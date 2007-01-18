from the on-the-bicycle-recovery-team dept.
Google provides colorful bicycles for its Mountain View area employees to ride. But hundreds of these bicycles go missing every week, and some have been found tossed in a local creek:
"The disappearances often aren't the work of ordinary thieves, however. Many residents of Mountain View, a city of 80,000 that has effectively become Google's company town, see the employee perk as a community service," the Wall Street Journal reported.
And for the company, here's one Google bike use case that's got to burn a little: 68-year-old Sharon Veach told the newspaper that she sometimes uses one of the bicycles as part of her commute: to the offices of Google's arch foe, Oracle. Google doesn't really want non-Googlers using the bikes, "but it's OK if you do," Veach explained.
Google has hired 30 contractors using five vans to recover lost and stolen bikes, about a third of which are equipped with GPS trackers. The teams carry waders and grappling hooks for pulling bikes out of creeks.
The company can't even confront people who appear to have stolen their bikes:
Ensuring that only company workers are riding the "Gbikes" is not particularly straightforward: some Googlers don't exactly fit the stereotype of the Silicon Valley techie. Company transportation executive Jeral Poskey told the paper he once took action when he saw what appeared to be a homeless woman on a commandeered Google bike. "If I could describe her, you would agree with me," Poskey said. "She looked all panicked, and then she showed me her Google badge."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 08, @06:36AM (6 children)
It is obvious how we get waste when people get to have stuff for free or get to control stuff that they don't own.
Google can do this, and we can laugh because it is OK for them to waste a tiny portion of their huge budget.
The problem comes when people try to extend this idea to a government entity at any level, from home owner association or school council up to something like NATO, the EU, the USA, or the UN. Burning your own cash is funny. It isn't funny when you tax us and then burn the cash.
BTW, there was a school government that provided bicycles. Predictably, the bicycles were quickly broken and stolen. That money came from the students, probably via an "activity fee" but maybe from dorm/tuition cost.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 08, @07:25AM (1 child)
Don't parents in the USA teach kids not to steal other people's stuff and especially not to throw that stuff into a creek?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 08, @07:59AM
What do you mean? The water just takes it and recycles it ... didn't you know?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h2M_Z0f6ecE [youtube.com]
(Score: 4, Interesting) by takyon on Monday January 08, @07:30AM (1 child)
A better approach could be to partner with one of the companies trying to offer dockless bicycles around the U.S. Google can cut a deal where they pay in the seed money to get the business to infect that area, any of their employees can use a code from their phones to bypass the normal payment method, and then the company (LimeBike, Mobike, Spin, Ofo, etc.) deals with handling and maintaining the bikes. However the dockless bicycle system has been criticized since bikes end up getting parked in places they shouldn't (not so different from this though).
Or Google could fire the contractors and just use that money to buy some more bikes. Although the teams are doing necessary and unavoidable cleanup work if bikes are littering streets and creeks.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday January 08, @07:32AM
New Electric Bikes, Scooters, and Dockless Bicycles Hitting U.S. Streets [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 08, @08:04AM (1 child)
Why is it funny to you? Would it be funny to you if someone did that with your stuff?? At least when it comes to government, they have this agency called police that can come and beat on the thieves until they stop. Google can't hire people to throw vandals in jail.
Burning my own cash is not funny. Waste is never funny, no matter where. It is always frustrating. If the world weren't filled with assholes, how much of a better place would it be? Instead, we have an ocean filled with plastic instead of fish and bikes in creeks because "fuck you, it's not mine".... in the end, it's all ours.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Runaway1956 on Monday January 08, @09:07AM
This. Let's put this on the simplest level, that anyone can understand. I have goodies in my pantry or refrigerator, that I plan on eating this evening. A kid comes along and eats my goodies. I'm disappointed, but hell, the kid was hungry, so my goodies weren't wasted.
Let's change that scenario. Same goodies, but some asshole adult comes in the house, and eats my goodies. I'm a little pissed, but dammit, I'm just not antisocial enough to kick his ass for taking my goodies. And, still, the goodies weren't exactly wasted. They were just stolen by an asshole.
Change the scenario one more time. I come in, to find my goodies in the trash, with floor sweepings and coffee grounds dumped on top of them. Some SOB vandalized my goodies, and outright wasted them. I am well and truly pissed, and if I find out who trashed my munchies, I REALLY want to kick his ass.
I will never understand people who are destructive. I can't understand how they get a thrill from doing stupid shit, like dumping a bicycle in the creek. Or, breaking windows, or arson, or whatever. Stupid fucks should be institutionalized. I don't know about prison, but they need to be locked away somewhere, where they can't harm society, or themselves.
