Researchers have found a way to modify vancomycin — a last-ditch antibacterial — and "supercharge" it to create vancapticins which are far more effective against antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections:
Antibiotic-resistant bacteria – superbugs – cause 700,000 deaths worldwide each year, and a UK government review has predicted this could rise to 10 million by 2050.
[University of Queensland's] Dr Blaskovich said the old drug, vancomycin, was still widely used to treat extremely dangerous bacterial infections, but bacteria were becoming increasingly resistant to it.
“The rise of vancomycin-resistant bacteria, and the number of patients dying from resistant infections that cannot be successfully treated, stimulated our team to look at ways to revitalise old antibiotics,” Dr Blaskovich said.
“We did this by modifying vancomycin’s membrane-binding properties to selectively bind to bacterial membranes rather than those of human cells, creating a series of supercharged vancomycin derivatives called vancapticins.”
The rebooted vancomycin has the potential to treat methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) and vancomycin-resistant Enterococci (VRE).
[...] “Drug development is normally focused on improving binding to a biological target, and rarely focuses on assessing membrane-binding properties.
“This approach worked with the vancapticins, and the question now is whether it can be used to revitalise other antibiotics that have lost effectiveness against resistant bacteria.
“Given the alarming rise of multi-drug resistant bacteria and the length of time it takes to develop a new antibiotic, we need to look at any solution that could fix the antibiotic drug discovery pipeline now,” Professor Cooper said.
Having been treated for an infection with vancomycin, I can attest it's a scary feeling when, after three days' treatment, the infection commences to spread! Fortunately, an increased dose turned the tide, but it was touch-and-go for a while. Sadly, is this just another step in the cat-and-mouse battle of increasing bacterial resistance?
Journal Reference:
- Mark A. T. Blaskovich, et. al. Protein-inspired antibiotics active against vancomycin- and daptomycin-resistant bacteria. Nature Communications, 2018; 9 (1) DOI: 10.1038/s41467-017-02123-w
(Score: 5, Insightful) by The Mighty Buzzard on Saturday January 06, @03:43PM (11 children)
How about we just stop treating infections that aren't life-threatening or at least debilitating with antibiotics at all? I've seen doctors prescribe antibiotics for infections they knew damned good and well were viral even just to assuage worried parents.
(Score: 5, Informative) by fadrian on Saturday January 06, @04:15PM (2 children)
How about idiot farmers who keep feeding this stuff in the bushels to their animals, too? That's a even bigger problem.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by stretch611 on Saturday January 06, @07:22PM (1 child)
This actually is a bigger problem then misuse in humans.
The sad thing is that the reason they do it has nothing to do with the health of the animal... it is used to fatten them up and grow faster.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Saturday January 06, @09:29PM
Profits before anything else. An American idea. An American problem.
when profits become more important than people, you know you got a problem.
(Score: 3, Touché) by maxwell demon on Saturday January 06, @05:06PM (5 children)
I've got an idea: When it is only to assuage worried patients, doctors should prescribe homoeopathic antibiotics.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by zocalo on Saturday January 06, @05:26PM (2 children)
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Saturday January 06, @09:36PM (1 child)
Don't know about the REAL definition of homeopathy, but i know there are a lot of non-drug remedies that work.
Instead of a puffer, i use Buckleys mixture: it keeps my breathing clear.
Tonic water instead of drugs keeps my restless leg syndrome away: the quinine is a musle relaxant (since i've gone gluten free, it is much better as well: only if i eat gluten do i need tonic water). I asked my doctor if there was something that could cure it that would be better than a pill where the side-effects were worse than the symptoms and she told me about it. Works wonders.
There are lots of non-drug cures. But homeopathy.... i have heard weird things about THAT definition.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 06, @10:16PM
I'm not doubting you, but just out of curiosity, what other things do you believe? For instance, which of the following do you think are at least reasonably likely? JFK conspiracy, moon landing faked, vaccination causes autism, 911 was an inside job, there's a pill that can turn water into gasoline but the oil companies have suppressed it, free energy, aroma therapy, acupuncture, chiropractic therapy, Area 51 contains aliens, astrology, it's possible to communicate with the dead.
