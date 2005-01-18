from the still-waiting-for-the-hyper-ultra-mega-turbo-moon dept.
According to a report at phys.org, The moon is about to do something it hasn't done in more than 150 years:
Three separate celestial events will occur simultaneously that night, resulting in what some are calling a super blue blood moon eclipse. The astronomical rarity hasn't happened for more than 150 years.
A super moon, like the one visible on New Year's Day, is the term for when a full moon is closest to the Earth in its orbit, appearing bigger and brighter than normal.
On Jan. 31, the moon will be full for the second time in a month, a rare occasion—it happens once every two and a half years—known as a blue moon.
To top it off, there will also be a total lunar eclipse. But unlike last year's solar eclipse, this sky-watching event isn't going to be as visible in the continental United States. The best views of the middle-of-the-night eclipse will be in central and eastern Asia, Indonesia, New Zealand and Australia, although Alaska and Hawaii will get a glimpse, too.
For the rest of the U.S., the eclipse will come too close to when the moon sets for the phenomenon to be visible.
Because of the way the light filters through the atmosphere during an eclipse, blue light is bounced away from the moon, while red light is reflected. The eclipsed moon's reddish color earned it the nickname blood moon.
Super blue blood moon?
So, an extremely noble or socially prominent moon? ;)
I wonder what differences, if any, there would be in the appearance of the Earth from a person standing on the moon, compared to a "normal" full moon?
(Score: 2) by frojack on Friday January 05, @06:35PM (4 children)
You know, dear editors, that some times a story just ages out.
In this case better never than late.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Friday January 05, @06:35PM
(Score: 2) by frojack on Friday January 05, @06:37PM (1 child)
I doubt we have any readers in central and eastern Asia, Indonesia,
(Score: 2) by frojack on Friday January 05, @06:37PM
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Friday January 05, @07:09PM
I don't know, they could be using a VPN to read our insightful comment.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Friday January 05, @07:09PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 05, @07:19PM (1 child)
I'm a time traveler, you insensitive clod!
(Oh, and stay away from major cities this year! Riots in every major city!)
(Score: 2) by isostatic on Friday January 05, @08:36PM
Kaiser Chiefs were way ahead of you
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 05, @06:38PM (1 child)
You mean besides the solar eclipse going on?
(From the moon, you'd see the earth obstructing the sun, i.e. a solar eclipse.)
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 05, @07:18PM
NASA's Scientific Visualization Studio has covered this before [nasa.gov], wouldn't be surprised if they do a similar visualization for the upcoming eclipse, but it'll look pretty similar, aside from which side of Earth is facing out.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by maxwell demon on Friday January 05, @07:25PM (2 children)
Super: When the Moon is closer to the Earth, the Earth is closer to the Moon. So the person on the moon would see a lightly larger Earth than otherwise (a Super Earth?)
Blue: That's just a calendar thing; a Blue Moon looks exactly like any other full moon. And the blue Earth will not look different from any other "New Earth" (Earth showing its dark side to the moon) either.
Blood Moon: Since the red light is shining on the Moon, I expect the person on the Moon would see the ground around him as red lit as well. And of course much darker, due to the solar eclipse. However I'd expect the solar eclipse to be quite spectacular, with the border of the Earth glowing in bright red.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 2) by NewNic on Friday January 05, @07:31PM
Exactly.
A blue moon is nothing special astronomically. It's just an artifact of the calendar that we use.
(Score: 2) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Friday January 05, @10:18PM
The redness is highly variable - it is usually more orangey or even yellow-y than red toned (it can also be a dull, burning-ember brick red). Every lunar eclipse I've observed and photographed had a VERY visible change in tone to the tangent point closest to the Earth's surface (for example http://static.snopes.com/app/uploads/2017/02/lunar_eclipse_fb.jpg [snopes.com] ). While there's lots of good speculation as to why, nobody is entirely sure why the variations exist as they do. Lots of good possible explanations have been ruled out. And also remember that the redness is entirely the light we're seeing filtered around the planet (best theory is that light is bent around the earth) and then *also* reflected back at us and again passing through our atmosphere. My guess is that on the lunar surface it would just appear as lunar "night" in terms of dimness, and probably more clearly so than the dimness of a solar eclipse on Earth. But I'm just guessing.
I wouldn't necessarily expect the border of the earth as bright red.... again because the color is from our perspective and not necessarily theirs, but especially because the Earth covers a much wider swath of the Sun's surface during the lunar eclipse than the Moon does during a solar eclipse. (See https://www.space.com/33786-lunar-eclipse-guide.html [space.com] for an idea of the scale of a lunar eclipse. A total solar eclipse, the moon barely covers the Sun's surface). But I'd expect the same edge-closest-to-sun to have a color variation. (If it's not pitch black and I don't think it necessarily would be).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 05, @07:29PM (11 children)
(Score: 3, Touché) by maxwell demon on Friday January 05, @07:36PM (3 children)
A lunar eclipse is when they replace the lamps illuminating the moon. They do it on a fixed schedule, that's why the eclipses are predictable. ;-)
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 05, @07:46PM (2 children)
Why don't they just replace them after moonset when the moon's not visible from anywhere on the surface of this flat earth?
