Loot boxes in video games give the player a random item, perhaps a weapon or a skin, typically in exchange for payment. Should they be viewed as a legal sweepstakes or as an illegal lottery? This video examines the legal issues and explains how loot boxes could be structured to avoid running afoul of gambling laws (which vary by state) in the U.S.. The video concludes that many current implementations of loot boxes are really illegal lotteries, and conjectures that major game companies use them anyway because the risk of being prosecuted isn't enough to dissuade them.
Previously: Belgium Moving to Ban "Loot Boxes" Throughout Europe, Hawaii Could Restrict Sale to Minors
Video game gambling schemes known as "loot boxes" or "loot crates" could be banned or restricted by regulators:
We learned last week that Belgium's gambling authority was investigating loot crates in Star Wars Battlefront II over concerns that they constitute gambling. Now, the decision is in, and the answer is a resounding yes, according to Dutch-language publication VTM Nieuws. The commission claims that purchasable add-on boxes, the contents of which are randomized, mix "money and addiction" and thus are a form of gambling.
Belgian Minister of Justice Koen Geens added: "Mixing gambling and gaming, especially at a young age, is dangerous for the mental health of the child." The commission will now reportedly work through the European Union's process to execute a total ban. We've reached out to Belgium's Gaming Commission for more details on its next steps and the legal implications of the ruling.
The country isn't alone in its stance on loot boxes. Just hours ago, Rep. Chris Lee (D) from Hawaii denounced EA's "predatory behavior" in a speech uploaded to YouTube (first spotted by Kotaku). In the clip, Lee also talks of the detrimental affect micro-transactions have on children, with specific reference to Battlefront II, which he describes as a a "Star Wars-themed online casino, designed to lure kids into spending money".
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 08, @03:51PM (52 children)
... of the inalienable right, endowed by the "Creator" (read: universe), to life and liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
Fuck off, authoritarians.
(Score: 3, Touché) by aiwarrior on Monday January 08, @04:22PM (29 children)
I get the liberty part but happiness, in gambling?
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 08, @04:24PM (20 children)
You don't get it, but a gambler does.
Now, go away, and play with your own inscrutable toys.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by aiwarrior on Monday January 08, @05:00PM (19 children)
I do not get it, but as you stated that there is happiness in gambling I honestly assumed you are a gambler and you could lighten my world view. I am not debating your argument, I even said I do understand the liberty part, I just wanted your deeper insight into the issue.
Sad. The snark and self-righteous libertarian dogma get in the way of the flow of ideas these days.
Tell me, what do you want liberty for, if the concept is just a dogma? The irony is huge.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 08, @05:15PM (6 children)
I don't know what you're trying to convey other than "I don't like your tone".
If you're truly interested in the flow of ideas, then you wouldn't be so easily butthurt.
Reply to This
(Score: 1) by WillR on Monday January 08, @06:09PM (3 children)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 08, @06:14PM (2 children)
The only condescension is coming from the AC who is looking down upon people he doesn't understand.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 08, @06:39PM
Yeah, which was the point of the comment you responded to.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 08, @08:34PM
I am looking down! And apparently from a very great height! What are the odds?
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 08, @06:11PM (1 child)
You are such a tool, aiwarrior had the most mild reasonable reaction that was not "butthurt" in any way. You have an attitude problem.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 08, @06:25PM
It was just more "I don't understand you" nonsense, with a hint of "therefore you're probably wrongheaded" garbage.
Reply to This
(Score: 4, Insightful) by DannyB on Monday January 08, @05:38PM (11 children)
There is happiness in gambling in the same way there is happiness in alcohol. Or drugs I suppose. It makes you feel great for a short time. Then the alcoholic wakes up in vomit, and the gambler wakes up in debt -- possibly to some bad people.
My advice to the alcoholic: Alcohol won't solve your problems. Neither will water or diet coke.
