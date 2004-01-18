from the scratch-an-itch dept.
I love FOSS, and even though it doesn't work as a model for everything, there are some kinds of applications that just seem to be a perfect fit.
I think one such application is software for CAD as it relates to construction and land surveying(my trade). Much of the design and record data from the field must be accessible for decades and this fact alone builds a strong case for using open formats. Unfortunately, and much to the chagrin of all of the surveyors I know, there seems to be a slow push by the software side of the industry away from using the open formats of old toward proprietary formats. A lot of this is caused by the ever increasing complexity (and reinventing of the wheel) of design software; however, when it comes to boots the ground, not much has changed with means and methods. There are only so many ways to accomplish what we do and most of it has already been optimized. The result of this push toward proprietary formats and overkill software has been the abandonment of good, functional, and simple proprietary software that just worked. Many of the companies that created this good software no longer exist because they have been embraced and extinguished by larger players. There is a growing reality that the only option to keep work going is to pay many 1000's of dollars a year per person for what should be a fairly simple piece of software. This is not the kind of software that would require a lot of support.
So my question is this: What is the best way for me to begin a successful FOSS project like this?
For the record I am not a programmer, but I dabble from time to time. I could foresee it being a fairly easy sell to convince the powers that be to throw some money (one time cost) at a development team to create for us what we need. Between the different companies and contacts that I know in the industry, a sort of corporate crowd funding effort is not far fetched. Why the heck isn't this already done for all the standard corporate software, rather than paying needless licensing fees into perpetuity? Sometimes software just becomes stable. A FOSS solution would be a godsend to smaller mom and pop operations and I think it could cure some of my resentment of people constantly breaking good things for the sake of "progress".
BTW, I have looked at some of the existing open source CAD software and found it all pretty wanting. Could requesting special functionality from these developers be a better route than starting from scratch? Thanks in advance!
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @09:00AM
First I would evaluate existing FOSS software, CAD and by the sound of it GIS too, do a thorough search, this is important as it might save you a lot of effort. Even if you cannot use an entire existing app, you will see how they approach certain things and perhaps even reuse parts of their code. Well planned is half done they say. Depending on your requirements the changes might be minor and easily and quickly completed. If the design changes required are not exactly the core of some existing application which has a modular structure, perhaps an add-on can be created. Here we must remember that we can fork projects too but doing so is generally not as beneficial as working with existing projects. Sometimes it has to be done and forks do merge occasionally so it's not always bad.
Funding should be indeed collected from a coalition of the willing in either case. I too wonder why people don't do this all the time instead of using sub-par proprietary products that they keep paying license fees for... Of course the very biggest players will want a high barrier of entry to protect their own hide and discourage new entrants...
If you're starting from scratch, remember that all the existing applications have been there for awhile and you still found them lacking (for your purpose), good software takes some time, money, planning and leadership. I personally would choose the GNU GPL to make sure the efforts stay free. You need to get the project to some decent working state before it can be hoped to start getting outside interest and contributions, doesn't have to be complex but has to work. Good luck and remember to make noise about it!
Reply to This
(Score: 4, Interesting) by lentilla on Thursday January 04, @09:02AM
Sadly I can't give you a a perfect solution - only some thoughts. You want:
The best example of utilities is Unix - where each tool has a single defined purpose and it does it perfectly. Now, to accomplish any given task is "simply" a matter of chaining the utilities together.
The biggest problem is that you will be forever at the mercy of slick software salespeople that will offer to "make it easy" by providing an all-singing, all-dancing, monolithic, proprietary solution. To the big boss; standing on the golfing green; it will appear all too attractive. Then you'll be back to square one.
A point for you to consider: choose the GPL rather than a BSD-style licence. That way - assuming your software gathers a following - it won't be easily subsumed into some company's monolithic bundle. Even better if your software has some "killer feature". If it's GPL, your "competitors" will have to implement the functionality from scratch to achieve parity. Additionally: I'd be more likely to contribute to software where I knew it couldn't be locked up in someone else's product.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @09:41AM
Yes, companies do not exist if their products generate no income.
