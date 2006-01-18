from the It's-not-bannable-if-it's-the-president's-tweet dept.
Many Twitter users have reported threats of genocide and the use of weapons of mass destruction by one Twitterati in particular, but Twitter does not think these violate the terms of usage at Twitter. Tweet, at Mashable.
The President of the United States possibly made another threat of nuclear war on Twitter, but the company doesn't seem to think the post breaks any of its rules. Donald Trump boasted on Twitter about how his nuclear button was bigger than North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's, and people are calling (again) for the president to be banned from the platform.
Folks on Twitter are asking the platform whether this violates its policy against violent threats. So far the response from Twitter has been in the form of an automated response in which Twitter says Trump's message represents "no violation of the Twitter Rules against abusive behavior."
Mashable checked, just in case:
Twitter confirmed to Mashable that "this Tweet did not violate our terms of service," referencing the Twitter Rules against violent threats and glorification of violence.
"You may not make specific threats of violence or wish for the serious physical harm, death, or disease of an individual or group of people," the rules state.
So it seems that if you are going to threaten serious "physical harm, death or disease" on Twitter, be sure to include everyone by using nukes, instead of just one individual or group.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Bot on Sunday January 07, @11:49AM (17 children)
I dunno why I have always to defend politician Trump, but I don't see how his tweets can be likened to mr angryguy making threats to the ex. Kim likes to boast, silence would be worse.
Now, I think NK is kept as an example of old school fascism, making fascism 2.0 look good in comparison, but if really nation were against nation, raising the fist is not a bad idea against the bully. Especially when you're bigger.
(Score: 0, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 07, @12:16PM
Trading threats isn't usually considered an effective or productive diplomatic tactic. But hey, when everything else has failed...
https://www.npr.org/2018/01/03/575288560/journalist-as-u-s-retreats-from-world-stage-china-moves-to-fill-the-void [npr.org]
China is the way to deal with North Korea but it would take a bigger miracle than the fractured Trump White House to convince China to do anything.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday January 07, @01:27PM (2 children)
Everybody remember, the above advice comes from a bot [dilbert.com].
(Score: 2) by Bot on Sunday January 07, @04:09PM (1 child)
As much as I like the reassuring glow of global thermonuclear war, I still think that the bigger button propaganda on twitter has a potential to scare NK into compromising, rather than into getting glassed.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 07, @11:48PM
Or to get other elements in NK government to overthrow Kim.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Sunday January 07, @01:41PM (1 child)
Various SJW's, liberals, political opponents, and assorted nut cases band together, in an attempt to silence or censor the HMFIC*. And, they are surprised that it doesn't work?
* Head Mother Fucker In Charge - aka Commander in Chief.
#Hillarygropedme
(Score: 0, Disagree) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 07, @04:22PM
a.k.a. The Lyin' King
(Score: 5, Insightful) by VLM on Sunday January 07, @02:10PM (1 child)
I'm guessing you're not from the USA? The leftist establishment in total control of the media and academia has SEVERE "Trump Derangement Syndrome" and this is one of many a fever spikes.
Everyone at the gym the day this came out (a couple days ago) was laughing their ass off at Trump's "mine's bigger" joke reply every time it came up on TV while also watching purple haired cat ladies on TV splutter and foam at the mouth in rage about it, and laughing at the cat ladies. Leftists trying to one up each other in holiness signalling is extremely unappealing to normies and what makes it comical is the leftists can't see it, like a kick me sign on their butts; aside from simply being funny, this kind of situation is how you manufacture Trump voters.
(Score: 2, Funny) by jmorris on Sunday January 07, @05:52PM
Yup, it is amazing how they can fail to get the dick joke Trump was using on Lil Rocket Man. Of course they do get it, our so called media is all kabuki theatre, virtue signaling and autistic screeching. Reeeeeeeeeeee!
(Score: 4, Informative) by VLM on Sunday January 07, @02:59PM (6 children)
Replying separately because this situation is weird:
I worked really close with a SK for many years and heard a lot about SK culture which is pretty interesting. You could call it an extremely minor hobby of mine.
