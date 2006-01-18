from the to-infinity-and-beyond dept.
ArsTechnica looks ahead to 2018 space news:
Last year offered a mixed bag for spaceflight aficionados. The highs were very high, with SpaceX flying, landing, and reflying rockets at an unprecedented rate while finally beginning to deliver on its considerable promise. But the lows were pronounced, too, with the loss of the Cassini spacecraft in the outer Solar System and NASA's continued lack (for nearly a full year) of an administrator.
There were also delays upon delays. The ultra-expensive James Webb Space Telescope saw its launch date slip from 2018 into some time in 2019. NASA's Space Launch System rocket saw its maiden launch slip from late 2018 into 2019 and then again into 2020. The Falcon Heavy also moved to the right on the calendar, from November, then December, and finally into early 2018.
But all of those delays mean that the last couple of years of the 2010s should feature a lot of spaceflight action, and a good chunk of that will occur in the next 12 months. Looking ahead at what is to come, here are the key spaceflight milestones we're most eager to see in 2018, grouped by the approximate quarter of the year in which they might happen.
Falcon Heavy, Solar Sails, Chinese Land on the Moon, and more.
[The 'loss' of the Cassini spacecraft was a planned event. Having nearly exhausted the fuel available for orbit corrections, it was sent on a trajectory to disintegrate in Saturn's atmosphere. This, instead of running the risk of possibly landing on, and contaminating, one of Saturn's potentially habitable moons (e.g. Enceladus) --martyb].
(Score: 4, Informative) by takyon on Saturday January 06, @10:46PM
Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite [wikipedia.org] (exoplanets, March 2018 launch)
Chandrayaan-2 [wikipedia.org] (Lunar orbiter, lander, rover, Q1 2018 launch)
Parker Solar Probe [wikipedia.org] (Venus flybys, very close study of the Sun, summer 2018 launch)
CHEOPS [wikipedia.org] (exoplanets, end of 2018 launch)
A bunch of private spacecraft were supposed to land on the Moon early this year to compete for the Google Lunar X Prize [wikipedia.org]. The deadline was extended several times and is now March 31, 2018.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Timeline_of_Solar_System_exploration#2010s [wikipedia.org]
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
(Score: 4, Interesting) by frojack on Saturday January 06, @10:57PM (1 child)
After all, the rest are just pedestrian.
Landing a Falcon Heavy would be the cat's meow.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Informative) by takyon on Saturday January 06, @11:13PM
They make a good case for the Falcon 9 Block 5 [wikipedia.org]. It has increased thrust and improvements that could make it much easier and faster to refurbish/reuse.
Even if Falcon Heavy works, there won't be that many flights of it. There will be more Falcon 9 flights per year (some payloads originally planned for Falcon Heavy years ago have flown on improved versions of Falcon 9 instead). And BFR will knock both Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy out of the park [wikipedia.org] by lifting more while being fully reusable (recovering and reusing the Falcon 9/Heavy second stage is unlikely).
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 06, @11:00PM (1 child)
Will 2018 be the year Musk impregnates the Red Planet?
Will he cheat and spill a space probe filled with Musky sperm on Mars instead?
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday January 06, @11:05PM
Shit, it could be in the trunk of his BRIGHT RED Tesla Roadster.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent