The oceans are the largest global heat reservoir. As a result of man-made global warming, the temperature in the global climate system increases; around 90% of the extra heat is absorbed by the oceans. This means that the average sea temperature can tell us a lot about the state of our climate, both today and in the past. However, it is difficult to determine an accurate average value across all sea depths and regions of the world.
The results of previous measurement methods heavily depend on location, season or sea depth, which can lead to distorted results. As part of the WAIS Divide Ice Core Project, an international research team led by Bernhard Bereiter from the Scripps Institution of Oceanography - now working at Empa and the University of Bern - has developed a method of measuring ocean temperatures over the last 24'000 years with high accuracy.
These measurements have now been published in Nature. "Our study clearly shows that the basic idea - the connection between the concentration of noble gases in the atmosphere and the average ocean temperature - is correct and that the method works," said Bereiter.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by bradley13 on Monday January 08, @12:46PM (8 children)
The article is paywalled, but other sources have information about the money-quote concerning climate change [iowaclimate.org]: “Our precision is about 0.2 ºC (0.4 ºF) now, and the warming of the past 50 years is only about 0.1 ºC”.
This is a small fraction of the warming claimed by the alarmists, who have been touting figures anywhere from 0.5ºC to 1.0ºC. No worries, I'm sure they'll find some way to dismiss these results.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by AthanasiusKircher on Monday January 08, @01:10PM (5 children)
I'm not at all "dismissing the results," but isn't it logical that a "heat sink" would experience smaller changes and have significant lag? I have limited knowledge in this area, but I vaguely remember studying ocean temperature and CO2 dynamics nearly 20 years ago, and how they were predicted to lag any atmospheric changes.
If I understand your argument correctly, you're comparing predicted changes in measured global air temp to changes in the enormous liquid heat sink that is the oceans?
Or do I misunderstand you?
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Monday January 08, @01:13PM (4 children)
Yes, you misunderstood, or I said it poorly. Search for ocean warming, and you will find all sorts of claims that the oceans have already warmed, by some amount up to a full degree centigrade. Which claim this paper would seem to disprove.
(Score: 5, Informative) by AthanasiusKircher on Monday January 08, @01:49PM (1 child)
Well, I looked briefly, and I see references to rise in ocean SURFACE temp on the scale you claim. The way TFA is worded, it sounds like this study may be measuring mean ocean temperature overall (not just surface temp) which is a very different metric. Unfortunately, as you note, the full study is paywalled, so I don't really know the details -- but this could make a big difference.
The deep oceans are a huge heat (and CO2) sink, and part of the supposed "pause" in global warming that some claim.in the past couple decades has been claimed to be related to heat migrating to these lower layers. (And again, you may claim this is a post hoc justification, but I remember learning about the potential influence of different ocean layers on warming and CO2 levels in the late 90s, though no one that I remember was predicting an imminent "pause" due to it at that time. But it was recognized as a large influence.)
But again, I'll fully admit I'm not an expert in this area, and I haven't read the full study here. But if the discrepancy of predictions was as large as you claim, I think this study would be bigger news...
(Score: 5, Informative) by AthanasiusKircher on Monday January 08, @02:00PM
Actually, the report from Nature [nature.com] confirms this study is definitely about mean ocean temps overall, not ocean surface temp. So that may be a significant difference. Do you have studies that claim a full degree rise in the deep oceans in recent years? Because I don't think I've seen predictions of that magnitude.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 08, @02:05PM (1 child)
In other news, scientists again have no clue what is really happening with pretty much anything.
(Score: -1, Redundant) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 08, @03:02PM
When did they let you out? I think Algernon's treatments made him a little loopy.
(Score: 4, Informative) by alincler on Monday January 08, @01:14PM (1 child)
The 0.1C figure is for WATER temperature.
As for global average AIR temperature increase, it depends on what baseline you choose.
2017 was
0.1C cooler than 2016
0.5C warmer than the 1981–2010 average
~1.2C warmer than pre-industrial
These are the measured numbers, no alarmism here.
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Monday January 08, @06:49PM
Is the 2017 NOAA data even out yet?
I wasn't able to locate it....
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 08, @02:03PM (7 children)
How much as the temperature risen or fallen from non-manmade global warming/cooling?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 08, @02:36PM
Looks like someone forgot to turn off their lame topic-starter bots.
(Score: 2) by fritsd on Monday January 08, @04:35PM (5 children)
You can look it up here (Milankovitch cycles) [wikipedia.org]; the fastest cycle seems to have a period of 25 000 years, and the one with the largest amplitude, 400 000 years, if I understand it correctly.
So nothing that can cause a bump within 100 years.
(Score: 2) by WalksOnDirt on Monday January 08, @05:04PM (1 child)
Volcanoes could cause an effect over that period, but I think they have been of roughly normal activity lately.
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Monday January 08, @08:14PM
No, I don't think volcanoes could alter the mean ocean temperature that rapidly. A giant meteor impact could, however. Or. speaking of volcanoes, something like the Deccan Traps happening underwater could cause a fairly rapid change.
Mean ocean temperature changes extremely slowly.
(Score: 2) by slinches on Monday January 08, @05:59PM (2 children)
I wish it were that simple. Even if there weren't influences on the time scale between 1 & 100 years (there's the solar sun spot cycle, for one), there can still be oscillations in natural feedback loops within that period set off by random perturbations. Natural systems tend to be chaotic, but fairly well bounded, which means that variations in the system can naturally occur on shorter time scales than the forcing function changes themselves. Only the bounds of the system are limited to following the rate of change of the forcings.
Of course, that makes it much harder to interpret climate data on something close to human time scales.
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Monday January 08, @08:17PM (1 child)
They're talking about mean ocean temperature. I really doubt the solar sun spot cycle would have even a measurable effect. Mean ocean temperature changes extremely slowly.
(Score: 2) by slinches on Monday January 08, @11:16PM
And how do they measure mean ocean temperature?
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 08, @02:11PM
"This means that the average sea temperature can tell us a lot about the state of our climate, both today and in the past."
It's neat that they found a way to measure the overall average ocean temp thru this method.
This may give an idea of the overall state of the system.
The sort of ocean state we need to measure to have a clue as to how the system operates is the ocean temp and flow distribution over the whole ocean.
This announcement makes little progress to that goal.
So although this may give us a lot(1) more that we had, there is a LOT(2) more to go before understanding.
LOT(2) makes lot(1) misleading.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Monday January 08, @04:51PM (1 child)
I have read that the atmosphere's temperature is not rising as fast as originally predicted.
I expect this is due to absorption of heat by the oceans.
If water has ice in it and then you add heat to it, the ice will melt while the water's temperature remains constant. It is only after all the ice melts that the temperature goes up.
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 08, @06:18PM
Woah now, don't want to pop all the pinheads at once!