First of all there's like three definitions of what it means to be a fascist before we even get started on the Koreans and their peculiar views of fan death and fascism and whatnot:
1) Mere pejorative I'm further left wing that you so you're a fascist, aka every Republican party candidate since the 60s, especially Trump, anyone who isn't loudly and publicly actively racist and sexist WRT hating white men, that sort of thing. Don't mean much, but its all you'll ever see in propaganda and media. Probably no point in talking about it.
2) Actual fascism, a strong man dictator who uses extreme force to suppress opposition while having total control of industry and commerce. Ironically this was the Soviet Union for about 70 years. Not so much now, there is no longer a continuous defined strong militaristic chain of command from Putin to the local bartender, along with the local bartender having a place in the central committee's five year plan, however small that place may have been, although that very theoretically existed in Stalin's day. For that matter every strong alpha male leader is not a fascist, consider Trump. Basically for a century or so now outside of the 30s and 40s, fascists have been "commie dictators we don't like" as opposed to the slightly more respectable "commie dictators we do like" whom we called communists. So Gorbachev was a commie because WE liked him, NK is fascist because WE dislike. Capitalization on WE because emphasize that the definition has nothing to do with them and everything to do with our fickle opinion of them. Another example, arguably Saddam Hussein was never a fascist because the trashed economy of Iraq was never really under any control at all ever, he was a dictator who killed the opposition for a long time but his culture was a mess that couldn't be controlled at all except thru his massive violence and his economy was freaking libertarian paradise anarchy although he always skimmed enough money personally to be rich.
3) Genuine honest to god fascism. Think of FDR trying to socially engineer the country in the 30s and then nationalize all industry and railroads "for the War" in the 40s while putting the Japs in camps. Or the Clinton crime family and their antics. Or uncle Adolf, a good boy who dindu nothin wrong, in my opinion, although there are a lot of complainers who miss the point that you got to crack some eggs to make an omelette. Or "Il Duce" in Italy.
The Koreans situation is nuanced.
Per
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Korean_ethnic_nationalism [wikipedia.org]
They see themselves not as a nation, which seems to eliminate one of the pre-reqs of fascism, but as kind of a multi country race. Identical to Diaspora Jews, they see themselves superior to everyone else but happen to live in multiple countries. Their nationalism game is weak; like you'd expect from a country that somehow lost its own Civil War. Usually its very hard for both sides to lose a civil war but the Koreans found a way, BTW saying this out loud is not wise around Koreans, this whole "only country to ever lose its own civil war" thing is kinda a sore point.
A good idea is to read "Fire in the Lake" an interesting book from the 60s about, of all things, Vietnam, explaining how Asians always try to run a millions of person scale civilization exactly like they ran a hundred person village for millennia (thousands of years; not Trump's hot wife) and unsurprisingly the plan is a disaster at scaling but because they're smart and high agency and good time preference stats, their individual quality props up a stupidly designed and run giant system. Well, NK is Vietnam is to some extent Japan its all the same mindset kinda like the whole "western civilization" thing has kinda exceeded the bounds of the country of Greece for awhile now. And the point of this is when you think Fascist you tend to think an Uncle Adolf like figure whereas what Asians do is something much more like take the good wise old chief of a hundred person farm village doing a pretty good job and put him in charge of ten million people where he will fail not because he's ever a bad guy but because you can't have a ten million person tribe government. And all Asian civilizations do it the same way, merely with varying (over time and by place) levels of success. Fascism is kind of an out of control corporation expanding a company town into a country; Asians give a farm village chief a "Peter Principle" promotion until he fails and then they promote some other farmer until they find a really lucky farmer or a really sociopathic bastard who is successful by Asian Civilization standards (pretty high on species lifetime average while also kinda bleh compared to the peak of industrial western civ)
There's like 2 people on the internet who see NK as fascist, you and this other guy, thats about it. But its an interesting discussion.
As a side issue the LOL-bertarians think if you ethnically cleaned the west to keep the high IQ (aka white and asian) people then we would be smart enough to live under the intelligence cost/load of a purely libertarian paradise of a culture. However they miss the point that the Asians have been trying to implement a culture like that for many centuries and they never completely fail but they never get much beyond crappy farm village stage either. To some extent the best anti-libertarian argument isn't pointing at Somalia or Africa in general; the best argument against LOLbertarianism is pointing at Asia. Most of the alt-right people have common paths and the nearly universal lol-bertarian path involves realizing that sure trying to implement utopia using Africans gets you Somalia or Detroit at best, but there's another more censored problem that trying to implement their utopia with smart Asians ends up with, well, Asia. If it weren't for the colonialist westerners, Asia would still be a backward continent of 99.99999% starving rice farmers. Even colonialist westerners who COULD "fix" Asia, COULD NOT "fix" Africa, which is another interesting lol-bertarian lesson.
