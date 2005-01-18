18/01/05/172201 story
Cable and satellite TV providers are ringing in the new year with an unwelcomed gift: higher cable bills.
Comcast, for instance, says customer bills will rise 2.2 percent, on average, in 2018. AT&T is raising DirecTV's prices by up to $8 a month in mid-January. Smaller providers are planning increases, too.
Over the past decade, prices for TV service have risen almost twice as fast as inflation, according to an analysis of government data. Data provider S&P Global Market Intelligence says customers' cable and satellite TV bills have soared 53 percent since 2007, to $100.98 in 2017.
Annual rate hikes are as guaranteed as death and taxes. But you can push back and trim your bill.
What are you gonna do instead, read?
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 06, @01:58AM (3 children)
The deregulation of the internet is totally making life better for the customers. Yes sireeee.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 06, @02:21AM (2 children)
They were doing the exact same thing last year and every other year before. The amount of regulation didn't change anything. You obviously know this but still decided to make a stupid argument anyways. Why?
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 06, @02:34AM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 06, @04:53AM
Nah didn't bother to check on trends, I obviously DIDN'T know that. Point kinda stands, deregulation changed nothing so why do it? Where are my efficient market forces brah?
(Score: 5, Insightful) by SomeGuy on Saturday January 06, @01:59AM (3 children)
You folks know Over The Air television is still around, right? Perhaps they should put the word "wireless" in front of it and put a blue LED in the box or antenna then people would flock to it.
I get the major networks and the main TV shows. Hardly anything worth watching on cable anyway. Good enough to turn the 5 o'clock news on and see what I am supposed to be afraid of today.
The only downside is reception if you live out in the country. Oh, and the pile of retarded religious channels that have to be filtered out, but those are probably on cable too. Someone needs to tell these sick idiots that their magic god-thing does not actually exist.
(Score: 2) by jelizondo on Saturday January 06, @02:09AM
You mean American Gods [wikipedia.org] don't actually exist?
Hollywood will go crazy! They thought they were the new Gods.
(Score: 2, Informative) by bobthecimmerian on Saturday January 06, @02:57AM
I'm far enough outside the closest major city that your "reception if you live out in the country" applies to me.
I ditched my paid service and set my television up with an antenna. I had forty channels including CBS, NBC, ABC, and Fox. A few years later it was down to fifteen channels including CBS and fuzzy ABC but not NBC or Fox. I switched antennas, moved both antennas around, switched televisions, it didn't matter. I'm happy to live without television, period. But my wife wants some shows at first run. So we're back in the grind, going to try Youtube TV first.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 06, @04:52AM
"[...] Good enough to turn the 5 o'clock news on and see what I am supposed to be afraid of today." [...]
In my neck of the woods, that would be fat, pudgy female reporters that 'no habla ingles' very well.
(Score: 2) by jelizondo on Saturday January 06, @02:11AM (3 children)
Don't care. No TV, no cable, no Netflix. No worries.
Wake me up when they start burning books and I'll get my pitchfork!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 06, @02:26AM (2 children)
They're also raising Internet bills.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Ethanol-fueled on Saturday January 06, @02:41AM (1 child)
Damn, I'll have to increase my rate of piracy and sell bootleg DVDs of zero-day movies to Mexicans just to get my money's worth.
(Score: 4, Funny) by The Mighty Buzzard on Saturday January 06, @03:39AM
Good thing you're way out in California or I'd break your legs for cutting in on my racket.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 06, @02:28AM (3 children)
The home of whiny bitches that can't do shit.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 06, @02:34AM (2 children)
The idiots yak about "cutting the cord" while still being raped by cableco for internet access. Dumb fucks.
(Score: 2, Informative) by bobthecimmerian on Saturday January 06, @02:59AM (1 child)
We don't have an escape for paying for the internet access. if I was single, I could just move some place with cheaper internet. But with kids in school and a mortgage, I'm stuck with whatever Comcast feels like charging.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 06, @04:37AM
I used asktrim.com to negotiate down my bill. It worked a bit, but when all is said and done, I only have one choice for ISP, so it was a minor miracle that they were able to get it reduced at all.
This whole net neutrality thing would be far less of an issue if everybody had multiple possibilities for provider and at least some of them were willing to put a real neutrality pledge into their contracts.
