Deer are regularly hunted across the United States, but some people pay exorbitant prices for imported deer meat:
Wintertime is a special time of year at Cafe Berlin, located just a few blocks from the Capitol building in Washington, D.C. This is when they roll out their menu of wild game, such as deer, wild boar, and quail. Regular customers have come to expect it. "They ask, weeks in advance, 'When does the wild game menu start? When does it start?'" says James Watson, one of the restaurant's chefs. And the star of that menu is venison. The restaurant serves venison ribs, venison loin, even venison tartar. It's food that takes your mind back to old European castles, where you can imagine eating like aristocracy.
You won't see venison in ordinary supermarkets. At Wagshall's, a specialty food shop in Washington, I found venison loin selling for $40 a pound. This venison comes from farms, usually from a species of very large deer called red deer. Much of it is imported from New Zealand.
Yet there's a very different side to this luxury meat. Less than two hours drive from Washington, Daniel Crigler has a whole freezer full of venison that he got for free. Crigler's home in central Virginia is surrounded by woodlands full of white-tail deer. For Crigler, they are venison on the hoof. And he loves hunting. "I love the outdoors. I love being out. But I also like to eat the meat," he says, chuckling. It's pretty much the only red meat he eats. And as he shows off the frozen cuts of venison in his freezer, this crusty man reveals his inner epicurean. "That's a whole loin, right there," he says. "What I like to do with that is split it open, fill it full of blue cheese, wrap it up in tin foil and put it on the grill for about an hour and a half."
And here's the odd thing about this meat, so scarce and expensive in big cities; so abundant if you're a hunter in Madison County, Virginia. Hunters like Crigler kill millions of deer every year in America, but the meat from those animals can't be sold: It hasn't been officially approved by meat inspectors. Also, the government doesn't want hunters to make money from poaching. Yet hunters are allowed to give it away, and many do. As a result, venison occupies a paradoxical place in the world of food. It's a luxury food that turns up in notably non-luxurious places.
Related: Arby's is Selling Venison Sandwiches in Six Deer-Hunting States
Deer in Multiple U.S. States Test Positive for Chronic Wasting Disease, Leading to Restrictions
The Christian Science Monitor reports
Nashville residents who dropped by their local Arby's beginning [the week of November 2] could try the restaurant's limited-time-only venison, or deer meat, sandwich, which the fast-food chain debuted in commemoration of the beginning of deer hunting season.
[...] Many of the Arby's locations that are selling the sandwich are located in more populous or urban areas rather than rural areas where one might expect people to hunt. But Evan Heusinkveld, the president and CEO of the Sportsmen's Alliance, tells The Christian Science Monitor that the urban population is exactly the group that should have the opportunity to try venison.
"Many people who live in the country either have their own freezer of venison or know somebody who hunts", he says, "Selling to city dwellers is exactly what the hunting community would love to see."
While Arby's venison is sourced from farm-raised deer in New Zealand due to USDA rules against serving wild-harvested meat, it will still give customers a taste of what they're missing. The sandwich features a juicy venison steak, crispy onions, and juniper berry sauce.
Arby's venison sandwiches will be offered in just 17 locations in six states (Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Georgia) during deer season, with the promotion ending the Monday after Thanksgiving.
So far, the company says the sandwich has been a big hit.
Multiple states are preparing measures to monitor chronic wasting disease in their deer populations:
Despite rain and snow, thousands of Michigan hunters dragged their deer to check stations to be tested for chronic wasting disease — a condition that comes from the same family as "mad cow" disease.
"I was amazed that we had 150 deer come through the check station on the first day of gun season in Montcalm County," said Chad Stewart, Michigan Department of Natural Resources deer specialist. "Given the Wednesday opener and the bad weather, I was blown away."
Dollars generated from deer licenses and hunting-related purchases bring in millions in matching funds for habitat restoration and endangered species. They also help fund the testing for CWD, a demon of a disease that has been identified in 11 free-ranging Michigan deer and is feared to be on the verge of crossing over to humans. It just might alter the way we hunt forever.
"When they look back on the history of deer management in Michigan, these years will be considered pivotal to the culture of deer hunting," said Stewart. "I don't want people to think it's a death sentence for deer management. For now, there will be changes and additional restrictions. Change is hard to adapt to."
Montana drafting plans for hunt to monitor deer disease
Chronic wasting disease has been slowly spreading among deer, elk and moose in the Rocky Mountains, including Montana, Wyoming and Colorado. Symptoms include weight loss, listlessness and drooling.
Washington will restrict the import of deer carcasses from Montana.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @01:04AM
Venison is a lean meat and I preferred it to beef back when I was still a meat eater.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Thursday January 04, @01:41AM (9 children)
That meat wasn't free. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qJa8kxPfPoU [youtube.com] Jeff Foxworthy may or may not be an authority on the subject, but he does nail it pretty well.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday January 04, @01:51AM
Freedom ain't free!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @03:06AM (2 children)
Figures you're a TANSTAAFLer. Heinlein got tedious hammering that shit over and over. A visionary for his time, but these days he's a bit dated and pretty misogynistic. Heinlein: A for effort, C for spiritual evolution.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @03:41AM
Fuck you and your mysogenism you fucking cretin.