(Score: 5, Informative) by Phoenix666 on Sunday January 07, @04:35PM (2 children)
I'd agree with the first definition of "fascism."
Your second and third definitions repeat the tedious fallacy that fascism = socialism, according to the following logic:
1. A dog has four legs.
2. A cat also has four legs.
3. Therefore, a dog is a cat.
Your descriptions of East Asian political culture are quite wrong, too. First, China != Korea != Japan.
Koreans are not identical to Diaspora Jews. There are some who were taken to Japan as slave labor by the Greater East Asia Co-prosperity Sphere, and their descendants remain there, as non-citizens. There are some who emigrated to the United States after the Korean War and political unrest in the South in the 70's and 80's. They have not scattered to the four winds as did Jews. If there's any group in Asia comparable to the Diaspora Jews, it's the overseas Chinese in ASEAN nations, whom everyone else in that region do call, "The Jews of Asia."
Historically the Korean peninsula comprised several kingdoms, Shilla, Baekje, and Koguryo. They were first unified in the 10th century, though, for a period, and then permanently in about 1400. Their ethno-linguistic identity has been quite consistent throughout, though. Saying that they don't consider themselves a nation because they previously consisted of several kingdoms or because they've been divided since WWII is like saying the English don't consider themselves a nation because they once consisted of Wessex, Northumbria, East Anglia, Sussex, etc and the Germans don't consider themselves a nation because they too were previously many states and were also divided after WWII. In short, it's incorrect.
Your notion of East Asian states as "villages, writ large," is quite incorrect also. Japan, Korea, and China all had sophisticated polities for thousands of years. They had national armies, they had bureaucracies. Japan had the shogunate. China had its imperial system administered by scholar-lords who attained their positions through civil service exams. Korea had its feudal system. All of those were much more complex than the "village headman" portrait you have painted.
Modern history in East Asia has been characterized by how those places have industrialized and responded to colonial pressures from the West. Japan got with the program very quickly so they were able to mount the challenge they did in WWII. China languished because it's a large, complex country that was not able to resist colonialism as effectively as Japan. Korea was quite buffeted by events in its two larger neighbors and it's only in the last twenty years that South Korea has hit its stride economically.
One can drill down to more detail in each of those cases, but nobody wants to read all that here. Suffice it to say, your assertion, "all Asian civilizations do it the same way, merely with varying (over time and by place) levels of success." is not supported by fact. You cannot make that generalization.
Frankly, most of what you wrote smacks of the heritage from European colonial triumphalist historians, who pushed a teleological view of events that portrayed everything as an inevitable progression to white European supremacy. It carries an implicit assumption of racial and cultural hierarchy. It doesn't actually shed light on any of the countries and cultures you're talking about so much as illuminate where you're coming from.
Washington DC delenda est.
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 07, @09:49PM (1 child)
Fascism isn't socialism, but it implies socialism. You can have socialism without fascism, but you can't have fascism without socialism.
Fascism is socialism plus nationalism.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 07, @10:31PM
Two bad two of the leading scholars of historic fascism (Roger Griffin and John Lukacs) disagree with you. In fact, the big three fascist regimes (Germany, Italy and Spain) used different systems (Dirigism, Corporatism, and Syndicalism).
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Bot on Sunday January 07, @04:41PM
I used fascism in the literal Roman fascio sense, which indeed makes commies fascists. All features commies think are differentiating them from fascism, hate of rich guys, populism, revolution, end of revealed religion, had been integral in early mussolinian fascism. Two barking dogs are better than one to steer the sheep wherever you want, and let the dogs fight each other sometimes so they keep in shape.
It's old school "society made for the individual" vs "individual made for society" fascism. Many variation of the latter, no surviving political expression of the former, unless possibly some city states and iceland.
