Bjarne Stroustrup to Receive the 2018 Charles Stark Draper Prize for Engineering

posted by martyb on Thursday January 04, @03:44PM
from the C++ dept.
Software

canopic jug writes:

The US National Academy of Engineering has announced that Bjarne Stroustrup will receive the 2018 Charles Stark Draper Prize for Engineering for his creation of C++ while at Bell Labs. The language C++, to put it mildly, is widely used. The prize will be formally awarded on February 20th in Washington, DC.

Here is Bjarne's home page and his Wikipedia page.

  Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @03:49PM

    Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @03:49PM

    Give him the rube goldberg award.

    Also, give ajit pai something, that tool definitely deserves ... something.

    Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @04:06PM

      Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @04:06PM

      The Ajit Prize for Net Neutrality Idiots.

  Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @04:09PM

    Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @04:09PM

    It's easy to hate Bjarne, which he acknowledges on his website [stroustrup.com]:

    There are only two kinds of programming languages: those people always bitch about and those nobody uses.

    C++ is an amazing achievement.

    It provides dependable, language-level backwards compatibility, and yet is still developing modern capabilities. It has an expressiveness which suits programming from the lowest levels to the highest levels, under multiple paradigms, with as little overhead as possible; "zero-cost abstraction" is one of the fundamental principles that has guided the development of C++. It provides both compile-time and run-time computation, and the programmer's choice of safety constraints.

    Though hundreds or even thousands of people have ultimately contributed to the development of C++ (to say nothing of the wider ecosystem), Bjarne deserves credit for keeping the whole thing going in a meaningful direction, for keeping it practical, and for whipping up the latest fervor of innovation in what may be called the C++ Renaissance. He is definitely one of the Fathers of Computing.

    TheRaven on Thursday January 04, @04:40PM

      TheRaven (270) on Thursday January 04, @04:40PM
      C++ is probably the language that I hate the least these days, but a lot of that isn't really due to Bjarne. His original C with classes was a really crappy language that managed to combine the worst bits of C and Simula, without understanding why those ideas in Smalltalk were useful. Templates, which let to the metaprogramming that makes modern C++ so powerful, were added as a hack to work around the limitations of the type system and weren't intended to be as expressive as they were.
      Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @05:23PM

        Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @05:23PM

        What's this? Many innovations were stumbled upon by naive adventurers?!

    Thexalon on Thursday January 04, @06:17PM

      Thexalon (636) on Thursday January 04, @06:17PM

      I'll say this much for his efforts: There have been many many attempts to replace C with something with more features. So far, C++ has come the closest to actually succeeding at that, and has significant usage for important-ish software like KDE.

    Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @10:01PM

      Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @10:01PM

      C++ won because it was the path of least resistance.

      It built on the massive installed base of C programmers and programs, the dominant language of the time. You could migrate your codebase from C to C++ at your own pace.
      It stays with us because the majority of today's high level language programmers work on much higher level languages now, so there isn't much pressure to create a better replacement for a high-performance, high-ish level language like C++. It's a small niche.

      I must say C++ is by far the most complicated programming language I have ever seen. I have no desire to use it.

  turgid on Thursday January 04, @04:11PM

    turgid (4318) on Thursday January 04, @04:11PM

    I see they have a sense of humour.

  Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @04:14PM

    Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @04:14PM

    He deserves a prize for inspiring the creation of java.

    turgid on Thursday January 04, @04:15PM

      turgid (4318) on Thursday January 04, @04:15PM

      I remember when Modula-2 was the future.

    Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @05:59PM

      Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @05:59PM

      "Java" was the dawn of the sh*tty programmer.

      Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @09:40PM

        Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @09:40PM

        There have always been shitty programmers.

        It's just that Java is so much safer than the previous languages while still being fairly powerful that it allowed the shitty programmers to accomplish more, allowing shittier programmers to work on more important systems than before... uh, maybe I'm half-way to agreeing with you.

    Freeman on Thursday January 04, @06:19PM

      Freeman (732) on Thursday January 04, @06:19PM

      What's the prize for Evil Genius?

  Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @04:27PM

    Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @04:27PM

    Old guy gets lifetime achievement award for old shit language that nobody fucking uses.

    C++ isn't Node, Rust, Go. Does C++ even have a community, bro???

    Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @04:59PM

      Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @04:59PM

      Rust is more like C++ than Node or Go. Rust features RAII and deterministic deallocation/destruction instead of leaving runtime performance and resource management (network/io/etc) to the whim of the gods of garbage collection.

    Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @05:29PM

      Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @05:29PM

      Who uses it? You most certainly do.

      What's running the Javascript interpreter that runs your Node? What compiler do you use for your Rust apps?

