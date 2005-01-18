Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 19 submissions in the queue.

If Birds Left Tracks in the Sky, They’d Look Like This

posted by mrpg on Saturday January 06, @03:48AM   Printer-friendly
from the cool dept.
/dev/random

"MrPlow" writes:

Submitted via IRC for Bytram

If birds left tracks in the sky, what would they look like? For years Barcelona-based photographer Xavi Bou has been fascinated by this question. Just as a sinuous impression appears when a snake slides across sand, he imagined, so must a pattern form in the wake of a flying bird. But of course birds in flight leave no trace—at least none visible to the naked eye. Bou, now 38, spent the past five years trying to capture the elusive contours drawn by birds in motion, or, as he says, “to make visible the invisible.”

[...] Ultimately he chose to work with a video camera, from which he extracts high-resolution photographs. After he films the birds in motion, Bou selects a section of the footage and layers the individual frames into one image. He finds the process similar to developing film: He can’t tell in advance what the final result will be. There’s one magical second, he says, when the image—chimerical and surreal—begins to emerge.

Source: If Birds Left Tracks in the Sky, They’d Look Like This

Original Submission


«  Why Cable Bills Are Rising Again and What Can You Do | Inattentional Blindness: Why Drivers May Fail to See Motorcycles in Plain Sight  »
If Birds Left Tracks in the Sky, They’d Look Like This | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 9 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2, Insightful) by hemocyanin on Saturday January 06, @04:36AM (4 children)

    by hemocyanin (186) on Saturday January 06, @04:36AM (#618619)

    Well worth looking at TFA.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 06, @04:43AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 06, @04:43AM (#618626)

      Does it look something like this [wikipedia.org]?

    • (Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 06, @04:52AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 06, @04:52AM (#618633)

      Are you sure it was a good idea to lock Slappy in your car, run up on your porch, and then proceed to point and laugh at him while slapping your knee? Wait, what was that!? A minuscule twinkling star just phased right through the door of your car and then flew directly through the back of your pants as if it could move through solid objects. I saw it myself. I think it flew directly into your bootysnap. Wait... Slappy vanished! Where did he go? Who just said "Iiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiit's suuuuuuuuuuuuupper tiiiiiiiiiiiiime..." in a creepy, sinister voice, and what is that "rarararararara" sound!? Hold on, my sensors detect that the feces in your asshole is disappearing at astonishing rates, as if something is feasting upon it! And now an extreme amount of tickle is being inflicted upon your ass, and rubbing dirt in your face isn't reducing the tickle at all! The tickle is so extreme that my sensors have exploded! Such a thing! There's unidentified movement coming from all over your ass!

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 06, @04:52AM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 06, @04:52AM (#618634)

      Fuck that shit - loads of javascripts from too many different domains.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 06, @07:43AM

        by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 06, @07:43AM (#618663)

        If you enable just the scripts from "nationalgeographic.com", you can see the inline images, 5 of them in total. The image browser below the article doesn't work, but the inlines are nice.

  • (Score: 3, Insightful) by frojack on Saturday January 06, @04:37AM (1 child)

    by frojack (1554) Subscriber Badge on Saturday January 06, @04:37AM (#618621) Journal

    Those lines are exactly what bugs look like captured in my security cam in low-light conditions.

    Somebody wrote a web page about them: http://www.assap.ac.uk/newsite/articles/Flying%20rods.html [assap.ac.uk]

    --
    No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.

  • (Score: 2) by Weasley on Saturday January 06, @04:37AM (1 child)

    by Weasley (6421) on Saturday January 06, @04:37AM (#618622)

    Maybe 10-15 years ago, there was a guy taking pictures like this and claiming they were some kind of fast moving creature that can't be seen with the naked eye. He was popular on a latenight radio show for a little while until another person demonstrated how the pictures were taken and the host exposed the hoaxer on the air. It was pretty entertaining.

(1)