With the recent brouhaha about vulnerabilities in many relatively recent processors, I got to thinking back to the time when I first started programming. Back then, things seemed so much simpler and much more straightforward.
To start off the new year, I thought it might be interesting to find out how people got their start in programming.
My first exposure to programming was by means of a Teletype over a dialup line using an acoustical coupler to a PDP-8 computer running TSS/8 and which had 24 KB of RAM. At the time, Star Trek ToS was on the air, and I thought this was the new, big thing. I was quickly disappointed by it not measuring up to anything like what I saw on TV, but I saw it had promise. Started with BASIC (and FOCAL). Later on was exposed to a PDP-11 running RSTS/E and programmed in BASIC+ as well as some Pascal.
As for owning a computer, the first one I bought was an OSI[*] Challenger 4P with a whopping 4KB of RAM!
From those humble beginnings, I ate up everything I could lay my hands on and later worked for a wide variety of companies that ranged in size from major internationals to tiny startups. Even had a hand in a project for Formula 1!
So, my fellow Soylentils, how did you get started programming? Where has it taken you?
[*] One day when my girlfriend came over and saw the OSI logo on my computer her eyes got huge! You see, The Six Million Dollar Man was on television at that time, and she suddenly suspected I was connected to the "Office of Scientific Intelligence"!
(Score: 3, Interesting) by jdavidb on Thursday January 04, @08:33PM (3 children)
My earliest exposure to programming was in books. My 3rd grade classroom (1980s) had an orange paperback book with BASIC programs in it that I kept picking up for silent reading time. The programs at the beginning of the book just printed pictures made out of asterisks, and I hardly noticed the "PRINT" statements and quotation marks; I was just looking at the pictures and thinking they were interesting designs. Then further on it started introducing variables and control statements and I started to realize that I was looking at something that was a lot more dynamic than just pictures. Around the same time National Geographic World magazine printed a very simple, ~20 line "guess a number" BASIC game that sparked my interest.
Later I moved on to a green hardback book from the school library that walked step by step through building 3 games in BASIC: Tic Tac Toe, Go Fish, and Checkers, IIRC. I learned the basic principle of representing real world objects like cards or game pieces as numbers and data structures and the spark was fanned into a flame. I was so eager to program that even though I didn't have a computer I filled a 3 prong folder full of looseleaf notebook paper that I covered with handwritten code in pencil. I spent days adapting the Checkers game to try to create a Chess game. If I remember right I "finished" but of course I couldn't debug it, and a year or two later when I actually had a computer (Apple IIGs) to key it into it didn't work.
ⓋⒶ☮✝🕊 Secession is the right of all sentient beings
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @08:51PM (1 child)
I learned how to program from that same orange book I think.
It's been years, but I'd seen it in the library and brought it home and tried to figure things out from there.
mind you, it was the late 90s for me, and I actually didn't know of any BASIC interpreters... other than the VBA that came with MS Office (luckily, I'd figured out that I could replace Print/Input with MsgBox/InputBox), but the book was straight out of 1980.
Would have gone a lot smoother if I knew qbasic existed, haha.
so little kid me spent ages trying to port the tic-tac-toe program at the back of the book and because I'd needed to do so many changes, I never did get it to work
and the bit that mentioned delay loops had me giggling because my computer needed much, much bigger numbers to get it to pause for any noticeable amount of time
eventually, I'd picked up a C++ book that came with a compiler (looking back, it was a fairly poor book, but the compiler on the CD was a great boon) and that's when I'd really started actually programming a lot
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday January 04, @10:09PM
I started by quizzing a 10th grade classmate, probably one of 5 kids in a school of 1000 who knew more than absolutely nothing. I'd ask him what he knew about BASIC, syntax to make it do arithmetic operations, etc. Then, I'd loiter in Radio Shacks around town and try out what he told me, extend, experiment, etc. I bought a couple of magazines like BYTE and learned more.