(Score: 2, Touché) by khallow on Thursday January 04, @06:11AM
Some people just can't figure that shit out. And they often end up behind levers of power. So it bears repeating.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday January 04, @03:39AM (4 children)
When we lived in Houston, there was butcher near our house who did "deer processing." After you've managed to kill and transport your deer to them, they charged roughly the price of cheap hamburger to process the deer for you. Now, the venison steaks you get are much better than hamburger, but it's no cheaper per calorie than just buying the burger meat.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday January 04, @03:44AM (3 children)
Ya know, that's kinda funny. We used to have a deer processed for about 35 or 40 dollar. These days, there are few butchers nearby, and the ones who are left charge a good bit more, like 80 to 100 dollars. Seems we have a shortage of butchers. Need to import some from somewhere. :^)
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday January 04, @03:46AM
The Foxworthy piece is really good, but if you want the most expensive meat on the planet, we've gotta talk about offshore fishing....
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @05:13AM
You would hire butchers to deal with your meat? What kind of suburban hunters are you? We used to just eat the liver raw, with only a bit of bile for seasoning, and jerk the rest for the coming hard times when the alt-right might think they actually knew what they were doing. But we had jerked venison, so they were total posers.
(Score: 2) by Wootery on Thursday January 04, @09:38AM
You mean it's gotten dearer?
(I'll show myself out, time to runaway.)
(Score: 2, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @01:51AM
Soylent Red is Bambi!!!!!
(Score: 3, Informative) by physicsmajor on Thursday January 04, @02:05AM (9 children)
This is, in essence, mad cow disease but in deer. It's spreading. Can't be diagnosed except on pathology examination of a brain, so it's undoubtedly beyond the known range.
Hasn't crossed over to humans yet that we know, but prion diseases are terrifying. Personally, I have no intention of consuming venison full stop.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @02:58AM (5 children)
You'd probably have to go vegan, or at least not consume mammals. Apparently they feed chicken bits of cows too sometimes, don't you love "efficient agriculture practices"?
https://www.cdc.gov/prions/bse/case-us.html [cdc.gov]
(Score: 3, Insightful) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Thursday January 04, @03:33AM (4 children)
It's not so much expensive rather regular chicken is absurdly cheap
(Score: 4, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Thursday January 04, @03:42AM (3 children)
Friends of ours born in the 1920s remarked how chicken used to be a special treat, rare dish to splurge on for a holiday or something. And, by the 1990s, it was just everyday fare, like rice and beans used to be.
Factory farming does make cheaper product, but to call it chicken is like calling an LCD Casio watch a Rolex.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @03:54AM (1 child)
Quartz-driven casio is infinitely better than mechanical rolex toy.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday January 04, @06:34AM
No, it's not.
Try: The Casio is a handful of orders of magnitude more precise at providing accurate timing.
The Rolex toy is many orders of magnitude better at conveying information about disposable income, or propensity to buy status things one can't really afford.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Thursday January 04, @07:54AM
This has led to a common problem with broken leg bones.
It's gotta be rough being a factory chicken.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @05:15AM (1 child)
We just call it "chronic Runaway" disease, now. Tends to make its victims post on subjects they know nothing about. Bad enough when it was just deer doing it.
(Score: 2) by Wootery on Thursday January 04, @09:40AM
World first as AC wastes everyone's time with vacuous whining. More at 11.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @05:52AM
It can be diagnosed, just not definitively. It has clear symptoms.
And the prions in question reside in neural tissue, not muscle. As long as you steer clear of the spinal cord and brain, you're fine.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @02:05AM (12 children)
A story of an artificial shortage. No, quality beef is much better tasting than venison. In fact, wild boar meat tastes better than venison.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @02:37AM
Boar meat is a treat. It's bit more gamier, but lean and much better flavor.
Venison? Bushmeat, literally.
(Score: 2) by fyngyrz on Thursday January 04, @03:07AM (5 children)
Tastes vary. Widely. That said, I agree with you.
To me, venison tastes like toasted dog poop. The only meat worse than venison I've had the displeasure of trying is antelope, which is an incredible insult to my palette.
A lot of beef isn't very appealing to me either, though; it takes a good cut and a skilled cook to being beef into my "hey, that's good" zone. Luckily, one of those lives with me. :)
I keep hoping the whole artificial meat thing will bring a consistently delicious, non-cow-harming beef "cut" to my table, but... nothing so far. I'm beginning to think I won't see it before I shuffle off this mortal coil. That, AI, human space travel outside low earth orbit, and a working fusion system.
OTOH, I lived through the sexual revolution, so... win.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday January 04, @03:20AM (4 children)
That's why we need anti-aging first. And avoid prion diseases in the meantime.
(Score: 2) by fyngyrz on Thursday January 04, @05:11AM (3 children)
Anti aging would be good if you're young-ish. Aging reversal is the only thing that would help me. :)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @05:54AM (2 children)
Initial stem cell aging reversal treatments:
Pros: you're a younger person.
Cons: you're a different younger person...
