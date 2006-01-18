from the just-say-no dept.
Encrypt and lock your electronic devices, because the border agents want to touch them:
Customs officers stationed at the American border and at airports searched an estimated 30,200 cellphones, computers and other electronic devices of people entering and leaving the United States last year — an almost 60 percent increase from 2016, according to Homeland Security Department data released on Friday.
Despite the surge, Customs and Border Protection officials said the searches affected fewer than 1 percent of the more than 300 million travelers who arrived in the United States last year.
Homeland Security officials say border searches are an important investigative tool and are used sparingly by its agents. "In this digital age, border searches of electronic devices are essential to enforcing the law at the U.S. border and to protecting the American people," said John Wagner, the deputy executive assistant commissioner at Customs and Border Protection. Mr. Wagner said the agency was committed to preserving the rights and civil liberties of travelers whose devices are searched.
Also at ABC.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by fustakrakich on Saturday January 06, @08:29PM (11 children)
This has to be good for that business. Don't carry anything with your primary accounts on them.
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 06, @09:11PM
When we crossed the border i wondered if my vpn activity,etc, might create a fuss at the border. It didn't, but it is always something i'm thinking about.
Going anon because.
It's bad that you gotta worry about that kind of thing.
I had my tablet encrypted and passworded but......
Too bad free trade doesn't mean free passage.
(Score: 2) by edIII on Saturday January 06, @09:15PM (3 children)
Moreover, have a travel OS for your systems in general. Encrypted like normal, but honeypot data you don't give a shit about. Data should be backed up to the "cloud" with zero-knowledge, like tarsnaps. You can ship the working drives via courier, insured for the loss of the drives.
I'm hoping to create a "dual-boot" system that loads up a honey pot OS with one passphrase, then loads up the real system with a second passphrase. Deniable computing if you will.
That's where we are pretty much. Privacy has to be actually fought for, and privacy from the government is illegal apparently.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 06, @09:34PM (1 child)
Sounds like grub should be able to do that with minimal hacking... Ik have to check it out
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 06, @10:27PM
I have 2 hard drives, one with Linux and grub bootloader, the other with Windows. It boots directly to Windows via bios hard drive selection. Press F-whatever to change boot drive and you get grub, then Linux. Windows doesn't see the other drive.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 06, @09:41PM
veracrypt hidden partitions, and virtual machines are your friend if you *need* to carry data around locally. Would it stop the NSA? No, but they dont work the border either.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Saturday January 06, @09:20PM (5 children)
Don't carry anything with primary accounts sounds like a good idea. Or, just don't carry electronics. How hard can it be, to cross the border without anything, then purchase a throwaway, log into whatever you want to log into, then discard that throwaway before re-entering the country. There is nothing to search, nothing to decrypt, nothing to nothing. Your data resides safely in a cloud account, or an FTP account, or wherever you stashed it. They want your social media account? Well, you made a throwaway account there, too, didn't you? Hey - it's not your fault that there are sixteen Will Smiths from your hometown on Facebook, is it?
#Hillarygropedme
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Saturday January 06, @09:31PM (1 child)
Is there now a law that you need to have one?
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by frojack on Saturday January 06, @10:53PM
If they ask you if you a social media accound and you say no its instantly suspicious.
Probably grounds enough to hook you up right then and there and frog march you to a holding cell.
You've after all, lied to a federal agent.
Even your account here at SN qualifies as social media.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 06, @09:31PM
Waste of time. Carry nothing and relax. Everything is in my head. Nothing to see. I can get another machine anywhere.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Saturday January 06, @10:49PM
Even that is getting harder to do. Especially in the US. Its getting harder to get a truly undocumented phone.
We had a story about this last year https://soylentnews.org/article.pl?sid=17/02/03/1315244 [soylentnews.org]
Its actually smarter to have a cheap pre-paid in-country phone (or at least an in-country SIM) to call a taxi or order a pizza.
Cheap candy-bar format cell phones start right around $30 in walmart and amazon. Who knows how cheap they might
be on the street.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Barenflimski on Saturday January 06, @10:57PM
That would be great, but most of the time it's "quick trips" for business; either a secondary employer or for yourself. Not even in the realm of possibility for the majority of people or companies.
It does appear that if the "don't search the cloud" restrictions are real guidelines that will be followed, that it does give an opening for a good number of products to keep all data off of the main device.
--
One sig, two sig, red sig, blue sig.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 06, @09:32PM (1 child)
Don't travel to the US.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 06, @10:26PM
There are far too many people here as it is, and foreigners lack a sufficient internalization of germ theory to behave in a healthy, civilized manner, especially Southeast Asians.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 06, @09:38PM (1 child)
If you dont show them what is on there, they can always just confiscate it. ( and detain you for being 'suspicious' since 'what do you have to hide from us' )
Assume anything you carry across wont make it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 06, @10:45PM
Don’t take anything. Machines are cheap to replace.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by frojack on Saturday January 06, @10:30PM
The Verge [theverge.com] is reporting that Customs and Border Patrol has been told to dial back the searches of electronics to only those cases where they have ever so slightly changed the rules about what they can and can't search.
Of interest they can not search cloud data, or any data that is accessible ONLY when the radios are on. So Airplane mode and password protected OwnCloud are your friends. And theoretically CBP’s policy would at least require officers to have some level of suspicion before copying and using electronic methods to search a electronic device.
CPB's 12 page pdf of their newdirective [cbp.gov]
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
