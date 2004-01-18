from the Pew!-Pew! dept.
In July this year it will be 40 years since the ultra popular video game Space Invaders first hit the arcades:
Arcade historians know that 1978 was a big year in arcade games and Taito knows it too since they released a game that year that put them on the map. Unfortunately Taito hasn’t done anything earth-shaking in the past few years but they will certainly be celebrating the 40th anniversary of Space Invaders throughout 2018. They’ve started by launching this special website commemorating the original; if you frequent modern arcades then you likely will have come across the new Space Invaders Frenzy by Raw Thrills.
For the record, the arcade version was released in July of 1978.
Any other Soylentils remember when this first arrived in the arcades?
(Score: 3, Interesting) by marcello_dl on Thursday January 04, @05:44PM (3 children)
I remember taking a while wondering about the colors, then realizing the shoot switched to different colors because of the colored sheets on the screen.
Arcades were absolutely gorgeous in the first eighties, because old electro mechanical stuff was still there together with pinball and electronic cabinets.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @06:23PM
Then came Nintendo thumb.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @07:04PM (1 child)
The vector graphics of Asteroids and other games still has nothing comparable today, at least not without paying a fortune. The bright laser balls were mesmerizing because the electron gun of the video tube could fire electrons at a single spot for a long time compared to scanning raster video.
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Thursday January 04, @07:59PM
Sadly most people today can only experience these vector display games indirectly through emulation on modern raster based displays, which really does not do them justice.
I recall reading on some TRON trivia site someone claiming that there were no "3d" graphic games when the movie was made. This was a criticisms of the 3-d rendered "Space Paranoids" game at the beginning (where a game player shoots at a recognizer). When in fact, there were "3d" games, such as BattleZone. A vector-based version of "Space Paranoids" probably could have been done. The only real issue in the move was the apparent presence of surface rendering.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Runaway1956 on Thursday January 04, @06:33PM (4 children)
Video games were a culture shock for me, to be honest. Let me explain:
Was in the Navy, and we left in June on a Med cruise. At the time, everyone in Europe and Africa thought they were Disco Duck - which was alright. No matter what we might think of disco, that was where the women were, so we discoed.
Anyway, we got back to the US in February, and HOLY SHIT, it wasn't the same place we left. There were video game arcades EVERYWHERE!! The old pinball games were relegated to the rear of the store, if they remained at all. For every pinball arcade what had been here when we left, there were at least three video game arcade. Of course, sailors are game for anything, so we plugged in our quarters, to see what we could do. WTF?!?! My score is like 500? High scores recorded on the screen are all in the multiple millions? Pretty much the same thing for Space Invaders, Pacman, Asteroids, and whatever else I could find. Wow, what a learning curve!! The video games that we played on an old TRS-80 were leisurely things. Turn based, blah blah blah. These high speed games had me discouraged for awhile.
But, back to that culture shock. It seemed like everyone under the age of 40 was playing these things. Basically, everyone my age. If you overheard two or more people my age talking, eventually the conversation would turn to their favorite video games. It used to be weather, television, and current events. Now, it was weather, video games, television, and to hell with current events.
Video games were the end of all life as we knew it. Don't believe me? Just look at the kids today. How many of them are basement dwellers? And, the rest have those infernal walking talking computers stuck to their ears all day, every day.
The younger generation can't possibly imagine how different life was without those electronic devices. They certainly can't imagine living for a quarter of a century without ever having seen a video game!!
#Hillarygropedme
(Score: 3, Interesting) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Thursday January 04, @06:51PM (2 children)
True. I was just over a quarter of that before I saw my first video game. Pong. I remember a pong game between the bar and dining room of what was the most posh "Supper Club" in our little town. I think that was around 1976. That and playing Star Trek on a printer terminal connected to a DEC (my much-older sister took me to the computer system at the local University) forever scarred me.
And while Space Invaders and Asteroids were unquestionably breakout hits for the arcade industry, I'd still use Pong for ur-dating when the video game revolution began. Wikipedia tells me that was 1972.
(Score: 2) by nitehawk214 on Thursday January 04, @07:46PM
I guess due to my age I always think the video game revolution happened later. I can remember playing pong with my mom in the early 80's. I was born in 1978, but we were poor as fuck so were on the trailing edge of things. The 2600 came out a year before I was born, but our first one was the slimline 1986 model (nice and cheap because it was post video game crash of 1983). Our first NES was well after that (though pre SNES), it was the one with a single controller and not bundled with Mario/Duck Hunt.
