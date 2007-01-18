from the end-of-trusted-computing dept.
AMD has fixed, but not yet released BIOS/UEFI/firmware updates for the general public for a security flaw affecting the AMD Secure Processor.
[...] Cfir Cohen, a security researcher with the Google Cloud Security Team, says he discovered a vulnerability in the Trusted Platform Module (TPM) of the AMD Secure Processor. The TPM is a component to store critical system data such as passwords, certificates, and encryption keys, in a secure environment and outside of the more easily accessible AMD cores.
"Through manual static analysis, we've found a stack-based overflow in the function EkCheckCurrentCert," Cohen says. The researcher claims that an attacker could use specially-crafted EK certificates to get remote code execution rights on the AMD Secure Processor, allowing him to compromise its security.
Cohen said that some basic mitigation techniques such as "stack cookies, NX stack, ASLR" were not implemented in AMD's Secure Processor, making exploitation trivial.
takyon: This bug is unrelated to Meltdown and Spectre. And you might be interested in this:
Source: Security Flaw in AMD's Secure Chip-On-Chip Processor Disclosed Online
(Score: -1, Troll) by Ethanol-fueled on Sunday January 07, @06:46PM (17 children)
I'm one of those people who thinks that cars should be simple because the more shit you add to it, the more shit there is to go wrong. All this "TPM" bullshit is no exception.
Of course the additional and unnecessary complexity of shit is the cause of these security breaches. The Jews are behind it.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Justin Case on Sunday January 07, @07:07PM (15 children)
I was ready to vote you up until that last sentence. I hope you got a brief thrill from being pointlessly offensive.
Anyway, yeah, we need cars and computers we can understand and assemble / repair ourselves from a few dozen interchangeable commodity parts.
On an all-too-related topic, everyone raise your hand if you were ready to trust your life to self-driving cars a month ago. Now we know that almost every CPU ever made (if you take percentage of total) has at least one fundamentally un-fixable vulnerability. And what makes you think the endless stream of security vulnerabilities is ever going to end?
Timmy played Nintendo all night then slept till 2PM. Johnny earned $20 mowing lawns. How much is Timmy entitled to take?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 07, @07:15PM (2 children)
Isn't this more an issue of bravery and manliness? If you are scared of modern progress, what does that say about your deep emotional inadequacies? Trying to put the blame on intel is just misdirection.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Sunday January 07, @07:32PM
"Bravery and manliness" is for people who choose to have control over their own cars, and generally choose to be in control of their own vehicles. I fear that may soon come to an end, and the last bastion of highway freedom will be motorcycles. California faggots will soon try to ban those as well.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday January 07, @09:45PM
You, the sheeple, aren't man enough to operate a motor vehicle safely, so, the result is gubbermint is going to take away the opportunity for you to fuck things up. And, you, oh gullible fool, think that this is a Good Thing. Gubbermint can and will track your every move - along with every major corporation. And, you're perfectly happy with that. Bravery and manliness, you say? Why don't you try it for yourself. It's only a little bit late to make a New Year's resolution. Tell yourself that "This year, I'm going to act like a man!"
I expect that you'll last about a day and a half, before you return to the forage offered by the mainstream media.
#Hillarygropedme
(Score: 5, Informative) by takyon on Sunday January 07, @07:19PM (4 children)
The solution is simple. Don't build networking into your driverless car. No V2V [wikipedia.org]. No OTA updates. Shit, if the software needs an update, it should be able to drive itself to the dealership and back. It can use stored maps + GPS. Discrepancies can be mitigated using autonomy features that determine whether the path being taken is accurate in real time. Update the maps by plugging in a USB or your phone (pwning the car instantly).
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Arik on Sunday January 07, @07:33PM
At a social level? They make more money making insecure crap, as long as people buy it.
It doesn't even really matter how many people it kills. As long as their insanely sloppy process 'complies with industry standards' they won't be held responsible. It will be written off as an inexplicable, unavoidable tragedy. "All software has bugs" they will say.
I'm thinking they learned that from the same guy that told us "there are no right or wrong answers in mathematics."
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
(Score: 2) by zocalo on Sunday January 07, @07:38PM
UNIX? They're not even circumcised! Savages!
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Justin Case on Sunday January 07, @07:49PM (1 child)
Your suggestions make a lot of sense, which is will they will be energetically opposed.
But then, how can we show you relevant ads that tell you where to go? "Just fail to say No loudly enough, and the car will automatically drive you to our store! For your convenience of course!"
Be reasonable. Surely you don't think we're going to let it be your car? You merely get to pay for it.
