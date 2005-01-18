from the ??? dept.
Submitted via IRC for Bytram
Hoping the Meltdown and Spectre security problems might mean Intel would be buying you a shiny new computer after a chip recall? Sorry, ain't gonna happen.
Intel famously paid hundreds of millions of dollars to recall its Pentium processors after the 1994 discovery of the "FDIV bug" that revealed rare but real calculation errors. Meltdown and Spectre are proving similarly damaging to Intel's brand, sending the company's stock down more than 5 percent.
[...] But Intel CEO Brian Krzanich said the new problems are much more easily fixed -- and indeed are already well on their way to being fixed, at least in the case of Intel-powered PCs and servers. Intel said Thursday that 90 percent of computers released in the last 5 years will have fixes available by the end of next week. "This is very very different from FDIV," Krzanich said, criticizing media coverage of Meltdown and Spectre as overblown. "This is not an issue that is not fixable... we're seeing now the first iterations of patches."
Source: Nope, no Intel chip recall after Spectre and Meltdown, CEO says
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 06, @11:09AM (8 children)
I've been getting the impression more and more tech people are getting fed up with the way they are treated by intel, perhaps a flippening to AMD is in the future? I hear very little about how AMD are mistreating people. This would still be years down the road as purchase decisions are made, etc in any case.
Actually nVidia too with their hobbling of 16 bit calculations, is AMD doing similar with their GPUs?
(Score: -1, Spam) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 06, @11:23AM
(Score: 3, Insightful) by fustakrakich on Saturday January 06, @03:36PM (5 children)
Flipping between Intel and AMD is like flipping between republicans and democrats. (You can discuss amongst yourselves which is which.) There's just not enough difference to make it worth the effort. Intel's somewhat better compatibility with most things and lower temperatures make it the basically superior choice. You'll have to write off the other bullshit until a suitable alternative comes along. Maybe somebody will revive the Alpha, the best chip we ever had.
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Grishnakh on Saturday January 06, @04:12PM (4 children)
That's a terrible analogy. The Dems and Reps are somewhat equal competitors, in terms of number of dedicated voters, funding, etc. Which one is dominant flips every decade or so. Intel vs. AMD is very different: AMD is a fraction of Intel's size and sales volume. AMD has *never* been dominant, it's just too small. AMD doesn't even make its own chips, it has to outsource them to a foundry whereas Intel has all their own fabs. Intel vs. AMD is more like General Motors vs. Lotus.
I don't know where you get the idea that Intel has better compatibility with anything; they both use the same ISA, and can run all the same software. No, they can't drop into each other's sockets, but all the sockets are entirely proprietary and change every chip generation anyway, so it's irrelevant: a motherboard has to be designed explicitly for a particular CPU family and socket. I don't keep up on the very latest in the CPU wars, so I can't really speak to "lower temperatures", but Intel with its own fabs and leading fab technology generally has had superior power consumption figures, however this bug may change that if it means the workaround will cause your computer to take ~30% more time to do the same work. That could easily make up for any lead that Intel has with power consumption (MIPS/Watt).
The main problem I see with AMD from my perspective is simple availability: show me a business laptop with an AMD CPU. I don't think they exist. Thinkpads don't have them, Dell Latitudes don't have them, etc. I don't use a desktop any more (I don't play FPS games, so I might as well have a PC I can carry places with me), and I don't want a consumer-grade laptop.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday January 06, @07:26PM
One problem is that like AMD and friends before it being stuck on the 28nm node for years (while AMD was also pushing out iterations of its crappy Bulldozer microarchitecture), Intel has been stuck [wikipedia.org] on 14nm for years. 10nm Cannonlake is finally coming sometime this year. It's not just the switch from "Tick-Tock" to "Process-Architecture-Optimization" [soylentnews.org], there is another year of delay thrown in [arstechnica.com].
But the X-nm numbers are just numbers anyway. While Intel is quick to point out that their fabrication techniques are superior to the competition's [soylentnews.org], that might not matter if Intel is on 10nm, while GlobalFoundries (which makes the chips for AMD), Samsung and others are on "inferior" 7nm.
AMD is rumored to be refreshing the Ryzen line with "12nm" [soylentnews.org] desktop chips around March [hothardware.com].
Specifically on temperatures, I remember Skylake-X running hotter than AMD's Ryzen/Threadripper. Intel seemed to have rushed chips with higher core counts to compete with AMD dropping CPUs with 8-16 cores, 16-32 threads at cutthroat prices.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 3, Informative) by tibman on Saturday January 06, @08:50PM (1 child)
Ryzen laptops are only just now coming out. It'll be a few more months before we see more variety.
