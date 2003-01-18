from the raise-your-hand dept.
Submitted via IRC for SoyCow1984
A bipartisan group of six senators has introduced legislation[pdf] that would take a huge step toward securing elections in the United States. Called the Secure Elections Act, the bill aims to eliminate insecure paperless voting machines from American elections while promoting routine audits that would dramatically reduce the danger of interference from foreign governments.
The legislation comes on the heels of the contentious 2016 election. Post-election investigation hasn't turned up any evidence that foreign governments actually altered any votes. However, we do know that Russians were probing American voting systems ahead of the 2016 election, laying groundwork for what could have become a direct attack on American democracy.
[...] The first objective is to get rid of paperless electronic voting machines. Computer scientists have been warning for more than a decade that these machines are vulnerable to hacking and can't be meaningfully audited. States have begun moving away from paperless systems, but budget constraints have forced some to continue relying on insecure paperless equipment. The Secure Elections Act would give states grants specifically earmarked for replacing these systems with more secure systems that use voter-verified paper ballots.
The legislation's second big idea is to encourage states to perform routine post-election audits based on modern statistical techniques. Many states today only conduct recounts in the event of very close election outcomes. And these recounts involve counting a fixed percentage of ballots. That often leads to either counting way too many ballots (wasting taxpayer money) or too few (failing to fully verify the election outcome).
The bill reads like a computer security expert's wish list.
Source: https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2018/01/new-bill-could-finally-get-rid-of-paperless-voting-machines/
(Score: 5, Insightful) by bob_super on Wednesday January 03, @11:26PM (1 child)
> The bill reads like a computer security expert's wish list.
It will therefore end stuffed with pork, anti-abortion and defund-Obamacare clauses, dying before reaching a floor vote.
Don't you know by now that we can't have nice things ?
Reply to This
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Gaaark on Wednesday January 03, @11:35PM
Especially when those in power and those who will be in power next don't probably want a system that can't be hacked: by them.
Dems, R's, Russians, Chinese. It's hacks aaaallllll the way down.
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Justin Case on Wednesday January 03, @11:36PM (1 child)
Surely this is from the sudden-outbreak-of-common-sense department?
There are a few things that seem fundamental to the continued existence of a representative government:
* Ability to defend your turf from invaders
* Voter trust in the elections
* ???
I mean there are a lot of other functions that are important, but existential threats? So how is there not enough money to fix this? Too busy prosecuting users of Vegetables We Don't Like?
Timmy played Nintendo all night then slept till 2PM. Johnny earned $20 mowing lawns. How much is Timmy entitled to take?
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @04:10AM
There are lots of reasons to be down on New York State, but this isn't one of them. We used lever machines (which are visually audit-able by election workers) for about as long as any state. Finally switched to paper ballots that are scanned optically (looks like an old fax machine), but can be manually counted for close races.
Hope this bill gets support from all over the country, it would be reassuring to me if it passed easily with support from both sides.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 03, @11:38PM (1 child)
Is it just me, or has their been a heavier number of stories from ArsTechnica lately (or possibly stories they also covered there but SN linked elsewhere)? I like that site too, but it seems like their is quite a bit of overlap recently.
Mod -1:offtopic, and yes I should RTFA
Reply to This
(Score: 4, Informative) by takyon on Thursday January 04, @12:10AM
Ars Technica is pretty clean, accessible, and in-depth. I use it fairly often, but I also use The Verge and Reuters a lot.
Putting multiple sources in a submission gives more options (for TFAs to ignore). Quoting from multiple sources is sometimes good, sometimes redundant.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 4, Interesting) by krishnoid on Wednesday January 03, @11:53PM (2 children)
I had a friend almost wish Kamala Harris (bill cosponsor) didn't win the senatorial race because she's such a good attorney general for California. Looks like she 'gets' it, and I'm gratified to see her pushing through [youtube.com] on these things.
Reply to This
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @02:16AM (1 child)
I can't imagine that democrats will actually allow this to pass. It would have put Ray Moore in the senate; the statistical anomalies are damning.
The other parts of voter fraud are identity and absentee ballots. You can't even buy a beer without an ID, but in some states (and in all for absentee ballots) you can vote without one. If requiring an ID is somehow all racist and everything... what about the beer? Doesn't everybody deserve a beer?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday January 04, @06:16AM
Requiring an ID wouldn't be racist if the people in power stopped making it really hard for poor people (still mostly minorities) to get an ID.
Passports are easy but expensive, but while IDs are cheaper, DMVs are a waste of time that hourly people don't necessarily have. There have been many reported cases of DMVs in poor D-majority counties closed.
Meanwhile, election fraud is such a false problem that our president just dissolved the task force he appointed to verify his own claims.
Reply to This
Parent