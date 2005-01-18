from the ask-your-doctor-if-this-medicine-is-right-for-you dept.
The recent news that stents inserted in patients with heart disease to keep arteries open work no better than a placebo ought to be shocking. Each year, hundreds of thousands of American patients receive stents for the relief of chest pain, and the cost of the procedure ranges from $11,000 to $41,000 in US hospitals.
But in fact, American doctors routinely prescribe medical treatments that are not based on sound science.
The stent controversy serves as a reminder that the United States struggles when it comes to winnowing evidence-based treatments from the ineffective chaff. As surgeon and health care researcher Atul Gawande observes, "Millions of people are receiving drugs that aren't helping them, operations that aren't going to make them better, and scans and tests that do nothing beneficial for them, and often cause harm."
Of course, many Americans receive too little medicine, not too much. But the delivery of useless or low-value services should concern anyone who cares about improving the quality, safety and cost-effectiveness of medical care. Estimates vary about what fraction of the treatments provided to patients is supported by adequate evidence, but some reviews place the figure at under half.
Naturally that carries a heavy cost: One study found that overtreatment — one type of wasteful spending — added between $158 billion and $226 billion to US health care spending in 2011.
The stunning news about stents came in a landmark study published in November, in The Lancet. It found that patients who got stents to treat nonemergency chest pain improved no more in their treadmill stress tests (which measure how long exercise can be tolerated)than did patients who received a "sham" procedure that mimicked the real operation but actually involved no insertion of a stent.
There were also no clinically important differences between the two groups in other outcomes, such as chest pain. (Before being randomized to receive the operation or the sham, all patients received six weeks of optimal medical therapy for angina, like beta blockers). Cardiologists are still debating the study's implications, and more research needs to be done, but it appears that patients are benefitting from the placebo effect rather than from the procedure itself.
Source: https://www.vox.com/the-big-idea/2017/12/28/16823266/medical-treatments-evidence-based-expensive-cost-stents
(Score: 1) by optotronic on Friday January 05, @03:10AM (2 children)
If we went back to non-profit health care in the US, would we fix this problem? I have little doubt we'd be better off.
I wish more people realized they can't assume the doctor is right, or that the recommended test would help, or that the drug being advertised would improve their lives. So much money is wasted, and pain and suffering is caused, by our current system.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by AthanasiusKircher on Friday January 05, @03:20AM (1 child)
While greed and incompetence are both contributing issues, but a lot of it is also the strong emphasis on tradition and authority in medical training. Although evidence-based medicine has been on the rise in prominence in the past couple decades, a lot of clinical practice is still passed down in the sort of "master doctor" dictating to students model. And a lot of that has not necessarily been vetted in properly controlled studies.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Friday January 05, @03:47AM
I think both have their place. If I'm being treated for a skin rash, upper respiratory infection, or even broken bone, I think the traditional practices handed down are more than adequate level of care.
On the other hand, if I'm being treated for cancer, or a brain aneurysm, I think I'll go with evidence based practice.
Basically it breaks down between GP/traditional and the specialists.
One thing I don't want to have happen to me is end up in an experimental protocol (like, say, the annual flu vaccine) shoved through the system via the "evidence based practice" communication channels.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 05, @04:00AM (1 child)
If docs actually knew their shit for real, they wouldn't have to be such assholes, would they?!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 05, @05:38AM
Actually, they would, since they are up against assholes that think that vaccination causes autism, and that if you really, really dilute something, it becomes even stronger. Oh, and Global Climate Change is a hoax, and Trump is really smart and rich. Doctors have to be assholes because most people, including some here on SoylentNews, not (((mentioning))) any names, are really fucking stupid. So stupid that just keeping them from killing themselves with opioids is a challenge.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by anubi on Friday January 05, @04:29AM (1 child)
Health care, like insurance and religion, is a cash cow.
If you can get people scared, they'll open their purse.
I feel this whole mess is marketing for "peace-of-mind". Are you taking all the steps you can to live up to someone else's ( even God's - if you believe what "they" say ) expectations of you?
And inevitably you exhaust your dreams in order to fund the guy who is manipulating you.
He has your money. You have "peace of mind".
That's why these shucksters love printing presses, microphones, and restrictions for other people mass communicating ( net neutrality ) - so they can drown everyone else out. They want to be the knotheads "leading" public opinion. So they can have us all believing stuff that's profitable to them.
(Score: 4, Informative) by c0lo on Friday January 05, @05:36AM
FTFY.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by Magic Oddball on Friday January 05, @04:53AM (1 child)
The news essentially mis-reported the study for the sake of sensationalism. The study actually indicated that patients who have never had a heart attack, bypass surgery, or another vessel blocked over 50% without symptoms, and have 'stable angina' (e.g. it only occurs with exertion), the stents didn't create an improvement in symptoms noticeable by the patient. However, when the patients were given a drug to stress their heart, the ones with stents showed an improvement in the contraction of the heart muscle, while the no–stent group didn't.
That study didn't look at patients with unstable angina (e.g. it occurs randomly, not just exertion or strong excitement), which is a huge red flag of impending heart attack. In those cases, past studies have indicated that the stents do decrease the risk of heart attacks & strokes. (As I noted above, the study also excluded patients with 'stable' angina who have had bypass surgery, a heart attack, or an asymptomatic major blockage in another artery, so no conclusions can be drawn in their cases.)