Similar advice for the gambler.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 08, @07:32PM (6 children)
Advice can regularly be both welcome and helpful.
So-called "laws" that ultimately rest on the threat of lethal force while violating the exclusive self-ownership of free human beings can go violate themselves and the horse they rode in on.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday January 08, @09:01PM (5 children)
Laws might not be primarily to protect the person you think is being protected -- but rather to protect the rest of us from the consequences of their life failure. This might be true whether we are talking about (A) a law to protect from one's own stupidity or (B) a law to protect from being conned or taken advantage of by another.
We already have plenty of (B) type laws already.
Laws of type (A) protect us in a couple possible ways. One is from crime from someone who becomes too poor to eat and would turn to robbery. Or who is to fixated on getting their next fix and would do just about anything to achieve that goal regardless of harm to life or property, including their own. Or someone who becomes so poor that society decides to create some kid of welfare or public assistance rather than see the alternatives I have just mentioned.
The core problem is that "free human beings" are not free to do anything they want. They have to live in a world with other people. That means some restrictions on what one can do that affects others directly or indirectly. If they don't like that, then they need to find a place to be free where the consequences cannot possibly affect anyone else. Or society tries, perhaps unsuccessfully, to create such places, with names like "Toxic Waste Overlook Prison" or "Happy Halls Insane Asylum".
Reply to This
(Score: 1) by khallow on Monday January 08, @10:05PM (2 children)
Is there some reason you chose to conflate stated intent of a law with the consequences of the law? Civil asset forfeiture in drug cases doesn't protect anyone from the scourge of drug addicts or their dealers, but it does generate an ample revenue stream for an avaricious police force. It doesn't protect us, but that's one of the pretexts for the existence of that sort of law.
Fine sentiment except that nobody is saying let's make theft and fraud legal.
Who gets to decide that you deserve a padded cell?
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday January 08, @11:00PM (1 child)
I wasn't thinking about civil asset forfeiture in anything I was writing. But that is a great example of a law having very unintended consequences. (Or were they perhaps intended?)
I had mentioned prisons and threw padded cells in at no additional charge. We seem to do it today. We decide that someone should get a padded cell as an alternative to prison if they are doing things that the rest of the population they must live with thinks that their exercise of their freedom is too harmful to everyone else. . . . but mooooom! I want to be a cereal / serial killer and enroll in AP courses for it!
Reply to This
(Score: 1) by khallow on Monday January 08, @11:44PM
So why are you equating libertarianism with AP courses for serial killers? I'm not quite seeing the connection myself. I'm pretty most libertarians would be on board with keeping serial killing illegal.
The point is saying that laws protect us, when they often don't is part of the problem. Just like speaking of governments as competent and not corrupt when they often aren't. Libertarianism and similar philosophies would be nonexistent, if the world were good enough that one didn't have to worry about these sorts of things.
Reply to This
(Score: 1) by khallow on Monday January 08, @10:34PM (1 child)
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday January 08, @11:06PM
There are examples where I feel likewise. TSA is a great example.
And here is another example. I am willing to give up freedom to take certain drugs (eg, meth, heroin) when they seem to be related to large harms to other people that follow.
Now . . . we seem to have a large problem with prescription opiod drugs. Yet some people take them occasionally, responsibly and without any problems.
So it's easy for me to demonize certain things, say certain drugs, for example. Or shops that sell skateboards and related criminal paraphernalia -- even though there are people who skateboard responsibly, don't cause destruction to other public / private property, etc.
Too bad I can't wave my magic wand and solve all the world's problems.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Monday January 08, @08:37PM (1 child)
You confuse a gambler — someone who gambles, like e.g. a wine drinker drinks wine — with a gambling addict, the equivalent to an alcoholic. Not every wine drinker is an alcoholic, and not every gambler is a gambling addict.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday January 08, @08:49PM
I'm not confused about the difference. However I should have qualified what I meant more clearly.
