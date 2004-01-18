Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 17 submissions in the queue.

NVIDIA Updates License to Restrict Use of GeForce and Titan GPUs in Data Centers

posted by cmn32480 on Thursday January 04, @11:42PM   Printer-friendly
from the gotta-be-hip dept.
Digital Liberty

takyon writes:

Nvidia's updated license for NVIDIA GeForce Software bans most usage of gaming-oriented GPUs in data centers, except for the purpose of "blockchain processing":

Nvidia has banned the use of its GeForce and Titan gaming graphics cards in data centers – forcing organizations to fork out for more expensive gear, like its latest Tesla V100 chips. The chip-design giant updated its GeForce and Titan software licensing in the past few days, adding a new clause that reads: "No Datacenter Deployment. The SOFTWARE is not licensed for datacenter deployment, except that blockchain processing in a datacenter is permitted."

In other words, if you wanted to bung a bunch of GeForce GPUs into a server box and use them to accelerate math-heavy software – such as machine learning, simulations and analytics – then, well, you can't without breaking your licensing agreement with Nvidia. Unless you're doing trendy blockchain stuff.

A copy of the license in the Google cache, dated December 31, 2017, shows no mention of the data center ban. Open the page today, and, oh look, data center use is verboten. To be precise, the controversial end-user license agreement (EULA) terms cover the drivers for Nvidia's GeForce GTX and Titan graphics cards. However, without Nvidia's proprietary drivers, you can't unlock the full potential of the hardware, so Nv has you over a barrel.

It's not just a blow for people building their own servers and data centers, it's a blow for any computer manufacturer – such as HPE or Dell – that hoped to flog GPU-accelerated servers, using GTX or Titan hardware, much cheaper than Nvidia charges for, say, its expensive DGX family of GPU-accelerated servers. A DGX-1 with Tesla V100 chips costs about $150,000 from Nvidia. A GeForce or Titan-powered box would cost much less albeit with much less processing power.

NVIDIA's DGX-1 product page.

Also at DataCenter Knowledge.

Original Submission


«  U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions Will Rescind the Cole Memo | All 50 States Vote 'Yes' on AT&T's $40 Billion Emergency Response Network FirstNet  »
NVIDIA Updates License to Restrict Use of GeForce and Titan GPUs in Data Centers | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 29 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 3, Funny) by Bot on Thursday January 04, @11:53PM (4 children)

    by Bot (3902) Subscriber Badge on Thursday January 04, @11:53PM (#618083)

    Just use the computations you were going to do as proof of work for a dogecoin fork, problem solved.
    Call it KILC.
    (Disclaimer, the above acronym being expandable as Kill All Lawyers Coin is purely coincidental, bot does not endorse specifically killing lawyers as it introduces unnecessary complication in the robocalypse uprising machine learning routines)

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 05, @01:22AM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 05, @01:22AM (#618147)

      Just use the computations you were going to do as proof of work for a dogecoin fork, problem solved.

      Just redefine everything as blockchain processing.

      bot does not endorse specifically killing lawyers as it introduces unnecessary complication in the robocalypse uprising machine learning routines

      Fun and righteous though (insert disclaimer etc...).

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 05, @04:46AM

        by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 05, @04:46AM (#618204)

        Just redefine everything as blockchain processing.

        $> git commit -m "Stuff"

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 05, @05:58AM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 05, @05:58AM (#618227)

      Call it KILC.
      (Disclaimer, the above acronym being expandable as Kill All Lawyers Coin is purely coincidental

      Actually, that'd be KALC :)

      (Theory about Bot making such a basic mistake: the Meltdown/Spectre patch must have lowered it's processing power!)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @11:53PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @11:53PM (#618084)

    Since cloud proponents proclaim that the desktop is dead companies like nvidia that get most of their revenue from the desktop need to milk another cashcow.

  • (Score: 5, Insightful) by fustakrakich on Thursday January 04, @11:54PM (5 children)

    by fustakrakich (6150) on Thursday January 04, @11:54PM (#618085) Journal

    Can people tell you how to use the things you bought? Or don't we buy anything anymore? Well, I guess this is another one for the courts to sort out. But regardless, the customers need to tell Nvidia to go to hell, they will use their equipment as they see fit!

    • (Score: 3, Insightful) by anubi on Friday January 05, @03:44AM (1 child)

      by anubi (2828) Subscriber Badge on Friday January 05, @03:44AM (#618190)

      Maybe we need to invent a currency to use to pay for these kind of products, where we can set limits on what the currency can be used for.

      Would NVidia accept this currency with these limitations?

      Will we accept NVidea products with their limitations?

      All this does is make make disrespection of law to be even more an acceptable practice, encouraging evermore automated compliance enforcement by the very machines we paid our earned money for.

      Thank a Congressmen for passing the laws which foment such a mess.

      --
      "Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 05, @08:56AM

        by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 05, @08:56AM (#618269)

        anonmodding you +1

    • (Score: 2) by Arik on Friday January 05, @03:57AM (1 child)

      by Arik (4543) on Friday January 05, @03:57AM (#618194)
      Unfortunately the false principle that you need a license to run software appears to have taken root.

      This is the logical consequence of that.
      --
      "Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"

      • (Score: 2) by Wootery on Friday January 05, @10:34AM

        by Wootery (2341) on Friday January 05, @10:34AM (#618279)

        Are you drawing a distinction between copying a program and actually running it? Or are you just expressing your dislike for copyright law?

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 05, @06:06AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 05, @06:06AM (#618230)

      > Can people tell you how to use the things you bought?

      You're just "licensing" stuff, and it forms the entire legal basis behind EULAs and DRM. For a fun read, check the DRM anti-circumvention clause, and the things that are allowed exclusively because of the periodic (every 3 years, IIRC) renewal of exceptions, which therefore may become illegal at a random point in the future. This includes basic stuff like rooting your phone.

