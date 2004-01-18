from the innovators-or-gamblers dept.
The CBC reports, http://www.cbc.ca/news/business/bitcoin-s-gender-divide-could-be-a-bad-sign-experts-say
Bitcoin, and the world of cryptocurrency, is a boys' club, say some experts, and that should be cause for concern.
Google Analytics results put the divide at 96.57 per cent men to 3.43 per cent women: https://coin.dance/stats/gender.
That's a huge red flag to Duncan Stewart, research director of Deloitte Canada's technology division. "It isn't merely that the value has risen as far and as fast as it has; it's the fact that it's 97 per cent men — that is, in and of itself, a potential danger sign," he says. "There are studies out there that suggest men are predisposed towards bubbles in a way that women are not."
Stewart made his case in a recent online post about the subject: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/bitcoin-bubble-gender-split-says-probably-duncan-stewart/?trackingId=LlXWi2rCxUW0itfA92%2BhSQ%3D%3D
Stewart said he "cannot think of any security, currency or asset class in history that shows that extreme a gender divide and has been sustainable."
[...] Iliana Oris Valiente is a rarity in the cryptocurrency world. She has emerged as a female leader in this space and was recently chosen to lead consulting firm Accenture's global blockchain innovation division. Oris Valiente doesn't buy into the theory that an outsized amount of male interest in a particular asset in and of itself creates a bubble. "If we have primarily men involved in building the businesses and being the early-stage investors, they're likely to share the new tidbits and the new deals with their own established networks."
But without a major catalyst, she doesn't see the gender divide in this field narrowing anytime soon.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @12:40PM (15 children)
It's almost like men are more likely to take risks and investing in a new digital currency is pretty risky.
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @12:44PM (5 children)
Or they are greedier, as this kind of speculation involves a lot of it.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 4, Insightful) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday January 04, @02:02PM (3 children)
I think you're mistaking greed with ambition. It's a common failing in those without any.
We've got #BieberFever [soylentnews.org]!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @02:20PM (2 children)
Why would those without Greed mistake it for Ambition ?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday January 04, @02:42PM (1 child)
Funny but still just a deflection.
We've got #BieberFever [soylentnews.org]!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @04:52PM
why do people even track these things?
more women tuck dollar bills into their g-strings than men get tucked into their g-strings, but we don't hear about him complaining about that.
I mean bitcoins can even get shoved into that slot and guys can't accept them that way
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @07:08PM
If you think women aren't greedy, I suspect you haven't talked to many.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Thursday January 04, @02:51PM (5 children)
Exactly. That was my very first though, after reading TFS. Guys are known for jumping into risky shit without giving it any real thought. "Hold my beer, and watch this!" Women are known for being conservative risk takers. And, gay sons of bitches are known for seeing sexism and mysogeny everywhere they look. Who and what is this Stewart dude, other than a gay son of a bitch? And who proclaimed him to be any kind of an expert? While the boys were playing mumblety-peg in the school yard, he was probably playing jacks with the girls.
#Hillarygropedme
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 4, Insightful) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday January 04, @03:16PM (1 child)
Nothing wrong with playing with the girls. I avoided gym by taking music in 9th grade and regret it not one bit. I got to sit in the teacher's office and do my math homework while they were doing the singing thing because I can't carry a tune in a bucket and got to hang out with people with highly interesting body parts when they weren't. Admittedly I missed out on all the fun of dodge ball that year but the tradeoff was entirely worth it.
We've got #BieberFever [soylentnews.org]!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday January 04, @07:05PM
Didn't take any more music classes in school than I was required. But, I did take typing class, when most guys wouldn't be caught dead in an all-female class. I think that THEY thought the monthly period might be contagious, or some such crazy crap. I gave a half a thought to taking home economics for each of three years. Only half a thought though. I could already feed myself, do laundry, and balance a checkbook (most of the time, anyway, I DID get in trouble for a bounced check once) so I didn't figure Home-Ec was going to teach me a lot.
#Hillarygropedme
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2, Informative) by kurenai.tsubasa on Thursday January 04, @03:19PM (2 children)
Are you trying to get in b4 the eventual implication that bitcoin holders are homosexual men (and thus failed men)?
