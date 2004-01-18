from the gotta-be-hip dept.
Nvidia's updated license for NVIDIA GeForce Software bans most usage of gaming-oriented GPUs in data centers, except for the purpose of "blockchain processing":
Nvidia has banned the use of its GeForce and Titan gaming graphics cards in data centers – forcing organizations to fork out for more expensive gear, like its latest Tesla V100 chips. The chip-design giant updated its GeForce and Titan software licensing in the past few days, adding a new clause that reads: "No Datacenter Deployment. The SOFTWARE is not licensed for datacenter deployment, except that blockchain processing in a datacenter is permitted."
In other words, if you wanted to bung a bunch of GeForce GPUs into a server box and use them to accelerate math-heavy software – such as machine learning, simulations and analytics – then, well, you can't without breaking your licensing agreement with Nvidia. Unless you're doing trendy blockchain stuff.
A copy of the license in the Google cache, dated December 31, 2017, shows no mention of the data center ban. Open the page today, and, oh look, data center use is verboten. To be precise, the controversial end-user license agreement (EULA) terms cover the drivers for Nvidia's GeForce GTX and Titan graphics cards. However, without Nvidia's proprietary drivers, you can't unlock the full potential of the hardware, so Nv has you over a barrel.
It's not just a blow for people building their own servers and data centers, it's a blow for any computer manufacturer – such as HPE or Dell – that hoped to flog GPU-accelerated servers, using GTX or Titan hardware, much cheaper than Nvidia charges for, say, its expensive DGX family of GPU-accelerated servers. A DGX-1 with Tesla V100 chips costs about $150,000 from Nvidia. A GeForce or Titan-powered box would cost much less albeit with much less processing power.
NVIDIA's DGX-1 product page.
Also at DataCenter Knowledge.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Bot on Thursday January 04, @11:53PM (4 children)
Just use the computations you were going to do as proof of work for a dogecoin fork, problem solved.
Call it KILC.
(Disclaimer, the above acronym being expandable as Kill All Lawyers Coin is purely coincidental, bot does not endorse specifically killing lawyers as it introduces unnecessary complication in the robocalypse uprising machine learning routines)
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 05, @01:22AM (1 child)
Just redefine everything as blockchain processing.
Fun and righteous though (insert disclaimer etc...).
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 05, @04:46AM
$> git commit -m "Stuff"
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 05, @05:58AM (1 child)
Actually, that'd be KALC :)
(Theory about Bot making such a basic mistake: the Meltdown/Spectre patch must have lowered it's processing power!)
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Bot on Friday January 05, @11:01AM
You need advanced AI to make stupid mistakes...
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @11:53PM
Since cloud proponents proclaim that the desktop is dead companies like nvidia that get most of their revenue from the desktop need to milk another cashcow.
Reply to This
(Score: 5, Insightful) by fustakrakich on Thursday January 04, @11:54PM (5 children)
Can people tell you how to use the things you bought? Or don't we buy anything anymore? Well, I guess this is another one for the courts to sort out. But regardless, the customers need to tell Nvidia to go to hell, they will use their equipment as they see fit!
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Insightful) by anubi on Friday January 05, @03:44AM (1 child)
Maybe we need to invent a currency to use to pay for these kind of products, where we can set limits on what the currency can be used for.
Would NVidia accept this currency with these limitations?
Will we accept NVidea products with their limitations?
All this does is make make disrespection of law to be even more an acceptable practice, encouraging evermore automated compliance enforcement by the very machines we paid our earned money for.
Thank a Congressmen for passing the laws which foment such a mess.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 05, @08:56AM
anonmodding you +1
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Arik on Friday January 05, @03:57AM (1 child)
This is the logical consequence of that.
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Wootery on Friday January 05, @10:34AM
Are you drawing a distinction between copying a program and actually running it? Or are you just expressing your dislike for copyright law?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 05, @06:06AM
> Can people tell you how to use the things you bought?
