restored."
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 03, @11:05AM (1 child)
How are you going to replace 13 million minimally paid people, oh right 13 million more slaves, and you can bet that is just the beginning, watch as rents, food, transit skyrocket in the next 2 years , I'm going to kill my self but the rest of you and the children you cursed to bring into the world are going to suffer the consequences
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 03, @01:03PM
To raw for you autists?
(Score: 1) by starvingboy on Wednesday January 03, @02:28PM (16 children)
How did they handle it when Prohibition was repealed? It's not like we haven't been down this road before.
(Score: -1, Redundant) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 03, @02:47PM (6 children)
But, but, but, this is TOTALLY different!
Because, REASONS!
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 03, @03:15PM (5 children)
Do some introspection. Contemplate why it is that you thought your comment would be a worthwhile contribution to this discussion.
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Wednesday January 03, @04:10PM (3 children)
Potheads feel the need to constantly validate their choice of intoxicant.
That said your point is a good one. With the end of prohibition we already have a path we can follow.
(Score: 2) by LoRdTAW on Wednesday January 03, @06:36PM (2 children)
We're vocal because marijuana has been demonized for years due to racism and greed. It's not 100% harmless but vs every other intoxicant AND legitimate medicine, it is close to being harmless in moderation (e.g. not smoking an ounce a week, seriously, you got a fuckin problem). We don't like being lumped in with the heroin addicts, coke/crack heads, crank smokers and alcoholics who are out causing chaos while we're over here trying to relax after a long hard work day. Not that every pot head is an angel in need of some mental relaxation, of course there are fuck up potheads just like there are fuck up _________ (fill in the blank.) But seriously, it's the least of Americas problems and for some reason it's treated like a monster. Grow up.
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Wednesday January 03, @08:44PM (1 child)
Don't know what kind of paradise city you live in, but for the city in which I live DUII arrests have gone up by 12% since legalization.
What pot smokers lack in belligerence compared to alchies, they make up for in stupidity. I already voted to give you your legalization so you can shut up, get high, and stop making up fake statistics about health benefits. I found it great how as soon as the legislation went through the talk about how healthy and cancer curing it was immediately died to make way for "dude weed lmao".
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 03, @09:56PM
I'm pretty sure I keep seeing additional results for medicinal uses of cannabis. Did you just stop looking after it was legalized or something?
Of course DUII arrests will go up. Do you have a number for convictions? Afaik there is no reliable insta-test like with alcohol, so cops will arrest everybody they can. The bloodwork will clarify who's high and who isn't. Even then, I would expect convictions to go up slightly.
If you can't figure out why that is, you're probably having an knee-jerk reaction based on prior brainwashing. Knee-jerk-itis hasn't been well-studied, but I would propose that this is a condition that cannabis can also help with. Smoke two joints and call me in the morning.
(Score: 4, Touché) by frojack on Wednesday January 03, @06:07PM
One AC chiding another about worthless contributions. Seriously?
It would be good if you took your own advice.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 03, @03:41PM (8 children)
Western society is predicated on the notion that the Law is King.
Regardless of whether the King changes His mind, it is still the case that people defied the King in the past, which cannot be tolerated; why should they be pardoned?
That being said, the non-violent offenders will be released, not because that is the moral choice, but rather because they are expensive to keep around.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by DannyB on Wednesday January 03, @04:43PM (3 children)
The expense of keeping prisoners is really not the issue. Not at all.
First, these people can be freed (1) because their lives have already been ruined, and (2) to make room to incarcerate younger people who have not yet realized that they should not insult or embarrass our dear leader, legislators, judges, and their corporate owners.
Second, the cost of keeping prisoners is infinitely scalable and sustainable. Just raise taxes on the non incarcerated population to whatever levels it takes to maintain the incarcerated population. This keeps for-profit prisons profitable, and stock prices and executive bonuses high.
The education system can be organized to ensure that approximately half the population are unthinking worker drones. The fruits of their labors can pay to incarcerate the other half which could not be successfully conditioned to stop questioning the nature of things. Yet who can work from prison to provide tech toys for the 1% who preside over the two halves of the population. (the halves and the halve knots)
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 03, @05:09PM (2 children)
An allocation of resources is either profitable, or it isn't; given that resource accessibility in our Universe is fundamentally scarce and that the future is unknown, that means an endeavor is only sustainable when it is profitable.
Profit is the only reason to do anything; it's certainly the only reason to do anything well.
The problem isn't that the prisons are seeking profit; the problem is that the prisons are not "private"—they derive their income from a violently imposed monopoly, not from a free market built around voluntary trade, where "voluntary" is determined by contracts to which the parties concerned agree in advance of interaction.
That is to say, the problem is—as always—coercion; the problem is authoritarianism; the problem is "government".