Feminists consistently use homophobia as an attack vector against men. They either believe or merely play off the idea that there is “something wrong” with gay men. Aristarchus used this technique in several of his submissions that didn't make the cut, for example.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday January 04, @07:00PM (1 child)
Yeah, if you've followed (probably not, it's mostly banal bullshit) the conversations between 'Zumi and I, she loves to question my "adequacy" as well as my sexual preferences. That's her go-to tactic when she's trying to insult me.
#Hillarygropedme
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday January 04, @08:24PM
So she's saying you suck at being gay?
We've got #BieberFever [soylentnews.org]!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Insightful) by wonkey_monkey on Thursday January 04, @04:58PM (2 children)
It's almost like it might actually be slightly more complicated and interesting than that and that yours is a glib, superficial response.
systemd is Roko's Basilisk
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @05:28PM (1 child)
> It's almost like it might actually be slightly more complicated and interesting than that and that yours is a glib, superficial response.
Duh, how else are you supposed to get first post? :)
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday January 04, @08:24PM
Do like me and edit the db.
We've got #BieberFever [soylentnews.org]!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @12:42PM (11 children)
I have a feeling that most people who invest in baseball cards are also men. That doesn't mean there's anything wrong.
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Thursday January 04, @02:47PM (10 children)
If you want to put value into baseball cards, on the theory that others will value these baseball cards in the future, then, sure, no problem.
At least a baseball card is a tangible asset, with some assignable quality. After a crash, there's still some intrinsic value and a chance of recovery in better times that may come in the future. Bitcoin is a club of like-minded individuals trading money for an idea, and the only idea in most heads is that this thing is going to make them rich.
Has anybody done the zero-sum-game analysis on Bitcoin yet? When the crash to zero comes, it looks to me like the miners have spent lots of energy and hardware depreciation and received BTC which they have hopefully cashed out at least enough to cover their investment, but the straight BTC investors are just out cash, period, and the promoters and exchanges are just middlemen also siphoning out investor cash. If you aren't already on the cash+ side of the BTCcash relationship, then a crash to zero is just a total loss - no tangible assets backing the value (unless you own mining or exchange hardware), and no organization standing behind it in any way.
As for the sex bias, BTC interfaces are still very tech-heavy - nobody has made a Facebook or similar friendly way to feel good about paying for BTC as part of your monthly credit card bill. Might be worth the investment, more potential upside - the women of the world are not immune to gambling addiction.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Insightful) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday January 04, @03:19PM (9 children)
Interesting. Now apply that same line of reasoning to every other currency. Yeah, there's really no difference. All money is only money because those using it agree to use it. No other reason.
We've got #BieberFever [soylentnews.org]!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 4, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Thursday January 04, @04:46PM (6 children)
BTC doesn't have a standing army with the potential to enforce conscription orders. Nor, a police-government-power pyramid enforcing taxes, eviction, etc. Nor, for that matter, a social security system.
So, yeah, fiat currency analyzed as an excised entity, an organ explanted from the larger state that sponsors it, is "just like" BTC... fiat currencies attached to weak states, small countries that offer no stability or power to back up the currency do tend to hyper-inflate and become worthless.
BTC has rigged a scheme to hyper-deflate, but it's not even attached to a weak state sponsor - and it has already managed to garner negative attention from law enforcement and other regulatory bodies of states that do have standing armies, etc. The only "power" behind BTC is the conviction of the people who have invested time or effort in it, and unless those people are willing to invest a lot more outside of just obtaining secret sequences of numbers that "prove" their ownership of some piece of this concept, I do believe the whole shithouse will indeed be going up in flames - my advice would be to get your kicks in before it does.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Insightful) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday January 04, @05:19PM (5 children)
Three paragraphs of attempted refutation but nowhere in them is anything that refutes the notion that the only value of any currency is the willingness of those using it to use it. Without that willingness, it is not a currency of any value for all intents and purposes. No matter who says it is. With that willingness, it is. No matter who says it isn't.
The endorsement by a government does not give a currency value. It only stabilizes its market-driven value fluctuations somewhat.
We've got #BieberFever [soylentnews.org]!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Thursday January 04, @07:14PM (3 children)
I thought the problem with taxes was that they're taken at "gunpoint." Not a lot of willingness there....
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @07:45PM
Don't point out the intellectual hypocrisy, it just leads to ad-hominems and pointless discussions where logic is ignored.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday January 04, @08:26PM (1 child)
Your point? Mugging isn't by consent either but it does nothing to invalidate what I've said.