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Interesting) by PartTimeZombie on Monday January 08, @09:46PM (1 child)
Yes, this is true.
I love gambling. I mean I really get off on it, there's probably some chemical feedback thing going on in my brain.
Luckily I married a woman who has no interest in gambling, and has dissuaded me from gambling in the past. I have got to the stage where I understand I could have a problem, and don't feed the monkey on my back, so I have never lost my house and family.
I am well aware that not every potential addict is in my position however, so i am really happy that gambling is very heavily regulated in my country.
All that libertarian stuff sounds appealing, but I wouldn't want to live there.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 09, @01:22AM
Typical authoritarian. You sooth your self-loathing by projecting your weaknesses onto others.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday January 08, @04:54PM (3 children)
Adrenaline, and dopamine - yeah, they make you "happy" for a short time.
#Hillarygropedme
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by aiwarrior on Monday January 08, @05:03PM (2 children)
This was the point I was going to get. That "gambling" is like a drug in the sense that it rushes, takes the effect and it's excreted by the system, living the being in a statistically worse off situation.
Reply to This
(Score: 0, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 08, @05:27PM (1 child)
Clearly, there is a lot more going on for people who enjoy gambling; not every gambler is some simpleton cranking on the slot machine like a mindless, drugged-out automaton.
There are loads of statistics, and game theory, involved in calculating odds—there are oodles of rules to learn, and social skills to hone, which makes a lot of gambling an intellectual pursuit; there is a certain milieu that is enticing to people, such as blue suede shoes, scantily clad women, and cigars, and tasty alcoholic beverages; there are memories of fun outings with friends, of letting loose, and indulging in a certain degree of hedonism; there is the camaraderie of fellow travelers, and the nostalgia of past victories.
Please.
You're the reason we cannot have nice things; you walk into the voting booth with your complete inability to place yourself in someone else's skin, which makes you entirely dangerous and totally unworthy of participating in the coercive action inherent in politics. There's a reason that schooling children used to involve debate tournaments where the students were required to argue both sides; this taught them to seat their minds in someone else's reality, if only temporarily. You need to practice this skill, because you are sorely lacking here.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by https on Monday January 08, @05:35PM
...and if you'd actually done that, you'd remember that some people's reality is disconnected from it.
Offended and laughing about it.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Monday January 08, @06:49PM
I suppose it all depends on how many barrow loads of disposable income one has.
Make hay whilst the intervening mass is insufficient to inhibit the perceived intensity of incoming solar radiation.
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Insightful) by khallow on Monday January 08, @07:59PM
Yes. People gamble by choice. It's not your place to decide what they should try to make themselves happy.
Reply to This
(Score: 2, Insightful) by nitehawk214 on Monday January 08, @08:54PM (1 child)
Here is a game I like to play at the casino: Walk around the slots and try to find a person smiling.
"Don't you ever miss the days when you used to be nostalgic?" -Loiosh
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 09, @12:44AM
That sounds clever... until you think about it.
As an example, I find playing board games fun. However, I frequently don't smile when doing it. Likewise if you looked at the audience in a (non-laugh-out-loud-comedy) movie, how many would you find smiling? How about most of the audience of a sports arena for most of the game? How about the players of a video game?
I guess 90% of them could be bored and there for other reasons. I suspect it is more likely that your metric is flawed.
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Informative) by chewbacon on Monday January 08, @04:24PM (6 children)
Some people need mommy and daddy (government) to step in and tell them they need to stop or protect them. Then some guys just can’t stand others paying to get an advantage on Battlefront II, they wind up smashing their mom’s salt shaker collection she keeps stored in their basement bedroom. Don’t like the game? Don’t fucking play it.
Reply to This
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 08, @04:30PM (3 children)
You cannot protect a person from himself without constructing a Tyranny.
At most, without a Tyranny, you can protect one person from another person (but, of course, only in a way that does not try to protect a person from himself).
