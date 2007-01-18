from the electric-everywhere dept.
Australia's first electric aircraft has begun test flights at Perth's Jandakot Airport, amid hopes the plane will be flying to nearby Rottnest Island within months.
The two-seater single-engine Pipistrel Alpha Electro has two batteries that can keep the plane in the air for an hour, with an extra 30 minutes in reserve.
The team behind the plane says while there are environmental benefits in doing away with jet fuel, electric planes are also safer and easier to fly.
"Electric propulsion is a lot simpler than a petrol engine," Electro.Aero founder Joshua Portlock said. "Inside a petrol engine you have hundreds of moving parts. "In this aircraft you have one switch to turn the aircraft on and one throttle lever to fly."
The engine is powered by two lithium-ion batteries, similar to those used in the Tesla electric car. There is no gear box or multiple moving engine parts —instead the plane's motor attaches directly to the propeller. Rather than a fuel gauge, a panel tells the pilot the amount of power left in the battery, and estimated minutes of flight time, based on the throttle position.
The batteries are re-energised in about an hour by a supercharger based at the Jandakot airfield.
[...] In mid-January Mr Bodley will begin training local pilots to fly the single-engine electric plane, with registered pilots required to complete a familiarisation flight before flying solo.
Mr Portlock said the group had held discussions with the Rottnest Island Authority to install a supercharger to tap into its solar array, allowing pilots to fly the plane to the island.
Future plans include electric air-taxis capable of carrying up to five people to the holiday destination.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday January 08, @01:44AM (3 children)
In the early days, I can completely understand having a human pilot in charge of the aircraft, but with the simplicity of the electric motor the only major variable I see blocking autopilot take off and landing would be bad weather. Certainly would increase the carrying capacity of a 2 seater aircraft if one seat didn't have to be taken by a pilot.
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 08, @02:22AM
(Score: 4, Insightful) by frojack on Monday January 08, @03:59AM
Another guy who's never been in a small plane.
Every gust of wind.
Every updraft off of hill or microburst over a runway.
Ever reach to a piece of luggage.
Every errant bird.
Every other aircraft.
(Score: 2) by Immerman on Monday January 08, @05:01AM
Somehow I doubt that an easier-to-manage throttle significantly simplifies taking off and landing, by far the most dangerous and unpredictable parts of any flight.
Cruising maybe, but then autopilots have been able to mostly handle that since they were little more than a gyroscope and a brick on the gas pedal.
Reply to This
(Score: 5, Funny) by c0lo on Monday January 08, @02:07AM (5 children)
Righto.
Everyone knows downunder has the skies pointed downwards - as such this is not (I repeat it is not) an all electric plane, it's a submarine!
(Those crazy Ozzies, they think they can defy an "+Insighful" post?)
(large grin)
(Score: 2) by jmorris on Monday January 08, @02:20AM (4 children)
This is a toy. An hour of flying time? You can literally buy toys that can fly that long. One passenger? Good luck turning a profit with that. They will play with it off and on, you won't "see it in the skies" anywhere in commercial aviation service. I would say they were at least getting experience for a future when we have batteries good enough but really, we don't NEED to learn anything. We know how to make a single engine prop job, we know how to build an electric motor (hint: Tesla, etc.) and the hard parts are essentially unchanged. The hard part of a plane is the control surfaces, cockpit, aviation electronics, etc. incorporating a century of knowledge of the thousands of ways they can go wrong and kill you.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by MostCynical on Monday January 08, @03:25AM (1 child)
http://www.rottnestisland.com/the-island/getting-here/By%20Air [rottnestisland.com]
It is a twelve minute flight, so think of this as a fancy, exclusive, air-taxi.
There isobviously demand for flights this short (and likely many places like this in the world)
Quiet, sometimes silent, different. All things that might appeal to well-heeled tourists.
(Score: 4, Touché) by c0lo on Monday January 08, @04:10AM
They might as well have used a catapult, them bastards!
I mean... look... is in bad taste to do contrary with what jmorris have decreed... even if the entire world functions mostly contrary with his assertions - it only to shows how much bad taste exists in this world.