(Score: 5, Informative) by jimbrooking on Saturday January 06, @02:29AM (3 children)
I gave away my TV in 2003 and found my IQ jumped by 20 points in just 71 days!
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 06, @03:20AM
IQ=20?
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 06, @04:49AM
Did you try the brightness knob?
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Saturday January 06, @10:34AM
So it's now 20 points lower? <eg>
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by requerdanos on Saturday January 06, @02:39AM (3 children)
I recommend that you take the "cable box" to their office and cancel your service in person. If you cancel by phone, and forget to return the box, they will charge you for it.
After that, if there is something you want to watch, be careful to scrupulously pay the appropriate rightsholder for each show or event a-la-carte.
Failing that, there's netflix and hulu.
plus, sports: vipbox
Random TV: couchtuner, putlocker
Mindless TV: Search youtube for "stupid" or "funny" (terms are ~ equivalent)
Movies: pirate bay (or one of the many streaming sites).
Or, gutenberg.org, you could read.
(Score: 4, Informative) by AthanasiusKircher on Saturday January 06, @03:08AM (1 child)
Even if you return the box, they may still try to charge you for it. Be sure to keep documentation of everything; cable companies often have the worst customer service ever.
I once called a cable company before moving between states, and they told me to keep my cable modem and take it with me to my new location rather than returning it. When I arrived, I was told it wasn't compatible in the new place, so they gave me a different one and took the old one back (the guy who did the install from the company, that is). Month later I get a bill for almost $400 -- $200 for the modem and a $200 fee for lost equipment.
Even with a receipt from the cable install guy that he took the old equipment, I couldn't get anywhere after a half dozen calls to customer service. The bill eventually rose to about $500 with late fees.
It took the intervention of the BBB and two state agencies to finally get the bill resolved.
Since then, I have never rented equipment from a cable company again. Which means I'll never subscribe to cable again (which would require a box).. And I buy my own modems.
(Score: 3, Informative) by JoeMerchant on Saturday January 06, @04:39AM
Comcast tried a nasty one on us a year ago - they jacked our internet rates, but offered a "bundle" with cable TV and internet for less than internet alone - for a 12 month introductory period - I bit, they handed me a box, I never plugged it in, after 12 months they jacked our rates again, we changed plans back to internet only, but... they started billing for the box they had handed me - now that we're not even getting the service at all... so, visit in person to the Comcast retail location to wait 30 minutes so I can get a receipt for returning it.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Whoever on Saturday January 06, @04:49AM
In my experience, even if you take the box in, they will still charge you for it.
So, take the box in, keep the receipt, then look carefully at your next bill to see if they are still charging you. Repeat this last step one and two months later, to ensure that the box doesn't reappear on your account.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by mendax on Saturday January 06, @04:41AM
Why, yes! What an interesting concept. There are several books on my bookshelf that need reading or even re-reading. I don't watch television. There's nothing on worth watching the last time I looked.
It's really quite a simple choice: Life, Death, or Los Angeles.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 06, @04:49AM
I received, just today, an email from Amazon telling me that the anime channel I was paying for has been canceled because it is now include with my Prime at no charge.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Apparition on Saturday January 06, @05:13AM
I live in a condominium building with Comcast the sole available provider for both cable television and Internet access. I recently returned two Comcast cable boxes directly to a local XFINITY (ugh) store and canceled cable television service. Now I subscribe to Amazon Prime Video, Philo [philo.com], and YouTube Red. Philo is a new OTT video streaming service by Viacom and Discovery [cordcuttersnews.com] that offers about 40 non-sports channels for $20 per month. I don't have access to any local television channels, but the few programs that I'd want to watch (The Orville, The Gifted), I buy season passes for on VUDU. That's more than enough for me, and cheaper than Comcast cable television.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 06, @06:46AM
That does it, I'm going to the alternatives! ... oh, wait.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 06, @07:38AM
> What are you gonna do instead, read?
Maine Governor Tells 16-Year-Old Worried About Net Neutrality Repeal To 'Pick Up A Book And Read' [techdirt.com]
Scribbled in the margins of the letter the teen sent, signed "governor", and sent back. (What, use another sheet of paper? Are you crazy, we need it all for more books!)
For bonus irony points, the teen's name is "Hope".
