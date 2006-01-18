from the no-electrician-needed dept.
The Nintendo Switch has been named America's fastest-selling home games console.
A total of 4.8 million units were sold in the US during the 10 months following the Switch's launch there on 3 March last year.
The Switch breaks tradition with the firm's previous home consoles in allowing owners to use it as a portable console for game-playing on the move.
One analyst said Nintendo had completely turned its business around.
The previous record for the fastest-selling console in the US was Nintendo's Wii, launched in 2006, which went on to be one of the top-selling consoles in history worldwide.
However, the company's next offering - the Wii U - fared much more poorly.
As a consequence, Nintendo had been under considerable pressure to deliver a popular device this time around.
What if you don't like Mario or Zelda?
(Score: 3, Informative) by black6host on Sunday January 07, @03:31AM (4 children)
My 9 year old wanted one badly for his birthday. Actually, truth be told, it would matter what day it was, :) Well, I got him one, with a couple of games and it's been pretty decent. The quality is good enough for my failing eyesight and good enough for him. Especially on a TV. It's portable and is very nice to work with that way as well.
It may not have the computing and graphics punch of the competitors but it has the games, good enough quality and can handle both big screen and be portable. They've got a winner on their hands...
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday January 07, @03:45AM (1 child)
They are on the same commodity hardware path as Xbox and Sony. Nintendo should be able to drop in a newer Nvidia Tegra SoC every 3 years or so to improve power consumption and performance. Which is somewhat more critical for them since unlike the 4K!!!!!!! Xbox One X and PS4 Pro, the Switch is portable and could always use more battery life.
(Score: 2) by Marand on Sunday January 07, @04:32AM
It's not just that it's portable, it's that it's seamlessly so. You drop it into the dock and it slots itself in with no fuss, just an instant swap to television (or monitor) output. It feels like hardware convergence done right. Just like the unit itself, the controller is similarly flexible and mostly seamless. The switch controller can be used attached to the portable screen, detached and used as a single two-part controller (wii-style), used as two separate controllers (1p/2p), or slotted into a plastic shell to handle more like a traditional controller, and all but one (attached to the unit) can be used docked or in portable mode.
I know it's just a game machine, but seeing how well it handles hardware convergence makes me hopeful that eventually someone will get it right for general-purpose computing devices one day as well.
(Score: 1) by clone141166 on Sunday January 07, @11:37AM
Interesting
(Score: 2, Funny) by Arik on Sunday January 07, @03:40AM
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
(Score: 2) by Marand on Sunday January 07, @03:44AM
You don't have to like those to want a Switch, though it does help. Splatoon 2 and ARMs are also a lot of fun, Metroid Prime 4 is coming, and I've heard some of the other Switch games are a blast as well.
That said, I'd argue that you can't gauge your potential to enjoy Breath of the Wild based on how much or little you've liked previous Zelda titles, because it's a very, very different game from the formula the series has followed since the smash success of Ocarina of Time redefined what people expected from a Zelda game. It's a sandbox game, more akin to a Zelda-skinned Grand Theft Auto or Elder Scrolls game than a post-OoT Zelda. Its open nature makes it feel less like post-OoT Zelda and more like an evolution of the original NES game and A Link to the Past on the SNES.
If you like being given a world to explore and no restrictions on how to go about doing it, it's a game you can get sucked into. Even the shrine puzzles (how you increase your health or stamina) are open-ended: they have intended solutions, but they aren't strictly enforced, so you can often solve them multiple ways, sometimes easier or harder than the "correct" solutions.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Sunday January 07, @03:51AM (2 children)
What if you have already been desensitized to blood, guts, and gratuitous use of curse words and the "hoo-hoo, ha-ha!" clownism of Mario is no longer enough to feed your bloodlust?
It's about time Link starts having a swastika on his shield and starts calling Ganondorf a Jew. Darkwing Duck had the right idea about this, as his weapons launched gas.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 07, @04:42AM (1 child)
Holy crap. It's 2018, you gonna be stupid all year long?
(Score: 0, Troll) by Ethanol-fueled on Sunday January 07, @04:48AM
Hell Yeah, nigga, we all are!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 07, @04:38AM (3 children)
What were they called? Segway, Smegma, I can't remember...
(Score: 2) by mhajicek on Sunday January 07, @04:57AM (1 child)
Atari? Got a new one of those for my five year old for Christmas.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 07, @05:08AM
Found it! Sega! *I knew I was close*
(Score: 1) by Apparition on Sunday January 07, @05:41AM
Sega pulled out of the console hardware business in 2001 with the Dreamcast [wikipedia.org] their last console release, for two reasons. First, the Sega Saturn was a huge pain in the rear to program for [theguardian.com], giving ground to Nintendo with the Nintendo 64 and Sony with the PlayStation. Then Sega's Dreamcast console went toe-to-toe with the Sony PlayStation 2, and it lost, leaving Sega a bloody, crumbled mess. The Dreamcast suffered major piracy issues due to ease of pirating Dreamcast games, and the PlayStation 2 was able to play original PlayStation games. The combination of Sega losing market share in the Saturn era due to the difficulty third-parties had making games for it, the ease of piracy with the Dreamcast, and the PS2 just plain being better with a huge back catalog of games dealt a death blow to Sega's console business.
(Score: 2) by clone141166 on Sunday January 07, @12:09PM
...
(Score: 2) by crafoo on Sunday January 07, @12:26PM
It's what got the zeldas and marios that all the numales grew up on.
when is it getting real games, like Nintendogs 2?
Well, I mean it has Butcher, so that's one good game.