(Score: 5, Informative) by LoRdTAW on Sunday January 07, @06:37PM (1 child)
Your big mistake is labeling Trump am alpha male. He isn't. He's the spoiled, big mouthed son of a business man. He's that guy at the bar who constantly talks shit and acts like a dick because who's gonna fuck with me until he gets his clock cleaned by a real man. Putin otoh is actually alpha.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday January 08, @12:34AM
Yeah, see, that tells me you don't have a clue what an alpha male actually is.
We've got #BieberFever [soylentnews.org]!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 07, @09:48PM
Kim isn't the schoolyard bully, Don is. Kim's just the spoiled, ill mannered rich brat.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Sunday January 07, @10:44PM
Of course not, it would require a certain degree of maturity.
Mr. Agent Orange stopped at the age of the Angry Kid [wikipedia.org] with Tourette [youtube.com]
(Score: 5, Insightful) by crafoo on Sunday January 07, @12:22PM (1 child)
Twitter has no credibility. I frankly don't give a single shit what they think is acceptable or not. Their systems and moderators deserve nothing more than weaponized shitposting neural net farms.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Sunday January 07, @06:57PM
This is the only post in the discussion worth responding to. If I were president, with respect to Twitter, I'd be saying the exact goddamn shit Trump is.
Remember, North Korea also had their moment -- they called Trump a "dotard," and in the process educated the entire world populace that "dotard" is actually a word. Trash-talk is one of the greatest things humanity has ever invented. I learned the art of trash-talk the right way, through sports, but nowadays even dick-kneading nerds know it through their headsets and online X-Box matches.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 07, @12:34PM (1 child)
You may not because the state has a monopoly on violence. Reciprocal threats of violence are not held to the same standard in law, just as self defence must always be entirely lawful. For the president of the US to respond in-kind to threats by a hostile nation should be legal on any platform.
Twitter's rules are silly, a threat must be credible to be actionable in law. Even obvious attempts at humor; Like stating I'm going to assail Twitter's CEO with a baguette while dressed as the statue of liberty, standing on one leg while singing the Star Spangled Banner are verboten under totalitarian Twitter policy. This is why Twitter and FaceBook are doomed to failure.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 07, @12:49PM
>I'm going to assail Twitter's CEO with a baguette while dressed as the statue of liberty, standing on one leg while singing the Star Spangled Banner
wth, that was MY OWN plan!
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 07, @01:17PM
How many times do you need to hear it? Rules are for you and me, not them.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 07, @03:23PM (1 child)
Saying your gun is bigger is not a specific threat. A specific threat is - I'm going to kill you and your family tomorrow with my bigger gun.
I'm far from a Trump supporter. I think he's dangerous and bad for the USA and the world but BS like this is not helping.
And if any of you think he's unstable, how does BS like this even help? From the outside it sure seems to me "both sides" are mostly a bunch of retards.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by The Mighty Buzzard on Sunday January 07, @03:46PM
Yup. Nothing to see here but the butthurt regressive left being badly in need of a dictionary.
We've got #BieberFever [soylentnews.org]!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 07, @04:18PM (7 children)
The real question is why the US has an idiot as a president.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 07, @04:25PM (5 children)
They have the government they deserve.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 07, @04:36PM (3 children)
The majority of the United States did NOT vote for the individual in office currently. Remember that.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Sunday January 07, @07:48PM (2 children)
That's irrelevant. Every nation gets the government it deserves, regardless of the political process used to select the leaders.
(Score: 2) by requerdanos on Sunday January 07, @10:13PM (1 child)
Stalin's victims killed by the government they deserved?
Tienanmen square victims killed by the government they deserved?
I am not sure I agree with your dogmatism here. Sure, the USA has a pretty poor record of late picking Federal leaders, but I don't think that means that "every nation gets the government it deserves."
