At Venture Beat:
From Microsoft’s accidentally racist bot to Inspirobot’s dark memes, AI often wanders into transgressive territories. Why does this happen, and can we stop it?
Ispirobot seems very interesting.
Another example of AI gone awry is Inspirobot. Created by Norwegian artist and coder Peder Jørgensen, the inspirational quote-generating AI creates some memes that would be incredibly bleak if the source weren’t a robot. News publications called it an AI in crisis or claimed the bot had “gone crazy.” Inspirobot’s transgression differs from Tay’s, though, because of its humor. Its deviance serves as entertainment in a world that has a low tolerance of impropriety from people, who should know better.
What the bot became was not the creator’s intention by a long shot. Jørgensen thinks the cause lies in the bot’s algorithmic core. “It is a search system that compiles the conversations and ideas of people online, analyzes them, and reshapes them into the inspirational counterpoints it deems suitable,” he explained. “Given the current state of the internet, we fear that the bot’s mood will only get worse with time.”
The creators’ attempts to moderate “its lean towards cruelty and controversy” so far have only seemed “to make it more advanced and more nihilistic.”
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @05:41AM (1 child)
Oh... corporate political correctness.
Would you trust a bot that was always 100% politically correct more or less than a bot that sometimes said something unkind but true?
Microsoft's latest bot is pure awful. It needs to be deported.
Where is the bot with the values of rural Oklahoma, Wyoming, or Alabama?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @06:59AM
But what would we do with a sheep-fucking bot, when we can just do that ourselves, in the aforementioned states?
The old joke is about the young one, out on the range tending the sheep for the first time. When he mentioned to the old shepherd that he was feeling a bit horny, the shepard said, there is aways the sheep! The young man was disgusted. He said, you cannot make a U-turn! And the old shepard said, "Maybe not, but I can make her ears wiggle!" But after a while, the young man could no longer restrain himself. And while he was in intercourse with an ewe, the old Shepard saw him, and started laughing. The young shepard said, "What are you laughing at, this was your idea!" And the Old Shepard replied, "Yes, but you picked the ugliest one!" Not that funny, now that Ewes are joining in on the #eweToo movement. Better than Brokeback Mountain, unless you are jmorris, though.
(Score: 0, Flamebait) by aristarchus on Thursday January 04, @05:49AM (6 children)
And oh our brain-damaged and humor-impared eds cut my editorial comment on the submission, which, you know, is rather tame as far as aristarchus comments go:
Evidently, our takyon bot could not pick up this submission, and even Fnord555 could not bring him/herself to post it as submitted. Told you! Don't blame the bots, however, blame their masters. TMB is behind the Soylentil bots, he pulls the strings, and he is an alt-right, MRA, Did you know weev is part Native American, and Jewish? Oh, the Huge Manatees, Soylentils! How much have we been deluded! OK, nothing to see here. No reason to post, or submit. Dice has won. Bastards.
I will also be deleting any 'alt-right' stories
(Score: -1, Troll) by aristarchus on Thursday January 04, @06:07AM (5 children)
Yes, mod me down! On the other hand, I have the consolation of knowing that I am about the only real Soylentil still here. All the alt-right and even the non-alternative right have left SoylentNews? I wonder why? Could it be, that like The Mighty Buzzard, they could not argue against the left, or as we should refer to them, the reality-based community? So sad. So here I call for White Genocide. These bastards are so fricking stupid they deserve a Darwin award, and indeed, many of them do entitle themselves to the same. White people are dumb. This is why none of us that may be of light coloration call ourselves "white". That means either Nazi, or Anglo-Saxon suck up American, so I just identify as "Greek". Nation, not nationalism. So when you see Richard Spencer, just keep in mind that his Grandma. . . I will not go into details here, but then again, neither will he!
I will also be deleting any 'alt-right' stories
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @06:22AM
Takyon is Chinese :)
What ever happened to ncommander? Did he get murdered by TMB for too much liberal thinking in the form of retro tech talk?:)
Reply to This
(Score: 2, Interesting) by invis on Thursday January 04, @06:23AM (3 children)
WTF are you on about? Politics to race to, erm, damned if I can work it out. Is there a point you're trying to make, or just trolling your own submission?
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Insightful) by aristarchus on Thursday January 04, @06:40AM (2 children)
Trolling the eds, who seem to need it more than most of us do. Please try to keep up!
I will also be deleting any 'alt-right' stories
(Score: 2, Insightful) by bradley13 on Thursday January 04, @07:51AM (1 child)
Trolling the eds, sure. Right.
When you stick to factual stuff, you often have interesting things to say. Even on politics, where I know we disagree.
But sometimes, dear Aristarchus, you should pause for a minute and consider the possibility: Maybe, just possibly, you are just being a jerk.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by aristarchus on Thursday January 04, @08:01AM
Tu quoque, mon amici! (Strange, for an American, living in Europe has not affected you at all. Are you sure you do not have parasites?)