I've got an idea. Let's re-examine the looney bins that were shut down several decades ago. Let's open them back up, but ensure that the abusive practices don't come back. A dumbass who can throw a couple hundred dollars into the creek to rot away needs to be sent there for his own good. The bastard is sick, and he needs attention. That other bastard who stole a couple hundred dollars, and used it for something meaningful? It's pretty easy to forgive him. He paid rent, or fed his kids? I can't be terribly pissed off at him. It's the idiot who destroys stuff without reason that I really hate.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 08, @06:48AM (3 children)
Yes! So sad! Megacorp lays out some miniscule amount of their profits from the rest of us, in the form of bicycles, and we appropriate them back? Oh, what stupid tech giants you are! Where is the free Ice Cream? Huh? And the underwriting of our roads, and the compensation for the insane inflation in housing prices in your vicinity? What? People are stealing your bikes? Lucky you get off so lightly. I could Uber Shotgun your ass, if I had the credits.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Monday January 08, @07:07AM (2 children)
Well, now that you've mentioned it, what about Google's underwriting of "our" roads and other things that they generously compensate for with the taxes that they and their employees pay? You going to give them any respect for that?
(Score: 5, Insightful) by c0lo on Monday January 08, @07:34AM
You mean so generously "trickled" after dodging billions in taxes by every year, right?
And we should be grateful they didn't go the extra mile to dodge this trickle as well, isn't it?
Because it is only appropriate all the small fry to break from their mouth for pay the services ion the area they work and additionally the "inwastement" in useless walls and "defense", but the big fishes must be immune to this for some obscure reason which defies the rational.
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 08, @07:54AM
Not nearly fucking enough, khallow, and your frigging Austrian Circle Ass knows that damn well. This is just like Uber, or W-mart, using sunk public infrastructure to make a profit by not fucking covering the cost of their employee's use of the same! This is why we really need "Uber shotgun". Say we have some private citizen, and he or she finds his/her private capital underused. And just let us say, that this capital happens to be a shotgun. Now why should not some other private citizen, perhaps without a shotgun their own self (although I am not at all saying that), be able to contract, over the appropriate app, the services of someone with a shotgun? So, to bring the scenario to full light: Google/Amazon/Microsoft drives up the rent to six times my monthly income. But, through my "UberShotgun" app, I can have a citizen with a shotgun show up at one of these overpriced housing units, and make clear to the Gentrifier there that it is really in their interest to sell at much less than the price they paid, so that housing for my and mine will open up? Disruptive tech! Y'all. You will have to adapt, or we will go back to Eddie Murphy: "C-i-l-l my landlord" (Sorry, but the video from SNL's "Mr Robinson's Neighborhood" appears to have been disappeared, in order to prevent a class war.)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 08, @07:18AM (2 children)
From the second link: http://www.siliconbeat.com/2017/07/18/googles-famous-bikes-are-getting-stolen-and-dumped-in-a-local-creek/ [siliconbeat.com]
They aren't throwaway bikes anymore than your own property is throwaway.
Blame the thieves and vandals who are throwing the bikes into creeks and other places.
This is an opportunity to find the uncivilized and antisocial people and fix/remove them. Repeat until you get a better populace.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday January 08, @07:23AM
It's just hilarious, that's all.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 08, @12:23PM
"This is an opportunity to find the uncivilized and antisocial people and fix/remove them. Repeat until you get a better populace."
Start with the politicians and lawyers and I suspect it'll be a much faster process.
(Score: 2) by Wootery on Monday January 08, @10:47AM (3 children)
Another way of saying that a disappointing proportion of the population are thieves, no?
You don't get to interpret your way out of being a thief. Thefts are committed by thieves, whether or not they have some half-baked justification for the crime.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by TheRaven on Monday January 08, @11:07AM (2 children)
sudo mod me up
(Score: 2) by Wootery on Monday January 08, @11:56AM (1 child)
I guess that's the crux of it.
It's still a failure to honour ownership rights, and it imposes a real cost on the owner, but it doesn't permanently deprive the owner of the possession the way ordinary theft does.
Piracy (or, as cutlass-wielding SN pedants will insist upon, copyright infringement of a work for immediate personal gain), and using a train without a ticket, are other such 'halfway sorta thefts'.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 08, @12:26PM
"Piracy (or, as cutlass-wielding SN pedants will insist upon, copyright infringement of a work for immediate personal gain), and using a train without a ticket, are other such 'halfway sorta thefts'."
Your analagy is flawed still. A person riding a train for free is taking up space a paying customer could have taken. There's a real limit on how many sacks of water you can fit on there. A downloaded mp3 doesn't stop every other willing customer from buying their own mp3 from the limitless supply of ones and zeros.