(Score: 3, Funny) by The Archon V2.0 on Friday January 05, @07:57PM
And pay all that overtime?
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Friday January 05, @07:58PM
Because of the visual control that the new lamps work, of course. :-)
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 05, @07:54PM (2 children)
Do watch the eclipse closely. Videos can help you see what to look for.
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Friday January 05, @08:01PM
I don't think there's a flight to the moon planned that day. Not that you'd have had any chance to get on it anyway. ;-)
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Friday January 05, @09:39PM
And of course, you can't tell us what to look for else the Freemasons would change the procedure and stop making that mistake, right?
(Score: 4, Funny) by isostatic on Friday January 05, @08:11PM (2 children)
It amazes me that so many allegedly "educated" people have fallen so quickly and so hard for a fraudulent fabrication of such laughable proportions. The very idea that a gigantic ball of rock happens to orbit our planet, showing itself in neat, four-week cycles -- with the same side facing us all the time -- is ludicrous. Furthermore, it is an insult to common sense and a damnable affront to intellectual honesty and integrity. That people actually believe it is evidence that the liberals have wrested the last vestiges of control of our public school system from decent, God-fearing Americans (as if any further evidence was needed! Daddy's Roommate? God Almighty!)
Documentaries such as Enemy of the State have accurately portrayed the elaborate, byzantine network of surveillance satellites that the liberals have sent into space to spy on law-abiding Americans. Equipped with technology developed by Handgun Control, Inc., these satellites have the ability to detect firearms from hundreds of kilometers up. That's right, neighbors .. the next time you're out in the backyard exercising your Second Amendment rights, the liberals will see it! These satellites are sensitive enough to tell the difference between a Colt .45 and a .38 Special! And when they detect you with a firearm, their computers cross-reference the address to figure out your name, and then an enormous database housed at Berkeley is updated with information about you.
Of course, this all works fine during the day, but what about at night? Even the liberals can't control the rotation of the Earth to prevent nightfall from setting in (only Joshua was able to ask for that particular favor!) That's where the "moon" comes in. Powered by nuclear reactors, the "moon" is nothing more than an enormous balloon, emitting trillions of candlepower of gun-revealing light. Piloted by key members of the liberal community, the "moon" is strategically moved across the country, pointing out those who dare to make use of their God-given rights at night!
Yes, I know this probably sounds paranoid and preposterous, but consider this. Despite what the revisionist historians tell you, there is no mention of the "moon" anywhere in literature or historical documents -- anywhere -- before 1950. That is when it was initially launched. When President Josef Kennedy, at the State of the Union address, proclaimed "We choose to go to the moon", he may as well have said "We choose to go to the weather balloon." The subsequent faking of a "moon" landing on national TV was the first step in a long history of the erosion of our constitutional rights by leftists in this country. No longer can we hide from our government when the sun goes down.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 05, @08:28PM
*clap* *clap* *clap*
Bravo
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 05, @09:11PM
Amen, Brother/Sister
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 05, @08:53PM
No, no, no! Parent is obviously a NASA employee spreading disinformation! Lunar eclipse is caused by the shadow object [tfes.org].
(Score: 2) by terrab0t on Friday January 05, @07:38PM (2 children)
I sure hope there are some people in Japan with nice cameras to capture this for us.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 05, @07:43PM
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Friday January 05, @10:26PM
I feel old. I reflexively think I have to travel to see this stuff, just like anyone would have had to, in the 1980s. Or wait for magazines to print a few stills.
But now, with the rise of the Internet and cell phone cameras and cheap computerized motorized amateur telescopes that automatically track stars, can tune into live streaming video of these astronomical events from the comfort of home. I mean, oh noes, if you missed the 2012 Venus transit, there won't be another until 2117! Except, if we want to see a Venus transit that much, we could put a telescope into a place such as the Sun--Venus L2 Lagrange point that would see one constantly. But why bother, when we could put a probe in so many more interesting places, such as, in orbit about Venus? Can of course watch recordings of the 2012 or the 2004 transit.
(Score: 2) by linkdude64 on Friday January 05, @08:43PM
The moon isn't doing anything! It's everything else's fault with the proportion of responsibility and fault equal to the product of everything elses' masses, inversely proportional to the distance between them! (I'm sure I stated that incorrectly, but you get what I mean)
