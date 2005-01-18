from the good-news-week dept.
Researchers are closing in on a non-addictive opiod-based pain-killer with limited side effects:
[...] [An] international team [has] captured the crystal structure of the kappa opioid receptor—critical for providing pain relief—in action on the surface of human brain cells. The researchers also made another important discovery: a new opioid-based compound that, unlike current opioids, activates only the kappa opioid receptor, raising hopes that they may develop a painkiller that has no risk of addiction and, therefore, none of the devastating consequences and side effects that accompany it.
The findings were published Jan. 4 in the journal Cell.
[...] Currently, most opioids bind to several opioid receptors on the membrane of brain cells, which has its share of drawbacks. They alleviate pain but cause a range of side effects, from nausea to numbness, constipation, anxiety, severe dependency, hallucinations and even death by respiratory depression.
In this study, the computer models revealed the formulations that would create the strongest bond between the ligand and the kappa opioid receptor without affecting other receptors.
Katritch said the latest research may pave the way for a major drug breakthrough.
"We have already found the structure of the inactive kappa opioid receptor highly useful for discovering potential candidates for a new painkiller," Katritch said. "Now with the structure of the active receptor, we have a template for designing new types of pain medications that have no disruptive side effects for patients and would reduce the burden that opioid addiction has placed on society."
Journal reference: Tao Che et al. Structure of the Nanobody-Stabilized Active State of the Kappa Opioid Receptor, Cell (2018). DOI: 10.1016/j.cell.2017.12.011
Having known several people who got addicted to painkillers after receiving prescriptions for oxycodone or similar compounds from their doctors, this can't happen soon enough.
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 05, @11:12PM
(Score: 4, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Friday January 05, @11:16PM (9 children)
If a pill really does take away pain, how can it not become addictive?
(Score: 3, Interesting) by looorg on Friday January 05, @11:45PM (1 child)
I assume it's different kinds of addiction. But indeed if there are no side effects why wouldn't I just keep popping that pill like it was PEZ? I would be "immune" to pain more or less, I'm sure that can be useful under certain circumstances -- assuming that you don't get zombie level drowsy from them or some other similar non addictive side-effect. Perhaps it's like decaf (whomever drinks it tho is completely beyond me) or non-pork-bacon (really ... it's not bacon if it ain't pork) my personal favorite is a product in the store called Wheat Milk (How do you milk wheat? I seriously want to know)
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 06, @05:30AM
That's what your old friend morphine is. One can't overdose on it (assuming one increases the dose as needed slowly, which is definitely enough). The only issue is that supply is limited by authorities. In the US they actually poison morphine to make sure this way out is closed.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by black6host on Saturday January 06, @12:22AM (3 children)
You're confusing dependency and physical addiction. I became dependent on the pain relief, that's a psychological thing. But my body became addicted, dependent in a very physical way. Enough became not enough. Efficacy diminished. You crave more, physically. And then, trying to come off of them, that causes pain in its own way.
I didn't go to the street for more. I said I'm not living my life that way, and I stopped. I deal with the pain in other ways. If one way was a non-addictive opioid I'd give it a try. Addictive, physically? No way. Not unless I get cancer or have major surgery. And then with caution.
Round about way to my point which is this: there are multiple facets to dependency.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Saturday January 06, @03:05AM (2 children)
Good point, but this is what I wonder: is it the pill that is addictive, or the addict that is prone to addiction to the pill? Clearly, opioids do bring on physical addiction, and I could tell from that taste of cocaine I had in college that it was too good to tempt fate by using on a regular basis, but... how will they classify a painkiller as not-addicting? What portion of the population needs to be able to put it down, and after how long using?
I had a bad injury a few years back, then some stitches that didn't dissolve (extra fun, 'cause the non-dissolvers pull out clean and easy, but a partially dissolved stitch is like pulling out an embedded part of you...) I was getting by fine without the painkillers, so I didn't take them, but after that day in therapy when they pulled one dissolved stitch (with like 5 to go) and stopped because the pain was about a 973 on a scale of 1 to 10, I figured I'd get smart and take my painkillers to peak at the next session. Sure enough, the oxy or whatever they gave me blocked the pain, they pulled about 3 of the stitches and I didn't feel any pain, but I had broken out in heavy cold sweats, turned grey and was about to pass out from the "c-fiber" pain messages that weren't being blocked. Still, 3 stitch removing sessions were better than 6.
I'm lucky that I mostly only deal with what I would call chronic discomfort... if anybody experiences that fingernail ripping off pain on a chronic basis, man - I just can't imagine, but I can imagine how anything that could block that would be an indispensable part of life.
(Score: 4, Informative) by black6host on Saturday January 06, @03:24AM (1 child)
Chronic pain is not cool. It's hard to live with and it adds to depression, if not causes it. For me, the answer was to do nothing that stressed my back. The odds on surgery were too low to take the risk. So, I just changed my lifestyle. That helped but something as simple as washing dishes can be quite the pain.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by frojack on Saturday January 06, @04:46AM
On the other hand, most people do not have chronic pain. They have incident pain, related to an injury or surgery.
People heal and get past most incident pain, usually in 3 to 4 weeks for everything except burns.
Any Opioid replacement that won't addict you in that amount if time would be a godsend.
Chronic pain should probably be addressed surgically rather than chemically. If a nerve is going to do nothing
but trigger pain forever, then shut that thing off and live with the dangers of that.
(Score: 2) by driverless on Saturday January 06, @02:18AM (2 children)
Does big pharma actually want a non-addictive painkiller though? At the moment they're making a killing legally selling opium, why would they want to switch to just-another-painkiller?
