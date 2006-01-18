from the takes-a-delicate-touch dept.
Researchers at the University of Colorado in Boulder have combined aspects of pneumatic actuators and dielectric elastomer actuators to create "soft muscles" for robots:
Two soft muscle technologies have jumped to the fore: pneumatic actuators, which pump gases or liquids into soft pouches to create particular movements, and devices called dielectric elastomer actuators, which apply an electric field across an insulating flexible plastic to make it deform with a particular movement. Pneumatic actuators are both powerful and easy to make, but pumps can be bulky and moving gases and fluids around can be slow. Dielectric elastomer actuators are fast and energy efficient. But they often fail catastrophically when a bolt of electricity blasts through the plastic.
Now, researchers led by Christoph Keplinger, a physicist at the University of Colorado in Boulder, have married the best of both technologies, creating soft musclelike actuators that use electricity to drive the movement of liquids inside small pouches. The design is simple. The actuators start with small plastic pouches that contain an insulating liquid, such as regular canola oil from the supermarket. When researchers apply a voltage between electrodes placed on both sides of the pouch, they are drawn together, squeezing the liquid and causing it to flow to nearby regions. The upshot is that the actuator changes shape, and whatever is connected to it moves.
Keplinger and his colleagues report today in a pair of papers in Science and Science Robotics that they created three soft muscle designs that contract with the precision and force of mammalian skeletal muscles. In their Science paper, Keplinger's team showed that a series of doughnut-shaped actuators had the dexterity to enable a robotic gripper to pick up and hold a raspberry [DOI: 10.1126/science.aao6139] [DX]. They also showed that if a bolt of electricity did arc through the insulating liquid between the electrodes, any "damage" was instantly repaired when the arcing stopped, and new liquid flowed into the region. And in Science Robotics, Keplinger's team reports creating two other muscle designs that contract linearly, much like a human bicep, enabling them to lift far more than their own weight at a rapid repetition rate [open, DOI: 10.1126/scirobotics.aar3276] [DX].
Also at Boulder Daily Camera.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Sunday January 07, @01:43AM (1 child)
If they're anything like me, they'll drop everything small.
Fingers too big.
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: 2) by Bot on Sunday January 07, @02:24AM (3 children)
I have seen enough hentai to know where this is going.
