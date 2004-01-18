On January 25, Global-scale Observations of the Limb and Disk (GOLD) will become NASA's first science instrument to launch aboard a geostationary commercial satellite:

The Global-scale Observations of the Limb and Disk (GOLD) mission is an instrument launching on a commercial satellite to inspect from geostationary orbit the dynamic intermingling of space and Earth's uppermost atmosphere. GOLD will seek to understand what drives change in this region where terrestrial weather in the lower atmosphere interacts with the tumult of solar activity from above and Earth's magnetic field. Resulting data will improve forecasting models of space weather events that can impact life on Earth, as well as satellites and astronauts in space.

NASA will hold a press conference about the mission at 1 PM EST on Thursday.

The mission will study the thermosphere and ionosphere using a far-ultraviolet imaging spectrograph. Richard Eastes from the Florida Space Institute at the University of Central Florida leads the mission.

The SES-14 commercial payload will replace NSS-806, a communications satellite covering Latin America, the Iberian peninsula, Canary Islands, Western Europe and much of Eastern Europe.