Using "acoustic shock waves" to promote healing isn't just for Overwatch, as Sanuwave has obtained FDA approval for its Dermapace System (Pulsed Acoustic Cellular Expression = PACE). Its approval is specifically to help heal foot ulcers in diabetic patients, where damage to blood vessels and nerves can lead to reduced circulation, infection and sometimes amputation. The Dermapace mechanically stimulates the wound, which Sanuwave says promotes healing. Like several other "first" FDA approvals we've seen recently, this device went through the de novo review process designed specifically to get new technology on the market.
Source: https://www.engadget.com/2017/12/31/fda-shock-wave-healing-dermapace/
(Score: 2, Interesting) by anubi on Friday January 05, @05:09AM (2 children)
Maybe I have a use for that old sonar transducer that once tracked submarines....
Image from the article [sanuwave.com]
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday January 05, @05:21AM (1 child)
Mind you, not a sine wave train but a shock profile and only 4 shockwaves/sec.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by anubi on Friday January 05, @05:30AM
We used something similar in an experimental sonar... but with a pulse train fed from a pseudorandom sequence generator so we could get a precise lock on which echo came from with which pulse.
The output, after all the beamforming was done, was an image. Now, we have something very similar... ultrasound imaging.
What I speak of was back in the electronic stone age shortly after WWII. We were then first discovering alternate uses of silicon.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday January 05, @05:17AM (4 children)
Shaped cHarge Injector Treatment - now with drone delivery.
Letting the (lame) jokes aside, see also Extracorporeal shockwave therapy [wikipedia.org] - no, it doesn't require scaring you out of you body by explosive detonation shockwaves.
(Score: 1) by anubi on Friday January 05, @05:23AM (3 children)
I have wondered how effective lithotripter technologies are... anyone have any personal anecdotes?
(Score: 3, Funny) by c0lo on Friday January 05, @05:54AM (2 children)
Fortunately (for me), I have none.
My wishes of "be your interest in lithotripter a pure academic one" to you.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 05, @06:05AM
Almost had to do lithotripty. Too close to bone for it to work.
Ended up having a fiber optic threaded up to deliver a laser induced shockwave at the kidney-stone site.
Would rather have had the lithotripty, but the stone was all spiky and wasn't movin'.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by anubi on Friday January 05, @06:59AM
I sure hope so, but if the instance ever comes up, I would sure like other experiences in my mental database - not the stuff the salesmen are trying to insert.
Its been my experience to not trust people who have something to gain by my agreeing to something.
Neither can I place much trust in doctors... especially after I have seen them with those extremely attractive female sales reps for drug companies.