Here's one with the Ryzen 5 2500U: https://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=9SIA7AB6R41478 [newegg.com]
If you want a LOT of cpu in a laptop there is this monster: http://store.asus.com/us/item/201711AM170000001 [asus.com]
Here's an article talking about the sparse options and an upcoming release for the Ryzen 7 2700u: https://liliputing.com/2017/12/acer-swift-3-laptop-ryzen-7-2700u-coming-soon.html [liliputing.com]
SN won't survive on lurkers alone. Write comments.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Saturday January 06, @09:08PM
That's not a business laptop.
Here's one [newegg.com] that actually is.
(Score: 2) by linkdude64 on Saturday January 06, @09:24PM
" No, they can't drop into each other's sockets, but all the sockets are entirely proprietary and change every chip generation anyway, so it's irrelevant"
I'd like to interject for a moment and state that AMD has far more support for their sockets than Intel does. There is no Intel generational compatibility whatsoever, however I am actually half-planning on upgrading to Ryzen+ once it becomes available for higher IPC, and I will not need to change my motherboard out to do so - something impossible to do with Intel.
Reply to This
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Saturday January 06, @10:07PM
Welcome to 1995, Nostradamus.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 06, @11:34AM (8 children)
What about Krzanich selling stock like crazy?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 06, @11:50AM (6 children)
Performance drop is situational, very dependent on workload. I don't know where you got the 50% figure from, but from what I heard, normal-person usage will see a fall in performance of a few percent, while some specific applications (mostly database and virtualization) could be hit by up to 30%, IIRC.
The stock selling was not under control of the CEO, it's all automated and preplanned, and not unusual.
(Your information sources seem to suck, I'd suggest finding some new ones.)
(Score: 5, Informative) by takyon on Saturday January 06, @11:53AM (3 children)
It was "preplanned" after he learned of the bugs.
https://arstechnica.com/information-technology/2018/01/intel-ceos-sale-of-stock-just-before-security-bug-reveal-raises-questions/ [arstechnica.com]
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 06, @12:06PM
What made him wait 5 months, before coming to that decision?
(Score: 4, Interesting) by choose another one on Saturday January 06, @12:13PM (1 child)
_most_ of it was options which he exercised as soon as they vested and sold as soon as possible after that. Those options would have been set up long (years) before the bug was known, the dates on which they vested and could be sold were set then and were not in his control.
The fact that he also offloaded other shares leaving him holding the minimum required by his contract is very very likely because he is going, and wants the money for whatever he is doing next. That is also likely to have been planned months if not years ago. It is very very common for senior people to leave when options vest or earn-out contracts complete, Jimmy Iovine (head of Apple music) is in the news today because he is doing exactly that, and it's a several-month plan, as these things usually are. I would be not be surprised at all if we hear soon that Krzanich is moving to pastures new, and it will inevitably look like it is a response to the bugs, however I would also be surprised if it was not actually planned months/years ago.
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Touché) by bzipitidoo on Saturday January 06, @02:59PM
Well, that was a glib and bloodless dodge of the fact that upper management in the US is hugely overpaid, and that if anyone has insider knowledge, it is them.
However, it is correct to say that their pay has little to do with performance or problems such as these processor bugs. No matter the circumstances of their departure, they get a golden parachute.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 06, @02:22PM
https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2018/01/whats-behind-the-intel-design-flaw-forcing-numerous-patches/ [arstechnica.com]
Reply to This
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Saturday January 06, @03:45PM
it's all automated and preplanned, and not unusual.
Heh, so was the bug... I kid! I kid! But they could have sat on it for a very long time. These days it does pay to assume the worst.
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by legont on Saturday January 06, @06:42PM
He will put up a fight, but it'd much easier for everybody to simply bankrupt and perhaps divide Intel. He knows it and everybody knows it.
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.
Reply to This
(Score: 1) by sonamchauhan on Saturday January 06, @12:11PM (9 children)
"This is very very different from FDIV,"
Yes, the chips are soldered in now. We can't recall Microsoft Surfaces and Macbook Airs - think of the cost. So, the chips are basically working as designed. (Just like the FDIV CPUs were)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 06, @12:44PM
The pay us for the lower quaility. Buying a new surface and get 80% of designed performance then give back that 20%.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 06, @01:14PM (3 children)
That's not why it's different. The current CPU's have servicable microcode, they can probably patch the chips in-field. I'm guessing they're going to disable all speculative execution across memory protection boundaries.
And this sets a precedent of course. If Intel gets away with this, they will probably scale down their QA, since they can rely on their customers to do beta-testing for them, like Google and Microsoft are already doing.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Saturday January 06, @03:50PM
servicable microcode
You misspelled 'vulnerable'. Now we can do to CPUs what we've been doing to BIOS for years. Bad dog!