You're just "licensing" stuff, and it forms the entire legal basis behind EULAs and DRM. For a fun read, check the DRM anti-circumvention clause, and the things that are allowed exclusively because of the periodic (every 3 years, IIRC) renewal of exceptions, which therefore may become illegal at a random point in the future. This includes basic stuff like rooting your phone.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 5, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, @11:57PM (1 child)
... there were another manufacturer, who not only has no such license, but also has a free driver stack, and which also makes CPUs without the recent meltdown bug, and even better their color is red instead of green?
That would be great.
Reply to This
(Score: 2, Insightful) by anubi on Friday January 05, @03:50AM
I would gladly buy a Chinese knockoff which fails to copy certain enforcement mechanisms.
NVidia may be too big by now to actually consider their customer's wants in their business plans. Business has-beens are in the news every day. NVidia can be another one.
Its now up to the Organizational Skills of the Executives to steer the company to whether or not they want to fill the needs of their customer, or have their customer look elsewhere.
This issue has already manifested itself in forums such as this one. The outcome will be determined in the Board Room. The end game will be settled in the Market.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 05, @12:05AM
They allow blockchain use so coin miners are fine and BTC moved on to ASICs some time ago. Is this only about machine learning or do the kids now do their gaming fully in the cloud these days? Are there web servers running on GPU now? Not even a week into 2018 and I've already been left behind!
Reply to This
(Score: 1) by tftp on Friday January 05, @12:29AM
Reply to This
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 05, @12:33AM (3 children)
Linus's middle finger was right. To hell with Nvidia. How dare they try to dictate where hardware may be used?
Reply to This
(Score: 4, Insightful) by physicsmajor on Friday January 05, @12:53AM (1 child)
They probably want to hard bifurcate the market and upcharge through the nose for datacenter cards, which are essentially the same hardware as gaming cards except gamers aren't gonna fork out more for the GPU than their last several full builds.
It won't work, because you actually own the hardware. Furthermore, what's going to happen is in other less-regulated countries this will be ignored and readily available. It only hurts those following the letter of the (possibly unenforceable) EULA, in the first world.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2, Interesting) by anubi on Friday January 05, @03:53AM
Maybe the powers that be are just trying to get us all used to breaking the law.
C'mon now, I go to Home Depot to buy a wrench, and some fine print tells me that the wrench is not to be used on Chevrolets?
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 05, @05:19AM
Time for us to get serious with reverse engineering!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by goodie on Friday January 05, @12:38AM
Might NVidia try to launch their own cloud offering strictly for deep learning purposes on their own hardware and avoid having MS, AWS and GCP offer such platforms?
Either way, I'm curious to see how they might enforce that. If the software on the card calls home to tell NVidia, that'd be pretty freaking bad...
Reply to This
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 05, @12:48AM (2 children)
How many people used Java to write code to interface with nuclear power plant control systems (which was/is definitely prohibited in the Java license)?
Reply to This
(Score: 1) by Michael.Jackson on Friday January 05, @12:58AM (1 child)
I do in fact know one such person who did just that.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 05, @01:18AM
Fascinating Michael.Jackson I think we heard about this...
Since you are here, could you tell us more?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Touché) by inertnet on Friday January 05, @02:24AM
I'll rename that AI to 'blockchain'.
Reply to This
(Score: 1) by maggotbrain on Friday January 05, @03:36AM
So, I can use this GPU in my garage, but not in a hosted provider? This is insane. I must have mis-understood the nuance of this license.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 05, @04:37AM
I followed the url for the license. It's from March 2009! It doesn't apply!
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 05, @05:02AM
Hopefully this announcement means that some datacenters will invest money in the noveua driver and its development. Surely some of the mid-sized Datacenter operators are forward thinking enough to allocate resources in their collective best interest.
Reply to This
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 05, @05:04AM
What nvidia is doing is illegal. The implied warranty of fitness for a particular purpose and customer discrimination issues come to mind.
With this I will seriously consider returning my gtx 1060
Reply to This