That lasted about 2 months before I finally broke the piggy bank and spent my entire life savings on an Atari 800 with 16K of RAM, a BASIC cartridge, Star Raiders, and a joystick. I had to save up to get the cassette player later, and it took years to save enough for an 88K floppy drive.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Freeman on Thursday January 04, @08:36PM
I remember my first foray in computer programming was as a very young school kid when my parents got a (IBM?) computer with a Orange Monochrome screen. It had a 5 1/4" floppy drive, a 3.5" floppy drive with No Hard Drive. Everything just booted off whatever disk you had in the drive. They got some computer game program book, I typed the program in and played the game. That's what eventually led me into a Computer degree at the University I attended. I ended up working at a Library, but have recently picked up programming again. Played some with Visual Studio and C#, but have switched to Python for the latest projects.
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
(Score: 3, Interesting) by The Archon V2.0 on Thursday January 04, @08:44PM (3 children)
I'm no coder - these days code-wise I just bash out occasional Autohotkey kludges - but anyway.... First computer and first machine I programmed on: A C64. Started with BASIC, ran into a performance wall, stumbled across a copy of Jim Butterfield's SuperMon somewhere, started doing assembly through that. Used that for years before running into a proper assembler. (Such an innovation not having to re-do all your jumps and branches every time you edited your code - or, more typically, not having to leave a ton of null padding for changes.)
(Score: 4, Interesting) by dbe on Thursday January 04, @08:56PM
Ha, but this is still done today: disabling "Incremental linking" in Visual studio will reduce your executable file size by half...
After looking at the binary content I saw that basically they had a whole bunch of 0 padding in there to avoid redoing most of the linking.
I guess it's better done by a tool than by hand though :)
-dbe
(Score: 2) by tfried on Thursday January 04, @09:56PM
The Archon, he? I see you were not in it for the programming, too much... Well, neither was I, but yes, the one thing that makes the C64 a distinct memory is how its ROM said "Hi there! How would you like to program me right now?" in a way that I did not ever see again in my personal history of computing.
The C64 was my first "real" computer, and my primary computer for at least four years straight. Unfortunately, thinking back to the (lack of) sophistication of the programming I did on it just makes me shudder today. Well, I guess we all started basic, even if it wasn't BASIC on the C64. But to me, programming will always start with "38911 Basic Bytes Free".
(Score: 2) by AthanasiusKircher on Thursday January 04, @09:58PM
Yeah C64 for me too. Well, I read some books first actually and got curious about it. I studied a little code that way, spent a week of "computer camp" one summer -- I can't remember what system. But then the first real experience was years messing around on a Commodore.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Linatux on Thursday January 04, @08:58PM
In High School I was sending FORTRAN coding sheets to a local institute where they were punched onto cards, then executed on an ICL machine.
When the card deck was returned to me I could make minor corrections by carefully poking out holes in pre-cut cards - or send code sheets with corrections.
Since then I've worked in all sorts of different areas - networking, ops, sysprog, sysadmin... Don't code much any more.
Actually - it's more like meetings, spreadsheets and more meetings. The thrill has gone.
Mowing lawns or washing windows has never looked more attractive!
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday January 04, @08:58PM (1 child)
We got a TRS-80 somewhere around 1980 but I wasn't interested until my dad brought home a computer magazine with the BASIC source of several games printed on its pages. After it eventually broke though, I didn't touch another computer until we got a 486. Even then I didn't program again until Linux existed. Boobs were just more interesting. They still are, mind you, but now I know there are a gerzillion of them out there and they'll still be there after I write a few more lines of code.
We've got #BieberFever [soylentnews.org]!
(Score: 2) by black6host on Thursday January 04, @10:36PM
Ah yes, I spent many hours typing code into my Color Computer 1 from magazines. It was an exercise in debugging, most of the time. Either I'd made typos or the code itself had errors. You'd find out in the next issue or so of the magazine, if you couldn't figure it out, lol. But real programming was learned on the same machine as I used it with a 300 baud modem to connect to the Univ. of MD's mainframe to write code for my Fortran class. Beat the hell out of standing in line behind others who were lucky enough to have a seat at a terminal on campus. Or working on a DECWriter II... Writing code in your pj's is how it should be done!