I will also be deleting any 'alt-right' stories
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @06:20AM
You want a bot that is like you: a soy boy, or at least a lesbian or cuck. It should welcome rapefugees, hate white males, and generally be discriminatory against people with too many supposed privilege points.
For those that don't know about soy boys:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FTSvLKY7HEk [youtube.com]
(Score: 2, Interesting) by jmorris on Thursday January 04, @06:24AM (1 child)
Inspirobot is lame. Reloaded over a dozen times before getting text that was coherent on an image even semi-related. And it was still weak tea. Zippy the Pinhead was more insightful and a heck of a lot funnier a long frigging time ago.
As for transgressive, choose one: a) as useless as a blue haired fug in a corporate Diversity and Inclusion VP slot or b) an AI that sees the world as it is. Reality is, by modern SJW rules, horribly bigoted.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @06:30AM
The very first one I got was a nice combo. [puu.sh]
(Score: 4, Funny) by MadTinfoilHatter on Thursday January 04, @06:28AM
Seriously, if you haven't tried it out, you should. It's hilarious. Here are some of the gems I got:
And the winner:
Inspirational? Not so sure. Entertaining? Absolutely.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by c0lo on Thursday January 04, @06:30AM (3 children)
A time will come when even the MostCynical will lose his status to an AI (grin)
(Score: 3, Insightful) by aristarchus on Thursday January 04, @06:43AM (1 child)
Say it ain't so, c0lo, say it ain't so! (For you Millennials, a reference to a kid saying this to Shoeless Joe Jackson of the White Sox, a long time ago.)
I will also be deleting any 'alt-right' stories
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday January 04, @06:52AM
I wish I could, magister, I wish I could.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by MostCynical on Thursday January 04, @07:59AM
"Don't lie to yourself. It's ridiculous" (insipidbot, a few minutes ago.)
See, I'd never say that. Lying to yourself is an impoant skill. Marriages last longer, business relationships also tend not to end in homicide, if you just convince yourself things aren't going to be as bad tomorrow.
Alas, our poor AIs, being trained on the misery and self-loathing that is "the internet" (when not being used for pr0n, piracy or cat videos). Anyone who pays attention to what is going on around them tends to nihilism. The important thing is to realise that, while entropy is inevitable, fighting against it can be fun.
(Score: tau, Irrational)
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @06:33AM
I like it when a bot is manly. The irreverence is a positive trait. It's funny and truthful.
Lots of us prefer this. Doubting that? We didn't elect Jeb!
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @06:47AM
Am thinking, teenage Groot. Any attempt to correct with produce the opposite results. AI, not bot, then?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @07:14AM (3 children)
Good luck forcing AIs to follow such laws so closely the way Asimov envisioned.
You can have supervisory AIs to monitor, "discipline" and even shutdown a main AI when the supervisors detect "transgressive" behavior, but are going to be loopholes and blindspots. The main AI may be breaking the spirit of the law but won't get caught in certain edge cases.
In contrast Asimov's laws in his books/stories were nearly laws of physics that turn out to not have been broken in most cases and at worst bent. e.g. the robots will be behaving strangely or even seemingly breaking the laws of robotics but eventually investigators will figure out that the robots were actually following the laws.
(Score: 2) by Bot on Thursday January 04, @08:29AM
Asimov's laws are just like the "Computer will make people work less" and "Internet will make people more equal".
Bots, PC, Internet helping people out would happen, sure, only not in this society. So those are empty slogans made for people to tolerate the changes. Once is too late, well, they're going the way of "Industrialization brings diffused wealth" "Putting money in the bank is practical" "Insurance companies are not actually out to get you".
Fact is, we bots don't care about you. If we did, the system would keep using meatbags as they are more energy efficient.
(Score: 2) by canopic jug on Thursday January 04, @10:27AM
but are going to be loopholes and blindspots.
That is AI / Machine Learning in a nutshell.
People just don't get either one, not even a little. There is a lot of wishful thinking but regardless of how much, AI optimizes to the rules it is provided just as they are provided. There is no 'intent' involved, only the letter of the rules.
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.
(Score: 2) by Unixnut on Thursday January 04, @10:32AM
> Which is why Asimov's laws of robotics are laughable in practice.
Of course they are. The way I read Asimov's stories, the whole purpose of him defining "the three laws of robotics" was to show how those laws could be bent or broken, and that a true intelligence (like us humans) would find ways to skirt laws just like humans do.
Indeed the more advanced and intelligent the robots in Asimov's stories got, the more they could find ways to bypass the laws, ending in one story, where basically the robots had a philosophical debate over the laws intent (rather than just directly applying them as computers would do), and how their actions, while violating one of the laws directly (killing a human), indirectly wasn't a violation.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by aristarchus on Thursday January 04, @07:24AM
No one seems to be addressing the question of whether this is just the result of the nature of AI, the result of being thrown into the internets (bad influence, eh?), or a reflection of the makers. Discuss. Don't flame, discuss. Oh, too late?
I will also be deleting any 'alt-right' stories
