Submitted via IRC for Bytram
If birds left tracks in the sky, what would they look like? For years Barcelona-based photographer Xavi Bou has been fascinated by this question. Just as a sinuous impression appears when a snake slides across sand, he imagined, so must a pattern form in the wake of a flying bird. But of course birds in flight leave no trace—at least none visible to the naked eye. Bou, now 38, spent the past five years trying to capture the elusive contours drawn by birds in motion, or, as he says, “to make visible the invisible.”
[...] Ultimately he chose to work with a video camera, from which he extracts high-resolution photographs. After he films the birds in motion, Bou selects a section of the footage and layers the individual frames into one image. He finds the process similar to developing film: He can’t tell in advance what the final result will be. There’s one magical second, he says, when the image—chimerical and surreal—begins to emerge.
Source: If Birds Left Tracks in the Sky, They’d Look Like This
(Score: 2, Insightful) by hemocyanin on Saturday January 06, @04:36AM (4 children)
Well worth looking at TFA.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 06, @04:43AM
Does it look something like this [wikipedia.org]?
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 06, @04:52AM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 06, @04:52AM (1 child)
Fuck that shit - loads of javascripts from too many different domains.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 06, @07:43AM
If you enable just the scripts from "nationalgeographic.com", you can see the inline images, 5 of them in total. The image browser below the article doesn't work, but the inlines are nice.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by frojack on Saturday January 06, @04:37AM (1 child)
Those lines are exactly what bugs look like captured in my security cam in low-light conditions.
Somebody wrote a web page about them: http://www.assap.ac.uk/newsite/articles/Flying%20rods.html [assap.ac.uk]
(Score: 2) by fishybell on Saturday January 06, @08:41AM
...and the magic is gone.
(Score: 2) by Weasley on Saturday January 06, @04:37AM (1 child)
Maybe 10-15 years ago, there was a guy taking pictures like this and claiming they were some kind of fast moving creature that can't be seen with the naked eye. He was popular on a latenight radio show for a little while until another person demonstrated how the pictures were taken and the host exposed the hoaxer on the air. It was pretty entertaining.
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Saturday January 06, @05:38AM
I forget who you are talking about but I remember this.