(Score: 2, Funny) by Justin Case on Thursday January 04, @09:03PM (2 children)
I found one at a friend's house. Having read plenty of science fiction, I sat down and typed:
PLEASE PROVIDE OPERATING INSTRUCTIONS.
It said:
SYNTAX ERROR
So then I cried because the machine had rejected me, harmed my self esteem, and ruined my chance for a good career.
No, wait, that wasn't it. I looked down, saw I had a penis, and decided I didn't care what the computer thought of me. I went to a computer store and tried out various machines and books until it started making sense. Then I bought one, and spent the next X years writing my own printer and modem drivers, because it came with damn near nothing.
Decades later, it still helps to know how things really work under all those layers of abstraction.
Timmy played Nintendo all night then slept till 2PM. Johnny earned $20 mowing lawns. How much is Timmy entitled to take?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @09:36PM
Lame attempt at humor is lame, here's a dull axe think you can get that polished up for me by tomorrow?
(Score: 3, Funny) by krishnoid on Thursday January 04, @09:45PM
This sounds suspicious. Whose penis?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @09:04PM
Started on CP/M on a Kaypro around 1983-84 programming in basic and fortran. Then worked my way "up" to a vic 20, then a C=64 learning assembly, and then I saved enough to get an Amiga. I miss those days. Computers have been down-hill ever since. Now I support ancient code on VMS.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by J053 on Thursday January 04, @09:13PM
(Score: 3, Interesting) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Thursday January 04, @09:17PM
For programming.... In the early 80s my Junior High school had a computer lab (one of the first in the state to have one - it was a model to other school districts). There were twenty to twenty five Commodore/CBM PET computers and four TRS-80 Model III systems. I liked the TRS-80s. They had mimeographed sheets on the walls showing PRINT, GOTO, and INPUT commands for BASIC. I wrote my first programs on lunch hour. My first major achievement asked to solve something like five multiplication problems in a row, where I used random integers assigned to variables, and a FOR/NEXT loop to do five in a row.
My birthday present that year was a 16K Model III with Cassette drive, and the next year the school asked me to coordinate the school's locker system and assignments using the Profile database program. Shortly thereafter I was allowed to take a "free study" class where I could do whatever I felt led to do, as nobody in the school could teach me much more. My folks later bought me the RS-232 card and a 150 baud modem for my Model III. So I taught myself a tiny bit of Z80 assembly and using EDTASM wrote a terminal emulator program using an example in one of the programming manuals. I wrote the program then saved it to casette, then loaded and ran it. Multiple times while I taught myself how to debug.... I finally figured out that the book was defaulting 8-N-1 parity and I needed to have it be 7-E-1 (or 2... can't remember...) to match into what the local BBSes were using. Then I had to fix the duplex mode. When I finally got it to load and made contact with a local BBS and was able to carry out a full session with it - that was one of the proudest days of my life. I really felt like a programmer - even though I was learning how a program someone else wrote worked.
My last year in Junior High I was the first recipient of the school's "Outstanding Computer Technician" award. :)
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Snotnose on Thursday January 04, @09:19PM
I was a video game addict, I bought a TRS-80 thinking I could save money in the arcades. That didn't work so well. Found out I liked programming BASIC more than playing games, coded up Conway's game of life. It didn't run, I couldn't figure out why. Went and got some dinner, when I came back I had a new generation. So I learned Z-80 assembly.
At work our product was a diagnostic machine with a keypad and something like a 5" screen. It ran on the 8080. A co-worker and I wrote a Space Invaders game for it. We wrote the code at home, hand converted it to hex, and at work punched the hex into the machine via keypad and saved it to tape. One day a guy from Marketing saw us working on it and said "gimme a copy of that!" Turned out our 90% done program spent the next few years making the trade show rounds.
About a week later the engineering VP came in and said "who wrote that?". Steve and I looked at each other thinking "oh shit, busted". We raised our hands and Mike, the VP said "You wanna be engineers?". I said yes, Steve didn't want the responsibility, and the following monday I went from being an electronics tech to writing 8086 assembly software for our new product. Things steamrolled from there.
