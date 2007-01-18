Sign up for a new VPN and it makes sense to use your provider's clients. They should work right away, with no setup hassles, and you'll get easy access to any bonus features the service offers: encrypted DNS, ad blocking, split tunnelling, whatever they might be.

But what if your VPN doesn't have any bonus features, or its clients are so feeble and underpowered that they can't deliver the power you need?

OpenVPN could be the answer. It's an ultra-configurable open source VPN client which works with just about any VPN provider that supports the OpenVPN protocol. It gives you new ways to automate, optimize, control and troubleshoot your connections, and you can use it alongside your existing client, or maybe replace it entirely – it's your call.

The package won't be for everyone, but experienced VPN users in particular could have a lot to gain. We've listed eight good reasons you might want to give OpenVPN a try.