We've got #BieberFever [soylentnews.org]!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday January 04, @09:19PM
If I've got to carry "mug coins" to pass a neighborhood without being physically assaulted, and I want to pass that neighborhood, then "mug coins" do indeed have value - and will be fungible for other forms of currency, goods, etc.
You don't have to like it, but there is a lot of value derived from unpleasant things.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday January 04, @09:17PM
I thought that's what the whole armies, police, tax collectors and social security system were about.
They're not my favorite things in life, but they do put value into my US dollars.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @07:12PM (1 child)
Well, most of it has some other properties. Fungibility is one of those that BTC doesn't have (monero does though). Another property is the ability to exchange it in a timely manner. Theoretically, bitcoin will get there once Lightning is rolled out, but for now, it takes an insane amount of time to transfer it. And where did everyone go who years ago touted how Bitcoin didn't cost as much to send as money does with banking organizations? I've never seen a $20 credit card transaction fee...
Crypto is here to stay, I'll happily admit, but Bitcoin's days may be seriously numbered.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday January 04, @08:28PM
Agreed. It was obviously designed by someone who was either shitty at economics or shitty at programming.
We've got #BieberFever [soylentnews.org]!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @12:42PM (27 children)
Bitcoin in gender biased, next up, bitcoin is racist.
I volunteer right here, right now, for a manned exploration of mars. Send me! Get me off this crazy planet, I can't take it anymore!
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Thursday January 04, @01:27PM
You forgot ageist. Wonder what percent are under 40 years old, like the discrimination in IT hiring?
But don't worry, reality and sanity haven't left the planet. Sanity might have gone missing, but it's still here somewhere.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by driverless on Thursday January 04, @01:45PM (3 children)
Exactly. We need a panel of inter... dammit, what's it called again? Intersectional feminists. Yeah, we need to convene a panel of those to investigate it.
(New term I learned a few days ago. To think that there are actually people who devote mental energy to this sort of stuff).
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @04:58PM (2 children)
I know, right? Figuring out how to get wildly disparate groups to get along and be productive without constantly excluding or offending people is a waste of time, amirite?
If only everyone else knew that you had it figured out, everything would be so much more peaceful, just like history shows.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday January 04, @05:22PM
Oh hell, we figured that out long ago. Chain them up first then whip them if they do anything you dislike. It's highly effective.
We've got #BieberFever [soylentnews.org]!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @10:00PM
If you're constantly feeling excluded and offended, then that's your problem.
In any case, even assuming such a problem exists and is significant, if this is the 'solution' (ranting about how random things aren't diverse enough, are sexist, are racist, etc.) then you've failed anyway. This is mcfeminism, which is propped up by shoddy social 'science' research from hell. If you want to talk about inequality, do it where there's an actual problem and not in an article about quacks complaining that Bitcoin might not be diverse enough.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @01:45PM
> I volunteer right here, right now, for a manned exploration of mars.
And the volunteers are going to be 97% men.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday January 04, @02:50PM
The first bitcoin trader addict I knew was an African student, he was risking ~20% of his income on BTC day trading back in 2013... I hope for his sake that he started keeping some long-term, he could own that company he was working for at the time if he did.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Insightful) by bucket58 on Thursday January 04, @03:04PM (2 children)
They're trying to paint it that way.
https://www.salon.com/2017/12/27/is-bitcoin-enabling-alt-right-extremists/ [salon.com]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @05:43PM
Or maybe bitcoin is used by all kinds of people who aren't interested in government backed fiat currency? And extremists are one of those groups?
Nah, they're probably just making up stuff so they can call more stuff racist. No other logical conclusion.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1) by nitehawk214 on Thursday January 04, @09:46PM
salon.com = "everything is sexist and racist"
"Don't you ever miss the days when you used to be nostalgic?" -Loiosh
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by tangomargarine on Thursday January 04, @04:36PM
You forgot the
"Is that really true?" "I just spent the last hour telling you to think for yourself! Didn't you hear anything I said?"
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Insightful) by GreatAuntAnesthesia on Thursday January 04, @04:39PM (13 children)
Why are all the right-wing snowflakes bleating "wah wah the feminists are out to get me" when all the article is doing is pointing out a historical correlation between gender-imbalanced participation trends and risky investments?
TFA doesn't even use the word "feminism". Nobody is whining about feminism except you.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday January 04, @05:25PM (3 children)
I think you need to clue yourself in on the meaning of the term "snowflake". It does mean "someone who cannot bear the thought of ever being disagreed with". It does not mean "someone who got pissed off about something".