Things turned out ok though, with the bump in salary I didn't have a problem paying for my video game addiction.
This whole story happened 80ish to 82ish.
(Score: 2) by tangomargarine on Thursday January 04, @09:22PM
I think my first exposure to programming was TI-BASIC on the TI-83+ in high school. Sat down one Saturday with the user manual and figured out how to bang out a menu-driven program to calculate surface area etc. of various solids for geometry...which I'd already finished the class in, but hey.
Did a fair amount of BASIC like that then went and got a CS degree after failing about a hundred advanced math courses. Graduated back in 2012 and have been developing at a string of obsolete industries since then ;-)
"Is that really true?" "I just spent the last hour telling you to think for yourself! Didn't you hear anything I said?"
(Score: 2) by legont on Thursday January 04, @09:38PM
My mother was sick and stayed home. She had a deadline though so I wrote it for her. It was with a pen on a special paper form. No errors - just operator's mistypes when transfered to punch cards.
Yes, it was way simpler those days.
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Thursday January 04, @09:42PM
My first programming experience was a ZX81 (but already with the big 16 KB memory expansion pack attached). It certainly was helpful that the only thing you could do with it out of the box was to program it.
I started with the built-in BASIC (using the manual that came with it) and then started to learn machine code from a magazine. Yes, not just assembly, machine code. I converted all those instructions into Hex codes by hand.
Later I then got a ZX Spectrum 48K, which I used a lot (again, mostly BASIC, a bit of machine code, and later I also got a Pascal compiler for it, HiSoft Pascal).
It's incredible how much obsolete knowledge you collect over time. I probably will never again need the fact that the Z80 ret instruction had opcode C9, but I probably won't ever forget it.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 2) by requerdanos on Thursday January 04, @10:03PM
I learned BASIC on the TRS-80 Color Computer (Coco) in 1982.
Mastered that dialect approximately completely at age 12, to the point that I was writing assembly routines for the Motorola 6809 to speed up the slow bits. Ran out of memory (Machine could officially hold 32K which was really 64K, about 48K of which was usable and the rest was shadow RAM of the ROMs.) and so installed a 128K upgrade that held arrays in switched banks of upper memory.
Fast forward 36 years, and I can still write Basic with mastery. I use FreeBasic under Gnu/Linux for reasonably advanced scripting and small applications. But being that I learned Basic really well, that put me behind on everything else. Mastery of Basic is kind of a handicap. Though it has over the years led to some well-paid professional work in VB4, 5, and 6.
I took a university class in Pascal in the late 80s that taught me things like "Ugh, Pascal sucks" and how to use begin...end (better known as {...} ). Biggest advantage of that class was that it made it really easy to learn PHP.
I can PHP pretty good (learned when it was PHP3 and kept up), and I can write decent bash scripts using flow control, variables, conditional testing, etc. I know enough SQL (via Mysql) to create, insert, update, select, delete, write sql functions, and do basic joins (where the power is).
I have done several self-study courses on C, but I'd struggle to compile a hello world in that language. I also don't understand these kids and their python (my ARM single-board computers have Debian + FreeBasic on them).
It could be worse, I guess. My son, for example, has as his first mastered programming language the "Basic" on the TI 83 series of calculators.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday January 04, @10:10PM (1 child)
1970's. I was into playing with 7400 series, breadboards, etc. Was planning to go into electronics.
A friend introduced me to a 1970's HP programmable calculator. RPN. I was hooked. Writing programs for it. Trying to fit more elaborate programs into it limited capability.
Then the high school got a Wang computer with Wang BASIC. I ran with that. Excelled at it. Never looked back. I forgot which end of a soldering iron to pick up and still cannot remember.
Then I got hold of a TRS-80. Apple II. I wondered how they could have such a crappy BASIC language compared to what I had used in high school. Went to small college and learned everything I could devour. Languages. The innards of the minicomputer. It's assembly language. System level programming on it.
