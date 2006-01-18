from the hoped-we-were-past-all-this dept.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is holding a "public health grand round" at its Roybal campus in Atlanta, Georgia. The topic is "Public Health Response to a Nuclear Detonation":
The CDC is holding a session January 16 to discuss personal safety measures and the training of response teams "on a federal, state, and local level to prepare for nuclear detonation."
The meeting, part of the agency's monthly Public Health Grand Rounds, will include presentations like "Preparing for the Unthinkable" and "Roadmap to Radiation Preparedness," and it will be held at the CDC's headquarters in Atlanta. "Grand rounds" are a type of meeting or symposium in which members of a public health community come together to discuss topics of interest or public importance.
This isn't the first time in recent months that official entities have informed the public about the consequences of a possible nuclear strike. In August, amid escalating nuclear rhetoric from North Korea, Guam's Homeland Security and Office of Civil Defense released a two-page fact sheet about what to do in the case of a nuclear event. And in December, Hawaii started monthly testing of a nuclear warning siren system -- the first such tests since the end of the Cold War.
It had been planned in April and has nothing at all to do with any particular statements or tweets.
(Score: 4, Funny) by stormwyrm on Sunday January 07, @05:05AM (1 child)
So, is there going to be a 2018 update to the famous 1951 film? [youtube.com]
The right to believe whatever you want does not mean that whatever you want to believe is right.
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 07, @06:14AM
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Sunday January 07, @05:13AM (5 children)
When we won the war against the Japs, we didn't just use 1 nuke. We had 3, we used 2 of them. I think we could have ended it a lot sooner if we used all 3. We have thousands now, we're in the big leagues. If we have to go to war against the countries in the Paris Accord, we can win. Maybe, probably, we can win. I'd love to win without using our nuclear arsenal. And if anyone can, it's me. Because I'm a great negotiator. The greatest. I like to say, winning isn't everything. It's the only thing. And you don't win by using 1 nuke when you have thousands! 🇺🇸
(Score: 2, Interesting) by anubi on Sunday January 07, @07:20AM (2 children)
We get mixed up in a Thermonuclear War and Nobody's gonna win that one.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 07, @08:20AM (1 child)
Face it, there is nothing that will prevent nuclear war forever. We can win or we can lose.
It's a shame that most people are not emotionally fit to be prepared. Preparing for disasters of all types is just what sensible people do. The fact that we install sirens for tornadoes and tsunamis, and that we sometimes have drill and lessons, is no different. It seems people want to ignore the issue, or else they just panic about it. Clearheaded preparation is far better.
We're also cheap and lazy.
Switzerland has nuclear war shelter for 114% of the population. Residential buildings are required to have shelter that can withstand a 12 megaton blast at 700 meters. Modern warheads are typically much smaller than that.
Lots of "we are all so doomed" thinking assumes worst-case results from a worst-case war. That needn't be what happens. It's an excuse to not even try. It's an excuse to panic or surrender.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 07, @08:40AM
When that day comes, there will be no winners.
Maybe survivors. In various states of survival.
Most of the infrastructure that provides our creature comforts will most certainly be severely impacted.
Duck and surrender? Absolutely not. War if it comes to that.
My own consensus is it would be a helluva lot less risk to ALL of us to take out the combatants, rather than entire populations.
I see constant stories on the police channels of people who "disappear".
With all our highly trained forces and intelligence, it seems odd that one particular person is still wagging his weewee in public.
If it comes to it, I'd rather see this whole thing settled amongst the upper levels of leadership ( by elimination, if it comes to that ) instead of releasing nuclear contamination onto the entire planet.
Fukushima is bad enough. Ask the Japanese. Nuclear is messy - leaving a mess for generations to come.
(Score: 3, Touché) by krishnoid on Sunday January 07, @07:35AM
You got the enemy, the winner, and multiple nuclear arsenal numbers correct in the space of two sentences. You're raising my suspicions that you may not actually be the real Donald Trump.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Aiwendil on Sunday January 07, @09:35AM
I know you're trolling but since lots of people actually belive stuff like that.
The bombs was not needed, the deciding blow against Japan was russia's litte manoeuver against manchuria (with a one hour warning), a nice little pincer roughly the size of western europe.
(and they did it fast enough to actually having to have to wait for US forces in Korea in order to meet the agreements with the western powers)
Read up about the russian invasion of manchuria to get a sense of just how f*cked the japanese was at that point (it basically is the biggest curbstomp battle of the entire WWII - and yes, done with the same troops that just got their training against germany but this time they where properly equipped and with modern weapons)
(Also, wiping out a city per day was done with conventional fire-bombing by the time of the nuclear bombs - the nukes basically was an increase in speed not in magnitude)
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Sunday January 07, @05:38AM (2 children)
1) Bend over
2) Put head between legs
3) Kiss own ass goodbye
This, of course, is if you are lucky enough to be in the blast zone.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 07, @07:43AM (1 child)
4) profit.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 07, @11:01AM
5) post selfie on instagram
(Score: 2) by clone141166 on Sunday January 07, @12:03PM
Hmm
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 07, @12:20PM
A full-on nuclear conflict would certainly leave the US, Europe, and Russia functionally annihilated. Probably China too, along with Japan and India.
So who's left to pick up the pieces?
Africa? Teh lulz.
Nope, South America wins WW3 by default.
Imagine a brave new future world run like Mexico or Venezuela.
Hope you like tortillas.