(large grin)
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Immerman on Monday January 08, @05:09AM (1 child)
Now, if you can stick it in a sailplane, something with a huge surface area that doesn't actually need power to stay in the air, and you might have something really intriguing. A glider that can launch and land under it's own power, get a boost as needed to more easily navigate thermals, and spend the rest of it's time recharging as it glides. Wouldn't be the fastest thing in the air, but it would be one hell of a toy. And potentially a valuable surveying/research tool as well.
(Score: 2) by Fnord666 on Monday January 08, @12:48PM
Something like this [front-electric-sustainer.com]? This is just a sustainer however and doesn't enable powered takeoffs.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 08, @02:28AM (3 children)
Is it that I have not been paying attention for a long time to the design of small aircraft?
The doors on that thing are mostly windows. [netdna-ssl.com] (page) [cleantechnica.com]
Is that unusual?
I'm disappointed that the none of the top side is covered with solar cells.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by c0lo on Monday January 08, @04:31AM (2 children)
here, have a lolly, is it better now?
Silicon has the bad habit of being heavy and since the flight only takes 20 minutes both ways, why not put the solar panels... I don't know... somewhere nearby the plane's parking spot or on top of the hangar? The other advantage is one could put a lot higher PV surface than could ever fit on the plane's top side.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 08, @04:50AM (1 child)
Tell it to the Solar Impulse 2 folks. [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday January 08, @05:00AM
I don't know why I should; two different purposes, two different solutions.
The short distance taxi-plane doesn't need to circum-fly the Earth in a single go, it's only a 10 minutes flight per leg.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 08, @02:56AM (6 children)
As someone who is earthbound, I wouldn't mind if they tightened noise regulations so all general aviation aircraft are electric. The kind of incessant droning that some small aircraft produce should not be allowed in a democracy.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 08, @04:00AM
> incessant droning...
That's the prop you are hearing. Might be some IC engine noise mixed in there, but the prop is often close to supersonic speed at the tips and makes most of the noise (except for some larger planes where the props are driven by a gear reduction).
(Score: 2) by frojack on Monday January 08, @04:05AM (1 child)
An amazing amount of this noise comes from the propeller tips, which break the sound barrier.
Its not only the piston engine exhaust you are hearing.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 08, @07:33AM
Well, it's true that a lot of the noise comes from the propeller, but the propeller tips do not break the sound barrier. Those that do produce noise on a whole other level. One example here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Republic_XF-84H [wikipedia.org]
A better comparison would be a piston-powered light aircraft to a turboprop-powered one. The turboprop is generally a lot quieter, but it's certainly not silent.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday January 08, @04:20AM
Allow me to remind you that the laws of physics are oblivious to democracy (or, for the matter, to any political regime).
Have you heard the noise an all-electric remote controlled drone makes [youtu.be]?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday January 08, @04:40AM
https://soylentnews.org/submit.pl?op=viewsub&subid=24201&title=Hybrid+Octocopter+at+CES [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 1, Flamebait) by crafoo on Monday January 08, @05:26AM
Wow. What a twisted and evil worldview. You have minor audio discomfort so our ENTIRE SOCIETY should pick a far less optimal use of resources? You know what, I wouldn't mind if we erected new regulations to send people like you to Somalia for a year each time they demanded new regulations for some inane pet complaint (forcing your will upon others through the power of the state). Before you can exert this type of force on others you should feel what it is like to have it arbitrarily exerted on you.
(Score: 2) by Aiwendil on Monday January 08, @10:10AM (1 child)
What enviornmental benefits? Australia's grid is friggin 800g CO2/kWh, it is one of dirtiest grids in the world (seriously, they are competing with places like botswana in terms of being dirty). This plane probably will be retired long before the grid drops down to non-horrible levels.
The less moving parts thing is nice, and for short jumps electric planes really should see more use (if nothing else for noiselevels), but touting electrical enviornmental benefits in australia is just weird.
(Score: 2) by Aiwendil on Monday January 08, @10:11AM
Sorry for even worse spelling than usual, didn't get any sleep - so today will feature extra-horrid spelling from me