Got out of school, started first job using Pascal on Apple II, Apple ///, IBM PC and . . . Corvus Concept. Before long, Lisa, then Mac. Then Mac for many years while learning more languages (Lisp, C, C++). Then Linux. And Java -- which is almost an OS in that most things you expect of an OS have a portable counterpart. And web development in Java, which leads to JavaScript, JQuery, etc etc. A lot of other fun things along the way. Dabbling in compilers. GOFAI techniques (Good Old Fashioned AI, before today's modern AI). GOFAI = search algorithms, minimax games, pattern matching, prolog, expert systems, etc.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday January 04, @10:47PM
. . . and i'm not dating myself with this post. Because it's more fun to date other people.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @10:16PM
I taught myself to program in BASIC on my high school's OSI Challenger 2P, which had a 6502 processor, 4K bytes of RAM, Microsoft BASIC in an 8K ROM, and cassette tape storage. I programmed lots of games with the graphical character "font", which had airplanes going in various directions, halves of ships, lines and angles, etc. I also discovered that the random number generator wasn't very random, which led me to the world of procedurally generated content. I then taught myself 6502 machine language, but not assembly language because I had no assembler, just hexadecimal numbers typed into a monitor. When the school bought an Apple II+, I played with file storage on the disk drive, and figured out fun tricks that the other kids couldn't understand. My favorite game on the Apple II was "The Prisoner".
I took a class on data structures at a local college and programmed in Pascal on some minicomputer, which I do not remember the model of. Lots of late night work on glass TTYs, which I loved because they had a fast connection to the CPU (9600 bps!) and not the slow 300 bps of the printing TTYs.
After that I got a summer job writing code in BASIC on the brand new IBM PC. Then I went to college where I had an account on a Multics system and used some PDP-11s.
Subsequent to that, things got serious.
(Score: 1) by tftp on Thursday January 04, @10:27PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @10:29PM (1 child)
I didn't have a computer when I was a boy. All I had were library books to tell me how amazing computers are and how wonderful it would be as soon as I could touch one. I read every book I could find about the Apple IIe, ProDOS, Applesoft Basic, and 6502 assembly language. I learned to program by reading tutorials, and I wrote Basic programs by hand on paper. Mostly I wrote games: craps, blackjack, checkers. When the library finally got a computer, I typed in my handwritten programs and my programs worked.
And three decades later, I still haven't found work as a coder.
Which reminds me...
I didn't have a girlfriend when I was a boy. All I had were underwear catalogs to show me how amazing nude women are and how wonderful it would be as soon as I could touch one.
And three decades later, I'm still a virgin.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday January 04, @10:49PM
It's not to late to learn to program. But STAY AWAY from Perl!
Even modern mental health care has difficulty helping people to achieve complete recovery from having programmed in Perl.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @10:30PM
Discounting a programmable calculator (HP-48) I got started with a FORTRAN course and then another one about "numerical methods" while studying physics. Spend a lot of time (sometimes whole nights in the department), playing around with all kinds of things. Found several security issued (which was rather simple more than 30 years ago;-), told the admin about it and how to fix it and got given the root password for the departments computer (a VAX780 IIRC) to fix it myself....
A bit later got a Z80 based home computer running CP/M, learned BASIC, Pascal and Assembler and (manually, of course) disassembled most of the OS since I wanted to know e.g. what happends when I press a key and how this results in a letter appearing on the screen, or how things get written to the floppy disk etc. At that time I could read Z80 machine code from a hex dump...
Then got an Atari, learned C and got aquainted with UNIX. The moment there was a port of Linux for the Atari TT's M68030 processor (around 1994, no distros for that yet, it was copy all kinds of stuff and try to get it somehow to compile and run) I mostly switched over to that. Fun times;-)
Of course, trying to get my hands on books (no WWW back then but, luckily, good book shops) was also a big part. I still very fondly remember Tannenbaum's "Structured Computer Organisation" - bought it a day before Christmas and only "reemerged" about four days later when I had reached the end - what an incredible amount of ideas competely new to me back then!
(Score: 2, Interesting) by progo on Thursday January 04, @10:39PM
I remember my main motivation for learning to read was so that I could learn more about my family's Commodore 64 and how to program it. I'm a professional programmer / IT guy now.
