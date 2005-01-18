from the ohoh dept.
The disproportionately high number of motorcycle-related traffic accidents may be linked to the way the human brain processes—or fails to process—information, according to new research published in Human Factors, "Allocating Attention to Detect Motorcycles: The Role of Inattentional Blindness." The study examines how the phenomenon of inattentional blindness, or a person's failure to notice an unexpected object located in plain sight, might explain the prevalence of looked-but-failed-to-see (LBFTS) crashes, the most common type of collision involving motorcycles.
According to human factors/ergonomics researchers Kristen Pammer, Stephanie Sabadas, and Stephanie Lentern, LBFTS crashes are particularly troublesome because, despite clear conditions and the lack of other hazards or distractions, drivers will look in the direction of the oncoming motorcycle - and in some cases appear to look directly at the motorcycle - but still pull out into its path.
The study authors suggest training drivers to be more alert for motorcycles.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by ataradov on Saturday January 06, @06:56AM (10 children)
It totally has nothing to do with the fact that they drive like like crazy, speeding and lane splitting.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Saturday January 06, @07:01AM (4 children)
I dumped coffee grounds on a lane splitting guy. Mid 80's, traffic was backed up for some reason, the coffee that usually lasted me halfway into my day got drained on I-8 westbound between College and Waring. Took the top off, tossed the grains out the window, and nailed some dude lane splitting at speed (I was at a dead stop). I'd checked my mirrors first, never saw the guy. Somehow I felt guilty, but never felt bad over that.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 06, @07:34AM (1 child)
My boss at Chevron had acquired one of the big old F350 refinery trucks. No sooner than he had it on the freeway, some motorcyclist took his mirror off. Lane splitting.
Pissed, my boss took the truck over to the welding shop and one of the guys put the mirror back on so good you could pick the truck up by the mirror if you wanted to. I mean he built that thing to last.
About a week later, boss came in, this time, smiling.
Same thing happened. Different outcome. FwanG! The truck shook a bit, but the mirror didn't move. Bounced the motorcyclist into the ditch off the side of the freeway, safely away from the other traffic.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Saturday January 06, @07:17AM (3 children)
Yes. Bad driving can make the problem worse, but it's long been a real thing. It was part of my drivers ed course, for example, on how to deal with (or even to look for) motorbikes on the road.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Saturday January 06, @07:39AM (2 children)
My driver's education Course covered that too. That was back in the late 60s. So whatever they wewe teaching all these years clearly wasn't working.
If they've been teaching something the same way for 50 year's and we still have the problem, maybe it's time to teach a different method.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by khallow on Saturday January 06, @08:05AM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 06, @08:32AM
I still fondly remember my driver's ed teacher in High School referring to them as "Donorcycles".
Well, during that day, a lot of riders did not wear helmets, so traffic interactions commonly ended up with an intact body but smashed brain...
Great source for spare kidneys!
(Score: 3, Insightful) by qzm on Saturday January 06, @09:56AM
So, I assume then that that is the reason for the huge increase in cyclist deaths? Its their own fault, right? no?
The main reason motorcyclists get killed often is there are not enough of them, so, as the research says, people dont see them, and kill them.
Yes, there are some nutters - same for cars - but they are a small minority.
For some reason be are getting bicycle lanes all over the place, they get special bays at lights, their own paths - the excuse is often that this is to help reduce traffic.
All without paying a dollar of road charges, insurances, medical insurances (in countries where that is included, which is many).
Whereas motorcyclists, who reduce traffic far more (as it is a much more practical transportation than cycling), get absolutely nothing, even though they pay.
Around here they just banned motorcyclists from bus lanes - why? no one seems to know, cyclists are allowed - oh yes, cannot touch them!
It would be TRIVIAL to add a motorcycle lane on most motorways, the unused meter or so on the inside or outside would do fine - and save them lane splitting (which is also usually legal, in many areas), but no.
Why? because almost none of this is actually about roading - not efficiency, not safety, not CO2, nothing.
Its about trying to be SEEN to be more PC than the next council/roading board/etc.
Its about 'looking good' at elections.
The last thing it is about is good transport.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Saturday January 06, @06:57AM (1 child)
Mid 70s, gas crisis, decided to save on gas as I was a teenager making minimum wage.
I realized it wasn't that the other driver couldn't see me so much as they saw me, hated my long hair and everything it stood for, and subconsciously did their best to kill me.
For you Sandy Eggins, it was El Cajon, Broadway turning left into what was Gemco and is now Target intending to take the 67 north. I had the green arrow, some old dude barreled through the light, I laid it down, got some nasty scrapes, and never rode the bike again (that was the 3rd or 4th time I "wasn't seen" in 2 years, and by far the scariest.