(Score: 4, Insightful) by DannyB on Wednesday January 03, @05:44PM
Yes. I agree.
But lack of government is a much much bigger problem.
I would prefer the lesser problem of having government.
Of course, you could let the free market help you by letting you choose which prison you would prefer to be confined to. This works with mental health facilities as well. I would kindly recommend giving one a call for consultation.
(Score: 2) by MrGuy on Wednesday January 03, @06:37PM
Don't mistake "profitable" meaning "financial beneficial to a particular person" with "profitable" meaning "of net positive benefit to society."
The problem with private profit being considered an unqualified "good" (as some classical economists continue to argue) is that externalities are often not taken into account. For example, a manufacturing plant that is privately profitable to run but which causes massive mercury contamination of a nearby aquifer may be profitable to run if the we ignore the social cost of the pollution, but unprofitable if the owners of the plant were forced to pay the cost to control the pollution and/or compensate people who were adversely affected by the pollution. In my example, the assessment of the cost could be straightforward, but many externalities are not easy to with specificity link to specific owners or to easily quantify and assess the cost of.
More realistic example - in the US, roads are provided "for free" to all comers by the government, funded primarily by a tax on fuel. The fuel tax is not a great way to measure wear and tear - heavy vehicles inflict proportionally more wear than their fuel consumption would suggest compared to cars. Railroads are (or were at the time of my example) privately owned and maintained by the railroads. One of the reasons long-haul trucking came to dominate freight movement in the US at the expense of long-term rail shipment was this difference in cost - the need to maintain their tracks was a significant expense for railroads that trucks did not incur (in fact, given many trains were diesel, like trucks, mean that railroads ALSO contributed actively towards the maintenance of surface roads they never used via the fuel tax). Many assessments argue that rail freight is, on the whole, a cheaper way to ship goods long distances if these costs were all factored in. Is rail freight "unprofitable" or not?
You can define certainly define the word "profit" in a way that makes neither of these examples paradoxical to the notion that "profitable activities should occur, unprofitable ones should not." But it means considering something other than "what's reflected in dollar terms on the corporate balance sheet."
(Score: 4, Insightful) by MrGuy on Wednesday January 03, @06:22PM (3 children)
Your conclusion here is suspect to me.
The law can be unjust. If an unjust law is broken, it doesn't follow to me that there cannot be a consideration of pardoning the offenders. The fact that the law evolves is proof that society's (and the law's) notion of "what is just?" changes over time. That's not to say that EVERY TIME a law changes, it's indicative that the notion of "what is just?" has changed in a way that should naturally pardon all past offenders. But to argue it's NEVER appropriate is questionable.
To take an extreme example, should runaway slaves have been imprisoned under the Fugitive Slave Act [wikipedia.org] after the abolition of slavery? After all, they broke the law as it existed at the time. Should the members of the underground railroad who helped them escape? That was illegal too.
Taking a more recent and less extreme example, in the 90's the federal government created mandatory minimums for crack cocaine offenses that were 100x more harsh than similar offenses involving powder cocaine. Part of the problem seen in these guidelines was that the racial mix of the users of the two substances were very different - crack offenders were predominantly African American, while powder cocaine offenders were primarily white. Critics have argued this was not coincidental, and are evidence of racial bias in the law. The Fair Sentencing Act [wikipedia.org] reduced (but did not come close to eliminating) these disparities. Should offenders sentenced under the earlier mandatory minimums be re-sentenced [aclu.org] under the new guidelines? After all, they were sentenced under the law as it existed at the time of their offense.
(Score: 2) by meustrus on Wednesday January 03, @06:36PM (2 children)
I appreciate your sincerity, but this is a sarcastic conversation.
If there isn't at least one reference or primary source, it's not +1 Informative.
(Score: 2) by MrGuy on Wednesday January 03, @06:39PM (1 child)
I'd like to believe that's true. I see no indication in AC's post I responded to that this was sarcasm.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Wednesday January 03, @07:15PM
Text forums are weird that way...
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 4, Insightful) by ElizabethGreene on Wednesday January 03, @03:44PM (3 children)
If you have proof of possession with intent, then the defendant should be charged with that. Charging them with possession, distribution, possession with intent, and a laundry list of other charges just to get them to plead guilty to possession is extortion.
IMHO, the bargain system is a bug, not a feature.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Wednesday January 03, @06:16PM (2 children)
You've hit on the simple solution to the question.
If you are incarcerated for ONLY possession of marijuana, just let them go.
If there were ANY other felony convictions, make them sue for re-sentencing only on the possession charge.
There is virtually nobody in jail for ONLY a personal use possession charge.