But I suppose if you have the same memories, would you be bothered enough that your preferences gradually change to be closer to those of the donor stem cells?
Even the "you" at 2 years old from a DNA perspective might be significantly different from the you at 70 years: http://www.independent.co.uk/news/science/brain-dna-changes-through-life-2378009.html [independent.co.uk]
https://www.the-scientist.com/?articles.view/articleNo/51118/title/Thousands-of-Mutations-Accumulate-in-the-Human-Brain-Over-a-Lifetime/ [the-scientist.com]
https://www.the-scientist.com/?articles.view/articleNo/50700/title/Advancing-Techniques-Reveal-the-Brain-s-Impressive-Diversity/ [the-scientist.com]
Which "you" would you want to drift towards if you had the choice? Your 2 year old self? Your 20 year old self? Some top athlete? ;)
(Score: 1) by khallow on Thursday January 04, @06:18AM
Is this a trick question?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday January 04, @06:27AM
Don't repeat this meme (which you partially rebutted in the next line).
You're a different person cellularly and mentally week to week. You're accumulating mutations somewhere in your body's cells every millisecond [madsci.org]. Mentally, your memory is very fuzzy. For most people, the further back into the past they try to recall, the more they "edit" or remove the memory. Witness testimony is considered unreliable because aside from a few photographic/savant types, human memory really is quite imperfect. I was about to say "bad", but "imperfect" could be a good thing since your brain can "remix" old memories to come up with new and better ideas.
Neurogenesis [wikipedia.org] already happens in your brain throughout life, and every other part of your body doesn't matter (might as well lop those limbs off and replace them with advanced prosthetics).
I cringe whenever this is used as an objection to anti-aging (you seem to have brought it up more as a curiosity).
Theoretically, your youngest self would have the "least mutated" DNA, which would presumably be better. It should be possible to get the almost entirely unmutated genomic sequence by sequencing multiple cells and just comparing them. Once you have that, edits could be made to correct mutations you were born with or do other optimizations. Then the digital sequence can be synthesized and used in synthetically created stem cells (if that is the approach you are going with). Because there may be other treatments for aging that end up working better than stem cells. Such as nanobots.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Runaway1956 on Thursday January 04, @03:56AM (1 child)
You have to specify what beef, actually. I can have one cow slaughtered and processed by an expert butcher - and you'll say it's horrible. Another cow, of a different breed, processed by a rank amateur butcher, you'll swear it's the best meat you've ever eaten. An old mossy longhorn compared to a Brangus? There really is no comparison.
For me, the average venison ranks with medium good quality beef. Which, of course, still doesn't compare well with some good Brangus. If the deer meat has been processed by some dumb redneck, who has no idea how to handle it and cut it, then yeah, it's poor quality, and you don't enjoy it much.
Of course, the cook makes all the difference in the world. An excellent chef/cook can take poor quality meat, and make it good. And a crappy cook can ruin the best of meat.
In short, you can't generalize like that. Venison is good meat, it all depends on how you treat it. Kinda like women, I think - treat it poorly, it will treat you poorly in return.
#Hillarygropedme
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @05:39AM
Just goes to show, Runaway, you should never eat what you fucked. Just saying.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @04:02AM (2 children)
went to a small banquet in Switzerland about 10 years ago. The restaurant only served unusual meats -- your choice of venison, boar, horse and several other animals not normally eaten in N. America. Also, several organ meats that we don't normally see. The Swiss thought they were doing something really special for us, but we were mostly unimpressed with the flavors, maybe some are an acquired taste?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @05:23AM (1 child)
> maybe some are an acquired taste?
We call that "learning to love masochism".
(Score: 3, Informative) by Azuma Hazuki on Thursday January 04, @07:28AM
Organ meats are awesome. I grew up surrounded by Cantonese people so I'll eat almost any part of an animal aside from nervous tissue and a few other bits. Properly prepared, tripe or heart or liver or even properly-washed intestine will make you go back for seconds and thirds. Less wasteful, too.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @03:18AM
i hunt every year, white tail. venison is the best food i have ever tasted. fry it in butter, make jerky, etc.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Thursday January 04, @03:24AM (2 children)
There are too many. They have no natural predators there. they were introduced around 1900.
They kill 50 people each year because they're to dumb to stay off the roads.
The meat tastes like very lean beef
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @03:32AM
Moose vs newfies, hm...
(Score: 2) by fyngyrz on Thursday January 04, @05:21AM
Yes, because an invasive species killed the predators. That species was humans. We did it without much (some would argue, "any") thought for follow-on consequences. And now the natural balance is upset.
It's not like you'd expect them to understand roads, is it? I mean, come on. Those deaths are entirely our own responsibility.
It most certainly does not taste like beef — lean or otherwise — to me. I mean, it's lean meat, but it's not like lean beef. Lean beef has a completely different flavor. Not great — no lean meat is very good — the fat content is a large component of the overall taste. Note a remark in this thread where someone said they like to fry it in butter... add fat to improve flavor, pretty much a given for most people's tastes.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @06:54AM
Uninspected meat is free. Inspected meat is expensive. Does this mean you should you be able to buy uninspected meat? Hell no.