Reply to This
(Score: 1) by anubi on Saturday January 06, @08:46AM
Hey, Snotnose... I like my hair long too! I know the feeling... a lot of people sure resent the signal I am trying to send.
To me, it represents freedom and being out of the goddamm corporate noose.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 3, Interesting) by anubi on Saturday January 06, @07:21AM (2 children)
I have seen numerous optical illusions of the form of sheets full of O and one C. Find the C.
Or it shows a pen-and-ink drawing full of elephants... and one koala... Find the Koala.
It does not jump out at me. I really have to look for it.
When I am driving, I tend to see cars and trucks - in the location I expect to see cars and trucks. I see pedestrians too if they are in their expected position at the crosswalk. However, motorcyclists can sneak up me because they can "hide" amongst the cars.
And they are agile enough to not be seen, then suddenly they are right in my path.
Although the car registers in me, the motorcyclist often goes unseen. Nothing else can be there because the car is there, eh?
In retrospect, a few milliseconds ago they were right behind the car. Now they are splitting a lane.
A bicyclist or skateboarder can also seem to suddenly appear out of nowhere.
Its gotten to where I really hate to drive in rush hour traffic, as motorcyclists in particular, with their unique capability to go between cars, place themselves in positions that if I do not take immediate actions to avoid them, a collision will be inevitable.
Most of the time, I feel its due to lane splitting. I expect everything to stay in its lane - and motorcycles in particular do not have the restriction, neither physical or legal, to stay in lane.
Or, at least not here in California, which recently clarified traffic law clearing motorcycles splitting lanes. In my mind, by doing so, they are about as vulnerable as a tomato in the road.
None of what I typed is intentional... its just foibles in my own logic I have noted - and I post it so you can compare it to yours.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 2) by frojack on Saturday January 06, @07:54AM (1 child)
I see a lot of pulsing headlights on motorcycles around here. Don't know if they are legal, but they sure are Eye catching.
Two lights, stacked vertically, blinking alternately might be better.
The idea is to induce some cognitive dissonance in the mind of the driver.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 1) by anubi on Saturday January 06, @08:20AM
Sounds like a good idea!
Just don't have em so bright they blind. Some of these new headlamps are so bright they leave other drivers temporarily blinded.
I carry a flashlight around with me when I walk at night, but will not aim it at a driver... that thing will blind someone. If I flat have to, I will rapidly flick it past them to get their attention... just to let them know I am there. You know.. someone idling at an intersection, and I am preparing to walk out in front of them. Or in their driveway idling - but not going anywhere. I know they are probably distracted with something else and may not even be aware I am there until they finish, quickly scan for cars, finding none, think everything is clear, then back right into ME!
( Yes, I have had a few close calls. Better get the driver's attention before walking out behind him! And the same has happened to me when I am driving... where did that guy come from?!?!? )
A lot of bicyclists around here set their headlamps to strobe. It draws attention. Speaking as a driver, I appreciate them making themselves more visible. I do not mind sharing the road. But if I do not know you are there, its really bad news for both of us.
I note around here parents are buying shoes for their kids with LED's in the soles. Some even have LED collars and bracelets on their kids. Even their dog has LED collars.
As a vehicle driver, I am thankful of the parents / kids / dogs being more identifiable as something I need to be aware of. The last thing in the world I want is to get involved in accidents.
No matter how hard I try, there is always something I'll miss. If I was that good, I would also avoid curbs and potholes. But from time to time I will nail one. Please oh please - not you or your loved ones. Its bad enough I hit potholes.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 06, @07:47AM (1 child)
Dude (or chick) sitting in a nice air conditioned vehicle, big, solid, comfortable, driving along. He is looking for potential threats. That is, he is watching for anything that may possible hurt him, or his vehicle. Non-threats aren't noted. It's really just about that simple. A Mack truck represents a huge threat, so almost no one pulls out in front of a Mack. Chevrolets and Fords represent a rather large threat. Some people, but not many pull out in front of them. Motorcycles and bicycles represent little if any threat, so they are dismissed. They represent so little threat, that they may not even be seen.
Funny thing - the Department of Transportation long ago mandated that motorcycles must have a headlight burning at all times, to make them "easier to see". People still don't see the motorcycle.
So, it all comes back on the motorcyclist. Just accept that you are the gladiator, and everyone in the ring is your enemy. You don't have to defeat your enemies to win, all you have to do is survive. Each and every vehicle that you pass without dying is a victory on your part. If you get home alive, you win. This is defensive driving. Assume that every vehicle you see is going to do the least expected thing. Assume that every driver on the road is out to get you. You must ride with this attitude, because you represent no threat to those drivers, but every one on them is a serious threat to you. Believe this, and ride like your life depends on it - because your life DOES INDEED depend on it.