      C++ has an active community, full of pretty smart people. That's part of the reason I enjoy using the language. I have a good assurance that any C++ software that manages to survive in the ecosystem is well designed and well vetted. Check out the boost library for starters.

      Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @09:47PM

        Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @09:47PM

        I did check out the Boost library smart pointers as an example.
        The library is very useful, but pretty much unreadable.
        (Can you say templates?)

        There lies the story with C++.
        it is a powerful tool you can use it to make wonderful things,
        but like another powerful tool, gasoline, it can also be used to make a mess.

        I guess it was an interesting, wandering path to make a new language that followed C and was able to get folks to use it.
        Compromises were necessary along the way.
        There is no question that the world is better off with it, even with the warts.

        Perhaps the award is for sheparding the strange wandering path.

    Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @09:42PM

      Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @09:42PM

      Nomsg

  leftover on Thursday January 04, @04:36PM

    leftover (2448) on Thursday January 04, @04:36PM

    My favorite Bjarne statement, by far, is when he said C++ was done as a joke. OOP in general and C++ becoming nearly universal are, IMHO, behind most of the code bloat, bugginess, and perpetual beta status of current software. The [oversimplified] reason is that no individual developer can grok any snippet of code, no matter how small. Externally defined classes, objects, overloaded operators, etc. could have sliced and diced that snippet into cole slaw.

    I really wish he had stuck to his early misgivings but understand his reluctance to step in front of the train it became. OOP evangelists came boiling out of the woodwork like cockroaches, most of whom had never developed and maintained a software product.

    unauthorized on Thursday January 04, @05:44PM

      unauthorized (3776) on Thursday January 04, @05:44PM

      The only reason C++ is "bad" is because bad coders have a lot more string to hang themselves with.

      Operator overloading is a very useful feature when used properly. The expression "(matrixA + matrixB) * C" is far more elegant and readable than some unholy Java-ism like "matrixA.add(matrixB).multiply(C)", or worse it's C equivalent.

      darkfeline on Thursday January 04, @08:06PM

        darkfeline (1030) on Thursday January 04, @08:06PM

        That's like saying that a gun that shoots backwards is "bad" because it's easier to kill yourself with it than a normal gun. Oh wait, no, it's just bad.

        A tool that encourages damaging use by design is bad period (unless the purpose of the tool is to cause damage, which may well be true about C++).

        unauthorized on Thursday January 04, @09:04PM

          unauthorized (3776) on Thursday January 04, @09:04PM

          No, that's like saying a double edged knife is okay unless you hold it wrong. Just because you can hold a knife by the blade that doesn't make double edged knives bad tools.

          A language cannot force you to use overloaded operators. It's a ridiculous proposition to say that a tool is made worse by having more optional features unless those features severely degrade the overall quality of the tool. Tools don't encourage things, they can only discourage and prevent you from doing things by inherently limiting the capabilities of the tool. You are no more encouraged to use operators in unintuitive ways than you are encouraged to hit yourself with a hammer.

          Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @09:48PM

            Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @09:48PM

            A good programmer always uses refined taste and extensive experience when writing code.
            SADLY, he must interface with code written by LESSER PEOPLE who will use every possible feature in the language to its ridiculous utmost.

    Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @06:09PM

      Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @06:09PM

      Compared with C? Where to do anything you have to go through MacroHell? Where there are no namespaces (so function declarations are completely unscoped)? etc etc

    infodragon on Thursday January 04, @06:22PM

      infodragon (3509) on Thursday January 04, @06:22PM

      OOP in general and C++ becoming nearly universal are, IMHO, behind most of the code bloat, bugginess, and perpetual beta status of current software.

      Hmm... It's been my experience, 27 years, that bad programmers are behind most of the code bloat, bugginess, and perpetual beta status of current software.

      I've been writing C++ for 24.5 years, yea nearly a quarter of a century, and I've seen so much garbage produced by bad programmers it's sickening. I've worked on large teams (18 developers, 20+ testers and 6 managers; that was just the local group) and small teams including lone wolf. I've worked on heavy business oriented applications and systems where I'm counting CPU cycles. The greatest chances for success are the teams with strong leaders with strong design/architecture skills who take the time to mentor, enforce reasonable coding standards, expel toxic team members and understand that there is nothing more permanent than a temporary solution. "We'll fix it later..." is the path to the dark side and forever will it dominate your destiny!

  takyon on Thursday January 04, @04:50PM

    takyon (881) on Thursday January 04, @04:50PM

    Make me one with everything.

    Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @04:54PM

      Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @04:54PM

      WebAssembly, coming right up.

      Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @10:24PM

        Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @10:24PM

        Ouroboros.

  Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @10:55PM

    Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @10:55PM

    He did have an impact. That he did.