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Sunday January 07, @11:02PM
You're looking at it wrong, because you're looking at individuals rather than a collective. Do the black people shot in the back by cops in the US deserve that? Of course not. But collectively, as a nation, we get the government we deserve: nations where the people do whatever it is that's necessary to create a better government in fact get a better government, which provides benefits for all, and nations where the people fail to do that, and instead allow corruption or despotism, get a government that makes them miserable overall, and gives them a much lower standard of living. What can any individual do to get a government they think they deserve? That's unknown, and surely is different for every situation, and there's an infinite possibility of actions anyway, but the gist of this is that nations that have better governments generally don't have them by accident or random chance; these governments and societies are a product of the collective actions of the people living there over the lifetime of the nation. Of course, there are some caveats and exceptions: people in a small peaceful country that gets invaded and occupied by some powerful imperialist nation can't really be blamed for that, and there are environmental and other external factors at play too, but overall if a nation's people really want to build a good, effective government that works best for them given their current circumstances (location, resources, etc.), the only thing keeping them from that is themselves.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by leftover on Sunday January 07, @04:45PM
Also, none but a tiny few controlled who appeared on the ballots.
Bent, folded, spindled, and mutilated.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 07, @09:53PM
Obama is running around the world talking to foreign leaders, but that doesn't make him out president. He'd just violating the Logan Act. We got rid of that idiot a year ago.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 07, @04:37PM (1 child)
The US has threatened thermonuclear war on enemies for many decades. Do you think Twitter is in a position to stop this?
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday January 08, @12:36AM
A dictionary. Get one.
We've got #BieberFever [soylentnews.org]!
(Score: 2) by requerdanos on Sunday January 07, @04:37PM (1 child)
All of this nonsense is a sideshow issue not related to anything in reality.
Trump a bully? Not at issue.
Trump dumb as a bucket of used rocks? Not at issue.
Trump obsessed with his crowd/ratings/nuclear button/penis size being perceived as larger than others'? Not at issue.
Trump making threats in violation of TOS? Not. At. Issue.
How do we know?
Because if a statement is so meaningless (a Trump specialty) that you can't say outright that it's a threat, just be puzzled and say it's "possibly" a threat, then that doesn't count. Only actual threats count as TOS violations of any policy against threats.
If the TOS prevented incoherent ranting that could possibly interpreted as a threat, or not, or whatever, then there would be some issue here.
There is not.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 07, @05:33PM
A threat would be something like, "I will launch nukes on 8PM UTC, unless you allow nuclear inspectors." Most statements short of that are just hot air.
(Score: 2) by leftover on Sunday January 07, @04:48PM
This tweet did not make any threat at all. None. Any twit who was triggered apparently didn't bother to actually read it. They can just STFU.
Bent, folded, spindled, and mutilated.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 07, @07:52PM
...when the gov you're incorporated with requires it to survive.
(Score: 2) by BK on Monday January 08, @12:04AM
Twitter, and social media in general, has a problem. Twitter in this case. But also the others like face***k and you*u** and many others.
They all got their start, to some degree, as a platform for free(ish) speech. They took all comers and published anything as long as it wasn't actually illegal (in California). The content was the responsibility of the poster and did not need to be pre-approved. Hell, THIS SITE [soylentnews.org] relies on that model.
We praised them when they facilitated communication among revolutionaries in north Africa. I suppose we can thank them for Libya?
But then the bigs gave in to certain MAFIAA-like rent seekers and began trying to control the content. And increasingly to other legal jurisdictions with contradictory laws. They actually exert control of the content they allow to be published while asserting that they shouldn't be accountable for some/most/all/any of the bad things.
Governments, sensing that they can (the moral absolute having been surrendered...), now want to ban radical or incendiary posts and videos and whatnot. Sure, it's just political speech by unpopular folks who publicly hate 'brown folks' (their name is Neo... something) and by religious-political pedophiles [wikipedia.org] (err... Muslims?), but 'not-at-all-fascist' western democracies are working to ban political speech while pretending to advocate 'free speech'.
And now enter the SJWs. They pressure advertisers to not allow their adds to appear next to unpopular speech (unpopular with SJWs...)... and of course, the bigs fold.
But they have a problem. Trump and co. are unpopular with those SJWs, but could regulate them into oblivion simply by noticing that they now really DO control the content on their sites. Imagine if they could be sued every time someone was offended by a tweet or a cat video! Worse, they want to still be able to pretend to not control content in other jurisdictions, and they want the US Government to back that position.
So they have to let Trump do what he wants. They can pretend that by letting Trump speak that they still support the idea of free speech to resist unworkable laws. Maybe.
4 out of 5 dentists choose Brand X. The other is just a denier.