If you want a Civilized Society, you must allow a person to destroy himself.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Pino P on Monday January 08, @04:55PM (2 children)
So let me rephrase what nanny-staters appear to really want: What should a civilized society do to protect dependents from the harmful effects of the self-destruction of their caregivers?
Reply to This
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 08, @05:43PM
There's nothing wrong with defending a Dependent from an Abuser, or finding a Dependent new guardianship; society already does that.
The problems occur when you try to help the Dependent by controlling the Abuser, including by forcing the Abuser to support the Dependent; if you want a civilized world, help each Dependent,* but allow each Abuser to destroy himself and to cut himself out of society.
* Ideally, this help should not be coerced from anyone, just as it shouldn't be coerced from an Abuser. A civilized society must be built on the will of each individual, not on the will of a particular group.
Reply to This
(Score: 2, Interesting) by khallow on Monday January 08, @08:07PM
The problem is not in the question, it's in the definition of who is a dependent. Some go as far as to make everyone wards of the state. That has the obvious implication that none of the "dependents" should have a say, the State knows best - a classic authoritarian maneuver. The problem that your question evokes is what happens when the "civilized state" is the self-destructive caregiver? Who will rescue the dependents in that case?
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday January 08, @05:42PM (1 child)
You can't protect someone from himself. But you can and probably should protect him from being taken advantage of. Now where to draw the line is not easy.
If someone messes up their life and becomes unemployable by, let's just say, gaming, is that worse than if they used drugs instead to destroy their life? We pass laws against (certain) drugs. Maybe we shouldn't? We don't pass laws against gamers. Maybe we should? Probably not as they seem to be harmless except the swatters.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 08, @07:43PM
Line-drawing is quite easy: when someone lies to someone else and profits from it, that crosses the line into criminal fraud.
Good news! We already have laws against fraud.
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Redundant) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 08, @04:27PM (13 children)
Yes and no. I could make a case that your gambling is predatory and robs others of their happiness (like children of gambling addicts), and leads to general disarray in a society. Legislating against things that lead to breakdown of society is not only in society's best interest, but also is an ethical obligation of the society. So all you libertarian nuts can just pack your hobo-bag and head on over to your libertarian paradise of Somalia, where no oppressive laws will stand in the way of your happiness. But please leave your children behind, they deserve much better.
Aside from that, loot boxes are a shitty mechanic of double fiat currency (usually convert cash to some fiat currency that can be used to buy some keys at arbitrary price, sorta like timeshare-points but even more shitty) that tries to market abundant goods as scarcity. The loot boxes "drop" in the world ever so often, so they are RARE, but somehow you always have more boxes than keys... that's weird! I should buy enough keys to open all the RARE boxes, I'm missing out as the boxes are clearly the RARE thing here!
Reply to This
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 08, @04:53PM (12 children)
Somalia is a failed state; there was a single-party, socialist (indeed, "scientific communist") government.
The inevitable implosion of this kind of regime left a power vacuum; a culture that is based around authoritarianism will naturally fill such a vacuum with more authoritarians, one of the simplest forms of which is the warlord.
A warlord is a kind of government; a warlord and his men constitute an organization that allocates resources by coercion rather than well-defined agreement in advance of interaction.
Nevertheless, the dissolution of Big Government has vastly improved the lives of Somalians.
Reply to This
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Wootery on Monday January 08, @04:59PM (11 children)
That's a fine dance, AC, but you're rather missing the point.
In the absence of a strong, competent, non-corrupt government, you reliably get a chaotic hellhole. Libertopia doesn't exist, and never will. It's a few centuries too late to pretend that we don't know this by now.
Reply to This
(Score: 0, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 08, @06:04PM (4 children)
Libertopia does exist; it's just so sophisticated that it doesn't fit into your naive notion of a particular geographic border with a particular national hymn and celebrated with particular sacred set symbols; libertopia is the voluntary exchange amongst individuals, which comprises the very phenomena that actually make society productive, and on which every government attaches itself like a parasite.
