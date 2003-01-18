Stories
Indonesia Introduces New Internet Censorship System

posted by mrpg on Wednesday January 03, @08:00PM
from the happy-new-year dept.
Digital Liberty

An Anonymous Coward writes:

Indonesia's Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Ministry is set to implement a new $14 million Internet censorship system from Wednesday. The new system will automatically block pornography and other content deemed to be unsuitable by the government, following years of manual monitoring which has failed to adequately police the abundance of illicit online content.

The ministry's Information Applications Director General Semuel Pangerapan said the machine is equipped with artificial intelligence that will crawl websites and use keywords to detect inappropriate content.

"After the content is crawled, our team will evaluate and verify the data," Pangerapan told Arab News. "We will then block sites that are validated as carrying negative content. This machine will make our jobs a lot faster." The new system will enable the ministry to identify a range of negative content referencing topics from gambling, terrorism, fraud and drugs, to hoaxes and fake news, he added.

Indonesia introduces new Internet censorship system

  • (Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday January 03, @08:06PM (5 children)

    by takyon (881) <{takyon} {at} {soylentnews.org}> on Wednesday January 03, @08:06PM (#617316) Journal

    Reminder: Indonesia is the world's 4th most populous country, with no shortage of Internet users:

    A 2016 survey showed there were 132.7 million Internet users in Indonesia, which has a population of 256 million. As many as 129 million users used the Internet to access social media platforms, with Facebook being the most visited (71.6 million users).

    Sexual Harassment in Indonesia's Cosplay Scene [soylentnews.org]

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 03, @08:36PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 03, @08:36PM (#617333)

      If you'll be my proxy
      I can be your VPN
      I can call you Betty
      And Betty, when you call me
      You can call me Stan
      Call me Stan

    • (Score: 2) by fyngyrz on Wednesday January 03, @08:56PM (1 child)

      by fyngyrz (6567) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday January 03, @08:56PM (#617344) Homepage Journal

      Repressive, regressive regime is repressive, regressive. Film at 11.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 03, @09:47PM

        by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 03, @09:47PM (#617367)

        Indonesia's current condition is largely due to USA.gov's Imperialism.
        Bird Colonel L. Fletcher Prouty, USAF, Ret. has described[1] [google.com] how, in 1965, USAF transported tens of thousands of rifles to Indonesia on behalf of CIA.
        Those were used to murder over a million of the population who were not in favor or USA.gov Imperialism and Plantation Capitalism.

        [1] Typically, once a year, on his midnight to 6AM KPFK program, Roy Tuckman airs the audiobook [google.com] (over 3 nights).
        It will then be in KPFK's audio archive for 2 months.

        There's a film [google.com] where the mass murderers tell their stories.
        There is no remorse, only pride in their heinous acts.
        Indonesia is now one of the most violent, uncivil societies on the planet.

        Indonesia is the end state of Capitalism (a Fascist Oligarchy). [googleusercontent.com] (orig) [dissidentvoice.org]

        -- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 03, @09:23PM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 03, @09:23PM (#617353)

      That makes me wonder how specific their blocking is... They probably can't block all of facebook, since 71 million people would notice, but they probably want to block a portion of it.

      Also at what point are they no longer "internet users"? I mean if they can only access 10% of the net ...

      • (Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday January 03, @09:34PM

        by takyon (881) <{takyon} {at} {soylentnews.org}> on Wednesday January 03, @09:34PM (#617361) Journal

        They could block the whole thing. It's a common tactic:

        https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Censorship_in_Turkey#Blocking_of_Internet_sites [wikipedia.org]

        https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Websites_blocked_in_Pakistan [wikipedia.org]

        https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Internet_in_Indonesia#Censorship [wikipedia.org]

        Media reported that selective blocking of some web sites for brief periods began in 2007–2008. Indonesia ordered ISPs to block YouTube in April 2008 after Google reportedly did not respond to the government’s request to remove the film Fitna by the Dutch parliamentarian Geert Wilders, which purportedly mocked the Islamic prophet, Muhammad.[14] In May 2010, when an account on Facebook promoted a competition to draw Muhammad, government officials took a more focused approach and sent a letter to Facebook urging closure of the account, asked all ISPs to limit access to the account’s link, and invited the Indonesian Association of Internet Cafe Entrepreneurs to restrict access to the group. Due to opposition from bloggers and civil society, however, ISPs disregarded the government’s requests, and the account remained accessible.[13]

        In March 2008, the government passed the Law on Information and Electronic Transactions (ITE Law), which broadened the authority of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCI) to include supervision of the flow of information and possible censorship of online content. In early 2010, the ministry published a draft Regulation on Multimedia Content that, if implemented, would require ISPs to filter or otherwise remove certain material. The types of content listed include vaguely worded categories such as pornography, gambling, hate incitement, threats of violence, exposure of private information, intellectual property, false information, and content that degrades a person or group on the basis of a physical or nonphysical attribute, such as a disability. Following a public outcry, the government announced that it would take time to process suggestions from the public before proceeding with the draft regulation.[13]

        Under the ITE Law anyone convicted of committing defamation online faces up to six years in prison, and a fine of up to 1 billion rupiah (US$111,000). As of June 2010, there were at least eight cases in which citizens had been indicted on defamation charges under the ITE Law for comments on e-mail lists, blogs, or Facebook. Prosecutions under the ITE Law have contributed to an increased atmosphere of fear, caution, and self-censorship among online writers and average users.[13]

        In 2013 and 2014, about 10 sites including Vimeo, Reddit, Imgur, and more are censored as the government accused them of hosting content that includes nudity.[15]

        In 2017, Telegram was blocked, as it was being used to spread "radical and terrorist propaganda." [16] It was then unblocked after several agreements to the government.[17]

        After WhatsApp threat, Indonesia steps up Internet obscenity purge [reuters.com]

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 03, @08:19PM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 03, @08:19PM (#617328)

    > and other content deemed to be unsuitable by the government

    That's another way of saying anything not praising islam. Sharia is creeping outwards from Facebook and Twitter.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 03, @08:44PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 03, @08:44PM (#617336)

      A beheading will make you shut up! ALLAHLAHLAHLAH!

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 03, @09:44PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 03, @09:44PM (#617365)

      At least it's not "White Sharia". https://i.imgflip.com/1ndrbi.jpg [imgflip.com]

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 03, @08:44PM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 03, @08:44PM (#617338)

    I thought censorship was impossible when central authorities like Indonesia's ICT or the USA's FCC control access to the internet.

    • (Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 03, @08:51PM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 03, @08:51PM (#617342)

      "The internet treats censorship as damage and routes around it," said some old gray neckbearded idealist dreamer.

      "Redundant connectivity eats our profits," said corporate monopolists.

      Single point of failure it is, then. Censorshit is so fucking easy in the really real world.

  • (Score: 2) by MostCynical on Wednesday January 03, @09:08PM (2 children)

    by MostCynical (2589) on Wednesday January 03, @09:08PM (#617348)

    "...our team will evaluate and verify the data,"
    So they will be paid to read crap and look at porn all day.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 03, @09:13PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 03, @09:13PM (#617350)

      Dude, I know, right? Can you believe proctologists get paid to look at assholes all day?

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 03, @09:29PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 03, @09:29PM (#617356)

      Of course not, Soylent News isn't censored there...
      (I kid... I kid!)

