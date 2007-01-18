Stories
8 Reasons to Replace Your VPN Client with OpenVPN

posted by Fnord666 on Monday January 08, @04:02AM   Printer-friendly
from the know-your-client dept.
Software

canopic jug writes:

According to Techradar, there are 8 reasons to replace your VPN client with OpenVPN.

Sign up for a new VPN and it makes sense to use your provider's clients. They should work right away, with no setup hassles, and you'll get easy access to any bonus features the service offers: encrypted DNS, ad blocking, split tunnelling, whatever they might be.

But what if your VPN doesn't have any bonus features, or its clients are so feeble and underpowered that they can't deliver the power you need?

OpenVPN could be the answer. It's an ultra-configurable open source VPN client which works with just about any VPN provider that supports the OpenVPN protocol. It gives you new ways to automate, optimize, control and troubleshoot your connections, and you can use it alongside your existing client, or maybe replace it entirely – it's your call.

The package won't be for everyone, but experienced VPN users in particular could have a lot to gain. We've listed eight good reasons you might want to give OpenVPN a try.

That is if you'e not just running over SSH or IPsec already.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 1) by tftp on Monday January 08, @05:11AM (4 children)

    by tftp (806) Subscriber Badge on Monday January 08, @05:11AM (#619416) Homepage
    I tried to use it on Linux Mint to connect to ZyWall. Connects, works for 30-60 seconds, and then drops. A known problem [privateinternetaccess.com]. The same works on Windows first time, every time.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 08, @05:43AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 08, @05:43AM (#619425)

      In fact, I don't know anything that works on anything, first time every time.

      Technology is soul-sucking junk.

    • (Score: 2) by Whoever on Monday January 08, @06:13AM (2 children)

      by Whoever (4524) on Monday January 08, @06:13AM (#619427)

      I haven't seen any similar problems with CentOS, Gentoo, Debian derivative (on multiple RPi devices).

      In my experience, OpenVPN just works (except in China, behind the Great Firewall).

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 08, @06:36AM (1 child)

        by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 08, @06:36AM (#619437)

        Debian Derivative - which ones? I use OpenVPN in Debian Stable and Linux Mint and it is as broken as fuck, specifically has trouble updating routing tables with VPN route so everything goes in the clear (in Mint it may have just been the DNS queries). Have a script to fix it but is a PITA.

        Note this is trying to use for anon VPN so not as designed, but that appears to be what TFA is taking about anyway.
         

        • (Score: 2) by Nerdfest on Monday January 08, @12:59PM

          by Nerdfest (80) Subscriber Badge on Monday January 08, @12:59PM (#619488)

          I use it in Kubuntu, and it works quite nicely. Cow-orkers have run into problems with DNS stuff (since systemd), but on the last installs I did, everything was flawless.

  • (Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 08, @05:19AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 08, @05:19AM (#619420)

  • (Score: 2) by aristarchus on Monday January 08, @06:15AM

    by aristarchus (2645) Subscriber Badge on Monday January 08, @06:15AM (#619428) Journal

    Can we ditch last year's begging, and upgrade to this year's all new begging? It would seem that much more justified.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 08, @06:23AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 08, @06:23AM (#619432)

    We replaced our Cisco VPN with OpenVPN and it's much faster and more reliable, highly recommended! (Clients working well on MacOSX)

  • (Score: 1) by ptman on Monday January 08, @06:40AM

    by ptman (5676) on Monday January 08, @06:40AM (#619438)

    If possible, look into wireguard. Much simpler and therefore easier to audit than OpenVPN. Try it if it covers your needs.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 08, @07:43AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 08, @07:43AM (#619452)

    I've had good luck with Tinc. Does anyone know how they compare?

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 08, @08:41AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 08, @08:41AM (#619460)

    It's an ultra-configurable open source VPN client which works with just about any VPN provider that supports the OpenVPN protocol

    Cisco: No.
    Checkpoint: No.

    Oh, and you could say that about anything... E.g. "Microsoft Access is interopeable with just about any software that supports the Access file format"

  • (Score: 2) by opinionated_science on Monday January 08, @10:22AM

    by opinionated_science (4031) on Monday January 08, @10:22AM (#619468)

    tincd - uses RSA keys, much easier to setup, and has a degree of "mesh". If you share a network, it doesn't need to route the server.

  • (Score: 2) by Gaaark on Monday January 08, @11:19AM

    by Gaaark (41) Subscriber Badge on Monday January 08, @11:19AM (#619474) Homepage Journal

    PIA uses openvpn.
    Loves me my pia.

