The Nintendo Switch has been named America's fastest-selling home games console.

A total of 4.8 million units were sold in the US during the 10 months following the Switch's launch there on 3 March last year.

The Switch breaks tradition with the firm's previous home consoles in allowing owners to use it as a portable console for game-playing on the move.

One analyst said Nintendo had completely turned its business around.

The previous record for the fastest-selling console in the US was Nintendo's Wii, launched in 2006, which went on to be one of the top-selling consoles in history worldwide.

However, the company's next offering - the Wii U - fared much more poorly.

As a consequence, Nintendo had been under considerable pressure to deliver a popular device this time around.