Still, I can proudly say I am a rather old 2nd generation gamer.
Also, I don't recall seeing a 40th anniversary of the 2600 article on Soylent last year, which is a much bigger deal.
"Don't you ever miss the days when you used to be nostalgic?" -Loiosh
(Score: 3, Interesting) by fliptop on Thursday January 04, @10:33PM
My Dad worked part-time in a bowling alley and I usually helped out, running tools to the guys while they worked on the machines and also working the counter before the leagues showed up. One day a guy was taking out one of the pinball machines and I asked him what was going on. He said he was putting in a new one. I went back to work and didn't think much of it.
Later, after the leagues were done and we were closing up, I noticed the pinball machine was replaced w/ Pong. Dad and I were curious, and the first thing I noticed was it was $0.25 for one play (pinball got you 3 plays for a quarter). After dropping in a quarter we took up sides and the battle began. It didn't have a joystick but instead had a little knob you turned to get your paddle to move up and down. Dad and I furiously volleyed back-and-forth, laughing the whole time, for what seemed like an hour but was probably only a few minutes. After he beat me we left but were still laughing and joking during the ride home about the experience. It was 40-some years ago, but that childhood memory is as vivid as if it happened yesterday.
It's crackers to slip a rozzer the dropsy in snide.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @07:14PM
It'll swing back, there is already a core of rebels that eschew the always connected life. It won't go all the way back, but you'll see less and less people glued to their devices all the time. Or the quality of interactions will vastly improve and humanity will move into a much more digital reality.
Actually, the net has enabled a lot more real socialization that would not happen otherwise. Far flung groups plan meetups, it is easier than ever for people to find activities, perhaps city's will one day publish volunteer opportunities that make it easy to get involved locally and do what needs to be done.
If you want to experience the time before computers just shut down the local power grid. Like camping it is magical for a short time, then you remember all the up sides to civilization like hot water, comfy beds, and restaurants! Or in this case, forums to talk with somewhat like minded people instead of farmer joe at the pub who hates computers. Music, movies, games, keeping up with family/friends, and DIY info that helps you fix your sink.
We're not going back voluntarily, but I expect we'll achieve more balanced lives as the novelty of SpyFace and Twater wear off.
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @06:50PM (2 children)
I member when video games were only for boys! Space Invaders was rad man, but one day I get all prepared for a high score run and even scheduled the time on the chalk board in the bathroom. Lo and behold some GIRL is on MY machine, totally ruined my day. I even said I'd reserved the time slot and she could check the board herself in the bathroom. She rambled some shit about me making shit up, then she whipped her blue pony tail in my face and told me to fuck off.
That was when I first knew transgender bathrooms were going to cause problems.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday January 04, @07:10PM (1 child)
The "funny" mod doesn't quite make it here. Need a "funny as hell" mod.
#Hillarygropedme
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @09:11PM
I hope you realize the joke was poking fun at the soylentils with "muh oppression" issues. If you did not expect that then the clues in the joke itself are what your brain considers normal / acceptable.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @06:55PM (1 child)
One of the first non-trivial programs I ever wrote was a simplified knockoff of Space Invaders written in BASIC on a TRS-80. Spaghetti code galore as I was too new to subroutines and modularity. My brother came to test it and at first said, "This is cool! Slow, but no coins needed." Then he found a bug and chewed me out.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @07:17PM
So did he end up getting his MBA?
(Score: 2) by looorg on Thursday January 04, @09:23PM
I'm not old enough, damn didn't expect to write those words anymore. So I lament having missed out. I didn't get to arcade games until the mid 80's (Kung-Fu Master, Shaolins road, Commando, Outrun -- with the plastic red "Ferrari" or Operation Wolf with the little Uzi ...). That said in general I must say that I miss arcade games. They seem to only be available in amusement parks or in really large cities. There used to be one in almost every small town before when I was younger, even a small town like the one I grew up outside (50k pop) had two arcades (one is now a restaurant and one is some kind of clothing store) plus there used to be a lot of arcade machines in pizzerias and small corner stores etc (those are now either some kind of slot machines -- probably unlicensed and illegal once or they are just gone, as are most of the stores). I guess the home computer revolution killed them.