Interestingly, a previous study on patients with stable angina didn't find any difference in mortality between them and the placebo group, but did note that the patients with stents reported an improvement in symptoms 2.5–7 years later. (It's unsure whether the placebo effect was involved, given they did know they had stents, but it doesn't seem clear whether the placebo effect would still be involved several years later on, unless it gave them the confidence to exercise more or something.)
(Score: 4, Interesting) by RedGreen on Friday January 05, @07:38AM
[quote]The recent news that stents inserted in patients with heart disease to keep arteries open work no better than a placebo
The news essentially mis-reported the study for the sake of sensationalism. [/quote]
It is a BS headline for sure and why I came here to comment on it but you beat me to it. I know from personal experience they definitely work for the blood flow I recently had three of them installed the fourth they could have done something with is 100% blocked but my heart itself has managed to re-route around that damage so the muscle is still alive and functioning beyond that point of damage or so my Cardiologist tells me. I have to tell you quite a unique experience your awake but lightly sedated while they go in through vein in wrist or groin with the stents on the end of wire type arrangement and I could see them on the monitor the doctors look at while it goes through until they get to the point they need to be expanded and they do that then detach from it and back out to do another. The improvement is just about instant once they will let you get up and move around again (a few hours of none then okay) the next day while rushing around to get discharged I had to go for another echo scan only not on gurney just walking and moving at a reasonably fair pace following the doctor and when I finally got to there I remarked to the doc damn I would never had been able to do that yesterday morning without stopping I don't know how many times to get my breath as it was a considerable distance we had covered. And I would be remiss If I did not mention I absolutely LOVE the wonderful people at the QEII hospital who have given me this second chance at life.
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Friday January 05, @05:23AM
Don't worry, Trump will fix it by banning the term "evidence-based."
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 05, @05:29AM (3 children)
In the far flung future, scholars will make their careers writing about this bizarre American custom.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 05, @06:00AM (2 children)
The other AC brings up a good point. Circumcision was introduced into American culture through medical doctors for very dubious reasons, and they cling to this worthless precedure as though it were essential to be done in order for people to living full, healthy lives. People are being diagnosed with being male and then sent off to the operating room for "corrective" surgery.
It's so "on topic" it hurts.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 05, @08:50AM
But hand lotion vendors everywhere rejoiced...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 05, @10:31AM
Yeah, but some very low quality studies indicate that it may reduce the chances of contracting HIV. Never mind that someone may grow up to be selective about their sexual partners. Never mind that someone might grow up to be someone who uses protection properly. Never mind that someone might not even care much about a slightly higher risk of contracting HIV (if we generously assume this is true) and would rather not be mutilated. Never mind that all the problems male genital mutilation is claimed to protect one from can be mitigated or eliminated depending on one's own behavior. None of that matters, so we have to preemptively mutilate penises before people are old enough to object. Who cares about the individual being mutilated?
Oh, and if you want this procedure banned except in cases of medical need, you're an anti-Semite, because religion entitles one to mutilate someone else's body somehow. And you're also against parental rights, because being a parent means you can mutilate your child even when there is no imminent medical reason to do so.
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Friday January 05, @06:08AM
Alright, instead of car analogy, which might end up being launched into orbit by Elon Musk, how about an education analogy? Try to follow, this could get very rough, real fast.
Professions, and by this I mean real professions. Computer "science" does not make the cut. Professions are conservative. There is a reason for this. Several things define a profession: difficult to acquire expertise, limited entry and profession based certification. Autonomy, professions set their own standards, mostly because they are the only ones competent enough to judge. So, "evidence based" medicine, while all good and such, as far as it goes, is also an attempt to circumvent the expertise of the profession. Such young turk activity is not appreciated, and often is not legit, as the people behind it have ulterior motives.
So, Results-based education. They want stats, but the problem is that just like with medicine, the stats are only part of the equation. And basically, this is a bunch of people from outside the profession, who do not possess the expertise that defines the profession, trying to define what it is that the profession does. I mean, it all sounds good, accountability and all that, but these people have no idea what they are talking about. If evidence-based medicine is actually evidence-based, it will make it into professional best practices. If it is some hot shot, corporate-based new thing? Justifiable scepticism, but a profession that still takes the Hippocratic oath, just as educators still utilize the Socratic Method.
Management Fads are a thing. Taylorism is one of the first. But Deming, and TQM are another, and I am sure there is a further scion. But all these get dropped by business, because they do not work. Then they are adopted by the Military, where, with a longer review cycle, they are eventually dropped. But once they get into education! OMG, there really is no way to tell that they do not really works, and Ed Admins have very tiny penises that they want to inflate with data, and stats; and so the management fads can never be proven not to work in education. Oh, shit.
Now, if medicine goes this way. . . not good. I warn you.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by krishnoid on Friday January 05, @06:59AM
Gawande has also studied using checklists [newyorker.com] in medicine and wrote a well-received book [goodreads.com] on it. I remember being at a talk by one of the main SQLite developers who bought the book and gave it to all his subordinates.