We've got #BieberFever [soylentnews.org]!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @06:34PM (2 children)
Looks like this snowflake can't handle reality and must quibble over nuanced semantics so he doesn't have to realize he IS what he hates.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday January 04, @08:31PM (1 child)
Look who you're talking to... Quibbling over semantics is almost as fun to me sending a regressive leftist into a frothing rage with unarguable facts.
We've got #BieberFever [soylentnews.org]!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @09:44PM
It is amusing how you always imagine yourself as the winner of arguments, generally you get facts pointed out to you and you devolve into cliches one-liners. Hell, right now you're denying what you just did! How your brain maintains the connection between both hemispheres is a mystery, a neuro-scientist could probably get a Nobel Prize for finding out. Even by your own definition you're one of the biggest snowflakes around here.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @05:26PM (8 children)
That is what always happens these days. Clinton, feminists, sjw, not-racism. The persecution complexes around here are pretty epic.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @05:49PM (7 children)
If I was a lesser person, I'd say it might have less to do with actually making things "equal" and more to do with niche groups of women banding together and finding others to blame about not having more money (but this can't be true, since we all know that men are the greedy ones, not women, or else why would there be so much inequality in the tech fields? [What about the fields listed above? (LA LA LA CAN'T HEAR YOU, MEN ARE EVIL!)]). But I'll leave the conclusion-drawing to someone more qualified with, say, a gender studies degree.
We need more women in tech? We need more women in bitcoin? How about: we need more women in delivery truck driving!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @06:39PM (4 children)
How about you get a clue?? The article is about pointing out a massive bias in who supports bitcoin, there is no feminist agenda going on here. If it said all women were supporting bitcoin the same point applies. Any market with a VERY odd distribution should cause concern. Not to say bitcoin won't be successful, but even a slightly cautious investor would want to know such a detail.
How about every time an article mentions gender you little boys come bleating out about male persecution and the push for equality. You are all little boys crying wolf, and it gets more tiresome than the feminist screeds. At least they have some valid persecution backing their complaints, all you've got is complaints ABOUT complaints.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @07:08PM (2 children)
Maybe. Either way, let me toss the implicit assumptions on their head.
Why is there no feminist agenda to get women interested in crypto currencies in favor of fiat money controlled by the kyriarchy? Where is the feminist agenda to empower women to have a Computer of One's Own?
I'm... not just asking rhetorically... not entirely anyway....
Is this going on behind closed doors? Would we be able to get occasional progress reports? Some of us are interested in women being empowered and liberated, but the caveat is that if a woman does not want digital liberties and a Computer of One's Own, then who am I to tell her that she should question her husband and all other systems of power? If I do that, I'm just another man telling a woman what to do and expecting her to just do what I tell her to unquestioningly.
Something else about liberty and security. Men cannot liberate women. Women must liberate themselves. Liberation is earned, not given. Something given has no basis in value.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @07:56PM (1 child)
Right, cause you personally died in the Revolution and the Civil War. No wonder the black community has problems, THEY DIDN'T ALL FIGHT FOR THEIR OWN FREEDOM! Psssh, what lazy fuckers amirite?
/sarc just in case
I honestly don't know what the point of your comment is beyond that lame libertarian trope of "earned not given". It is funny, not being obsessed with "the feminist agenda" it really has zero bearing upon me as a white male techie. I regularly see the misogynerds doing their thing though, namely being immature twats.
The only answer I can figure is that the looney feminists / SJWs are just that, a bit nuts with a total lack of perspective so they hurt their own goals. Ditto for people like you, just a poor little triggered sucker who wants to blame their own problems on "them". Try focusing your energy on more productive things like yoga and meditation to clear up your physical and mental issues. Or anything else that stops you rhetorically shit posting.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @08:47PM
That is definitely something I can do.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @09:19PM
Okay, so where are the articles pointing out the massive bias in:
- who supports having giant diamond wedding rings?
- who supports driving giant pickup trucks?
- who supports buying household decor?
- who supports buying hunting and fishing gear?
As you said, "any market with a very odd distribution should cause concern." So where's the concern?
Perhaps I'm wrong, but it seems like that's the very definition of what a market is in the first place. Should it be concerning that young people generally don't buy adult diapers? That old people generally don't buy video games? That men generally don't buy women's underwear and vice versa?
