Indonesia's Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Ministry is set to implement a new $14 million Internet censorship system from Wednesday. The new system will automatically block pornography and other content deemed to be unsuitable by the government, following years of manual monitoring which has failed to adequately police the abundance of illicit online content.
The ministry's Information Applications Director General Semuel Pangerapan said the machine is equipped with artificial intelligence that will crawl websites and use keywords to detect inappropriate content.
"After the content is crawled, our team will evaluate and verify the data," Pangerapan told Arab News. "We will then block sites that are validated as carrying negative content. This machine will make our jobs a lot faster." The new system will enable the ministry to identify a range of negative content referencing topics from gambling, terrorism, fraud and drugs, to hoaxes and fake news, he added.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday January 03, @08:06PM (5 children)
Reminder: Indonesia is the world's 4th most populous country, with no shortage of Internet users:
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 03, @08:36PM
(Score: 2) by fyngyrz on Wednesday January 03, @08:56PM (1 child)
Repressive, regressive regime is repressive, regressive. Film at 11.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 03, @09:47PM
Indonesia's current condition is largely due to USA.gov's Imperialism.
Bird Colonel L. Fletcher Prouty, USAF, Ret. has described[1] [google.com] how, in 1965, USAF transported tens of thousands of rifles to Indonesia on behalf of CIA.
Those were used to murder over a million of the population who were not in favor or USA.gov Imperialism and Plantation Capitalism.
[1] Typically, once a year, on his midnight to 6AM KPFK program, Roy Tuckman airs the audiobook [google.com] (over 3 nights).
It will then be in KPFK's audio archive for 2 months.
There's a film [google.com] where the mass murderers tell their stories.
There is no remorse, only pride in their heinous acts.
Indonesia is now one of the most violent, uncivil societies on the planet.
Indonesia is the end state of Capitalism (a Fascist Oligarchy). [googleusercontent.com] (orig) [dissidentvoice.org]
-- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 03, @09:23PM (1 child)
That makes me wonder how specific their blocking is... They probably can't block all of facebook, since 71 million people would notice, but they probably want to block a portion of it.
Also at what point are they no longer "internet users"? I mean if they can only access 10% of the net ...
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday January 03, @09:34PM
They could block the whole thing. It's a common tactic:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Censorship_in_Turkey#Blocking_of_Internet_sites [wikipedia.org]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Websites_blocked_in_Pakistan [wikipedia.org]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Internet_in_Indonesia#Censorship [wikipedia.org]
After WhatsApp threat, Indonesia steps up Internet obscenity purge [reuters.com]
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 03, @08:19PM (2 children)
> and other content deemed to be unsuitable by the government
That's another way of saying anything not praising islam. Sharia is creeping outwards from Facebook and Twitter.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 03, @08:44PM
A beheading will make you shut up! ALLAHLAHLAHLAH!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 03, @09:44PM
At least it's not "White Sharia". https://i.imgflip.com/1ndrbi.jpg [imgflip.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 03, @08:44PM (2 children)
I thought censorship was impossible when central authorities like Indonesia's ICT or the USA's FCC control access to the internet.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 03, @08:51PM (1 child)
"The internet treats censorship as damage and routes around it," said some old gray neckbearded idealist dreamer.
"Redundant connectivity eats our profits," said corporate monopolists.
Single point of failure it is, then. Censorshit is so fucking easy in the really real world.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 03, @09:00PM
actual photo of EFFing graybeard John Gilmore [wikimedia.org]
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Wednesday January 03, @09:08PM (2 children)
"...our team will evaluate and verify the data,"
So they will be paid to read crap and look at porn all day.
(Score: tau, Irrational)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 03, @09:13PM
Dude, I know, right? Can you believe proctologists get paid to look at assholes all day?
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 03, @09:29PM
Of course not, Soylent News isn't censored there...
(I kid... I kid!)
Reply to This