Those sentences usually were for 90 days in county lockup, or simple probation
Once you eliminate those you will have 27 jail beds available.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 2) by MrGuy on Wednesday January 03, @06:57PM (1 child)
Citation needed.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Wednesday January 03, @07:27PM
That's correct. The whites are out, and the dark-skinned ones also assaulted the officer's car with their face, before causing major property damage with their blood, and refusing to cooperate by being unconscious.
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Wednesday January 03, @04:06PM (4 children)
Alaska had a lot of failed attempts to legalize pot because the bill always included stipulations that prior convictions would be overturned. Evidently Alaskans are not a forgiving people and while fine with legalization are not fine with overturning convictions.
Regardless of whether or not the law was just, the people willingly violated the law.
(Score: 4, Informative) by DannyB on Wednesday January 03, @04:49PM (2 children)
I have to agree. Rationale: if the law is overturned, then it must have been unjust. Therefore, it seems that people formerly convicted of it should be freed. You can't have it both ways. Either the law was just or unjust. If just, then why overturn it? If unjust, then why continue to imprison people under an unjust law? But hey, I guess I just don't get it like those people do.
Few things are dumber than a flock of Palins. Which makes the current administration one of the few.
The state whose name might cause your Amazon Echo to light up.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Sulla on Wednesday January 03, @05:14PM (1 child)
At the time of the various failed attempts it was legal to smoke and possess but not legal to sell or have over a certain amount, so the majority of people caught/imprisoned were dealers. I think that combined with the conservative belief that "criminals are criminal by nature" made them think that someone willing to sell pot is no different than someone willing to sell meth.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday January 03, @05:35PM
These dealers1 were selling pot, not meth. Not the same thing. Some people2 consider it to be "medicine". Therefore the dealer's motivation might have been good rather than bad.
-=-=-=-=-=-=-
1who try to force Tesla to sell through dealer networks, and will next set their sights on SpaceX to use dealer networks
2not necessarily me. prescription narcotics are *vastly* cheaper and more potent for occasional use to improve quality of life
(Score: 3, Informative) by takyon on Wednesday January 03, @05:11PM
This is not evident. There were previous attempts [ballotpedia.org] at recreational legalization across the nation. None succeeded until 2012. Alaska itself [wikipedia.org] decriminalized cannabis in 1982 but recriminalized it in 1990.
Your actual conclusion should be that attitudes towards cannabis changed significantly over the decades. Look at this graph [pewresearch.org]. You can see that Alaska's failed Legalize Marijuana Act in 2004 got more support (~44%) than nationwide support for legalization at the time (33%).
Cannabis was effectively decriminalized [wikipedia.org] by the Alaska Court of Appeals in 2003. Not that there weren't other ways to break the law other than possessing more than 4 ounces.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 03, @04:13PM
Yes. [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 3, Disagree) by PinkyGigglebrain on Wednesday January 03, @04:32PM (4 children)
"Should US Marijuana Laws Address Past Drug Convictions?" YES
Should the sentences automatically be reduced/adjusted? YES, automatically for non-violent convictions. Evaluated on a case by case for convictions including violent behavior* under judicial discretion.
Should people convicted of recreational cannabis use be pardoned outright? NO*. It was against the law when they used it. They knew the law, even if it was bad, they choose to break it.
* As in they were a danger to others. "Resisting arrest" doesn't count, that charge gets thrown in to the mix if you don't get your hands up fast enough for the cop or say "what? I couldn't hear you over the truck that just went by".
"Beware those who would deny you Knowledge, For in their hearts they dream themselves your Master."
(Score: 4, Insightful) by DannyB on Wednesday January 03, @04:53PM
I don't, I really don't want to Godwin1 this by suggesting other illegal activities such as helping people escape from the Nazi's. After all, you chose to break the law. Once WWII is over, you should continue to be imprisoned.
-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-
1but I am not calling or *comparing* anyone here to a Nazi, so Godwin shouldn't apply
(Score: 3, Insightful) by fyngyrz on Wednesday January 03, @05:29PM (2 children)
Laws against recreational drug usage by, and production for, and sales to, informed, consenting adults are inherently wrong; therefore, any conviction for these things is also inherently wrong; therefore, they should be reversed. This also goes for attempts to non-violently protect one's self from ancillary legal consequences of wrongful laws, such as charges that you didn't report your sales to the tax authorities.
Initiating violence, however, is unacceptable. Convictions for initiation of violence should stand.
The moral authority for peaceful civil disobedience comes directly and inevitably from the fact that the law is morally wrong. There is no moral authority in advocating, creating, obeying or enforcing a law that is wrong, nor in simply declaring “it’s the law.” Only moral failure.
When the government asserts it can interfere with the choices of an informed, consenting adult, or like-minded adults, the government is always wrong.