A government is like that guy who jumps in front of a parade march and pretends to lead it.
It's the height of naivete to pretend that this one particular monopoly (a monopoly built fundamentally on violent imposition, no less) is going to be different. Yes, this time, it won't be corrupt, amirite? No. Governments are just organizations of men, and men are not angels; the Dear Leader is not formed of finer clay.
It's a few millennia too late to pretend that we don't know this by now.
The only way forward is to accept that self-interest is a thing, and to build one's philosophy of society around it, rather than to ignore it naively. We got a whiff of this approach in the founding of the United States, which clearly introduced the notion of a Separation of Powers, the idea of which is to pit various authorities against each other so as to diminish the dangers of a monopoly.
Alas, the implementation is largely just smoke and mirrors, as each "branch" of this kind of Western representative democracy is itself a violently imposed monopoly.
The right way is to take this separation of powers to its limit, and that means that society should be organized as much as possible through a free market on goods and services, including the goods and services that have traditionally been the sole domain of a self-styled, self-imposed "government" (this includes the enforcement of agreements between individuals). If you view yourself as being a member of civilized society, then you should delight in asking the question "How can we do this or that with as little coercion as possible?" You should be uncomfortable with the fact that there is imposition, and you should want to do everything possible to organize society in a way that mitigates feelings of resentment.
Reply to This
(Score: 0, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 08, @06:15PM (3 children)
Rambling rant, inherent selfishness perspective, lack of awareness about reality and human nature, yup I'll call that PAR!
Next up "FORE! Incoming libertarian screeeeed!!"
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 08, @06:28PM (2 children)
... but you can't make him drink.
I'll leave it to the Dear Reader to decide who the horse is.
Reply to This
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 08, @06:41PM (1 child)
So using confirmation bias that is dependent on the reader's personal opinions? Quality stuff, you must be the same libertard AC who never has valid support just rambling ideas about freedom and small to non-existent government.
Reply to This
(Score: 1) by khallow on Monday January 08, @08:10PM
Obviously, it would be better for you to tell us what to think, Glorious Leader AC!
But sure, blame on confirmation bias what can be better explained by an inadequate argument.
Reply to This
(Score: 1) by khallow on Monday January 08, @08:21PM (5 children)
Which in the case of Somalia was better than the government that came before which managed to check none of those boxes.
The absence of "strong, competent, non-corrupt government" is why the libertarians are so high profile these days.
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Wootery on Monday January 08, @10:21PM (4 children)
I'm British, so to me, that reads like a joke. I don't really see what point you're trying to make. Libertarianism has zero traction in at least my country. We want better government, not minimal government.
In the US, it's currently the usual two-party affair, but with a cult-of-personality thrown in.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Mykl on Monday January 08, @11:37PM (2 children)
I second this.
Libertarianism is not a popular theory in any other Western Democracy. Why? I suspect a combination of two reasons:
It only takes a handful of sociopaths to destroy a libertarian utopia. Failing to recognise that some people are sociopaths is the fatal flaw of libertarianism IMO.
Reply to This
(Score: 1) by khallow on Tuesday January 09, @12:13AM
Higher proportion of free lunchers and authoritarians. It's not that popular in the US either for similar reasons.
Well that would explain how a libertarian movement takes root then.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 09, @01:18AM
You've got that backwards.
Only libertarianism embraces the reality that men are not angels, and the self-interest is the root of all motivation—your altruism, too, is selfish. If you ignore this fact, as all non-libertarian philosophies do, then you are doomed to construct a naive form of society.
