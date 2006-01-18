A North Korean missile reportedly crashed into one of its own cities after it failed just minutes following its launch.

US officials said the Hwasong-12 intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) was initially thought to have disintegrated mid-flight after it was fired on 28 April last year.

However, new data suggests it landed in the city of Tokchon, around 90 miles north of the secretive communist country’s capital, Pyongyang. Tokchon has a population of around 200,000.

http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/asia/north-korea-missile-hit-city-accident-nuclear-war-ballistic-tests-chonsin-dong-tokchon-a8141481.html