Yes, the only way to have working, maintained piece of software in a niche field like this is to pay many thousands of dollars per year for the privilege of having a number of people on the other end of the phone or email or whatever continually keeping the less-than-interesting piece of software that keeps you employed updated and working. Even worse, if the software is OSS, then there is almost no one that will want to pay such a tax because it's a lot of money - you can't monetize it by $5/user like with some fart app.
Furthermore, all the extra stuff you never use are not there because some developer imagined them out of the blue. There were probably a few requests for such or similar feature by its users. These users just weren't yourself.
As for support, no one needs support until you need one. Like no one needs a fire department until things are on fire.
Then you pay 10x for something that in few years becomes obsolete. And if you pay, well, then your competitor in your field will just take what you pay for. If you are OK with that, or you can come together with other land surveyors and distribute the costs by funding a non-profit for the common good, well, then OK. But you pay licenses because that is so much easier to do ;)
You know, like I pay a fee to have clean water to my house because it's so much easier than trying to maintain my own water purification system.
Reply to This
(Score: -1, Troll) by fakefuck39 on Thursday January 04, @09:59AM
I must admit, I didn't read the whole summary. The word "chagrin" popped out at me, so I just read that sentence. Now, what you probably meant to say here was grief, disappointment, distress - something like that. But instead of just saying that, you decided to sound smart and use a french word. The word has been adopted in the English language, where it changed meaning to something closer to humiliation or shame. So
a) you stuffed in a french word with its proper meaning, in which case your sentence makes sense, but you're a moron for stuffing a french word into an English sentence
b) you knew what word to use, and you replaced it with an English word the meaning of which you don't know
either way, when retards try to act smart, it's very entertaining for actual smart people. What a fucking loser. Now please do correct some grammer in my post.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Thursday January 04, @10:26AM
I my (limited) experience, most of the more popular OS projects started out as much smaller projects. Someone had their own personal itch that need scratching and they produced a solution. When others saw it, they could also see its benefits for them, perhaps with a few changes and add-ons, and so the project grows. It is unusual to identify a large project, such as you describe, and then start wondering how to create an enthusiastic team to make it possible.
I agree entirely with an earlier poster [soylentnews.org] who suggested starting with smaller projects that do one thing well, and then linking them together to achieve a more powerful combined 'program' that will meet a larger audience's needs. Look at GIS, not as a final solution, but look how they store and format their mapping data and then copy that. If you write another format, even if you intend to release it to the world, then you are just doing what the big boys do - writing a new 'proprietary' format. Find out how other commercial programs store data and see if you can make a converter to make it usable in your own program.
Do NOT reinvent the wheel yet again. Many of the problems related to data storage, display formats, interfaces, mathematics etc have already been solved. Use them, either by forking existing code or simply by making use of existing libraries. If you create a different way of doing an existing task then new potential users will have to be retrained - this usually comes with some reluctance on the part of the new users, and always at a cost to the person paying their wages. Make your software emulate existing programs - your selling point is that it is free, not different.
What operating system do the majority of those in your profession use? You can write a brilliant Linux/Unix program but if everyone is using Windows or iOS you will have additional work to do and a very hard sell to convince people to perhaps reinvest in hardware/software. If every other program they use is running under Windows they cannot simply throw it all away just to use your free (and even maybe better) offering. The OS will also dictate how many people you might find who are willing to invest in your proposal in terms of both finances and effort. Are there large numbers of skilled Windows programmers who want to get involved in a new project with little obvious financial reward looking to join the sort of project that you describe? Maybe there are, but you need to be certain that the support will not evaporate when the going gets tough - and it always does.
I'm NOT trying to dissuade you from giving it a go, I'm just trying to identify some of the practical issues that will have to be addressed to give your project a reasonable chance of success. Other than that, good luck and please let us know what you finally decide, even if that decision is to abandon the idea. Other members of our community can always learn from your experiences.
It's always my fault...
Reply to This