I'm sure it's not the majority, but perhaps several, or one or two?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 06, @09:55PM (1 child)
For viral ailments, more MDs need to hand out samples of Obecalp [google.com]
-- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Saturday January 06, @10:41PM
Wouldn't the effect be better if it ends in "-cillin"? "Placillin" sounds like a good name.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 06, @06:27PM
a lot of times they don't know whether it's viral or bacterial. have you seen the low standards of their diagnostics tests? go read the wikipedia page for pneumonia, it's freaking hilarious/terrifying.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 06, @08:31PM
And I've had a Doctor not prescribe an antibiotic for a serious infection because he was so concerned about antibiotic resistance. I have yet to see data proving that antibiotic resistance germs are more widespread now than they used to be. Yes, they are seen with increasing frequency, but doctors are also looking for them more than they used to.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by fustakrakich on Saturday January 06, @03:57PM (2 children)
It should be:
"we need to look at any solution that could fix the antibiotic drug discovery pipeline [for] now"
Super Super! bugs are on the way.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 06, @04:28PM (1 child)
"Shoot a nuke down a bug hole, you got a lot of dead bugs!" —Ace Levy
Listen to this while you ponder the immortal words of Ace Levy. [youtube.com]
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Saturday January 06, @04:35PM
There's always at least one that gets away [sickchirpse.com]
(Score: 4, Funny) by Weasley on Saturday January 06, @05:52PM
Excellent. This should improve beef yields by 0.3%. Begin feeding it to the cattle immediately.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 06, @06:32PM (2 children)
so now when the bacteria ups the anti a patient will be dead no matter what. good job...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 06, @10:23PM (1 child)
When bacteria up the ante it costs them. It's not magic. The resources it uses to resist drugs mean that it can't perform its normal functions quite as well.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Saturday January 06, @10:43PM
But what if the bacteria evolve magic? :-)
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 06, @06:34PM (1 child)
Daptomycin... was discovered by researchers at Eli Lilly and Company in the late 1980s. [wikipedia.org]
What else need be said, now in 2018?
Some time in the last century, there was research.
Since then, there was marketing, marketing, and more marketing, amid bitter complaints that bacteria have the gall to build resistance to Big Pharma's cash cows.
Any new research is quite welcome as it is looooooooooooooong overdue.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 06, @08:34PM
I hope you posted this from the lab while slaving over your PhD.
Reply to This
(Score: 1) by pdfernhout on Saturday January 06, @10:26PM
http://www.scoop.co.nz/stories/HL9910/S00096.htm [scoop.co.nz]
"I watched BBC's Horizon programme The Virus the Cures on Prime TV on 11 October. The programme revealed that we - ie humankind - had discovered a superior cure (to antibiotics) for bacterial infections around the same time that penicillin was being discovered. The research programme on bacteriophages (phages for short) began in Stalin's Georgia in the 1930s. To this day, our knowledge of each of the many thousands of phage viruses remains concentrated in a now rundown laboratory in Tbilisi, Georgia. The arrival of capitalism in the Caucuses threatens a repository of knowledge, built up over 50 years, that could prevent the superbug pandemic that threatens us all next century.
Phages are viruses that live in sewage. Each bacterium has a phage that represents its antidote. As new bacteria strains evolve, new phages evolve in tandem. If there is one thing faster than bacterial evolution, it is virus evolution. Phage therapy is a bit like homeopathy. A person with a bacterial infection must have it accurately diagnosed. Once diagnosed, the physician goes to a phial containing the correct phage, prepares a medicine (phages multiply quickly when allowed to) and administers it. The patient is soon cured, without side effects. If there is a new bacterium, its phage antidote is found eventually. The phage research programme involved a lot of patience: searching, identifying, classifying. Nothing was costly in the capitalist sense. Rather, it was very labour intensive work, performed in Georgia by a dedicated group of publicly-minded scientists. ...
While there are some genuine reasons why phage treatments of bacterial diseases were overlooked in the 1930s and 1940s, the failure to develop a western research program into bacteriophage treatment in the 1980s and 1990s represents an inexcusable failure of western capitalism. By the 1980s, there could be no denial that antibiotic resistance was going to be a major problem in (if not before) the twenty-first century. Yet, we just didn't want to know about what will probably turn out to be the most important medical breakthrough in the twentieth century; a breakthrough made in communist Georgia, in Stalin's Soviet Union.
It is embarrassing when western science is out-trumped, especially by the "communists". Usually, when out-trumped, we don't tell anyone. That's what happened here. Not only did we not have the nous to start a western programme in bacteriophage research; we looked the other way when the files of phials threatened to be destroyed following the breakup of the Soviet Union, and during the little reported civil war that engulfed Georgia a few years ago. So much for the knowledge economies of the west. How can such valuable knowledge be so cheap?
It's not too late for western medicine to enter the post-antibiotic bacteriophage era. Our grandchildren will hardly thank us if we persevere with our corporate-profit-motivated conservatism.
The Soviets were able, eventually, to admit that they were wrong to follow Lysenko. Will we in the west be equally able to admit that we were wrong to put all our medical eggs into the one antibiotic basket, in the process ignoring the most basic tenets of the theory of evolution?"