This Thomas Aquinas quote is particularly relevant:
The eyes are the windows to the soul.
Sunglasses are the window shades.
(Score: 2, Disagree) by frojack on Wednesday January 03, @06:44PM (1 child)
You were doing well until you tried to loop in the entire illegal industry. A step too far.
You seem to forget that all law is based only on "human opinions". Even murder. Its just the opinion of the majority that makes murder illegal. We simply agree that murder is wrong, even in the face of plenty of examples of infanticide and patricide in the animal world. (We then carefully engineer exceptions to the law which make murder perfectly legal and even the right thing to do).
Given that, there is no way you can, with any degree of intellectual honesty, make blanket statements that any law is inherently wrong. So you are on thin ice from the get go. But you went too far when you said humans have no right to regulate human business practices. Do you REALLY want to open that door? Didn't I see you raging against corporations a while back?
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 2) by fyngyrz on Wednesday January 03, @07:36PM
No, I'm still doing fine. Immoral law is immoral law.
Your attempt to grandfather in unjust, immoral and harmful government acts as "okay" is what's going too far.
Unjust and immoral punishment is not made just and/or moral because it was in the past. If it fails in these regards, it has failed, period, end of excuses – and the obligation to repair the damage caused immediately arises.
The justice system must strive to be just, and law must strive to be moral, and mistakes must be put right, or there's little point to law (other than creating an immoral, unjust society) and the concept of "justice" become meaningless.
When the government is wrong – and it most certainly has been wrong in this matter – it should cease causing harm and seek to undo harm previously caused insofar as that is reasonably possible, certainly not less so when we're talking about ruined lives and prospects as we are here.
I didn't say that; you have erected a strawman there.
What I said was that immoral law was wrong. Laws removing adult, personal / consensual informed choice are immoral. Those regulations are inherently without legitimacy. That's quite different in nature from legitimate regulation of business practices in general. What we're talking about here is the setting aside legitimate business practices as beyond the pale – and that is wrong, was wrong, and shall forever be, wrong.
The eyes are the windows to the soul.
Sunglasses are the window shades.
(Score: 5, Informative) by Thexalon on Wednesday January 03, @06:06PM (4 children)
Sure, letting stoners out of jail would make a lot of sense if dope is no longer illegal. That's just saving a bunch of cash, never a bad thing.
However, the bigger deal would be erasing the conviction from criminal records. Because one of the major purposes of the War on Vegetables (as Dr. Timothy Leary liked to call it) was to enable legalized discrimination, like this:
1. Pass laws making drugs popular among certain populations illegal (this is exactly why pot is illegal, both Harry Anslinger and Richard Nixon were very clear on this point).
2. Train your cops to more-or-less pick people among those populations at random and search them for drugs. If they don't have any, the cops can and do bring their own along, since it's a possession crime and a cop's word is usually taken as gospel truth if it goes to court.
3. Make running criminal background checks common for things like employment, housing, and government welfare programs.
4. Pass laws saying that it's legal to exclude people from employment, housing, or welfare if they have a *gasp* drug conviction on their record.
And this system isn't accidental, in any link on the chain. Michelle Alexander's The New Jim Crow [newjimcrow.com] goes into extensive details.
If you act on pie in the sky, you're likely to get pie in the face.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Wednesday January 03, @06:53PM (3 children)
Yeah, someone with an ax to grind wrote a book so we can all just stop arguing about the whole purpose of laws in general, right?
The purpose of setting up this elaborate convoluted scheme excluding all these people from employment and housing would be what?
We enjoy stepping over piles of human excrement dwelling in doorways and under overpasses while paying their medical bills and running soup kitchens because... Why?
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Wednesday January 03, @07:07PM
The purpose of setting up this elaborate convoluted scheme excluding all these people from employment and housing would be what?
Really? You know the answer, stop playing dumb.
(Score: 4, Informative) by MrGuy on Wednesday January 03, @07:14PM
The PURPOSE? What was the purpose of segregation in the US? Apartheid in South Africa? The Rwanda genocide between Hutus and Tutsis?
People suck. They can, do, and will continue to hurt or diminish those who are unlike themselves for less than good reasons, because they can.
That doesn't mean that the assertion that that's what's happening in this case is CORRECT, or that any time someone claims "this is racist!" must be assumed to be true just because racism is a real thing.
But asking "why would anyone ever want to discriminate against someone different than themself?" as if it was an extraordinary thing to suggest MIGHT be happening is either naive or trolling.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 03, @07:42PM
> The purpose of setting up this elaborate convoluted scheme excluding all these people from employment and housing would be what?
JFC, frojack [soylentnews.org], you made me wish there was a -1, Stupid moderation I could hang off your post. I'd school you, but others got in there first. Read the replies and learn from them.