Western society's success stems from the libertarian aspects of society; libertarian principles (consciously acknowledged or not) are what have made the West so successful, despite the fact that authoritarians make every effort to conceal or deny this fact.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1) by khallow on Monday January 08, @11:45PM
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Monday January 08, @10:09PM
Our Founding Fathers said they were entitled to life, liberty, and PROPERTY. Let me tell you, our great gaming industry is all about the property. As you know, I had two beautiful casinos in Atlantic City. So I know all there is to know about gaming. And let me tell you, our Founding Fathers would be very upset if they knew what's happened to our gaming industry. The political correctness. I asked Congress, why is it only Indians can have the reservations, only Indians can have the gaming? Why aren't they approving it for everybody? Why are they being discriminatory? Why is it that the Indians don't pay tax, but everybody else does? I do. Do the few hundred members of the tribe deserve to make all the money they're making?
It’s obvious that organized crime is rampant on the Indian reservations. This thing is going to blow sky high. It will be the biggest scandal since Al Capone and it will destroy the gambling industry.
We're going to judge people by whether they have Indian blood whether they're qualified to run a casino or not? You look at some of the reservations that Congress, in its great wisdom, has approved. I will tell you right now, they don't look like Indians to me. And they don't look like the Indians. Now, maybe we say politically correct or not politically correct, they don't look like Indians to me, and they don't look like Indians to Indians. And a lot of people are laughing at it. And I hear how tough it is and how rough it is to get approved. Well, you go up to Connecticut and you look. Now, they don't look like Indians to me. Why doesn't Congress approve it for everybody, then? If it's supposed to be non-discriminatory, why don't they approve for everybody? Why is it only Indians?
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by pkrasimirov on Monday January 08, @04:30PM (3 children)
SOMER Blink [engadget.com] comes to mind. Google "eve lottery" and you will find others. Have in mind Eve Online is a game where scam is the norm.
Reply to This
That was players scamming players, (which is part of the metagame of Eve.) Lootboxes are gaming companies scamming players. If they wanted, they could make items and directly sell them to players. People pay and get what they want.
Instead its a gambling mechanic, you pay and get some random unknown items. Complete bullshit and and manipulation. No regulation on whether the gaming company has to actually give out any desired items.
At least Vegas has to publish odds and be tested by the state. Also Vegas is not allowed to push gaming on children.
"Don't you ever miss the days when you used to be nostalgic?" -Loiosh
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Insightful) by choose another one on Monday January 08, @09:22PM (1 child)
> At least Vegas has to publish odds and be tested by the state. Also Vegas is not allowed to push gaming on children.
However, Panini doesn't, isn't and does.
Question is, are lootboxes Panini or Vegas? They appear to be more like the former from where I'm sitting as a parent.
Reply to This
(Score: 1) by nitehawk214 on Monday January 08, @10:45PM
Are lootboxes sandwiches? A shit sandwich, perhaps.
"Don't you ever miss the days when you used to be nostalgic?" -Loiosh
Reply to This
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Pino P on Monday January 08, @04:51PM
I prefer to read rather than watching. People who are hard of hearing, non-native speakers, in enforced quiet environments, behind a slow or capped Internet connection, or just short on time may agree.
Apparently YouTube supports transcripts now [ccm.net], but this video's transcript is hard to read because it lacks punctuation. And "My name is Lior Leser" came out as "my name is Leah or Lester". Later, "Kind of like a random pick, it could" became "kind of a Koran tempeh kit could". And one "loot box" came out as "lewd box". It tries to use context: "So many of these -- these games benefit" became "so many of these DS games", despite the Nintendo DS going out of production long before the loot box business model became common.
Reply to This
(Score: 1) by mobydisk on Monday January 08, @05:29PM (3 children)
This surprises me because I see stores sell "grab bags" of items all the time. Common examples are action figures & Lego minifigs & toy pets, card games (Pokemon, Magic the Ggathering, ...) t-shirts, etc. I don't want to watch a video so maybe someone can post why video game loot boxes are fundamentally different from randomized grab bags? Or maybe the items I listed above are illegal in Belgium?
Reply to This
From what I understand when this first came out with the EA game, loot boxes have a chance of giving the playing nothing at all.