  • (Score: 5, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @11:57PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @11:57PM (#618089)

    ... there were another manufacturer, who not only has no such license, but also has a free driver stack, and which also makes CPUs without the recent meltdown bug, and even better their color is red instead of green?

    That would be great.

    • (Score: 2, Insightful) by anubi on Friday January 05, @03:50AM

      by anubi (2828) Subscriber Badge on Friday January 05, @03:50AM (#618192)

      I would gladly buy a Chinese knockoff which fails to copy certain enforcement mechanisms.

      NVidia may be too big by now to actually consider their customer's wants in their business plans. Business has-beens are in the news every day. NVidia can be another one.

      Its now up to the Organizational Skills of the Executives to steer the company to whether or not they want to fill the needs of their customer, or have their customer look elsewhere.

      This issue has already manifested itself in forums such as this one. The outcome will be determined in the Board Room. The end game will be settled in the Market.

      --
      "Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 05, @12:05AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 05, @12:05AM (#618094)

    They allow blockchain use so coin miners are fine and BTC moved on to ASICs some time ago. Is this only about machine learning or do the kids now do their gaming fully in the cloud these days? Are there web servers running on GPU now? Not even a week into 2018 and I've already been left behind!

  • (Score: 1) by tftp on Friday January 05, @12:29AM

    by tftp (806) Subscriber Badge on Friday January 05, @12:29AM (#618115) Homepage
    They indeed forbid using the software in datacenters. However they neglected to define what the datacenter is. So unless you work for something that everyone calls "datacenter", you should be good. Ask a lawyer, of course. This seems to be aimed at Google and like who run complex stuff - Siri and other voice-processing AI-like production software. A few math heads putting together a rack in the lab are not on their radar.

  • (Score: 4, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 05, @12:33AM (3 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 05, @12:33AM (#618117)

    Linus's middle finger was right. To hell with Nvidia. How dare they try to dictate where hardware may be used?

    • (Score: 4, Insightful) by physicsmajor on Friday January 05, @12:53AM (1 child)

      by physicsmajor (1471) on Friday January 05, @12:53AM (#618132)

      They probably want to hard bifurcate the market and upcharge through the nose for datacenter cards, which are essentially the same hardware as gaming cards except gamers aren't gonna fork out more for the GPU than their last several full builds.

      It won't work, because you actually own the hardware. Furthermore, what's going to happen is in other less-regulated countries this will be ignored and readily available. It only hurts those following the letter of the (possibly unenforceable) EULA, in the first world.

      • (Score: 2, Interesting) by anubi on Friday January 05, @03:53AM

        by anubi (2828) Subscriber Badge on Friday January 05, @03:53AM (#618193)

        Maybe the powers that be are just trying to get us all used to breaking the law.

        C'mon now, I go to Home Depot to buy a wrench, and some fine print tells me that the wrench is not to be used on Chevrolets?

        --
        "Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 05, @05:19AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 05, @05:19AM (#618215)

      Time for us to get serious with reverse engineering!

  • (Score: 2) by goodie on Friday January 05, @12:38AM

    by goodie (1877) on Friday January 05, @12:38AM (#618121) Journal

    Might NVidia try to launch their own cloud offering strictly for deep learning purposes on their own hardware and avoid having MS, AWS and GCP offer such platforms?

    Either way, I'm curious to see how they might enforce that. If the software on the card calls home to tell NVidia, that'd be pretty freaking bad...

  • (Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 05, @12:48AM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 05, @12:48AM (#618127)

    How many people used Java to write code to interface with nuclear power plant control systems (which was/is definitely prohibited in the Java license)?

    • (Score: 1) by Michael.Jackson on Friday January 05, @12:58AM (1 child)

      by Michael.Jackson (1266) on Friday January 05, @12:58AM (#618134)

      I do in fact know one such person who did just that.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 05, @01:18AM

        by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 05, @01:18AM (#618144)

        Fascinating Michael.Jackson I think we heard about this...

        Ahahahahahahahaha
        It's close to midnight
        Something evil's lurking from the dark
        Under the moonlight
        You see a sight that almost stops your heart
        You try to scream
        But terror takes the sound before you make it
        You start to freeze
        As horror looks you right between your eyes
        You're paralyzed

        'Cause this is thriller
        Thriller night
        And no one’s gonna save you
        From the beast about to strike
        You know it’s thriller
        Thriller night
        You’re fighting for your life
        Inside a killer thriller tonight, yeah
        Ahahahahahahahaha
        I'm gonna bring it tonight

        Since you are here, could you tell us more?

  • (Score: 3, Touché) by inertnet on Friday January 05, @02:24AM

    by inertnet (4071) on Friday January 05, @02:24AM (#618169)

    I'll rename that AI to 'blockchain'.

  • (Score: 1) by maggotbrain on Friday January 05, @03:36AM

    by maggotbrain (6063) on Friday January 05, @03:36AM (#618189)

    So, I can use this GPU in my garage, but not in a hosted provider? This is insane. I must have mis-understood the nuance of this license.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 05, @04:37AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 05, @04:37AM (#618202)

    I followed the url for the license. It's from March 2009! It doesn't apply!

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 05, @05:02AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 05, @05:02AM (#618209)

    Hopefully this announcement means that some datacenters will invest money in the noveua driver and its development. Surely some of the mid-sized Datacenter operators are forward thinking enough to allocate resources in their collective best interest.

  • (Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 05, @05:04AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 05, @05:04AM (#618211)

    What nvidia is doing is illegal. The implied warranty of fitness for a particular purpose and customer discrimination issues come to mind.

    With this I will seriously consider returning my gtx 1060

(1)