So here we have a crappy article saying that it's somehow problematic that women don't have bitcoin in equal share to men (or "there's a wide gender divide." Whatever). You don't think there's a feminist drive behind such a publication, but let's break it down and examine it semi-critically.
The summary itself talks first about a bubble (and looking at BTC prices lately, it's a legitimate threat that should be obvious to just about anyone), but at the end it talks about "narrowing the gender divide." Implied throughout is that male-dominated industries are bubbles, but causality is not established: do men invest in markets that happen to be bubbles, or do bubble markets happen to attract men to invest in them? Ah, forget it, let's talk about a female consultant and then close with something-something gender divide.
Why mention anything at all about narrowing a gender divide? THAT is the line which reveals the true intent of the article. It's feminist fluff. The test is to take it to its logical conclusion: what would happen if the gender divide were narrowed? Would the market stabilize? Would it still be prone to bubbles like the one it's probably in now? Would anything be different at all? If so, prove it. If not, why mention the gender divide at all? What, if not a feminist jab at those evil men hoarding the virtual money, are they trying to get at?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday January 04, @08:36PM (1 child)
The FedEx delivery guy who delivered the heaviest package I got last year was a FedEx delivery chick. She almost fell over trying to carry it to the porch. I'm all about me some equality though, so I didn't offer to help.
We've got #BieberFever [soylentnews.org]!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @09:25PM
You promoted equality AND avoided a sexual harassment accusation!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @04:54PM
dude, it's just more FUD against bitcoin since the nonsense of the electricity costs didn't catch
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by marcello_dl on Thursday January 04, @06:04PM
YEAH escape from oppression, get yourself a new land! call the ship Mayflower :)
Problem solved, here. Bitcoin is (commonly considered) money which is female in Italian. Given its volatility, the female gender is quite appropriate.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @12:55PM (1 child)
So, how much worse is this compared against... say the stock or forex markets?
Reply to This
(Score: 4, Insightful) by VLM on Thursday January 04, @01:22PM
Whats vitally important to point out is the article and its summary intentionally confuse "Community Engagement" with being part of the community via use of the commodity.
A good analogy is ownership of 401K/IRA accounts is about 50:50, use of currency is about 50:50, etc. Everyone uses currency and brokerage accounts in some form or another so any gender divide is mere demographics foolery.
The std deviation of IQ is quite a bit larger in men than women, at the high (and low) end the ratio is almost entirely male, therefore in advocacy and education and training and community organizing, the population will mostly be male.
As an example, obviously the book "Securities Analysis" was written by Graham and Dodd not Gloria Steinem or Maxine Waters. But stock ownership directly or indirectly (mutual funds, etc) is 50:50 male to female.
Maybe another good analogy is legacy media TV channels like CNBC financial news are placeholders for the general public to see but not think about, and as such viewership reflects local demographics about 50:50. However a new media website like zerohedge which is stuffed with off duty (ahem) professional traders and hyper motivated conspiracy theorists is, as you'd suspect about 95% male.
There's nothing wrong with that, BTW.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Justin Case on Thursday January 04, @01:04PM (12 children)
There was a time when women would rather eat a bowl of raw worms than touch a computer or a man who talked about computers.
But us men saw the potential and invested a lot of time to learn and invent.
Then when the money started rolling in, women wanted jobs changing the colors on a web site. When they saw men making more than they were, they screamed crime.
So... just wait... now that you've made your big bucks in bitcoin, expect to be told you should give women half of yours, just because it isn't fair that you took a risk and they didn't.
Timmy played Nintendo all night then slept till 2PM. Johnny earned $20 mowing lawns. How much is Timmy entitled to take?
Reply to This
(Score: 1) by kurenai.tsubasa on Thursday January 04, @02:36PM (3 children)
Modded up.
I wish I could understand what feminism thinks it's doing. It's not helping a single woman learn computing. Feminism is running an exclusively negative campaign, and that's a good way to make enemies, not allies.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2, Redundant) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday January 04, @02:49PM (2 children)
It's trying to continue existing after essentially all of its goals have been accomplished. It's fairly common for any cause that there's money or power to be gained from to choose to double down on absurd, made up bullshit and unrelated causes rather than accept the win.