(Score: 3, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Saturday January 06, @02:54AM
Depends who you ask/examine at big pharma. I'm sure they employ legions of workers trained in politically correct policies that would steer them away from producing addictive drugs, but those workers don't really make the decisions...
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Alphatool on Saturday January 06, @03:41AM
Yes, a thousand times Yes! Big Pharma isn't a monolithic entity, there are hundreds of competing companies each trying to come up with the next big thing, and a less addictive painkiller would be worth billions. Sure it would screw Purdue, but most of the industry would view that as a good thing.
Saying that Big Pharma don't want non-addictive painkillers is a bit like saying Big IT don't want a better operating system because that would undermine Windows. Sure, hurting windows makes Microsoft think twice, but it doesn't stop Apple, Google or Amazon from trying.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 05, @11:55PM (1 child)
What is the reason for pointing out "international team" here?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 06, @12:43AM
Shorthand for multiple universities across the planet working on it.
(Score: 4, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 06, @12:56AM (2 children)
While I find it great to hear there is research ongoing into non-addictive opioid painkillers, I don't believe the kappa receptor is a great target. Although it provides analgesia (in the case of oxycodone, its 14-hydroxy group allows it to bond to the kappa receptor, increasing the analgesia) it also comes with a host of negative side effects. In fact, one of the main side effects listed for mu-receptor agonists is actually a typical kappa-receptor agonist trait: Hallucinations. Not only that but the other typical side effect of kappa agonism is dysphoria, the opposite of euphoria (and quite a terrible feeling, speaking from experience). One well known example of a full kappa-opioid agonist would be Salvinorin A, a potent hallucinogen which acts through the kappa opioid receptors. Another example in the morphinan-class is Levorphanol, which has been around 60+ years and which also causes hallucinations. Colour me impressed when they find a painkiller with similar analgesic efficacy to morphine without causing dependence or terrible side effects (like hallucinations, delirium, and dysphoria to name a few).
I would be far happier to see more research going into drugs that can treat addiction. Non-addictive painkillers is nice, but there are always going to be people using opioids illicitly not to mention a whole host of other addictive drugs/activities. Research into drugs that could potentially alleviate an entire range of drug addictions (ala Ibogaine) is being put on the back-burner both legislatively and in terms of raw dollars drug companies are willing to spend. One of the most impressive and promising of these drugs, 18-MC, only had safety studies done on it after it was found to be suitable for treatment of a rare tropical disorder. But its not hard to understand why. Painkillers, even non-addictive ones, make billions of dollars. A one-time treatment for addiction stands to make next to nothing.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 06, @03:21AM
I kinda liked salvia divinorom extract when it was legal... however it was far to violent and tolerance increased way too fast (about a minute to require a 10fold increased in dosages ) and took to much time to decrease to have the time to become physically addicted and only weirdos get addicted to a trip that is so hallucinogenic that is not psychédélique, salvia is just crazy, my experience range from the tame feet melting with the floor for a few minutes, to crazy reincarnation into others person future or past for what seemed like a long time , passing by blackout where your motor control is not inhibited... fun times ;)
postnihilist to high to remember my password and currently too apathic to care to reset it but not enough to not pseudo sign that post
(Score: 2) by gringer on Saturday January 06, @08:23AM
Maybe this paper will help:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3306836/ [nih.gov]
(Score: 4, Interesting) by hemocyanin on Saturday January 06, @04:43AM (3 children)
I recently had tennis elbow flare up, a very bad one. One day at lunch I had some sort of faux-chicken-curry salad -- the dressing was mostly mustard. About an hour later I'm back at my office and my elbow felt awesome. I didn't think about my lunch at all, I was just so happy that after three weeks of serious pain I was cured. I woke up the next day with the pain as bad as ever. Same thing the following day, and I thought Hmmm, could it have been the mustard? So googled mustard and inflammation and found some BS saying it had anti-inflammatory properties, so when I got home, I ate two tablespoons of mustard and took two aspirin (I'd been taking aspirin constantly with no real relief). About an hour later, my elbow felt great. I finished off the mustard in the fridge over the next week and the pain finally quit.
The effect seemed to last about 6-8 hours. It could be a placebo except when I ate that mustard-chicken-salad, I did so without any expectation that it would take my pain away. The downside though, was that after eating LOTS of mustard, including raw mustard seeds, I woke up with a pretty severe stomach ache. Fortunately, that was at about the same time the pain went away so I didn't have to decide if could gag down any more mass quantities of mustard.
(Score: 3, Informative) by hemocyanin on Saturday January 06, @04:48AM (1 child)
Also, eating large quantities of mustard (about 3/8ths of a cup per day -- two tablespoons is 1/8th of a cup) did not have any sort mind-altering effect.
(Score: 3, Funny) by takyon on Saturday January 06, @05:23AM
You were lucky. [kym-cdn.com]
(Score: 2) by AnonTechie on Saturday January 06, @10:17AM
You could try this for joint pain and/or arthritis:
Reduce Joint Pain and Inflammation With Turmeric: https://www.drdavidwilliams.com/nutrient-spotlight-reduce-joint-pain-and-inflammation-with-turmeric [drdavidwilliams.com]
Turmeric: http://www.arthritis.org/living-with-arthritis/treatments/natural/supplements-herbs/guide/turmeric.php [arthritis.org]
+++
Albert Einstein - "Only two things are infinite, the universe and human stupidity, and I'm not sure about the former."
