[...] Some experts estimate that climate change could force between 150 and 300 million people to find a new place to live by the middle of this century, though there is considerable uncertainty about the amount. Finding suitable locations to house them will be a significant impediment. As Michael Gerrard explained, "part of the problem is scale. If we're talking about millions of people having to be on the move, it just doesn't work."
In the U.S., there are very few habitable places that aren't already occupied by homes, businesses, or agriculture, or preserved as park lands or forests. Meanwhile, rural areas would provide few opportunities for migrants to find employment and rebuild their lives.
Instead, Gerrard suggested moving people from high-risk areas to cities whose populations are shrinking, such as Detroit, Michigan. He sees cities' potential for vertical development, energy-efficient buildings, and public transportation as a way to sustainably host climate migrants.
What if refugees from Caribbean islands don't want to live in Detroit?
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 06, @08:32AM (1 child)
They will go to Canada and Siberia
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 06, @09:10AM
(Score: 1) by anubi on Saturday January 06, @09:08AM (4 children)
While other experts seem to think we are heading for a mini ice age... [google.com]
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Saturday January 06, @09:51AM (3 children)
From the second link [iflscience.com] I get from your Google link (which is probably not what you get as second link):
So no, it's not an either-or.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 06, @10:18AM
Perhaps there is a scheme to trick people into moving towards the poles before a predicted warming, while you move towards the equator. Suddenly there is cooling instead, and your equatorial land is worth more. Then you start extrapolating to catastrophic cooling while you sell your equatorial property move polewards to be ready for the coming warming.
This is run of the mill penny stock type stuff, the timescales and money involved make it kind of unbelievable though.
(Score: 1) by anubi on Saturday January 06, @10:23AM (1 child)
Saw that, too. That's why I linked the whole shebang.
Lots of insights from a lot of people. Both ways.
I did not posit very much, as frankly I don't KNOW much about this. I could rant, but it would be the rant of an ignorant fool.
But I do know there are some on these forums that are apt to post some very insightful links. Maybe this will foment a few to post some.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 2) by chromas on Saturday January 06, @11:41AM
That never stopped me :D
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 06, @09:35AM
that the first experts are full of it. Unverifiable wild numbers are a reliable marker.
(Score: 1) by kanweg on Saturday January 06, @09:38AM
There is a movie, Kentucky Fried Movie, with a series of spoofs. In one of them a Bruce Lee type of figure is fighting, but finally he is caputured. The villain says he'll torture him. Our brave hero tells him that he can endure anything. The the villain says the guy is to be taken to Detroit. The hero collaps and screams and cries: Not to Detroit! Not to Detroit!
....
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 06, @09:46AM (2 children)
In comparison the current migration crisis that almost toppled EU is "only" about 10 million people. Once upon a time the Roman empire might have fallen to mass migration.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 06, @09:54AM
It depends on the people. I'd rather have a million Jamaican immigrants than a thousand devout Muslim Arabs.
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Saturday January 06, @10:04AM
And some of those migrants even might have been climate refugees [wikipedia.org] (although they were fleeing the cold, not the heat).
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 06, @10:39AM (2 children)
You start building homes in the world's deserts, today. Get a headstart, build today. The Sahara, Arizona has some nice desert - California not so much because a lot of it is below sea level already. Any high deserts that won't be flooded if the seas rise a hundred feet.
You don't want to move them onto arable land.
Fact is, we ought to start moving excess people out of places like New Jersey, to recover all the arable land being smothered by housing projects and the like.
As "global warming" brings more and more arable land out of deep freeze, we'll be better able to feed the world's population. Alaska may be tomorrow's bread basket, instead of New Jersey.
Oh - yeah, I know. A lot of New Jersey will be underwater - but that still leaves a lot of land that can produce food. Use it all, and only stop farming when the beach moves inland. Ditto for parts of Europe, Africa, and Asia. Ship the people out, recover all the arable land, and start farming that land. It's relatively easy to ship the food inland, to those desert regions where we've relocated everyone.
Also - when we start building in the desert, we take advantage of everything we know about energy conservation. Build homes underground. Three to six or more feet of soil (or sand) over the roof will prevent homes from becoming unbearably hot in the daytime, then cold at night. Everything solar powered, because - SUN, all day, almost every day, between the hours of sunrise and sunset.
We can do this. We need to get started today.
Only obstacle I see, is someone is going to have to re-route some rivers to water those cities in the desert. But, we don't want to sacrifice tomorrow's arable land for housing. Dig a hole, throw all those excess people into it, then truck in their food. The rest of us can go on with life as usual, providing for all the deadbeats in the world.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 06, @10:48AM
Desalination + graphene. Get people near the ocean, but build cities that could partially or completely float. Use the middle of the Sahara for solar panels.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 06, @11:15AM
You can't have their water. Any of it.
Unless your desert villages include Perrier bottling plants, with suitable tax incentives.