So it's like handing over money for a grab bag and receiving nothing in return.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday January 08, @05:45PM (1 child)
I suspect there are close to zero people who think they can get rich from grab bags. Probably zero who will ruin their lives buying grab bags in the hope of winning big.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by mhajicek on Tuesday January 09, @12:48AM
The collectible card industry (baseball, Magic, Pokemon, etc.) is based on the same premise as loot boxes, except that loot boxes are even cheaper to manufacture.
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Insightful) by bzipitidoo on Monday January 08, @05:51PM (2 children)
If loot boxes break the rules, then a whole bunch of related things are on shaky legal ground. To address this "problem", first have to clarify just what exactly is legal, then have to change a lot of games. To be especially thorough, better check every computer game ever made, back into the 1970s, and rewrite them. Yeah.
Or we could just tell the scaremongers (lawyers?) to buzz off and get back to our games.
Reply to This
You win the internet today.
Reply to This
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Mykl on Monday January 08, @11:45PM
My preferred solution is to allow Loot Boxes in games, even ones which can be classified as gambling. IF a particular game's implementation falls under the 'gambling' definition however, that game must receive an R rating to recognize the fact that it should only be played by those aged 18+.
EA won't want to alienate the under-18 base, so will change their systems. But it remains a choice for each developer whether they want to include gambling in their game or not.
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Interesting) by LoRdTAW on Monday January 08, @06:44PM (3 children)
As someone who had to deal with the New York State Racing and Wagering Board, yes, these can be classified as a game of chance. If the game's only means of progression is through some random process, it's a game of chance. Being dealt cards, rolling dice, spinning a Big Six or a roulette wheel, or the slot machine are all games of chance. Even in poker or blackjack where the player interacts by exchanging cards is still beholden to the luck of the draw to make up their deck in order to progress.
An acception would be something like the pachislo machine where the player interacts with the game to reach the conclusion making it a game of skill. For those who don't know, Pachislo is a Japanese slot machine where each wheel is stopped by the player via a button, one for each wheel. The wheels will stop automatically but not after a time out of 10-30 seconds. Games of skill are why you have ring toss, hoop shot, and balloon race games at carnivals and not slots and card tables.
Reply to This
> As someone who had to deal with the New York State Racing and Wagering Board, yes, these can be classified as a game of chance.
So, if it is not _necessary_ to get a particular item to progress (if you get e bigger gun, it may help, but so would more skill), then the _game_ is not chance? If the items are cosmetic, but tradeable and potentially valuable, then the _game_ is not chance?
Things is, _all_ of the game "loot box" type things I have watched my kids buying fall into those categories, and there are a lot of them. The kids know perfectly well that while the contents of the box _might_ be worth a lot, they'll _probably_ be worth diddly, and if they don't, that is a learning exercise in itself.
Is it gambling? Well, if it is then the football (US s/baseball, Canada s/hockey etc.) trading cards/stickers that we as kids spent all our pocket money on decades ago were also gambling. It doesn't matter if the content is "just some pixels" (one of me kids' words) or a printed card, or a random lego figure, or whatever - the usual outcome is the same, i.e. some common useless crap you've already got three of. But then just occasionally you get lucky and get something really valuable.
Isn't that gambling? Does it matter? Is it illegal? Even those are not the real questions, the real question is _if_ it is gambling and/or illegal then how did the sports trading card folks get away with it for decades (yeah, looking at you Panini, cos I'm still sore at how much I spent trying to get that Man U centre forward when you kept giving me fourth division reserve goalies). [I'm lying, I gave up and never bought a sticker book again... learning exercise]
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 08, @10:47PM
"but its only cosmetic" (read in Jim Sterling's voice)
Go fuck yourself. You know for damn well it isn't.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by mhajicek on Tuesday January 09, @12:50AM
So it's gambling if you roll to hit?
Reply to This
