For the last two years, astronomers all over the world have been eagerly observing what is hailed as "the most mysterious star in the Universe," a stellar object that wildly fluctuates in brightness with no discernible pattern — and now they may finally have an answer for its weird behavior. Scientists are fairly certain that a bunch of dust surrounding the star is to blame. And that means that the more tantalizing explanation — alien involvement — is definitely not the cause.

It's the most solid solution yet that astronomers have come up with for this star's odd ways. Named KIC 8462852, the star doesn't act like any star we've ever seen before. Its light fluctuations are extreme, dimming by up to 20 percent at times. And its dips don't seem to repeat in a predictable way. That means something really big and irregular is passing in front of this star, leading scientists to suggest a number of possible objects that could be blocking the star's light — from a family of large comets to even "alien megastructures" orbiting the star.