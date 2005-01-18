Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

How the Largest European Soil Dataset Was Born

posted by martyb on Friday January 05, @09:34PM   Printer-friendly
from the worm-food dept.
Science

Phoenix666 writes:

Ten years of planning and sampling has led to the creation of the largest harmonised European soil dataset, and the Joint Research Centre, the European Commission's science and knowledge service, is ready to carry out the most comprehensive assessment of soil biodiversity across the continent.
...
Around 22,000 samples were collected from all European Union (EU) Member States in 2009-2012, while a further 23 000 samples were acquired in 2015 from the EU, Switzerland and Western Balkan countries.

Scientists are now concluding the process of analysing the physico-chemical soil properties of the second batch. Once completed, the JRC will be able to carry out assessments of how the impacts of EU and national land based policies—such as those designed to tackle climate change and the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) - are manifested through changes in soil characteristics over time.

The assessment includes things like the physical and chemical properties of the soil, biodiversity, density, structure and pollutants present.

The dataset will give agricultural scientists, climatologists, microbiologists, geographers, and others the most fine-grained survey ever undertaken in Europe to inform their research.

Original Submission


«  Hard-to-Stretch Silicon Becomes Superelastic | Developing a Nonaddictive Opioid Painkiller  »
How the Largest European Soil Dataset Was Born | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 05, @10:06PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 05, @10:06PM (#618537)

    What... is that? "Alim tsk tsk, alim tsk tsk..." What is that sound!? What! That graveyard fog you collected on your bootyasscheek johnson ultimatum supremacies is being slurped off by an invisible entity! What's that? You can't move a single cheek!? Such a fuckin' thing! Wait... the slewpyness stopped when it reaches your snappyhole... What! What is that thing!? Your bare snap has become an abomination! It's a fuckin' rumblehouse ass, and it's being used as a bouncehouse by the invisible entity to inflict major tickle upon it! Get that disgusting thing out of here!

(1)