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Saturday January 06, @04:18PM
If Intel gets away with this, they will probably scale down their QA, since they can rely on their customers to do beta-testing for them, like Google and Microsoft are already doing.
Microsoft is absolutely right to eliminate QA and let their customers do their beta testing. Why should they pay QA people to do this work when customers can do it instead? If the customers didn't like it, they could vote with their feet, but they haven't: they've shown over and over that they will take whatever software Microsoft gives them, no matter how buggy or inconvenient (e.g. forced updates), so exactly what incentive does MS have to make things easier for these customers?
Intel may or may not be able to work this way: it's possible customers could start demanding AMD CPUs in their computers instead. But I kinda doubt it.
(Score: 2) by choose another one on Saturday January 06, @04:47PM
That's not why it's different either. The two bugs have totally different impact.
FDIV meant some FP ops gave actual wrong results, for some operands. I was in research at the time, a lot of people had to redo a lot of work (I didn't - I used my own machine and had bought AMD!), only a fraction (maybe one in ten of those that I knew) found actual errors caused by FDIV, but that is enough that all possibly-affected work had to be rechecked. Meanwhile the affected machines were paperweights - you couldn't trust them to do any FP work. On the other hand if you could do your stuff with all integer math, access to lab PCs suddenly became a lot easier... Sure, Intel coughed up replacement processors, eventually, but so far as I know it never compensated anyone who had to redo work. Most people would never notice FDIV impact, but the sci/eng research community (and presumably commercial also) were up in arms because if you were doing any extensive FP you were affected, even if only by the lack of trust in results. At that time the sci/eng community probably bought a significant % of new pentiums, to do FP.
Meltdown is different - no code has given incorrect results. Except (and arguably, because the result would be the intention of the author) for test programs and live malware, which _might_ exist but doesn't seem to have shown up so far. So, no impact on work done except some systems might have been compromised, so you'd need to check/audit as with any security hole release. Most OSes/hypervisors are patched now, so no impact going forward other than a not-yet-quantified performance impact.
The performance impact going forward is not yet known, but estimates vary from 5% to 30% and it's workload dependent - big IO DBs and WM hosts being worst. It is also apparently dependent on whether your Intel CPUs have newer PCID instructions or not, which came out in 2008,2010 maybe? So, most people again won't be affected, those that will be badly affected will be VM host admins and DBAs running heavy IO/VM workloads on pre-2010 hardware, now I may be speculating here but I don't think that is a large community...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 06, @03:37PM (3 children)
FDIV was 1 line of chips. This is probably 50 lines of CPUs pretty much the ones with FDIV and up.
The scope is pretty much everything they have shipped since 1997.
I could see them *maybe* recalling this years and last years but that would be it. At the very least get the ones that in the pipe at the manufacture that have not been soldered down yet and are still in the trays.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Saturday January 06, @04:19PM (2 children)
Why should they recall anything at all? You can just use a software workaround to avoid the problem. It might cause your system to run half as fast, but that's OK. What are you going to do about it, switch to AMD?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 06, @05:00PM (1 child)
Intel has a reputation for manufacturing half fast CPUs?
(Score: 2, Funny) by redneckmother on Saturday January 06, @07:27PM
Only if you "say" it really fast.
(Score: 2, Funny) by redneckmother on Saturday January 06, @07:27PM

Only if you "say" it really fast.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by looorg on Saturday January 06, @12:37PM (1 child)
There have been a couple of different stories about whom discovered the bug and when. Whichever is true they have known about it for some time, potentially over a year. During that time they have kept cranking out CPU:s and sold them at full price. I'm kind of interested to keep track of CPU-sales over a coming period of time and see if the price per unit of INTEL CPU:s is going to take a dive or not. It might be hard to sell them at full price if they are "defective" even if it can be patched out -- but patched out at a performance hit. I wonder if AMD CPU sales will sore.
Even if they did a total recall I doubt most people would even bother, if they remove the CPU from their computer they need a replacement right away to put in -- and it has to be the right brand (ie Intel) or they also have to replace the motherboard ... and if they replace that there might be other things to replace so if they take part in the recall they might as well just get a new computer. Even as a class action lawsuit I doubt most of us would get more then a $5-voucher for our next CPU purchase. While some lawyers get superduper-Intel-rich.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday January 06, @07:32PM
AMD seemed to have grabbed some desktop market share but not that much. Ryzen mobile chips, a segment where they do well because of budget laptops, were delayed a pretty long time.
AMD should be releasing a 12nm refresh of Ryzen desktop chips around March. Maybe a 10% performance improvement.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