We've got #BieberFever [soylentnews.org]!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Thursday January 04, @07:47PM (1 child)
TMB missed the entirety of 2017, apparently.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday January 04, @08:38PM
And DeathMonkey missed the 80s, 90s, 00s, and 10s. If you don't know the difference between a sexual predator and a sexist, have a seat and listen to your betters talk.
We've got #BieberFever [soylentnews.org]!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday January 04, @02:53PM
If you're married, you already have. But, to be fair, you risked her assets in the investment, too.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Oakenshield on Thursday January 04, @04:08PM (3 children)
Many women are still that way. I can name seven women off the top of my head that flip out if they turn on a computer and it looks just slightly different than it did the day before. Just yesterday, I had one bitching that Office365 looks different than it used to. I tried to explain that it was because it's the online version and Microsoft is always tweaking it and it looks different under different browsers. She just wanted me to put it back to the way it was. sigh...
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 4, Insightful) by tangomargarine on Thursday January 04, @04:34PM (2 children)
To be fair, that's kind of a reasonable complaint...I get bent out of shape when my UIs are fucked with for no reason, too. Of which Microsoft is the undisputed master.
"Is that really true?" "I just spent the last hour telling you to think for yourself! Didn't you hear anything I said?"
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @06:57PM (1 child)
At least now we know that Oakenshield is part of the problem. Just to be clear - fucking with the UI for the sake of fucking with the UI is bad.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Arik on Thursday January 04, @08:02PM
And yet that's currently what most so-called programmers do with their time. :(
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 4, Touché) by DeathMonkey on Thursday January 04, @07:17PM (1 child)
There was a time when women would rather eat a bowl of raw worms than touch a computer or a man who talked about computers.
And before that time computers were "women's work" and men wouldn't touch them.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Justin Case on Thursday January 04, @08:51PM
Good point. Computers had keyboards, looked like typewriters, therefore it must be a tool for secretaries, and Real Men had to stand back.
Those of us in the know laughed behind their backs while they made their assistants print their email for them.
I really think this is part of why the GUI was a necessity. Nerds didn't need it. The guys on the top floor did. Then they could compute without keyboarding.
I still think the world would be a better place today if the GUI was never invented. Time travel anyone?
Timmy played Nintendo all night then slept till 2PM. Johnny earned $20 mowing lawns. How much is Timmy entitled to take?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @09:04PM
Ahhh, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Grace_Hopper [wikipedia.org] ?
and I'd count https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ada_Lovelace [wikipedia.org] as well.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @01:06PM (4 children)
not surprising and not interesting and NOT IN ANY WAS CONCERNING.
any one concerned about this needs to get their twisted immoral egalitarian ideologies out of their near empty head.
more men in computers
more men in economics (by far)
more men in stock market
more men in cryptography
but more men in bitcoin also? WOW. girls dont like bitcoin? WOW!
Reply to This
(Score: 4, Insightful) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday January 04, @02:06PM
Equality of outcome is not egalitarian. It is in fact just as non-egalitarian as any other form of race/sex/class/etc...-ism.
We've got #BieberFever [soylentnews.org]!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Insightful) by maxwell demon on Thursday January 04, @05:02PM (2 children)
I don't think even a single man fits into my computer.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday January 04, @05:26PM
Have you tried using a wood chipper first?
We've got #BieberFever [soylentnews.org]!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1) by nitehawk214 on Thursday January 04, @10:04PM
Oh, I thought that some kind of sex robot reference.
"Don't you ever miss the days when you used to be nostalgic?" -Loiosh
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Informative) by ngarrang on Thursday January 04, @02:16PM (6 children)
...for having read that article.
There is literally ZERO barrier to a woman that wants to invest in Bitcoin. She can buy them. She can sell them. If she has the desire, she can try to farm them. Computers don't care if you have a vagina; you either press a button or you don't to make it do something.
Reply to This
(Score: 1, Troll) by Runaway1956 on Thursday January 04, @03:00PM
But, but, but, thass sexisss, isn't it?
#Hillarygropedme
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Insightful) by kurenai.tsubasa on Thursday January 04, @04:10PM (4 children)
I believe this is the problem. We can deconstruct the concerns raised over compiler error messages this way. The compiler tells a man “invalid syntax” but it does not tell him what to do to fix the problem. It seems that at a subconscious level, many feminists truly expected that the compiler would detect the presence of a womb and offer additional assistance.
