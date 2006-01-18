18/01/06/0813212 story
A North Korean missile reportedly crashed into one of its own cities after it failed just minutes following its launch.
US officials said the Hwasong-12 intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) was initially thought to have disintegrated mid-flight after it was fired on 28 April last year.
However, new data suggests it landed in the city of Tokchon, around 90 miles north of the secretive communist country’s capital, Pyongyang. Tokchon has a population of around 200,000.
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/asia/north-korea-missile-hit-city-accident-nuclear-war-ballistic-tests-chonsin-dong-tokchon-a8141481.html
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday January 07, @09:48AM (2 children)
Someone was shooting at the Dear Leader, but got the wrong city?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 07, @10:14AM
Kim's immediate whereabouts are a secret. There's no target to shoot at.
(Score: -1, Spam) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 07, @10:44AM
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Sunday January 07, @11:35AM (1 child)
One thing about missiles -- which are a kind of rocket -- you have to test them A LOT if you want them to work right. Even after they're perfected, you keep testing them. To make sure they still work. And when a test goes wrong, it can make a big mess. We test our missiles by launching them from California to our islands in the Pacific. So they're never near anything that matters. Little Rocket Man is a smart cookie. He knows that if he messes up anything of ours -- if it even looks like he's about do do that -- he'll be in big trouble. The likes of which this world has never seen. He knows. He knows very well. So he tested his missile on one of his own cities. To see how much damage it would do. Let me tell you, it didn't do much. Broke some glass in a greenhouse. Something for people in glass houses to worry about. The rest of us are fine. We'll be fine, folks. Believe me, I have a much bigger "button" than he does. And mine works much better. I can tell my guys at the Pentagon, get rid of Little Rocket Man. And in less than an hour, no more Little Rocket Man. No more North Korea.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 07, @12:18PM
> if it even looks like he's about do do that
I see what you did there.
