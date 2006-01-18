from the green'ish dept.
The UK smashed 13 clean energy records last year in the 'greenest year ever' for electricity production in the country, according to WWF analysis of National Grid data.
The sweep of new records was powered by the rise of green energy on the system, WWF said last week, with highlights including the first full day since the Industrial Revolution with no coal power, record spikes in solar and offshore wind generation, and record low prices for offshore wind.
The year's performance continues a trend of falling power sector emissions in recent years, as wind and solar replace coal power on the grid. Since 2012 Britain has halved carbon emissions in the electricity sector, and now ranks as the seventh cleanest power system in the world.
The "green" mix includes nuclear power.
(Score: 2) by BsAtHome on Sunday January 07, @02:05PM (3 children)
If this is the "greenest year", then why are we still blasting more and more CO2 into the air?
It should read "We're doing a fine job at illusory cleanup.". Every year we manage to highlight the positives, but forget that the negatives are growing as well. It all feels like an exercise in feel-good propaganda.
(Score: 4, Informative) by janrinok on Sunday January 07, @03:03PM
The world is blasting more and more CO2 into the atmosphere while the UK is having it's greenest year ever for power generation. The two things are not mutually exclusive.
It's always my fault...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 07, @03:33PM
The CO2 may drop off this year, at least in USA -- latest forecast is for somewhat higher gasoline prices.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 07, @05:55PM
why are we still blasting more and more CO2 into the air?
More people on the planet. CO2 is a normal byproduct of life.
This hypersensitivity over CO2 is distracting our attention from the real poisons and sewage, etc we are emitting along with it. That (and water mismanagement) is what's killing the planet. More CO2 will just make the jungles grow thicker, if we don't chop it all down first.
The thing to remember is that if we maintain our present growth rate, we have about 450 years left before we generate enough BTUs to boil off the oceans, and that's only if we achieve 100% efficiency on pure "renewables". Don't worry, the growth rate will slow down long before then.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 07, @08:54PM
The UK is increasingly burning wood chips from chopped-down forests. Only by some weird EU accounting is the resulting electricity green.