Timmy played Nintendo all night then slept till 2PM. Johnny earned $20 mowing lawns. How much is Timmy entitled to take?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday January 07, @09:43PM
I noted OTA updates because of one near and dear company's use of them: https://electrek.co/2017/07/19/tesla-software-updates-vs-auto-industry/ [electrek.co]
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 07, @07:38PM (1 child)
> On an all-too-related topic, everyone raise your hand if you were ready to trust your life to self-driving cars a month ago. Now we know that almost every CPU ever made (if you take percentage of total) has at least one fundamentally un-fixable vulnerability. And what makes you think the endless stream of security vulnerabilities is ever going to end?
If Meltdown is what made you realize that... you have been living under a mountain-sized rock. Car software is of abysmal quality, and self-driving car technology is still a long way from being usable.
On the other hand, I'm not all that willing to trust my life to non-self-driving cars either, whether it would be me driving or some other idiot. Security vulnerabilities in your average human are oh so much worse than in any software.
(Score: 2) by Justin Case on Sunday January 07, @07:45PM
Perhaps, but you usually have to pwn humans one at a time. (Acknowledging technology-aided mass attacks do exist, like phishing SPAM, and TV preachers.)
Software monoculture means you can pwn millions of devices through the same exploit. Millions of malicious cars on the loose? This is going to require a boatload of popcorn!
Timmy played Nintendo all night then slept till 2PM. Johnny earned $20 mowing lawns. How much is Timmy entitled to take?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 07, @07:42PM (4 children)
But go read up on who is running the Intel ME project now, and who lead designers were on the speculative execution for the PPro, and while unlikely, may the same holds true with AMD's implementation.
Personally, judging by the requirements to trigger AMD's exploit it sounds like a perfect security flaw for end users and maybe the NSA/FBI, while not being a great flaw for remote hackers.
Assuming you have write protection on the bios, it is impossible to exploit without rebooting the system, disabling write protection, installing the rogue certificate, rebooting the system again, booting into the OS and generating a new key utilizing the stack smashing certificate already installed to nvram (read: flash, not rtc nvram) in order to inject arbitrary code. And you still need to know enough about the internals of the fTPM and TrustZone OS/Kernel to be able to take this exploit and turn it into shell access, or personal code running inside the Secure Processor.
Once you HAVE however, it sounds like it could be pretty dope for all kinds of things, including pulling out authentication keys for specific applications tied to the tpm/hardware, whether for backup or piracy purposes.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Sunday January 07, @08:33PM (2 children)
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Sunday January 07, @08:35PM (1 child)
Note horrible quoting mess in above post provided free of charge, and unhindered by the thought process. Keep the change you filthy animals.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday January 07, @10:12PM
Eat a shit sandwich! But use my extension first!
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday January 07, @09:57PM
Are you sure about that? When I first discovered the script kiddies, I was contemptuous of them, like almost everyone else. But, SOMEONE developed the exploits that the script kiddies used. In this case, it will take a pretty smart individual to set the script up, but once the script is built, the script kiddy needs understand diddly. He gains access to a machine, boots, flashes, reboots, and watches shit happen automagically. The brighter kiddies may customize the script, to some extent.
#Hillarygropedme
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday January 07, @09:39PM
Let me reiterate what Justin Case said. You had almost earned an up mod from me, until the last sentence. Unlike Justin, I don't mine a little offensiveness, but this time, the stupidity of it just blew away the upmod. Come on, man. If you're going to spread around offensive bullshit, at least get creative. You might amuse me with something new, or different. "The Jews are behind it!" What, do you see Jews behind every rock, peeking out from every building? There aren't that many Jews in the world!
#Hillarygropedme
(Score: 4, Interesting) by jmorris on Sunday January 07, @07:36PM (1 child)
It isn't the exploit that is the problem here. It is the fact it exists in its current form. If you don't have the capability to control a thing you should not permit it into your life, or at minimum it should be walled off. Both the PSP and the ME fail that test. UEFI usually passes because you CAN delete the default keys and install your own. On the only machine, so far, where I'm using it I left the UEFI key in place because Fedora uses it doesn't change the fact I would disable Secure Boot entirely if that BIOS option didn't exist. You should also insist on that, because if we all do so we probably won't ever have to exercise the option.
Good to see AMD moving toward the side of sanity and liberty by offering a disable option. Better would be to totally document the damned thing, open source the software in it and offer a way to rekey it to allow deploying rebuilt firmware. If they did that 99% of users would keep the AMD supplied software because it could be trusted. And it would be better because of that 1% who were innovating and making it better.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Sunday January 07, @08:38PM
Well there's the Reverend Jim Jones prescription if I ever saw one.
So you are the end of the JMorris linage then?
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Nerdfest on Sunday January 07, @08:59PM
This exploit totally needs to be named "Nelson".