IRL, it's been presented to me that computers are detecting the presence of a penis and offering additional assistance that is unavailable when it does not detect a penis. Basically, feminism is no longer participating in reality with the misogynerd narrative. It's gone so far into the ridiculous that I'm no longer able to suspect ignorance. This is malice. This is gaslighting.
It also plays into the hands of men with power like Duncan Stewart [deloitte.com]. Of course those men don't want powerless men to find that they've become empowered by their hard-earned knowledge of computer technologies. I don't think we need to worry about Mr. Stewart being interested in empowering women. He's using feminism as a cudgel against men without power. I doubt he's concerned with empowering women in crypto currencies.
At the very least, he's just confirmed for us that bitcoin and other crypto currencies are a credible threat to the new aristocracy of international bankers playing games with fiat currencies.
I think this all was lost on Anne Gaviola of CBC News, just as the involvement of Microsoft in sex trafficking being a good reason for women to switch to free software completely sailed over the heads of Nina Burleigh of Newsweek and Mallory Locklear of Engadget.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by tangomargarine on Thursday January 04, @04:32PM (3 children)
I assume this is a case of "they used Windows therefore Microsoft supports them" in the same way that somebody getting bludgeoned to death with a tire iron is obviously the fault of the tire iron manufacturer.
"Is that really true?" "I just spent the last hour telling you to think for yourself! Didn't you hear anything I said?"
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2, Informative) by kurenai.tsubasa on Thursday January 04, @04:51PM (2 children)
SoylentNews covered this [soylentnews.org].
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by tangomargarine on Thursday January 04, @05:16PM (1 child)
source [soylentnews.org]
"Is that really true?" "I just spent the last hour telling you to think for yourself! Didn't you hear anything I said?"
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2, Informative) by kurenai.tsubasa on Thursday January 04, @05:57PM
Fair enough. I figure that since we're going to be seeing a lot of the misogynerd narrative in the lead-up to November, I might as well concede that Microsoft is involved in sex trafficking despite that fact that just 18 employees were arrested between both Microsoft and Amazon. So just assuming 50/50, that's 9 whole Microsoft employees out of thousands.
But, indeed, the Church of Feminism Has Spoken. Microsoft is involved in sex trafficking (as evinced by not even 1% of its employees). I don't have a problem with throwing M$ under a bus. What I'm counting on is for the misogynerd narrative to conveniently forget that it was a proprietary software company (one that's traditionally hated by geeks) that provided the basis of the coming accusations of massive involvement in sex trafficking by free software user-developers.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by arcz on Thursday January 04, @02:21PM
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @02:26PM
THOTs demand thirsty InCels take other peoples money and give it to them as tribute, news at 11.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by legont on Thursday January 04, @04:26PM (5 children)
Males often take more risk while females are more conservative. It's everywhere even in the basic biology where the ratio is never 50:50, but more males are conceived while less survive. It works for all age slices.
As per bitcoin, I would agree that so extreme devision is a sign of troubles ahead (not that there are no other ugly signs). It's just not fixable by say "female bitcoin education" or "bitcoin gender equality" programs.
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @04:57PM (3 children)
Bees, ants.... Women do all the work... the men OTOH are the lazy bitches of the queen.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @05:18PM (2 children)
Worker bees can leave.
Even drones can fly away.
The Queen is their slave.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Arik on Thursday January 04, @06:12PM (1 child)
Even drones can fly away.
The Queen is their slave."
None of these are slaves. They're bees. Slavery is a human concept which does not apply, not to the worker, not to the drone, not to the queen.
It's sheer hallucinatory anthropomorphism, as well as the fallacy of the stolen concept. When you tear a concept like slavery out of the conceptual context that gives it meaning you strip it of meaning, giving you a word game completely divorced from reality.
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @06:55PM
Well, I was thinking that Palahniuk was using metaphor to describe the men who found salvation through the eponymous fight clubs.
But your criticism is well received.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @05:04PM
Actually, I think they research shows that more men are conceived when the parents are doing well nutritionally, and reversed otherwise.
That is, when things are good, biology says 'make more men, let them duke it out and makes the race stronger!', while when things are poor it says, 'must make women to keep race alive!'
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @05:06PM
Seriously, women will buy diamond-encrusted turds thanks to DeBeers, proving that if you market something hard enough to them, then they'll buy it regardless of any external factor.
"If you really love me you'll buy me bitcoin." etc, etc, etc.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @10:15PM
I thought we had the placed fumigated!
Reply to This