(Score: 1) by ataradov on Saturday January 06, @08:00AM
Lights are not going to help. A typical pattern I see: 2 lanes stopped at a traffic light, from a number of cars behind a motorcycle appears and tries to get in front of everyone. There is no time to react to anything, there is no way to be aware of their presence up to the moment it is too late.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 06, @08:14AM (1 child)
I ride aggressively, not crazy, but moving often to keep you inattentive people from killing me.
Guess what, after 50 years, I can say that works.
Getting left handed is another story altogether, not much to be done about those who are too distracted to properly look for motorbikes.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 06, @08:52AM
Ummm.. pass anyone on the left at your own risk! I don't care who you are, cyclist or car.
I wish I had a dollar for everyone who passed me on the left, while I was slowing down, turn signals ON, attempting a left turn! And motorcyclists take first prize for this one.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by MostCynical on Saturday January 06, @08:26AM (1 child)
reading the glee with which people on this thread are recounting stories relating to injuring motorcyclists, it seems we have demonstrated part of the problem: people hate motorcycles and motorcyclists.
Once that is clear, SMIDSY [macmillandictionary.com] is actually missing some letters: "BIHY" ("Becaus I Hate You")
Even unconsciously, or, as in this thread, with deliberate malice.
The why isfar more complicated, but probably relates to perceptions of danger. (You are making yourself a target, so I will aim at you")
Sad.
Shame we can live and let live.
(Score: tau, Irrational)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 06, @09:02AM
I don't hate motorcyclists. But I do hate kids playing in the road, and putting us all at risk.
Think I get great glee of splaying a motorcyclist's innards all over the road? Its gonna be a big pain in the ass for me with all the legal paperwork you have put me through.
If I see someone else do it, I may get a sigh of relief that's one less road hazard, in much the same way as I see a fixed pothole.
Just by and large, many motorcyclists drive crazy and put the rest of us at risk of filling out a bunch of paperwork and lost time for court and legal appearances.
If someone wants to splay themselves all over the road, I don't care. But I don't want to be involved in it.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 06, @08:52AM (1 child)
Someone needs to explain to motorcylists that it is a matter of life and death that the other drivers can predict what they are going to do. Most motorcylists seem to take pride in acting in the least predictable manner they can achieve.
And riding on the wrong side of the road, even within the speed limit (not that that happens a lot) should be dealt with very severely by the courts, seeing the alternative is a death sentence.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by choose another one on Saturday January 06, @09:34AM
And driving should not? why?
Or do you never overtake unless there are multiple lanes?
(Score: 2) by choose another one on Saturday January 06, @09:46AM
Pretty sure this is the same effect as covered here, years ago:
http://www.theinvisiblegorilla.com/gorilla_experiment.html [theinvisiblegorilla.com]
Just give the gorilla a bike.
Bottom line, for motorcyclists and cyclists, is that in areas where bikes are a normal part (and significant percentage) of the traffic, you will be seen. If not, you won't be, by a significant percentage of the drivers, because drivers are looking for traffic and you are not traffic (in that area). I've ridden tens of thousands of miles in my life, and it is consistent experience that if there are lots of bikes, you get seen, or if there are very few cars, but if you are one bike per 500 cars, expect trouble.
(Score: 2) by turgid on Saturday January 06, @10:24AM
Here in the UK filtering (lane splitting) is legal for motorcycles, but overtaking on the left (right in other countries) is illegal for all other vehicles. I drive twice daily on a motorway. I've never ridden a motorbike because I consider it just too risky, and I'm often amazed at the sloppy way many people drive.
It really does pay to have your mirrors in your car correctly set up, especially on multi-lane roads where vehicles will be passing and changing lanes frequently. There's a lot going on all around you all the time. In fact, I find myself very busy looking ahead, behind and to the sides all the time.
It's pretty obvious that many drivers can't be bothered or just don't care or have no idea of the danger they're causing when they drive too fast to close, change lanes without indicating, causing other vehicles to brake or change lane evasively including motorcycles. Obviously this is especially dangerous for a motorcycle since the rider has virtually zero protection from impacts. In fact, I know someone who had to take evasive action from a car changing lane on such a road. He had to put the bike down on its side, skidding along the road, hit something and broke his legs.
What absolutely beggars belief is the number of times an ambulance or police car comes along the motorway with its lights flashing and siren going, and it gets blocked by cars ahead who apparently haven't noticed! All they need to do is to pull over. How can you not notice flashing lights in your mirrors? On the straight bits you can see them a mile and a half away.
The standard of driving is pretty poor in general. The sooner self-driving cars become the norm, the better.
Don't let Righty keep you down.
