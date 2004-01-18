from the surprising-to-no-one dept.
From Security Week we have a report that nearly a quarter-million people have had Personally Identifiable Information (PII) compromised by the Department of Homeland Security:
The privacy incident involved a database used by the DHS Office of the Inspector General (OIG) which was stored in the DHS OIG Case Management System.
The incident impacted approximately 247,167 current and former federal employees that were employed by DHS in 2014. The exposed Personally identifiable information (PII) of these individuals includes names, Social Security numbers, birth dates, positions, grades, and duty stations.
Individuals (both DHS employees and non-DHS employees) associated with DHS OIG investigations from 2002 through 2014 (including subjects, witnesses, and complainants) were also affected by the incident, the DHS said.
The PII associated with these individuals varies depending on the documentation and evidence collected for a given case and could include names, social security numbers, alien registration numbers, dates of birth, email addresses, phone numbers, addresses, and personal information provided in interviews with DHS OIG investigative agents.
The data breach wasn’t the result of an external attack, the DHS claims. The leaked data was found in an unauthorized copy of the DHS OIG investigative case management system that was in the possession of a former DHS OIG employee.
The data breach was discovered on May 10, 2017, as part of an ongoing criminal investigation conducted by DHS OIG and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
“The privacy incident did not stem from a cyber-attack by external actors, and the evidence indicates that affected individual’s personal information was not the primary target of the unauthorized exfiltration,” DHS explained.
No word on whether or not the copy was encrypted in any fashion. Is this a genuine issue, or just the result of an employee making a local copy of the DHS case management system for working at from home?
(Score: 4, Funny) by LoRdTAW on Thursday January 04, @07:19PM (2 children)
Figures the government is so outdated that it still uses Pentium II's.
(Score: 2) by Dr Spin on Thursday January 04, @07:53PM
Well PIIs are vulnerable to Meltdown, so I thought much the same!
Putting your data in the cloud is like sending your teenage daughter backpacking in a 3rd world country with a pimp
(Score: 3, Funny) by realDonaldTrump on Thursday January 04, @08:41PM
Our government does use a lot of old cyber. For our nuclear, our nuclear arsenal. And for many things. Some people -- foolish people -- laughed at that, they said "get the new cyber, the old one is too slow!" But I said "wait, sometimes the old ones are the best." And I was right. Because a lot, a lot of the new cyber has something called "Intel Speculative Execution Vulnerability." And it makes the new cyber very slow. Or not safe. If you try to make it safe, it gets very slow.
We kept what we had. We saved the taxpayers a lot of money. It's what we do. #TRUMP2020 [twitter.com]
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @08:23PM (1 child)
America didn't have a Department of Homeland Security when America was great. America doesn't need a Department of Homeland Security now. Make America Great Again by getting rid of the Department of Homeland Security.
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Thursday January 04, @10:06PM
America didn't have a Department of Homeland Security when John Wilkes Booth shot President Lincoln very badly. America didn't have a Department of Homeland Security when Osama bin Laden did the horrible 7-11 attacks. America didn't have a Department of Homeland Security when Little Rocket Man cyberattacked our amazing Sony Pictures.
Now we have a Department of Homeland Security, and let me tell you, it's working terrifically. Because there's one lady I can talk to about my own personal safety, our airports, our cyber, our Coast Guard, and our beautiful border (we're building the Wall). I meet with Kirstjen -- who looks FANTASTIC, by the way -- we talk a little, we have something to eat, we take care of all that. We have a nice little meeting and it's all sorted out. I don't have to talk to 5 different guys. Easy!
